Nociones básicas de derecho

Universidad Nacional experimental “Francisco de Miranda” Área Académica: Ciencias de la Educación Programa: Maestría en Ed...
www.themegall La Naturaleza del Derecho. El Ordenamiento Jurídico. Las fuentes del Derecho El Derecho Público y Privado. ...
www.themegallery.com “Es el conjunto de normas que van a regir obligatoriamente la actividad de los hombres en sociedad; N...
www.themegallery.com Naturaleza del Derecho Entre las diversas teorías que han tratado de explicar la naturaleza del Derec...
www.themegallery.com Otros conceptos Son reglas imperativas de conducta, cuya violación acarrea la posibilidad de imposici...
www.themegallery.com Este término fuente crea una metáfora bastante feliz, pues remontar la fuente de un río es buscar el ...
www.themegallery.com el ordenamiento jurídico. Por regla general se plantea el problema de las fuentes del Derecho en dos ...
Derecho Público y Privado www.themegallery.com Es el conjunto de normas reguladoras del orden jurídico relativo al Estado ...
Fines del Derecho Add Your Text Add Your Text Add Your Text La Justicia El bien común La Seguridad Jurídica. Facilitatora:...
La Jerarquía de Leyes Pirámide de Kelsen Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela Convenios Internacionales L...
Los Principios Generales del Derecho www.themegallery.com Es aspiración, que todos y cada uno de los conflictos encuentren...
Elementos esenciales para la existencia de un Estado Población Territorio Poder (Seguridad Jurídica) www.themegallery.com ...
Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. Los fines del Estado La defensa y el desarrollo de la persona y el respeto ...
Origen de la palabra “Persona” www.themegallery.com Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. Designaba, en el senti...
Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. La palabra “Persona” en el Código Civil Venezolano Las personas son natural...
www.themegallery.com Son derechos inalienables y pertenecientes a todos los seres humanos. Estos derechos son necesarios p...
Otra definición de Derechos Humanos www.themegallery.com Son los derechos que se confieren a un individuo y las libertades...
www.themegallery.com LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS EN LA CONSTITUCION DE LA REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA Leer y analizar los ...
Artículos para leer y analizar • Artículos 3, 7, 19, 23, 49, 87, 88 al 97, 102, 103, 131, 136, 141, 202. Constitución de l...
Nociones básicas de derecho

UNEFM, Maestría en Educación Mención Gestión y Liderazgo Educacional, Legislación Educativa, Nociones básicas de derecho

