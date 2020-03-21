Successfully reported this slideshow.
Socks shoe upper making machine Details

46 views

Published on

It is Full Details Video how Socks shoes Upr are manufactured

Published in: Education
Socks shoe upper making machine Details

  1. 1. PRODUCTION PROCESS OF SOCK SHOES UPPER P R E S E N T E D BY : - I n d e r p re e t s i n g h D h a r y a a g g a r w a l
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • Raghav Footwears • Owner- Raghav Aggarwal • 15 workers on each Floor • Simple Method of Production
  3. 3. LOCATION ANALYSIS • At the back of Shingar Chinema (Industrial Area) • Far from Residential Area • Labour Available
  4. 4. PRODUCTION PROCESS • Step 1 – Selection of Polyester yarn (raw material) – One machine require 6 rolls of yarn – Supplier - Surat
  5. 5. PRODUCTION PROCESS • Step 2 – Pattern coding installation – Socks shoes Upper making machine o(40-50 dozen per Day) oFully Automatic Machine
  6. 6. PRODUCTION PROCESS • Output From Machine
  7. 7. PRODUCTION PROCESS • Step 3 – Shaper for socks (Shaper is used to give proper shape design to Shoe)
  8. 8. PRODUCTION PROCESS • Step 4 – Shaping socks in oven (1 min) (5 pcs) (180 Degree) – Fully Automatic Machine (Open automatically after 1 min)
  9. 9. PRODUCTION PROCESS • Step 5 – Cooling process • Step 6 & Final – Remove extra part from shoes
  10. 10. MARKET PRICE IN INDIA
  11. 11. Our Visit to Factory Thank You

