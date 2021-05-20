Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral La Comunicación II Unidad Temática III COMUNICACIÓN
La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral INTRODUCCIÓN En esta unidad...
La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Claves para una buena comun...
La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Claves para una buena comun...
La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Claves para una buena comun...
La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Claves para una buena comun...
La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral La Asertividad La asertivid...
La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Comportamientos no asertivo...
La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Estrategias básicas para me...
La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral En conclusión… Podemos nota...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
15 views
May. 20, 2021

La comunicacion II

Unefm Cs.de la Educación Educación mención Música Actividad de Formación Integral Unidad III La comunicación II

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
No One Succeeds Alone: Learn Everything You Can from Everyone You Can Robert Reffkin
(5/5)
Free
Think Like a Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day Jay Shetty
(4.5/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(5/5)
Free
Rude: Stop Being Nice and Start Being Bold Rebecca Reid
(4/5)
Free
Keep Moving: Notes on Loss, Creativity, and Change Maggie Smith
(4.5/5)
Free
Group: How One Therapist and a Circle of Strangers Saved My Life Christie Tate
(4/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(0/5)
Free
Do the Work: The Official Unrepentant, Ass-Kicking, No-Kidding, Change-Your-Life Sidekick to Unfu*k Yourself Gary John Bishop
(3.5/5)
Free
Becoming Bulletproof: Protect Yourself, Read People, Influence Situations, and Live Fearlessly Evy Poumpouras
(4.5/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The Secret Rhonda Byrne
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Influence, New and Expanded: The Psychology of Persuasion Robert B. Cialdini
(0/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4.5/5)
Free
High Conflict: Why We Get Trapped and How We Get Out Amanda Ripley
(5/5)
Free
Enough About Me: The Unexpected Power of Selflessness Richard Lui
(4.5/5)
Free
The Uncertain Sea: Fear is everywhere. Embrace it. Bonnie Tsui
(4/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(3.5/5)
Free
No Pain, No Gaines: The Good Stuff Doesn't Come Easy Chip Gaines
(4.5/5)
Free
Laundry Love: Finding Joy in a Common Chore Patric Richardson
(4.5/5)
Free
Dedicated: The Case for Commitment in an Age of Infinite Browsing Pete Davis
(4/5)
Free
Create: Tools from Seriously Talented People to Unleash Your Creative Life Marc Silber
(4.5/5)
Free
Own It All: How to Stop Waiting for Change and Start Creating It. Because Your Life Belongs to You. Andrea Isabelle Lucas
(4/5)
Free
Your Goal Guide: A Roadmap for Setting, Planning and Achieving Your Goals Debra Eckerling
(4/5)
Free
The Power of Voice: A Guide to Making Yourself Heard Denise Woods
(5/5)
Free
The Power of Ritual: Turning Everyday Activities into Soulful Practices Casper ter Kuile
(4.5/5)
Free
Keep Sharp: How to Build a Better Brain at Any Age Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