Nociones básicas de derecho

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional experimental “Francisco de Miranda” Área Académica: Ciencias de la Educación Programa: Maestría en Educación, mención Gestión y Liderazgo Educacional Unidad Curricular: Legislación Educativa Unidad I: Nociones básicas de Derecho Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  2. 2. www.themegall La Naturaleza del Derecho. El Ordenamiento Jurídico. Las fuentes del Derecho El Derecho Público y Privado.  1  2  3  4 Contenido Unidad I: Nociones básicas de Derecho Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  3. 3. www.themegallery.com “Es el conjunto de normas que van a regir obligatoriamente la actividad de los hombres en sociedad; Normas (Reglas de Conducta) que a diferencia de las leyes de la naturaleza, expresan la manera como “Debe ser” el comportamiento de los individuos, y no como ellos efectivamente se comportan”. . Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. Concepto de Derecho
  4. 4. www.themegallery.com Naturaleza del Derecho Entre las diversas teorías que han tratado de explicar la naturaleza del Derecho, se encuentran las teorías del Iusnaturalismo (Derecho Natural) y Positivismo (Derecho Escrito). Igualmente La Teoría de la Naturaleza y la teoría de la cultura. Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  5. 5. www.themegallery.com Otros conceptos Son reglas imperativas de conducta, cuya violación acarrea la posibilidad de imposición de una sanción por parte del órgano competente del Estado. Es el conjunto de normas jurídicas integradoras de las relaciones entre el Estado y las personas que conviven dentro de un territorio. Nos sitúa frente al problema de la manera como se produce ese conjunto de normas que integran el ordenamiento jurídico. Normas Jurídicas Fuentes del Derecho Ordenamiento Jurídico Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  6. 6. www.themegallery.com Este término fuente crea una metáfora bastante feliz, pues remontar la fuente de un río es buscar el lugar en que sus aguas brotan de la tierra; del mismo modo, inquirir la fuente de una regla jurídica, es buscar el punto por el cual ha salido de las profundidades de la vida social para aparecer en la superficie del Derecho. El estudio de las fuentes del Derecho lleva la preocupación del jurista al análisis de la forma como se producen y manifiestan las normas que integran. . Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. Fuentes del Derecho
  7. 7. www.themegallery.com el ordenamiento jurídico. Por regla general se plantea el problema de las fuentes del Derecho en dos sentidos: a) Como factores que provocan necesariamente la aparición de las normas jurídicas determinando su contenido (Fuentes materiales) , y b) como proceso de creación de las normas jurídicas (fuentes formales). Las fuentes del Derecho son: La ley, la Jurisprudencia, la Doctrina y la Costumbre. . Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. Fuentes del Derecho
  8. 8. Derecho Público y Privado www.themegallery.com Es el conjunto de normas reguladoras del orden jurídico relativo al Estado en sí, en sus relaciones con los particulares y con otros Estados. Es el que rige los actos de los particulares cumplidos en su propio nombre. Predomina el interés individual, frente al general del Derecho Público. Derecho PrivadoDerecho Público Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  9. 9. Fines del Derecho Add Your Text Add Your Text Add Your Text La Justicia El bien común La Seguridad Jurídica. Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  10. 10. La Jerarquía de Leyes Pirámide de Kelsen Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela Convenios Internacionales Leyes Orgánicas Leyes Ordinarias Decretos de Ley Resoluciones Decretos Ordinarios Reglamentos y Normas Instrucciones Providencias Autorizaciones Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  11. 11. Los Principios Generales del Derecho www.themegallery.com Es aspiración, que todos y cada uno de los conflictos encuentren una regulación por parte del ordenamiento jurídico.. Impedir la aplicación del célebre principio de la Ley del Talión: “Ojo por ojo y diente por diente”. Evita que escape algún problema de la regulación por parte del Derecho. jurídico.. Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  12. 12. Elementos esenciales para la existencia de un Estado Población Territorio Poder (Seguridad Jurídica) www.themegallery.com Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  13. 13. Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. Los fines del Estado La defensa y el desarrollo de la persona y el respeto a su dignidad, el ejercicio democrático de la voluntad popular, la construcción de una sociedad justa y amante de la paz, la promoción y bienestar del pueblo y la garantía del cumplimiento de los principios, derechos y deberes reconocidos y consagrados en la constitución. La educación y el trabajo son los procesos fundamentales para alcanzar dichos fines.
  14. 14. Origen de la palabra “Persona” www.themegallery.com Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. Designaba, en el sentido propio, la máscara de la cual se servían los actores romanos dando amplitud a su voz (personare). De aquí se empleó en el sentido figurado para expresar el papel que un individuo pueda representar en la sociedad.
  15. 15. Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. La palabra “Persona” en el Código Civil Venezolano Las personas son naturales o jurídicas. Las personas son naturales o jurídicas. Artículos 15, 16,19 C.C.V. Son personas jurídicas y por lo tanto, capaces de obligaciones y derechos: 1º, 2º, 3º. (leer). Ver Artículo 2 C.C.V.
  16. 16. www.themegallery.com
  17. 17. www.themegallery.com Son derechos inalienables y pertenecientes a todos los seres humanos. Estos derechos son necesarios para asegurar la libertad y el mantenimiento de una calidad de vida digna, y están garantizados a todas las personas en todo momento y en todo lugar”. . Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc. Definición de Derechos Humanos
  18. 18. Otra definición de Derechos Humanos www.themegallery.com Son los derechos que se confieren a un individuo y las libertades fundamentales de que goza: el derecho a la vida, a la vida privada, a pensar y a practicar una religión, libertad de expresión, libertad de reunión y protección en contra de todas las formas de discriminación basada en, por ejemplo, el sexo, la raza o la religión. Incluyen también el derecho a participar en la vida pública, económica, social y cultural. . Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  19. 19. www.themegallery.com LOS DERECHOS HUMANOS EN LA CONSTITUCION DE LA REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA Leer y analizar los artículos 2, 19, 23, 27, 29, 31 de nuestra carta magna. Una faceta muy interesante de la C.R.B.V. es el capítulo dedicado a los derechos humanos. Los Derechos Humanos en la C.R.B.V Facilitatora: Abgda. Argelain Acosta Sanz MSc.
  20. 20. Artículos para leer y analizar • Artículos 3, 7, 19, 23, 49, 87, 88 al 97, 102, 103, 131, 136, 141, 202. Constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela • Artículo 1 de la Ley y artículo 1 del reglamento. Ley Orgánica del Trabajo, los Trabajadores y las Trabajadoras y su Reglamento • Artículos 1, 2, 5, 6, 14, 15, 24, 25, 26 (de la Ley). • Artículo 2 del reglamento. Ley Orgánica de Educación y su reglamento Reglamento del Ejercicio del Profesional Docente Ley Orgánica de Procedimientos Administrativos •Artículos 1, 2, 3. •Artículo 1.

×