Lmcp 1532 pembangunan bandar mapan abad 21

LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 NAMA : SITI ZAHIRAH BINTI SURADI NO. MATRIK : A160944
  1. 1. LMCP 1532 PEMBANGUNAN BANDAR MAPAN AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 NAMA : SITI ZAHIRAH BINTI SURADI NO. MATRIK : A160944
  2. 2. AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 [SOSIAL] PENILAIAN • Tiada masalah dalam permasalahan sosial. Rakyat di Kluang hidup dengan keadaan harmoni. CADANGAN • Mewujudkan pelbagai program yang memberi manfaat kedamaian untuk mengeratkan pelbagai kaum di Kluang.
  3. 3. AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 [ALAM SEKITAR] PENILAIAN • Sampah sarap banyak dibuang di kawasan tepi jalan raya dan juga sisa toksik daripada kawasan perindustrian dilepaskan dengan sengaja CADANGAN • Menggantung lessen perindustrian kilang yang melanggar undang- undang kerana menyebabkan pencemaran kepada alam sekitar
  4. 4. ASAS AGENDA TEMPATAN 21 [EKONOMI] PENILAIAN • Kadar pengangguran yang tinggi dari segi graduan mahupun bukan graduan. CADANGAN • Menambah peluang pekerjaan ataupun mewujudkan program untuk lepasa mahasiswa ataupun penganggur.