La comunicacion II

  1. 1. Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral La Comunicación II Unidad Temática III COMUNICACIÓN
  2. 2. La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral INTRODUCCIÓN En esta unidad nos enfocaremos en el estudio del proceso de comunicación como parte de una correcta expresión oral. El ser humano es social por naturaleza. Sin embargo, no siempre es fácil hablar y expresar ideas o sentimientos. La eficacia de la expresión oral depende de la superación de las barreras que se interpongan en la comunicación.
  3. 3. La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Claves para una buena comunicación Sin duda para lograr una buena comunicación se necesita entrenamiento, buena predisposición, deseos de comunicarse y, por supuesto, paciencia para no intentar obtener resultados rápidos a riesgo de exponerse sin estar preparado. Por esta razón, como de lo que se trata es adquirir nuevos hábitos positivos, lo ideal es practicar alguno de los aspectos que se describen a continuación y, una vez que se esté familiarizado con él, pasar otro. ● Escuchar activamente. Significa comprender cuáles son los sentimientos y los pensamientos que el interlocutor desea transmitir. No se trata de una actitud pasiva sino activa.
  4. 4. La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Claves para una buena comunicación ● Reconocer lo verdadero. Se trata de encontrar un punto de razón o de interés en lo que la otra persona dice. Cuando se tiene intereses comunes, la comunicación avanza con menos interferencias. ● Demostrar empatía. Equivale a tratar de ponerse en el lugar del otro para llegar a comprender lo que está sintiendo. La empatía se puede lograr cuando se escucha conjuntamente tanto el lenguaje verbal como no verbal del interlocutor. ● Mantener un diálogo asertivo. Mediante afirmaciones positivas del tipo <<parece que lo que estás diciendo es que...>> se puede averiguar hasta dónde se ha comprendido el mensaje y comprobar, al mismo tiempo, si el otro ha dicho exactamente lo que deseaba decir.
  5. 5. La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Claves para una buena comunicación ● Indagar. Consiste en valerse de preguntas discretas para saber más acerca de cómo piensa y siente el otro. Por ejemplo, se le puede pedir que explaye o explique sobre un tema determinado o que dé detalles de aquello que le preocupa. ● Utilizar técnicas de expresión personal. Los sentimientos, tanto positivos como negativos, se expresan con afirmaciones como: <<Me siento...>>, y no <<Tú eres, dices, etc.>>. Del mismo modo, es importante resaltar aspectos positivos de la otra persona, aunque se esté en medio de una acalorada discusión. El otro captará que es tenido en cuenta aunque sea en el fragor de una disputa.
  6. 6. La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Claves para una buena comunicación ● Pensar en positivo (La asertividad). Mientras aprenden técnicas y ejercitan recursos destinados a hablar en público, es habitual que algunas personas ignoren que, para comunicarse con los demás, no sólo hay que estar seguro de sus propios puntos de vista, sino que hay que saber defenderlos. No es raro que, durante las primeras experiencias, la mayoría de las gentes se vea abocada a situaciones en que se siente incapaz de defender sus derechos por miedo a ser rechazada. Nota: Es casi imposible no ser subjetivo al hablar. Sin embargo, siempre hay que intentar alcanzar cierta neutralidad en el mensaje para evitar una mala reacción del interlocutor.
  7. 7. La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral La Asertividad La asertividad es la habilidad social que ayuda a comunicar de forma clara y decidida los sentimientos, las necesidades, los deseos y las ideas propias. Es una conducta aprendida y socialmente aceptada que facilita la relación con los otros. Ser asertivo implica: ● Tener una buena autoestima. ● Mostrar seguridad ante las propias posiciones. ● Comunicarse con claridad. ● Saber el lugar, el tiempo y el espacio en el que hay que decir lo que se piensa. Nota: La persona asertiva tiene confianza en sí misma, controla sus emociones, expresa claramente lo que siente y piensa, y acepta sus propios errores.
  8. 8. La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Comportamientos no asertivos Los principales son los siguientes: ● La conducta pasiva. Se trata de un comportamiento característico de las personas con dificultad para expresar sus sentimientos, pensamientos y opiniones. A menudo son incapaces de decir que no, huyen de los problemas o dejan que los demás transgredan sus derechos. ● La conducta agresiva. Quienes tienen una conducta agresiva suelen violar los derechos de los demás en defensa de los propios. Expresan sus pensamientos, sentimientos y opiniones de una manera inapropiada e impositiva. Puede manifestarse de manera directa o indirecta a través de ofensas verbales, insultos, amenazas y comentarios hostiles, humillantes, sarcásticos o maliciosos, gestos hostiles y agresivos.
  9. 9. La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral Estrategias básicas para mejorar la asertividad Algunas estrategias que pueden ayudar a conseguir una conducta asertiva son: ● Aprender a superar las críticas. Una persona asertiva es capaz de aceptar las críticas aprendiendo de ellas. ● Aprender a decir que <<no>>. Decir abiertamente que <<no>>, contribuye a mejorar la seguridad personal y a aumentar la autoestima. ● Planificar los mensajes. Conseguir que todos los hechos y puntos estén aclarados con antelación, confeccionando notas de referencia si la situación lo permite, ahorra tiempo, produce confianza y puede disminuir la intimidación por parte de los demás. ● Ser educado. Enfadarse provoca confusión en uno mismo y proyecta una imagen poco creíble. Hay que recordar que se deben tomar en consideración los puntos de vista de los demás y comunicarles que se entiende su postura.
  10. 10. La Comunicación y Asertividad Comunicación Unidad Curricular Actividades de Formación Integral En conclusión… Podemos notar que cada es uno es un comunicador, el problema es no ser asertivos y eso tiende a complicar las cosas. Como docentes debemos perfeccionarnos cada día para poder trasmitir el mensaje y la enseñanza de la forma más clara posible, esto se logra con el tiempo y la experiencia y tú interés por mejorar y perfeccionarte. Pongamos en práctica estos conocimientos y nuestra autoestima será afectada positivamente en gran manera y así seremos de ayuda a todo aquel que necesite de nosotros. Evitemos tener comportamientos no asertivos. 1 Timoteo 4:12 Ninguno tenga en poco tu juventud, sino sé ejemplo de los creyentes en palabra, conducta, amor, espíritu, fe y pureza.

×