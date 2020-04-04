Leishmaniasis 1

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA Área Ciencia de la Salud Programa Medicina Unidad Curricular Microb...
• La leishmaniasis es una infección producida por varias especies de protozoos parásitos del género Leishmania, transmitid...
• Tiene cuatro (4) formas clínicas principales: Leishmaniasis Cutánea Localizada, Mucocutánea, Cutánea Difusa y Visceral, ...
• Es la forma clínica más grave de las leishmaniasis, ya que puede causar la muerte sino se realiza diagnóstico precoz y s...
En América: Endémica en 8 países. Incidencia anual: 16.100 casos Población en riesgo: 1.570.000 personas. Mayor prevalenci...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA Área Ciencia de la Salud Programa Medicina Unidad Curricular Microbiología- ADI UNIMETROPA "J.V. Scorza" LEISHMANIASIS VISCERAL y CUTÁNEA, con especial atención al Estado Falcón, Venezuela. Dra. Ersi Vargas Díaz Coro, Octubre 2006
  2. 2. • La leishmaniasis es una infección producida por varias especies de protozoos parásitos del género Leishmania, transmitida por la picadura de insectos hematófagas infectadas del orden Díptera, familia Psychodidae, pertenecientes a los géneros: Phlebotomus en el Viejo Mundo y Lutzomyia en el Nuevo Mundo, cuyos hospedadores son animales, tales como: caninos, roedores y marsupiales. • Es de carácter focal, endémica y ampliamente distribuida en 88 países, de los cuales 16 son desarrollados y 72 en vías de desarrollo, ubicados en cuatro (4) de los cinco (5) continentes, en Asia, África, Europa y América (WHO, 2005).
  3. 3. • Tiene cuatro (4) formas clínicas principales: Leishmaniasis Cutánea Localizada, Mucocutánea, Cutánea Difusa y Visceral, las cuales dependen de la especie del parásito y de la respuesta del sistema inmune celular del individuo (WHO, 2000). • La Organización Mundial de la Salud (OMS) ha calculado una prevalencia mundial de 12 millones de casos de leishmaniasis, con un estimado anual de1.5 a 2 millones de casos nuevos y una población en riesgo de infectarse en el orden de los 350 millones de personas (Ashford y cols., 1992).
  4. 4. • Es la forma clínica más grave de las leishmaniasis, ya que puede causar la muerte sino se realiza diagnóstico precoz y se administra tratamiento oportunamente (OPS, 2002). Distribución Mundial: 47 países. Incidencia anual: 500.000 casos Población en riesgo: 200 millones en el mundo.
  5. 5. En América: Endémica en 8 países. Incidencia anual: 16.100 casos Población en riesgo: 1.570.000 personas. Mayor prevalencia: Brasil, Colombia y Venezuela (TDR, 2002)

