PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO' IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT DISEDIAKAN OLEH : SITI NUR FARHANA BINTI ABD RAZAK (A169517)
Isi kandungan  Pendidikan Asas-asas Islam  Mengajar Sains  Haiwan berkaki empat  Burung  Bendera  Buah-buahan  Meng...
Pendidikan Asas-asas Islam (0-18 bulan)  Meransang anak-anak dengan bacaan ayat-ayat al-Quran  Menunjukkan akhlak yang b...
Pendidikan Asas-asas Islam ( lebih 18 bulan )  Berbicara dengan anak dengan bahasa yang betul  Ransang anak dengan pengl...
Pendidikan Asas-asas Islam ( lebih 3 tahun )  Mengajar cara beribadat dengan betul َ‫ي‬ِ‫ج‬َ‫ل‬َِ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِّ ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ِ ...
Rukun Iman Beriman kepada Allah Beriman kepada hari kiamat Beriman kepada Malaikat Beriman kepada Rasul Beriman kepada Qad...
Rukun Islam Mengucap dua kalimah syahadah Mendirikan solat lima waktu Menunaikan haji bagi yang mampu Menunaikan zakat Ber...
Doa Sebelum Makan ِ ‫ار‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ َ‫اب‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ِ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ ،‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ق‬ َ‫ز‬ َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫ك...
Mengajar Sains
Singa
Kuda
Biri-biri
Kucing
Gajah
Burung nuri
Burung merpati
Burung helang
Burung bangau
Burung gagak
anggur
epal
kiwi
pisang
durian
Malaysia
Indonesia
Korea Selatan
Kanada
Jerman
Mengajar Membaca Perkataan Bahasa Melayu
mata
mulut
hidung
telinga
rambut
Mengajar Membaca Perkataan Bahasa Inggeris
eye
mouth
nose
ear
hair
Mengajar Membaca Perkataan Bahasa Arab
‫عي‬
‫مف‬
‫نف‬‫ا‬
‫َن‬‫أ‬
‫شعر‬
Mengajar Mengira Mengira bintik merah bilangan 31 hingga 40
31
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
LMCP 1602 : Projek Akhir (a169517)

Projek Akhir LMCP 1602 Pendidikan Kanak-kanak Oleh Ibu Bapa dalam Islam.

Siti Nur Farhana Binti Abd Razak
A169517

LMCP 1602 : Projek Akhir (a169517)

  1. 1. PENSYARAH : PROF. DATO’ IR. DR. RIZA ATIQ ABDULLAH BIN O.K. RAHMAT DISEDIAKAN OLEH : SITI NUR FARHANA BINTI ABD RAZAK (A169517) LMCP 1602 PENDIDIKAN KANAK-KANAK OLEH IBU BAPA DALAM ISLAM [ PROJEK AKHIR ]
  2. 2. Isi kandungan  Pendidikan Asas-asas Islam  Mengajar Sains  Haiwan berkaki empat  Burung  Bendera  Buah-buahan  Mengajar Membaca  Bahasa Melayu  Bahasa Inggeris  Bahasa Arab  Mengajar Mengira  Titik merah bilangan 31 hingga 40
