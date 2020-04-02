Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
KOULUTUKSEN TALOUS
Koulutuksen kuluttajahinnat
Koulutuksen julkisten menojen hinnat
Julkisten menojen hinnat vs. Yksityiset tuottajahinnat
Koulutuksen tuottajahinnat
Julkisten koulutusmenojen rakenne 2018, % koulutuksen kokonaismenosta
Julkiset koulutusmenot, % BKT:stä
Julkiset koulutusmenot, % BKT:stä
Julkiset koulutusmenot, % kokonaismenoista
Julkiset koulutusmenot, % kokonaismenoista
Julkiset nimelliset koulutusmenot sektoreittain
Julkiset reaaliset koulutusmenot sektoreittain
Koulutusmenojen osuus julkisista kokonaismenoista sektoreittain
Koulutusmenojen osuus sektorin kokonaismenoista
Julkiset koulutusmenot sektoreittain, % BKT:stä
Julkiset nimelliset koulutusmenot asteittain
Julkiset reaaliset koulutusmenot asteittain
Koulutusasteen menojen osuus koulutuksen kokonaismenoista
Julkiset nimelliset koulutusmenot asukasta kohden
Julkiset reaaliset koulutusmenot asukasta kohden
Koulutuksen reaalisten käyttömenojen kehitys 2000-2017 Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Koulutuksen reaaliset käyttömenot käyttökohteittain
Reaaliset käyttömenot opiskelijaa kohden koulutussektoreittain
Yliopistojen valtionrahoitus päämomentilla
Yliopistojen reaalinen kokonaisrahoitus €
Yliopistojen reaalinen OKM-rahoitus €
Yliopistojen yli/alijäämä ilman varainhankinta- ja sijoitustuottoja €
Yliopistojen tulos kokonaistuotoista ilman varainhankinta- ja sijoitustuottoja €
Yliopistojen tilinpäätökset 2014-15 Lähde: Fredriksson, TY & Acatiimi
Yliopistojen tilinpäätökset 2015-16 Lähde: Fredriksson, TY & Acatiimi
Yliopistojen tilinpäätökset 2016-17 Lähde: Fredriksson, TY & Acatiimi
Ammattikorkeakoulujen nettotulos-% €
Julkiset tutkimusmenot, % BKT:stä
Julkiset nimelliset tutkimusmenot kohteittain
Julkiset reaaliset tutkimusmenot kohteittain
KIITOS E t u n i m i . s u k u n i m i @ s i v i s t a . f i w w w. s i v i s t a . f i Tw i t t e r @ S i v i s t y s TA
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Koulutuksen talous

12 views

Published on

Koulutuksen rahoitus ja menot

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Koulutuksen talous

  1. 1. KOULUTUKSEN TALOUS
  2. 2. Koulutuksen kuluttajahinnat
  3. 3. Koulutuksen julkisten menojen hinnat
  4. 4. Julkisten menojen hinnat vs. Yksityiset tuottajahinnat
  5. 5. Koulutuksen tuottajahinnat
  6. 6. Julkisten koulutusmenojen rakenne 2018, % koulutuksen kokonaismenosta
  7. 7. Julkiset koulutusmenot, % BKT:stä
  8. 8. Julkiset koulutusmenot, % BKT:stä
  9. 9. Julkiset koulutusmenot, % kokonaismenoista
  10. 10. Julkiset koulutusmenot, % kokonaismenoista
  11. 11. Julkiset nimelliset koulutusmenot sektoreittain
  12. 12. Julkiset reaaliset koulutusmenot sektoreittain
  13. 13. Koulutusmenojen osuus julkisista kokonaismenoista sektoreittain
  14. 14. Koulutusmenojen osuus sektorin kokonaismenoista
  15. 15. Julkiset koulutusmenot sektoreittain, % BKT:stä
  16. 16. Julkiset nimelliset koulutusmenot asteittain
  17. 17. Julkiset reaaliset koulutusmenot asteittain
  18. 18. Koulutusasteen menojen osuus koulutuksen kokonaismenoista
  19. 19. Julkiset nimelliset koulutusmenot asukasta kohden
  20. 20. Julkiset reaaliset koulutusmenot asukasta kohden
  21. 21. Koulutuksen reaalisten käyttömenojen kehitys 2000-2017 Lähde: Tilastokeskus
  22. 22. Koulutuksen reaaliset käyttömenot käyttökohteittain
  23. 23. Reaaliset käyttömenot opiskelijaa kohden koulutussektoreittain
  24. 24. Yliopistojen valtionrahoitus päämomentilla
  25. 25. Yliopistojen reaalinen kokonaisrahoitus €
  26. 26. Yliopistojen reaalinen OKM-rahoitus €
  27. 27. Yliopistojen yli/alijäämä ilman varainhankinta- ja sijoitustuottoja €
  28. 28. Yliopistojen tulos kokonaistuotoista ilman varainhankinta- ja sijoitustuottoja €
  29. 29. Yliopistojen tilinpäätökset 2014-15 Lähde: Fredriksson, TY & Acatiimi
  30. 30. Yliopistojen tilinpäätökset 2015-16 Lähde: Fredriksson, TY & Acatiimi
  31. 31. Yliopistojen tilinpäätökset 2016-17 Lähde: Fredriksson, TY & Acatiimi
  32. 32. Ammattikorkeakoulujen nettotulos-% €
  33. 33. Julkiset tutkimusmenot, % BKT:stä
  34. 34. Julkiset nimelliset tutkimusmenot kohteittain
  35. 35. Julkiset reaaliset tutkimusmenot kohteittain
  36. 36. KIITOS E t u n i m i . s u k u n i m i @ s i v i s t a . f i w w w. s i v i s t a . f i Tw i t t e r @ S i v i s t y s TA

×