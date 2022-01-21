Successfully reported this slideshow.
Premium villa plots for sale near kr puram with approved bank loans

Jan. 21, 2022
Real Estate

Sizzle Evergreen BMRDA approved layout plots in gated community available for sale near KR Puram Bangalore.

Sizzle Evergreen has spread across 7acres of land with 112units.

Dimension Available : 1000sft,1200sft,1500sft,1600sft, 2400sft & Above

51% saleable area & 49 % Open space

  1. 1. W E L C O M E S I Z Z L EP R O P E R T I E S www.sizzleproperties.com 7353366688 B E ST R E A L E ST A T E D E V E L O PE R S B A N G A L O R E
  2. 2. BMRDA approved layout plots in gated community available for sale near KR Puram Bangalore
  3. 3. FOR SALE SIZZLE E V E R G R E E N RESIDENTIALP L O T T E DL A Y O U T S WITHB E S TAMENITIES @KRPURAMBANGALORE
  4. 4. Sizzle Evergreen hasspread across 7acres of land with 112units. DimensionAvailable : 1000sft,1200sft,1500sft,1600sft, 2400sft &Above 51%saleable area &49 %Open space Gated community layout, Ekhata &DCconverted land with G+2 building approval Land Offer Price at Rs.3600+ /SqFt
  5. 5. Facilities >>Water connection for each plot >>bore wells >>Overhead watertank >>Underground Sewerage connection for every plot >>Sewage treatment plant (STP) >>Covered rain water concrete drains >>Underground electricityconnection >>Street lights >>All round compound walls >>Main gate >>Well planned Asphaltedroads
  6. 6. Park withbenches Jogging/ walking track Tree lined avenues Skating rinkfor children Children’s play area and outdoor gym Single hoop basketball ring Badminton net Security &gardeners Facilities
  7. 7. For free site visit, Contact @ 7353366688 / 7353776285 Email: info@sizzleproperties.com Website: https://www.sizzleproperties.com/ sizzle-evergreen.html
  8. 8. T H A N K S F O R W A T C H IN G sizzleproperties.com https:/ / www.youtube.com/ user/ sizzleproperties S U B S C R I B E

