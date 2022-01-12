Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business
Jan. 12, 2022
How to Optimise your Drupal Website for Security and Personalisation - Part 2

Business
Jan. 12, 2022
31 views

In the modernised business world, our digital assets are one of our biggest investments. We need our digital assets to be built for the ultimate user experience: one that performs in usability, find-ability, speed and security, and one that simultaneously provides rich, personalised digital experiences.

In this presentation, Imon Hoque, CTO of Sitback Solutions, discusses key trends for technical marketers in Security and Personalisation of Drupal Websites.

Part 2 of 2.

Read more about this presentation, and find lots more information, over on our blog: https://blog.sitback.com.au/

Part 1: How to Optimise your Drupal Website for SEO and Accessibility
https://www.slideshare.net/Sitback-Solutions/how-to-optimise-your-drupal-website-for-seo-accessibility-part-1/

How to Optimise your Drupal Website for Security and Personalisation - Part 2

  1. 1. Drupal Website Optimisation: How to protect & enhance your digital investment Imon Hoque CTO, Sitback Solutions &
  2. 2. 2 Sitback Solutions Acknowledgement of Country “In the spirit of reconciliation, Sitback acknowledges the Traditional Owners of Country throughout Australia and their connection to land, sea and community. We pay our respects to their Elders past, present and emerging.”
  3. 3. 3 Sitback Solutions Human-Centred Design & Development Working across Government, Financial Services, Education, NFP / For- Purpose, Plus lots more!
  4. 4. Build. Maintain. Optimise.
  5. 5. 5 Sitback Solutions Neglected & forgotten Maintained & Optimised Build. Maintain. Optimise.
  6. 6. 6 Sitback Solutions Focus areas for maintenance & optimisation ▸Core Web Vitals & SEO ▸Accessibility ▸Security ▸Hosting ▸Personalisation
  7. 7. Core Web Vitals & SEO Ensure your website performs at it's best and ranks well in Google so your customers can find you no matter where they are or what device they're using
  8. 8. 8 Sitback Solutions Core Web Vitals An initiative by Google to provide unified guidance for the quality of the website’s performance to deliver a great user experience
  9. 9. 9 Sitback Solutions Pillars of UX Essential metrics for a healthy website ▸Loading performance ▸Ease of interaction ▸Visual stability
  10. 10. 10 Sitback Solutions
  11. 11. 11 Sitback Solutions ▸Organic search results ▸Quality of organic traffic ▸Quantity of organic traffic WHY IS SEO IMPORTANT?
  12. 12. 12 Sitback Solutions ▸Organic search results ▸Quality of organic traffic ▸Quantity of organic traffic WHY IS SEO IMPORTANT? ▸Content ▸Semantics (HTML) ▸Performance WHAT ARE THE MAIN ASPECTS?
  13. 13. 13 Sitback Solutions Core Web Vitals & Drupal MODULES ▸Advanced CSS/JS Aggregation ▸Image, Responsive Image and Breakpoint ▸WebP module DEVELOPMENT APPROACH / FEATURES ▸Enable text compression (gzip, deflate, or brotli) to minimize total network bytes ▸Use https://pagespeed.web.dev ▸Or use NodeJs to install “lighthouse” and “lighthouse-stack- packs”, and use it via CLI
  14. 14. 15 Sitback Solutions SEO & Drupal MODULES ▸Drupal SEO Checklist ▸Pathauto ▸Metatag ▸XML Sitemap ▸Redirect ▸Schema.org Metatag DEVELOPMENT APPROACH / FEATURES ▸Site’s performance
  15. 15. 16 Sitback Solutions
  16. 16. 17 Sitback Solutions pagespeed.web.dev
  17. 17. 18 Sitback Solutions Core Web Vitals & SEO ▸User Experience ▸Organic Search Results
  18. 18. Accessibility Increase your customer-base by 20% with the core concepts you need to know to ensure that anyone, regardless of ability, can use your website
  19. 19. 20 Sitback Solutions Low/no Vision Hearing Loss Limited movement Speech disability Photosensitivity Cognitive limitations Accessibility The concept of whether a product or service can be used by everyone— however they encounter it.
  20. 20. 21 Sitback Solutions
  21. 21. 22 Sitback Solutions
  22. 22. 23 Sitback Solutions
  23. 23. 24 Sitback Solutions
  24. 24. 25 Sitback Solutions https://a11y-style-guide.com/style-guide/ https://www.digital.nsw.gov.au/delivery/digital-service- toolkit/design-system/component-library
  25. 25. 26 Sitback Solutions Accessibility & Drupal Drupal Core has been designed to support the development of sites that comply with WCAG • Drupal’s key accessibility principles https://www.drupal.org/node/465106 • External accessibility resources https://www.drupal.org/docs/accessibility/ext ernal-accessibility-resources The basic principles to keep in mind: ▸All non-text content has alternative text ▸Links make sense out of context ▸Media has captions and/or transcripts ▸Non-HTML content is accessible i.e. if you have an image ensure the image has a proper alt text ▸Users can skip repetitive elements on the page ▸Meaning is not conveyed through colour alone ▸Users can access content from various devices and browsers
