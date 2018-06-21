Successfully reported this slideshow.
Towards Data-Driven Agri-Food Business Sjaak Wolfert, Sr. Scientist @Wageningen University & Research Global Dairy Farmers...
WUR-ICT research group: mission and approach Support the agri-food business in implementing ICT solutions by:  Analysis –...
General ICT Trends  Mobile/Cloud Computing – smart phones, wearables, incl. sensors  Social media – Youtube, Facebook, T...
BIG DATA Advancements in Farming CONTROL SENSING & MONITORING ANALYSIS & PLANNING SMART SMART SMART
Involving entire supply chain and beyond Smart Farming Smart Logistics Tracking & Tracing Consumer trends Domotics Health ...
 Governance ● privacy, security, stakeholders...  Business models ● fair share, new opportunities  Infrastructure ● ope...
Redefining Industry Boundaries 3. Smart, connected product + + + 2. Smart Product 1. Product Adapted from: Porter and Hepp...
5. System of systems farm management system farm equipment system weather data system irrigation system seed optimizing sy...
The battlefield of Big Data in Farming & Food Farming Ag Business FoodVenture Capitalists Data Start-up Data Start-up Ag T...
Ag Start-ups in the USA 12
Governance and business issues 13 Code of Conduct
New Business Models in data-driven innovations 14  Basic data sales  Product innovation  Commodity swap  Value net cre...
Value Chain Integration: FieldView PRESCRIPTIVE FARMING based on PRECISION AGRICTULTURE
Basic data sales How does it work? - A ‘box’ collects all data - Data is stored in a cloud - Data is being marketed/invest...
Value net creation – example The Netherlands 17 Cloud DATA platform Farmer Supplier C Supplier A Supplier B Customer X fee...
9 Donors steering group/600+ partners Building a global data ecosystem for agriculture & food With courtesy to Ben Schaap ...
Creating a collaborative infrastructure Scenario: get expert advice for spraying to handle disease on tomatoes State Autho...
Intermediate conclusions  Agri-Food chains become more technology/data-driven  Probably causes major shifts in roles and...
A PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP IN IOT & AGRI-FOOD SJAAK WOLFERT, SCIENTIFIC PROJECT COORDINATOR
Objective: Large-scale uptake of IoT in the European farming and food sector • Business case of IoT • Integrate and reuse ...
IOF2020 IN BRIEF 23 16 COUNTRIES 4 YEARS Start = January 2017 €35 MILLION BUDGET (€30 million co-funded under EU H2020 pro...
THE INTERNET OF DAIRY FARMING 25 2.1 Grazing Cow Monitor 2.2 Happy Cow 2.3 Silent Herdsman 2.4 Remote Milk Quality
Automatic monitoring and proving of pasture times and animal activity per cow UC2.1. COW GRAZING MONITOR Coordinators: Tim...
Stickntrack tag Cloud application Geobeacon Product Impressions Here are some visual impressions of our outstanding service
Cow grazing monitor: the system and its benefits Automatic digital registration of dairy cow pasturing times and animal ac...
ECOSYSTEM & COLLABORATION SPACE ProjectCoordination& Management Collaborate in use cases and project support Trials/Use Ca...
SmartAgrihubs – another 20M€ project 30 Consolidate and foster EU-wide network of Ag Digital Innovation Hubs
Can we work together at a global level? Open, common network and technology base Other ecosystem EU ecosystem
Thank you for your attention! More information: sjaak.wolfert@wur.nl
Towards data-driven agri-food business
Towards data-driven agri-food business

New technologies such as the Internet of Things and Cloud Computing are expected to leverage the current
trend of Smart Farming, introducing more sensors, robots and artificial intelligence, encompassed by the
phenomenon of Big Data.
This presentation will give a quick insight into the state-of-the-art of Big Data applications in Smart Farming
and identify the related challenges that have to be addressed. It shows that the scope of Big Data
applications in Smart Farming goes beyond the farm; it is influencing the entire food supply chain. Big data
are being used to provide predictive insights in farming operations, drive real-time operational decisions, and
redesign business processes for game-changing business models.
