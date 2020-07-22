Formatos para tomar en cuenta para la presentacion escrita

Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO DECANATO DEL AREA CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD P...
CARATULA
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO ÁREA CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE MEDI...
CARTA DE ACEPTACIÓN DEL TUTOR
REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” AREA CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROG...
ESTRUCTURA DEL PROYECTO CARATULA CARTA DE ACEPTACIÓN DEL TUTOR ÍNDICE GENERAL INTRODUCCIÓN OBJETIVOS - Objetivo General - ...
ESTRUCTURA DEL TRABAJO DE GRADO DEDICATORI AGRADECIMIENTO ÍNDICE GENERAL ÍNDICE DE CUADROS ÍNDICE DE TABLAS RESUMEN ABSTRA...
EJEMPLOS DE FORMATO DE RESUMEN EFICACIA DE UN TALLER INSTRUCTIVO DE ASISTENCIA INMEDIATA AL POLITRAUMATIZADO, IMPARTIDO AL...
CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES Enero - Abril 2016 Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Revisión bibliográfica. Elaboración de Proyecto de ...
  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO DECANATO DEL AREA CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA MEDICINA FORMATOS A TOMAR EN CUENTA PARA PROYECTO Y TRABAJO DE GRADO COHORTE 79 MEDICINA COMISIÓN DE TRABAJOS DE GRADO DEL PROGRAMA DE MEDICINA SANTA ANA DE CORO, JULIO 2020
  2. 2. CARATULA
  3. 3. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA VICERRECTORADO ACADÉMICO ÁREA CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE MEDICINA EFICACIA DE UN PROGRAMA EDUCATIVO DE ASISTENCIA INMEDIATA AL POLITRAUMATIZADO, IMPARTIDO AL PERSONAL PARAMÉDICO DEL MUNICIPIO URUMACO Autores: Galiffa R, Daniella A. García L. Isabel E. García P, Desiree R. Tutora: Dra. Isabel Martins Santa Ana de Coro - Venezuela Junio 2012
  4. 4. CARTA DE ACEPTACIÓN DEL TUTOR
  5. 5. REPUBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” AREA CIENCIAS DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE MEDICINA EFICACIA DE UN TALLER INSTRUCTIVO DE ASISTENCIA INMEDIATA AL POLITRAUMATIZADO, IMPARTIDO AL PERSONAL PARAMÉDICO DEL MUNICIPIO URUMACO Acepto la tutoría del presente trabajo de grado según las condiciones y normas establecidas por el área Ciencias de la Salud de la Universidad Nacional Experimental “Francisco de Miranda” Dra. ISABEL CRISTINA MARTÍNS ALVES _____________________________ Firma C.I: 10.475.853
  6. 6. ESTRUCTURA DEL PROYECTO CARATULA CARTA DE ACEPTACIÓN DEL TUTOR ÍNDICE GENERAL INTRODUCCIÓN OBJETIVOS - Objetivo General - Objetivos Específicos SISTEMA DE VARIABLES - Conceptualización de las Variables - Operacionalización de las Variables METODOLOGÍA - Tipo de Estudio - Diseño de Investigación - Población y Muestra - Criterios de Inclusión - Técnica de Recolección de Datos - Instrumentos de Recolección de Datos - Técnica de Análisis y Procesamiento de Datos REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ANEXOS: 1. Consentimiento Informado 2. Instrumento de recolección de datos (Si ya se tienen elaborados)
  7. 7. ESTRUCTURA DEL TRABAJO DE GRADO DEDICATORI AGRADECIMIENTO ÍNDICE GENERAL ÍNDICE DE CUADROS ÍNDICE DE TABLAS RESUMEN ABSTRACT INTRODUCCIÓN OBJETIVOS - Objetivo General - Objetivos Específicos METODOLOGÍA - Tipo de Estudio - Diseño de Investigación - Población y Muestra - Criterios de Inclusión - Técnica de Recolección de Datos - Instrumentos de Recolección de Datos - Técnica de Análisis y Procesamiento de Datos RESULTADOS DISCUSIÓN CONCLUSIONES RECOMENDACIONES REFERENCIAS BIBLIOGRÁFICAS ANEXOS: 1. Consentimiento Informado 2. Instrumento de recolección de datos 3. Cómputos estadísticos (Si aplica)
  8. 8. EJEMPLOS DE FORMATO DE RESUMEN EFICACIA DE UN TALLER INSTRUCTIVO DE ASISTENCIA INMEDIATA AL POLITRAUMATIZADO, IMPARTIDO AL PERSONAL PARAMÉDICO DEL MUNICIPIO URUMACO Galiffa, Daniella; García, Isabel; García Desiree. Martins, I; Hidalgo, E. Isabel_enriqueta@hotmail.com , dagr_4@hotmail.com , desiree_205@hotmail.com RESUMEN El paciente politraumatizado es aquel que ha sufrido un traumatismo violento y tiene como consecuencia un riesgo vital, por lo que su manejo extrahospitalario debe ser sistemático y breve, siendo imprescindible que el personal paramédico posea las aptitudes y destrezas pertinentes. Objetivo: Evaluar la eficacia de un taller instructivo de asistencia inmediata al politraumatizado, impartido al personal paramédico del Municipio Urumaco, Estado Falcón. Metodología: Se llevó a cabo un estudio de tipo descriptivo, enmarcado en un proyecto factible. La población estuvo conformada por 25 individuos pertenecientes al personal paramédico del Municipio Urumaco. Mediante un instrumento de evaluación se determinó el nivel de conocimiento en Atención Inmediata de pacientes politraumatizados en áreas de Diagnóstico, Manejo, Seguridad y Traslado, antes y después de un Taller Instructivo. Resultados: Se determinó que el nivel de conocimiento previo al taller fue Muy Malo 40%, Malo 48% y Regular 12%, con déficit global en cada área de evaluación y un alto coeficiente de variabilidad. Posterior al taller el conocimiento mejora, siendo los resultados Malo 8%, Regular 28%, Bueno 60% y Muy Bueno 4%, disminuyó también el coeficiente de variación. Los distintos Niveles de Instrucción y Ocupaciones no demostraron diferencias significativas en la puntuación; la variable Sexo se acercó a una diferencia significativa, obteniendo el Sexo Femenino una mejor puntuación. Conclusiones y Recomendaciones: El taller instructivo fue eficaz para el incremento del nivel del conocimiento en los participantes estudiados. Se recomienda implementar un programa de formación en atención al politraumatizado que permita la actualización de conocimientos de forma periódica. Palabras Claves: Politraumatizado, paramédico, taller instructivo, conocimiento.
  9. 9. CRONOGRAMA DE ACTIVIDADES Enero - Abril 2016 Enero Febrero Marzo Abril Revisión bibliográfica. Elaboración de Proyecto de Trabajo Especial de Grado. Entrega de Proyecto de Trabajo Especial de Grado al Comité de Bioética Entrega de Proyecto de Trabajo Especial de Grado a Comisión de Revisión de Proyecto de Trabajo Especial de Grado del Programa de Postgrado. Recolección de muestra, tabulación y análisis de los resultados. Presentación de Trabajo Especial de Grado para Jurado Evaluador. Defensa Oral y Pública de Trabajo Especial de Grado.