  3. 3. Pendidikan Asas-asas Islam (0-18 bulan)  Meransang anak-anak dengan bacaan ayat-ayat al-Quran  Menunjukkan akhlak yang baik  Menyediakan persekitaran yang baik di rumah َ ِّ ‫ص‬َ‫ن‬‫ل‬‫ي‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ن‬‫ا‬َ‫د‬ِّ‫و‬َ ‫ُيل‬ ‫ل‬‫ه‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬َ‫ب‬َ‫أ‬َ‫ف‬ ،ِ‫ة‬َ‫ر‬ْ‫ط‬ِ‫ف‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ َ ‫َل‬َ‫ع‬ ‫ل‬َ ‫وَل‬‫ل‬‫ي‬ ٍ‫د‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ْ‫و‬َ‫م‬ ُّ ‫ل‬ ‫ُك‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ن‬ِ َ‫ا‬َِِّ‫ج‬‫ل‬‫ي‬ ْ‫و‬َ‫أ‬ ِ‫ه‬ِ‫ن‬‫ا‬ Maksudnya : Setiap anak yang dilahirkan itu dalam keadaan fitrah (suci bersih), kedua ibubapanyalah yang mencorakkanya menjadi yahudi atau nasrani atau majusi. (Hadis riwayat Bukhari 1385)
  4. 4. Pendidikan Asas-asas Islam ( lebih 18 bulan )  Berbicara dengan anak dengan bahasa yang betul  Ransang anak dengan penglihatan, pendengaran dan akalnya  Banyak bercerita sejarah Rasulullah saw untuk mencontohi akhlak yang baik َ‫ه‬ ‫اَّلل‬ ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ج‬ْ‫ر‬َ‫ي‬ َ‫ن‬َ‫َك‬ ْ‫ن‬َ‫ج‬ِ‫ل‬ ٌ‫ة‬َ‫ن‬ َ‫ا‬َ‫ح‬ ٌ‫ة‬َ‫و‬ ْ‫س‬ُ‫أ‬ ِ ‫ه‬ ‫اَّلل‬ ِ‫ول‬ ‫ل‬‫س‬َ‫ر‬ ِ ‫ِف‬ ْ ‫ل‬ ‫ُك‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ن‬َ‫َك‬ ْ‫د‬َ‫ق‬َ‫ل‬ ِ ََ َ‫ه‬ ‫اَّلل‬ َ‫ر‬َََََ‫و‬ َ‫ر‬َِ‫ر‬ ْ ‫اخ‬ َ‫ا‬ْ‫و‬َْْ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ً‫ري‬ Maksudnya : Sesungguhnya telah ada pada (diri) Rasulullah itu suri teladan yang baik bagimu (yaitu) bagi orang yang mengharap (rahmat) Allah dan (kedatangan) hari kiamat dan dia banyak menyebut Allah. (surah al-Ahzab : 21)
  5. 5. Pendidikan Asas-asas Islam ( lebih 3 tahun )  Mengajar cara beribadat dengan betul َ‫ي‬ِ‫ج‬َ‫ل‬َِ‫ع‬ْ‫ل‬‫ا‬ ِّ ‫ب‬َ‫ر‬ ِ ‫ه‬ ِ ‫َّلل‬ ِ ‫ِِت‬َ‫ج‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ َ‫ِي‬َْْ‫ح‬َ‫م‬َ‫و‬ ِ ‫ِك‬ ‫ل‬‫ا‬‫ل‬‫ن‬َ‫و‬ ِ ‫ِت‬ َ ‫َل‬ َ ‫ص‬ ‫ه‬‫ن‬ ِ ‫ا‬ ْ‫ل‬‫ل‬‫ق‬ Maksudnya : Katakanlah: sesungguhnya sembahyangku, ibadatku, hidupku dan matiku hanyalah untuk Allah, Tuhan semesta alam. (surah al-An’am : 162)  Melatih untuk menjaga waktu ‫ر‬ِ ۡ ‫ص‬َ‫ع‬ۡ‫ل‬‫ا‬َ‫و‬ ﴿ 103:1 ‫ر‬ٍ ۡ ‫س‬‫ل‬َ ۡ‫ى‬ِ‫ف‬َ‫ل‬ َ‫ِن‬ َ‫ا‬ۡ‫ن‬ِ ۡ ‫اۡل‬ ‫ه‬‫ن‬ِ‫ا‬ ﴾ ﴿ 103:2 َ‫و‬ ِ‫ت‬ٰ‫ح‬ِ‫ل‬ ّٰ ‫الص‬ ‫ا‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ل‬ِ َ ‫َع‬ َ‫و‬ ‫ا‬ۡ‫و‬‫ل‬‫ن‬َ‫م‬ٰ‫ا‬ َ‫ن‬ۡ‫ي‬ِ ‫ه‬ ‫اَّل‬ ‫ه‬‫ۡل‬ِ‫ا‬ ﴾ ِّ ‫ق‬َ‫ح‬ۡ‫ل‬ ِ ‫ِب‬ ‫ا‬ۡ‫و‬ َ‫اص‬َ‫َو‬‫ت‬ ‫ر‬ ِ ۡ ‫ب‬ ‫ه‬‫لص‬ ِ ‫ِب‬ ‫ا‬ۡ‫و‬ َ‫اص‬َ‫َو‬‫ت‬َ‫و‬ ﴿ 103:3 ﴾ Maksudnya : Demi masa! Sesungguhnya manusia itu dalam kerugian. Kecuali orang-orang yang beriman dan beramal soleh, dan mereka pula berpesan-pesan dengan kebenaran serta berpesan-pesan dengan sabar. (surah al-Asr : 1-3)