It is expected that Big Data will cause major shifts in roles and power relations among different players in
current food supply chain networks. The landscape of stakeholders exhibits an interesting game between
powerful tech companies, venture capitalists and often small startups and new entrants. At the same time
there are several public institutions that publish open data, under the condition that the privacy of persons
must be guaranteed. The future of Smart Farming may unravel in a continuum of two extreme scenarios: 1)
closed, proprietary systems or 2) open, collaborative systems.
The development of data and application infrastructures (platforms and standards) and their institutional
embedment will play a crucial role in the battle between these scenarios. A major challenge is therefore to
cope with governance issues and define suitable business models for data sharing in different supply chain
scenarios.

  1. 1. Towards Data-Driven Agri-Food Business Sjaak Wolfert, Sr. Scientist @Wageningen University & Research Global Dairy Farmers congress, Utrecht, 20 June 2018
  2. 2. WUR-ICT research group: mission and approach Support the agri-food business in implementing ICT solutions by:  Analysis – what are the ICT challenges for your business/sector?  Design – how should the ICT-solution look like? (based on reference architecture/infrastructure)  Iterative implementation – by developing pilots and prototypes, mostly in sector-wide or beyond-sector public-private projects
  3. 3. General ICT Trends  Mobile/Cloud Computing – smart phones, wearables, incl. sensors  Social media – Youtube, Facebook, Twitter, etc.  Location-based monitoring – GPS, remote sensing, geo information, drones  Internet of Things – everything gets connected in the internet (virtualisation, M2M, autonomous devices)  Block Chain – Tracing & Tracking, distributed ledgers, smart contracts Big Data - Web of Data, Linked Open Data, Big data algorithms Next step: Artificial Intelligence – Deep learning, Machine learning, etc. anywhere High Potential for unprecedented innovations!
  4. 4. BIG DATA Advancements in Farming CONTROL SENSING & MONITORING ANALYSIS & PLANNING SMART SMART SMART
  5. 5. Involving entire supply chain and beyond Smart Farming Smart Logistics Tracking & Tracing Consumer trends Domotics Health Fitness/Well-beingPersonalized
  6. 6.  Governance ● privacy, security, stakeholders...  Business models ● fair share, new opportunities  Infrastructure ● open versus closed  Ecosystems ● establishing critical mass ...which are often intertwined! Current issues and challenges
  7. 7. Redefining Industry Boundaries 3. Smart, connected product + + + 2. Smart Product 1. Product Adapted from: Porter and Heppelmann, Harvard Business Review, 2014)
  8. 8. 5. System of systems farm management system farm equipment system weather data system irrigation system seed optimizing system field sensors irrigation nodes irrigation application seed optimization application farm performance database seed database weather data application weather forecasts weather maps rain, humidity, temperature sensors farm equipment system planters tillers combine harvesters 4. Product system Adapted from: Porter and Heppelmann, Harvard Business Review, 2014)
  9. 9. 5. System of systems farm management system farm equipment system weather data system irrigation system seed optimizing system field sensors irrigation nodes irrigation application seed optimization application farm performance database seed database weather data application weather forecasts weather maps rain, humidity, temperature sensors farm equipment system planters tillers combine harvesters 4. Product system Your company
  10. 10. 5. System of systems farm management system farm equipment system weather data system irrigation system seed optimizing system field sensors irrigation nodes irrigation application seed optimization application farm performance database seed database weather data application weather forecasts weather maps rain, humidity, temperature sensors farm equipment system planters tillers combine harvesters 4. Product system Your company Farmer: How many platforms must I use? Developer: On how many platforms should I offer my solution? Platform owner: How many connections do I need to maintain?
