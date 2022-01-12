In the modernised business world, our digital assets are one of our biggest investments. We need our digital assets to be built for the ultimate user experience: one that performs in usability, find-ability, speed and security, and one that simultaneously provides rich, personalised digital experiences. In this presentation, Imon Hoque, CTO of Sitback Solutions, discusses key trends for technical marketers in Security and Personalisation of Drupal Websites. Part 2 of 2. Read more about this presentation, and find lots more information, over on our blog: https://blog.sitback.com.au/ Part 1: How to Optimise your Drupal Website for SEO and Accessibility https://www.slideshare.net/Sitback-Solutions/how-to-optimise-your-drupal-website-for-seo-accessibility-part-1/