TEKNOLOGI PERKANTORAN
1 teknologi perkantoran

Powerpoint tentang perkantoran

1 teknologi perkantoran

  1. 1. TEKNOLOGI PERKANTORAN
  2. 2. Sempit: Teknologi perkantoran adalah penggunaan alat elektronik canggik untuk memudahkan pekerjaan kantor Luas: Teknologi perkantoran aadlah perubahan pekerjaan yang semula manual beralih ke sistem otomatis yang dikerjakan oleh mesin guna meraih efisiensi dan efektivias kegiatan perkantoran. PENGERTIAN
  3. 3. 1. Informasi lebih mudah dan murah digunakan 2. Perusahaan mampu berkompetisi lebih baik 3. Komputer perlu untuk menangani beban kerja yang bertambah 4. Pemecahan masalah kelompok/tim 5. Sebagai pelengkap bukan pengganti 6. Melengkapi Komunikasi tradisional 7. Meningkatkan produktivitas dan efektivitas kerja 8. Peningkatan komunikasi dapat menghasilkan keputusan yang lebih baik dan lebih cepat MANFAAT TEKNOLOGI PERKANTORAN
  4. 4. 1. Proses teknologi perkantoran selalu mengarah ke otomatisasi 2. Terknologi perkantoran mengarah pada terciptanya aplikasi yang terencana dan terpadu. 3. Teknologi perkantoran memudahkan penerimaan dan pengiriman informasi 4. Pengambilan keputusan yang baik dalam menerapkan teknologi perkantoran memberikan keuntungan yang lebih besar 5. Teknologi perkantoran tidak dapat mengganti metode komunikasi tradisional melainkan hanya sebagai pelengkap. PRINSIP-PRINSIP TEKNOLOGI PERKANTORAN
  5. 5. 1. Dampak bagi pekerja dan pekerjaan a. Angkatan kerja wanita b. Pekerja profesional dan teknis c. Manajer dan administrator d. Pegawai administrasi 2. Dampak bagi pendidikan dan pelatihan pegawai 3. Dampak terhadap operasi perusahaan DAMPAK TEKNOLOGI PERKANTORAN