  6. 6. Rukun Iman Beriman kepada Allah Beriman kepada hari kiamat Beriman kepada Malaikat Beriman kepada Rasul Beriman kepada Qada’ dan Qadar Beriman kepada kitab al-Quran
  7. 7. Rukun Islam Mengucap dua kalimah syahadah Mendirikan solat lima waktu Menunaikan haji bagi yang mampu Menunaikan zakat Berpuasa di bulan Ramadan
  8. 8. Doa Sebelum Makan ِ ‫ار‬َّ‫ن‬‫ال‬ َ‫اب‬َ‫ذ‬َ‫ع‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬ِ‫ق‬ َ‫و‬ ،‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ت‬ْ‫ق‬ َ‫ز‬ َ‫ر‬ ‫ا‬َ‫م‬‫ي‬ِ‫ف‬ ‫َا‬‫ن‬َ‫ل‬ ْ‫ك‬ ِ ‫ار‬َ‫ب‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬‫ل‬َّ‫ال‬ "Allahumma baarik llanaa fiima razaqtanaa waqinaa adzaa ban-naar" Maksudnya : Ya Allah, berkatilah rezeki yang Engkau berikan kepada kami, dan peliharalah kami dari seksa api neraka. Doa Sebelum Tidur ُ‫وت‬ُ‫م‬َ‫أ‬ َ‫او‬َ‫ي‬ْ‫ح‬َ‫أ‬ َّ‫م‬ُ‫ه‬ّ‫الل‬ َ‫ك‬ِ‫م‬ْ‫س‬‫ا‬ِ‫ب‬ “bismikallahumma ahya wa amutu” Maksudnya: Dengan nama-Mu ya Allah aku hidup dan mati
  9. 9. Mengajar Sains
  10. 10. Singa
  11. 11. Kuda
  12. 12. Biri-biri
  13. 13. Kucing
  14. 14. Gajah
  15. 15. Burung nuri
  16. 16. Burung merpati
  17. 17. Burung helang
  18. 18. Burung bangau
  19. 19. Burung gagak
  20. 20. anggur
  21. 21. epal
  22. 22. kiwi
  23. 23. pisang
  24. 24. durian
  25. 25. Malaysia
  26. 26. Indonesia
  27. 27. Korea Selatan
  28. 28. Kanada
  29. 29. Jerman
  30. 30. Mengajar Membaca Perkataan Bahasa Melayu
  31. 31. mata
  32. 32. mulut
  33. 33. hidung
  34. 34. telinga
  35. 35. rambut
  36. 36. Mengajar Membaca Perkataan Bahasa Inggeris
  37. 37. eye
  38. 38. mouth
  39. 39. nose
  40. 40. ear
  41. 41. hair
  42. 42. Mengajar Membaca Perkataan Bahasa Arab
  43. 43. ‫عي‬
  44. 44. ‫مف‬
  45. 45. ‫نف‬‫ا‬
  46. 46. ‫َن‬‫أ‬
  47. 47. ‫شعر‬
  48. 48. Mengajar Mengira Mengira bintik merah bilangan 31 hingga 40
  49. 49. 31
  50. 50. 32
  51. 51. 33
  52. 52. 34
  53. 53. 35
  54. 54. 36
  55. 55. 37
  56. 56. 38
  57. 57. 39
  58. 58. 40
  59. 59. CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik. Sekian Terima Kasih!