  11. 11. The battlefield of Big Data in Farming & Food Farming Ag Business FoodVenture Capitalists Data Start-up Data Start-up Ag Tech Tech Companies Tech Start-up Tech Start-up Retail See: Wolfert et al., Agricultural Systems 153 (2017) 69–80 Processors
  12. 12. Ag Start-ups in the USA 12
  13. 13. Governance and business issues 13 Code of Conduct
  14. 14. New Business Models in data-driven innovations 14  Basic data sales  Product innovation  Commodity swap  Value net creation  Value chain integration  Open Data? Source: Arent van 't Spijker: "The New Oil - using innovative business models to turn data into profit“, 2014
  15. 15. Value Chain Integration: FieldView PRESCRIPTIVE FARMING based on PRECISION AGRICTULTURE
  16. 16. Basic data sales How does it work? - A ‘box’ collects all data - Data is stored in a cloud - Data is being marketed/invested - Farmer gets a share of profit “Farmers think their trust is violated” Their data goes to multinationals that promise high future yields based on big data, while farmers have to pay for everything
  17. 17. Value net creation – example The Netherlands 17 Cloud DATA platform Farmer Supplier C Supplier A Supplier B Customer X feed sperm milk milking robot data data data datadata data data data data data data data data Network Administrative Organization
  18. 18. 9 Donors steering group/600+ partners Building a global data ecosystem for agriculture & food With courtesy to Ben Schaap see: www.godan.info
  19. 19. Creating a collaborative infrastructure Scenario: get expert advice for spraying to handle disease on tomatoes State AuthorityFranz Farmer Ed Expert Spraying (follow advice) Create Advice Approval Request Advice CollaborativeBusinessProcess 1 2 3 FIspace App ‘Weather Information’ FIspace App ‘Spraying Expert Advice’ FIspace App ‘Spraying Certification’ Back-EndSystems Farm Management Systems Sensor Network in the Greenhouse Agronomist Expert System Regulations & Approval System product type, etc. sensor data (access details) suggested chemical advice details certification details 19
  20. 20. Intermediate conclusions  Agri-Food chains become more technology/data-driven  Probably causes major shifts in roles and power relations among different players in agri-food chain networks  Governance and Business Models are key issues  There is a need for a facilitating open infrastructure Two extreme scenarios: 1. Strong integrated supply chain 2. Open collaboration network Reality somewhere in between!
  21. 21. A PUBLIC PRIVATE PARTNERSHIP IN IOT & AGRI-FOOD SJAAK WOLFERT, SCIENTIFIC PROJECT COORDINATOR
  22. 22. Objective: Large-scale uptake of IoT in the European farming and food sector • Business case of IoT • Integrate and reuse available IoT technologies • User acceptability of IoT • Sustainability of IoT solutions 22 Internet of Food and Farm 2020 Innovation Action – 2017-2020 30 M€ funding by DG-CNCT/AGRI www.IoF2020.eu
  23. 23. IOF2020 IN BRIEF 23 16 COUNTRIES 4 YEARS Start = January 2017 €35 MILLION BUDGET (€30 million co-funded under EU H2020 programme) 70+ PARTNERS ORGANISATIONS
  24. 24. THE INTERNET OF DAIRY FARMING 25 2.1 Grazing Cow Monitor 2.2 Happy Cow 2.3 Silent Herdsman 2.4 Remote Milk Quality
  25. 25. Automatic monitoring and proving of pasture times and animal activity per cow UC2.1. COW GRAZING MONITOR Coordinators: Tim Van De Gucht, ILVO
  26. 26. Stickntrack tag Cloud application Geobeacon Product Impressions Here are some visual impressions of our outstanding service
  27. 27. Cow grazing monitor: the system and its benefits Automatic digital registration of dairy cow pasturing times and animal activity and location Customers & Provider Farmers +/- € 120/tag +/- € 50/beacon +/- € 45/tag/year cloud service Government Dairy processor Farmers need to track pasturing times manually to prove that cows have been pastured sufficiently to deliver ‘pasture milk’, to achieve an emission reduction, or to provide detailed nutrient balances of their pastures. Major Challenge Here is what we aim to improve Labor time Tracking accuracy Traceability -10% +5% 100% These values derive from comparison of a standard farm’s performance prior to the installation of our system and after Product/system
  28. 28. ECOSYSTEM & COLLABORATION SPACE ProjectCoordination& Management Collaborate in use cases and project support Trials/Use Cases: Knowledge & App development Lean multi-actor approach 3. EVALUATION 1. CO-DESIGN 2. IMPLEMENTATION P1 P2 LARGE SCALE P3 Technical Integration Business Modelling & Governance Ecosystem Development
  29. 29. SmartAgrihubs – another 20M€ project 30 Consolidate and foster EU-wide network of Ag Digital Innovation Hubs
  30. 30. Can we work together at a global level? Open, common network and technology base Other ecosystem EU ecosystem
  31. 31. Thank you for your attention! More information: sjaak.wolfert@wur.nl nl.linkedin.com/in/sjaakwolfert/ Twitter: @sjaakwolfert http://www.slideshare.net/SjaakWolfert 32

