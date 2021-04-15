Koululaiset, opiskelijat ja oppijat

Successfully reported this slideshow.
KOULULAISET, OPISKELIJAT JA TUTKINNOT
Vastasyntyneiden elinajanodote Lähde: Tilastokeskus ja Aro
Alle 15-vuotiaat 1990 ja 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Ikäluokkien muutos vuoteen 2040 Lähde: Tilastokeskus
Alle 15- ja 15-24 -vuotiaiden suhteellinen muutos kunnittain vuosina 2019–2040 Lähde: Sitra ja Tilastokeskus
Alakoulun aloittavien määrällinen muutos vuositasolla vuosina 2018– 2040 verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoon (62 131 ...
Alakoulun aloittavien suhteellinen muutos vuonna 2030 kunnittain verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoon Lähde: Sitra, Vi...
Yläkoulun aloittavien määrällinen muutos vuositasolla vuosina 2018– 2040 verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoon (59 224 ...
Yläkoulun aloittavien suhteellinen muutos vuonna 2040 kunnittain verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoon Lähde: Sitra, Vi...
Ammatillisen perustutkinnon aloittavien määrällinen muutos vuositasolla vuosina 2018–2040 verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 kes...
Ammatillisen peruskoulutuksen aloittavien suhteellinen muutos vuonna 2040 seutukunnittain verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 kes...
Lukiokoulutuksen aloittavien määrällinen muutos vuositasolla vuosina 2018–2040 verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoon (3...
Lukiokoulutuksen aloittavien suhteellinen muutos vuonna 2040 seutukunnittain verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoon Lähd...
AMK-koulutuksen aloittavien määrällinen muutos vuositasolla vuosina 2018–2040 verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoon (33...
AMK-koulutuksen aloittavien määrällinen muutos vuonna 2040 maakunnittain verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoon Lähde: S...
Yliopistokoulutuksen aloittavien määrällinen muutos vuositasolla vuosina 2018–2040 verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoo...
Yliopistokoulutuksen aloittavien määrällinen muutos vuonna 2040 maakunnittain verrattuna vuosien 2015–2018 keskitasoon Läh...
Peruskoulun oppilaat 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Lukio-opiskelijat ja ylioppilastutkinnot Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Peruskoulun päättäneiden ja kevään ylioppilaiden välitön sijoittuminen jatko-opintoihin Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustila...
Peruskoulun päättäneiden välitön sijoittuminen jatko-opintoihin Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Peruskoulun päättäneiden (alle 18-v.) välitön sijoittuminen jatko-opintoihin Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Kevään ylioppilaiden välitön sijoittuminen jatko-opintoihin Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Vuoden 2019 peruskoulun päättäneiden hakeutuminen ja sijoittuminen jatko- opintoihin vuonna 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, kou...
Vuoden 2019 kevään ylioppilaiden hakeutuminen ja sijoittuminen jatko- opintoihin vuonna 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutu...
Uudet opiskelijat koulutussektorin ja aiemman tutkinnon mukaan 2018 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
AMK-koulutuksen ensikertaa aloittavat 2017 Lähde: Vipunen ja OKM
Yliopiston ensikertaa aloittavat 2017 Lähde: Vipunen ja OKM
Odotettavissa oleva koulutusaika yli 5-vuotiaille 2014 Lähde: Tilastokeskus ja OECD
Perusasteen jälkeisen tutkintotavoitteisen koulutuksen uusien opiskelijoiden, opiskelijoiden ja tutkinnon suorittaneiden k...
Oppilaitokset ja opiskelijat oppilaitostyypeittäin 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Oppilaitostyyppi Oppilaitok...
Tutkintotavoitteisen koulutuksen opiskelijat koulutussektoreittain 2005-2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Tutkintotavoitteisen koulutuksen opiskelijat koulutussektoreittain 2018 ja 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Uudet opiskelijat, opiskelija ja tutkinnon suorittaneet koulutusmuodoittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Uu...
Uudet opiskelijat, opiskelija ja tutkinnon suorittaneet koulutusmuodoittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Uu...
Ammatillisen koulutuksen uudet opiskelijat maakunnittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Tutkinnon aloittaneet...
Ammatillisen koulutuksen opiskelijat maakunnittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Tutkinnon suorittajat/asukk...
Ammatillisen koulutuksen tutkinnon suorittaneet maakunnittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Tutkinnon suorit...
Oppisopimuskoulutuksen uudet opiskelijat maakunnittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Tutkinnon aloittaneet/a...
Oppisopimuskoulutuksen opiskelijat maakunnittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Tutkinnon suorittajat/asukkaat
Oppisopimuskoulutuksen suorittaneet maakunnittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Tutkinnon suorittaneet/asukk...
Ammattikorkeakoulujen uudet opiskelijat maakunnittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Aloittaneet/asukkaat
Ammattikorkeakouluopiskelijat maakunnittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Opiskelijat/asukkaat
Ammattikorkeakoulusta valmistuneet maakunnittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Tutkinnon suorittaneet/asukka...
Yliopistojen uudet opiskelijat, opiskelija ja valmistuneet alueittain 2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot suhteess...
Korkeakouluopiskelijat seuduittain 2018 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot, ja Aro Suhteessa 1000 asukkaaseen
Ulkomailta tulleet korkeakouluopiskelijat 2016 Lähde: OECD
AMK:n ulkomaiset tutkinto- opiskelijat km. 2018-2020 Lähde: Aro
Yliopsitojen ulkomaiset tutkinto- opiskelijat km. 2017-2019 Lähde: Aro
Tavoiteajassa koulutuksen läpäisseiden osuus koulutusmuodoittain 2015-2019 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Uusien opiskelijoiden opintojen kulku vuoden 2019 loppuun mennessä Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Keski-asteen läpäisyaste eri tarkastelu- väleillä vuoden 2019 loppuun mennessä Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot Amma...
Korkea-asteen läpäisyaste eri tarkastelu- väleillä vuoden 2019 loppuun mennessä Yliopisto Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutusti...
Läpäisyasteet koulutussektorin ja vanhempien koulutustason mukaan 2017 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Läpäisyasteet koulutussektorin ja syntyperän mukaan 2016 Lähde: Tilastokeskus, koulutustilastot
Korkeakoulututkinnon suoritusiän mediaani Lähde: Vipunen ja OKM
Alle 30-vuotiaana korkeakoulusta valmistuneiden osuus Lähde: OECD ja OKM
Korkeakoulututkinnon loppuun asti suorittaneiden osuus aloittaneista 2011 Lähde: OECD ja EK
Korkeakoulutuksen ja tutkijakoulutuksen aloittaneiden keskimääräinen ikä 2011 Lähde: OECD ja EK
Ensimmäisen korkeakoulututkinnon suorittaneiden keskimääräinen ikä 2011 Lähde: OECD ja EK
KIITOS
Koululaiset, opiskelijat ja oppijat

koululaiset, opiskelijat ja oppijat sekä tutkinnot

Koululaiset, opiskelijat ja oppijat