  26. 26. 27 Sitback Solutions Accessibility & Drupal MODULES ▸Civic Accessibility Toolbar ▸High contrast ▸Block ARIA Landmark Roles ▸htmlLawed ▸Additional modules: ▸https://www.drupal.org/docs/accessibility/contrib uted-modules-for-extending-accessibility-in- drupal
  27. 27. 28 Sitback Solutions Auto Alter Using Azure Cognitive Services www.drupal.org/project/auto_alter With 76.75% confidence level, the API describes the image as: "a rainbow in the sky"
  28. 28. 29 Sitback Solutions Accessibility & Drupal ▸Accessibility can increase user base by 20% ▸Semantic HTML ▸Follow the Accessibility guidelines and principles ▸Use WebAIM and WAVE tools to audit
  29. 29. Poll Time How many people here today have ever worked for a company that has been hacked?
  30. 30. Security How to protect your website against bad actors or employee mistakes
  31. 31. 32 Sitback Solutions ▸Ensuring that your website or open web application is secure is critical. ▸Even simple bugs in your code can result in private information being leaked ▸Bad people are out there trying to find ways to steal data WHY IS SECURITY IMPORTANT?
  32. 32. 33 Sitback Solutions INTERNAL EXTERNAL
  33. 33. 34 Sitback Solutions External Security ▸Secure server access ▸Firewall ▸SSL certificate ▸Restricted database access ▸Disable FTP ▸Automated deployment
  34. 34. 35 Sitback Solutions Security & Drupal ▸ Keep Core & Contributed modules up to date! ▸ Use reliable 3rd party modules ▸ Review and maintain permissions
  35. 35. 36 Sitback Solutions Security & Drupal MODULES ▸Coder ▸Hacked! ▸Password Policy ▸Login Security ▸Flood control ▸Automated Logout ▸A useful article about securing your site by Drupal: ▸https://www.drupal.org/security/secure-configuration
  36. 36. Hosting The process of renting or buying space to house a website on the internet. What are the different types of hosting available, and what are their pros and cons?
  37. 37. 38 Sitback Solutions ▸Manage business resources in the cloud IaaS – INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE ▸Host, build, and deploy consumer-facing apps PaaS – PLATFORM AS A SERVICE
  38. 38. 39 Sitback Solutions IaaS – INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE PaaS – PLATFORM AS A SERVICE
  39. 39. 40 Sitback Solutions ▸Specialized Drupal solution ▸Complete infrastructure abstraction ▸Utilities to reduce DevOps effort ▸Easy to manage, backup & restore ▸Secure ▸Performance optimised
  40. 40. Poll Time Are you using Drupal 7 and if so, do you have a plan for migration to Drupal 9?
  41. 41. 42 Sitback Solutions
  42. 42. Personalisation Your website is fast, accessible and secure. Now it's time to tailor the experience for each individual customer to drive engagement, conversion and repeat visits
  43. 43. 44 Sitback Solutions “A process that creates a relevant, individualized interaction between two parties designed to enhance the experience of the recipient.” PERSONALISATION
  44. 44. 45 Sitback Solutions “Personalisation is the act of tailoring an experience or communication based on the information you have learned about the individual.” PERSONALISATION
  45. 45. 46 Sitback Solutions 90% Of marketers believe personalisation is the future 48% Of consumers spend more when their experience is personalised 74% Of consumers get frustrated when content has nothing to do with them https://www.smartinsights.com/ecommerce/web-personalisation/types-ecommerce-personalisation/
  46. 46. 47 Sitback Solutions ▸Custom code and modules to display alternative content based on user’s data. INTERNAL TOOLS ▸Google Optimise ▸Salesforce Experience Cloud EXTERNAL TOOLS
  47. 47. 48 Sitback Solutions
  48. 48. 49 Sitback Solutions
  49. 49. 50 Sitback Solutions
  50. 50. 51 Sitback Solutions ▸Smart Content ▸Custom code & modules to display alternative content based on user’s data. INTERNAL TOOLS ▸Google Optimise ▸Salesforce Experience Cloud EXTERNAL TOOLS Drupal Acquia Personalisation
  51. 51. Poll Time Which of today’s topics would you most like to learn more about?
  52. 52. Get in Touch Imon Hoque CTO, Sitback Solutions Imon.hoque@sitback.com.au www.sitback.com.au

In the modernised business world, our digital assets are one of our biggest investments. We need our digital assets to be built for the ultimate user experience: one that performs in usability, find-ability, speed and security, and one that simultaneously provides rich, personalised digital experiences.

In this presentation, Imon Hoque, CTO of Sitback Solutions, discusses key trends for technical marketers in Security and Personalisation of Drupal Websites.

Part 2 of 2.

Read more about this presentation, and find lots more information, over on our blog: https://blog.sitback.com.au/

Part 1: How to Optimise your Drupal Website for SEO and Accessibility
https://www.slideshare.net/Sitback-Solutions/how-to-optimise-your-drupal-website-for-seo-accessibility-part-1/

