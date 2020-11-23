Successfully reported this slideshow.
Infecciones fúngicas que se presentan en pacientes inmunocomprometidos. Inmunocompetente vs Inmunocomprometido
1. Edad 2. Diabetes mellitus 3. Infección por VIH 4. Quimioterapia por enfermedad hemato- oncológica 5. Tratamientos antib...
1. Aspergilosis 2. Neumocistosis 3. Candidiasis 4. Mucormicosis
 Es cosmopolita. Sin preferencia F/M  No tiene relación con el clima, situación geográfica ni estado socioeconómico.  L...
LOCAL Muco- cutánea Bucal Digestiv a Ap. Reproductor Ap. Respiratorio Cutánea Pequeños y grandes pliegues cutáneos Uñas Zo...
Diseminada Muco- cutánea crónica Granuloma candidocócsico Sistémica Ap. Genitourinario Sist. Renal Endocarditis Meningitis...
 Micosis oportunista causada por levaduras capsuladas del Complejo Cryptococcus  Actualmente con dos especies: C. neofor...
 Se adquiere por vía inhalatoria, y es pulmonar en el 90% de los casos  Puede afectar vísceras, músculo, hueso, piel y m...
 Es un microorganismo “en transición” o considerado fúngico-atípico, que mantiene propiedades tanto de parasito como de h...
 Cosmopolita.  Reservorios naturales: ¿ ?  Mecanismo de transmisión: Inhalatoria ¿Persona-persona? ¿Enfermedad endógena...
 La principal vía de trasmisión es la inhalatoria.  La frecuencia en cada grupo etario puede variar de acuerdo con la fo...
 Puede provocar: › enfermedad pulmonar alérgica o invasiva › Aspergiloma › Diseminarse al SNC u otros órganos › Formas lo...
 Distribución geográfica: Cosmopolita.  Evolución: Aguda. Factor de predisposición: › Diabéticos descompensados › inmuno...
UNEFM, Medicina, Microbiología I, Micosis oportunistas

  1. 1. Infecciones fúngicas que se presentan en pacientes inmunocomprometidos. Inmunocompetente vs Inmunocomprometido
  2. 2. 1. Edad 2. Diabetes mellitus 3. Infección por VIH 4. Quimioterapia por enfermedad hemato- oncológica 5. Tratamientos antibioticos, Corticosteroideos 6. Transplantes de órganos (inmunomoduladores
  3. 3. 1. Aspergilosis 2. Neumocistosis 3. Candidiasis 4. Mucormicosis
  4. 4.  Es cosmopolita. Sin preferencia F/M  No tiene relación con el clima, situación geográfica ni estado socioeconómico.  Las manifestaciones clínicas son localizadas, diseminadas o sistémicas  Puede afectar piel, mucosas, tejidos profundos
  5. 5. LOCAL Muco- cutánea Bucal Digestiv a Ap. Reproductor Ap. Respiratorio Cutánea Pequeños y grandes pliegues cutáneos Uñas Zona del pañal
  6. 6. Diseminada Muco- cutánea crónica Granuloma candidocócsico Sistémica Ap. Genitourinario Sist. Renal Endocarditis Meningitis Septicemia
  7. 7.  Micosis oportunista causada por levaduras capsuladas del Complejo Cryptococcus  Actualmente con dos especies: C. neoformans y C. gattii, de origen exógeno
  8. 8.  Se adquiere por vía inhalatoria, y es pulmonar en el 90% de los casos  Puede afectar vísceras, músculo, hueso, piel y mucosas < SNC
  9. 9.  Es un microorganismo “en transición” o considerado fúngico-atípico, que mantiene propiedades tanto de parasito como de hongo. (Bonifaz, 2014)  Afecta de manera primordial pulmones, en forma de neumonía aguda o crónica
  10. 10.  Cosmopolita.  Reservorios naturales: ¿ ?  Mecanismo de transmisión: Inhalatoria ¿Persona-persona? ¿Enfermedad endógena?  Afecta a individuos de cualquier edad y sexo.  51% de los casos asociados al VIH-SIDA
  11. 11.  La principal vía de trasmisión es la inhalatoria.  La frecuencia en cada grupo etario puede variar de acuerdo con la forma clínica.  Diferentes factores de riesgo.
  12. 12.  Puede provocar: › enfermedad pulmonar alérgica o invasiva › Aspergiloma › Diseminarse al SNC u otros órganos › Formas localizardas: otomicosis, onicomicosis, queratitis y micetoma.  En personas inmunodeficientes es sistémica y mortal. Arenas 2014
  13. 13.  Distribución geográfica: Cosmopolita.  Evolución: Aguda. Factor de predisposición: › Diabéticos descompensados › inmunosuprimidos.  Topografía clínica:  Rinocerebral o pulmonar.

