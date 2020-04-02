T&K&I rahoitus

Successfully reported this slideshow.
T&K&I:N RAHOITUS
Korkeakoulusektorin menon kehitys Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Korkeakoulusektorin tutkimusmenon ja – rahoituksen kehitys Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Korkeakoulusektorin tutkimusmenon ja – rahoituksen kehitys Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Korkeakoulusektorin ulkopuolisen tutkimusrahoituksen kehitys
Korkeakoulusektorin tutkimusrahoitus 2018 – OKM:n perusrahoituksen päälle Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Korkeakoulusektorin tutkimusrahoituksen jakautuminen
Korkeakoulusektorin ulkopuolisen tutkimusrahoituksen jakautuminen
Korkeakoulusektorin ulkopuolisen tutkimus- rahoituksen osuus tieteenaloittain 2018 Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Julkiset tutkimusmenot, % BKT:stä
Julkiset nimelliset tutkimusmenot kohteittain
Julkiset reaaliset tutkimusmenot kohteittain
Valtion T&K-rahoituksen kehitys budjetissa Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Valtion T&K-rahoituksen kehitys budjetissa Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Valtion T&K-rahoitus vuosien 2019 ja 2020 budjetissa hallinnonaloittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus 2019 2020
Valtion T&K-rahoitus vuosien 2019 ja 2020 budjetissa organisaatioittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus 2019 2020
Valtion T&K-rahoitus budjetissa organisaatioittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Valtion T&K-rahoituksen kehitys budjetissa organisaatioittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Valtion T&K-rahoitus budjetissa tavoiteluokittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Kasvuyrityksen tyypillinen rahoituskehitys Lähde: Wikipedia ja Sami Kuusela
Pääomasijoitukset 2012 Lähde: OECD % BKT:sta
Bisnesenkelisijoitukset suhteessa BKT:hen 2013 Lähde: EBAN
Paikallisiin kohdeyhtiöihin tehdyt pääomasijoitukset suhteessa BKT:hen 2015 Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Pääomasijoitusyhtiöiden varainkeruu ja sijoitukset 2018 Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suom. pääomasijoitusyhtiöiden uudet kerätyt rahastot Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suom. pääomasijoitusyhtiöiden uudet kerätyt rahastot Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suomalaisten pääomasijoitus- yhtiöiden hallinnoimat pääomat Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suomalaisten pääomasijoitus- yhtiöiden sijoitukset Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suomalaisten pääomasijoitus- yhtiöiden sijoitukset Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Sijoitukset ja rahoitus varhaisen vaiheen yrityksiin Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suomalaisten pääomasijoitus- yhtiöiden sijoitukset kohdeyhtiöiden määrän mukaan Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Kohdeyhtiöistä tehdyt irtautumiset tavan mukaan - venture Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Kohdeyhtiöistä tehdyt irtautumiset tavan mukaan - buyout Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suomalaisiin aikaisen vaiheen kohdeyhtiöihin tehdyt sijoitukset Lähde: FiBan ja Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suomalaisiin kohdeyhtiöihin tehdyt venture-sijoitukset Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suomalaisiin kohdeyhtiöihin tehdyt buyout-sijoitukset Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suomalaisiin kohdeyhtiöihin tehdyt sijoitukset toimialan mukaan Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Suomalaisiin kohdeyhtiöihin tehdyt sijoitukset toimialan mukaan Lähde: Suomen pääomasijoitusyhdistys
Bisnesenkelien tekemät sijoitukset - € Lähde: Fiban
Bisnesenkelien tekemät sijoitukset toimialoittain 2016 Lähde: Fiban
Bisnesenkelien tekemät irtautumiset 2016 Lähde: Fiban
TEM:n rahoitus kansainvälistymiseen Lähde: EK milj. €
Kansainvälistymisavustus yritysten yhteishankkeisiin Lähde: EK milj. €
Julkiset maksetut yritystuet Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Julkiset maksetut yritystuet Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Julkiset maksetut yritystuet Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Julkisten maksettujen yritystukien saajien toimialajakauma 2018 Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Julkisten maksettujen yritystukien saajat henkilöstökoon mukaan 2018 Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Julkiset maksetut suorat tuet toimialoittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Julkiset maksetut suorat tuet suuruusluokittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus Mikro = alle 5 henkilöä
Julkiset maksetut lainat toimialoittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Julkiset maksetut lainat suuruusluokittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus Mikro = alle 5 henkilöä
Julkiset myönnetyt takaukset toimialoittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Julkiset myönnetyt takaukset kokoluokittain Lähde: Tilastokeskus Mikro = alle 5 henkilöä
Yrityksille myönnetyt T&K- verovähennykset kokoluokittain 2013-2014, 1000 euroa Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Yrityksille myönnetyt T&K-verovähennykset toimialoittain 2013-2014, 1000 euroa Lähde: Tilastokeskus
KIITOS
Tutkimus- , kehittämis- ja innovaatiotoiminnan rahoitus

