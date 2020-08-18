Factores que favorecen y limitan

Successfully reported this slideshow.
SANTAANA DE CORO, ENERO 2008 LIC. ALCIMAR GARCIA VELÁSQUEZ REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DE EDUCACIÒN SUPE...
OBJETIVO EL ESTUDIANTE ESTARÁ EN CAPACIDAD DE:  ESTABLECER RELACIONES ENTRE TECNOLOGIA, INNOVACIÒN Y SOCIEDAD IDENTIFICA...
LA CREATIVIDAD Y LA INNOVACIÓN SON NORMALMENTE ACTIVIDADES COMPLEMENTARIAS, YA QUE LA CREATIVIDAD GENERA LAS BASES PARA LA...
 Antigüedad don de personas Excepcionales.  Creatividad es algo más modesto y personal.  En el plano social y político ...
TOPICO AREA QUE PREVALECE PRODUCTOS DESCUBRIR: Mostrar, exponer, destapar, hallar Áreas geográficas Cuerpos celestes. Leye...
PROCESO DE LA CREATIVIDAD PREPARACIÓN EJECUCIÓN INCUBACIÓN ILUMINACIÓN
CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA PERSONALIDAD CREATIVA ORIGINALIDAD FLUIDEZ IMAGINACIÓN EMPATÍA CON LA GENTE FLEXIBILIDAD INCONFORMID...
INNOVACIÒN SE CONSIDERA COMO SINÓNIMO DE PRODUCIR, EXPLORAR UNA NOVEDAD EN LAS ESFERAS ECONOMICAS Y SOCIALES. SOLUCIONES I...
RELACIÒN ENTRE INNOVACIÒN, TECNOLOGIA Y SOCIEDAD SALUD, EDUCACIÓN, CULTURA , EMPLEO: SON CONDICIONES INALIENABLES. UN PUEB...
RELACIÒN ENTRE INNOVACIÒN, TECNOLOGIA Y SOCIEDAD Salud Empleo.Cultura Educación Bienes sociales. Condiciones inalienables ...
RELACIÒN ENTRE INNOVACIÒN, TECNOLOGIA Y SOCIEDAD LA INNOVACIÒN ES UN PROCESO DE ADENTRO HACIA FUERA CRECIMIENTO INSTITUCIO...
FACTORES LIMITANTES Y FACILITADORES DEL DESARROLLO DE LA CREATIVIDAD Y LA INNOVACIÒN EN EL PAÍS. GRAN ALIADO Y GRAN ENEMIG...
FACTORES QUE LIMITAN EL DESARROLLO DE LA CREATIVIDAD Y LA INNOVACIÒN EN EL PAÍS. CONFORMISMO MIEDO AL FRACASO RIGIDEZ CONT...
LAS ACTIVIDADES INNOVACIÓN Y TECNOLOGIAS ESTAN LLAMADAS A CONTRIBUIR AL DESARROLLO DE LA NACIÒN CONTENIDO: COMO MATERIA DE...
RESTRICCIONES ECONOMICAS. ASIGNACIÒN DE FONDOS SIN REPAR EN LA DUPLICACION DE CAPACIDADES MARCO LEGAL PARA LA PROTECCIÒN D...
SECTOR AGROPECUARIO INSTITUCIONES DE FINANCIAMIENTO MINISTERIO DE CIENCIA Y TECNLOGICA FONICIT CONSEJO DE DESARROLLO CIENT...
REFLEXIÒN SOMOS LO QUE HACEMOS DIAA DIA DE MODO QUE LA EXCELENCIA NO ES UN ACTO, SINO UN HABITO. ARISTOTELES
UNEFM, Ing. Química, Introducción a la ingeniería, Factores que favorecen y limitan

  1. 1. SANTAANA DE CORO, ENERO 2008 LIC. ALCIMAR GARCIA VELÁSQUEZ REPÚBLICA BOLIVARIANA DE VENEZUELA MINISTERIO DE EDUCACIÒN SUPERIOR UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” AREA: CIENCIAS ECONÓMICAS Y SOCIALES SEMINARIO I INTRODUCCIÒN A LA INGENIERIA
  2. 2. OBJETIVO EL ESTUDIANTE ESTARÁ EN CAPACIDAD DE:  ESTABLECER RELACIONES ENTRE TECNOLOGIA, INNOVACIÒN Y SOCIEDAD IDENTIFICAR Y RELACIONAR LOS FACTORES LIMITANTES OFACILITADORES DEL DESARROLLO DE LA CREATIVIDAD E INNOVACIÓN EN EL PAÍS.
  3. 3. LA CREATIVIDAD Y LA INNOVACIÓN SON NORMALMENTE ACTIVIDADES COMPLEMENTARIAS, YA QUE LA CREATIVIDAD GENERA LAS BASES PARA LA INNOVACIÓN QUE EN SU DESARROLLO PLANTEA DIFICULTADES QUE HAN DE SER RESUELTAS, DE NUEVO CON LA CREATIVIDAD
  4. 4.  Antigüedad don de personas Excepcionales.  Creatividad es algo más modesto y personal.  En el plano social y político la creatividad se da cuando se consigue aumentar el nivel de vida de la población.  Es una forma original,fresca,novedosa de encarar las actividades.  Es todo lo que permite reconocernos como seres únicos e irrepetibles.
  5. 5. TOPICO AREA QUE PREVALECE PRODUCTOS DESCUBRIR: Mostrar, exponer, destapar, hallar Áreas geográficas Cuerpos celestes. Leyes y fenómenos de la naturaleza. El fuego, ley de la gravedad, el ADN, la teoría de la relatividad, la capa de ozono. INVENTAR: Algo que tiene como característico Ser relativamente nuevo y único. Tecnología, Procedimientos, Nuevos materiales Mejoras o modificaciones La rueda, la imprenta, la computadora , el rayo láser, los satélites artificiales, la televisión. CREAR: Es una forma novedosa y personal de realizar actividades. Pintura, escultura, música, teatro, arquitectura, cine, literatura, artes visuales La Mona Lisa de Leonardo da Vinci; el David de Miguel Ángel, La Novena sinfonía de Beethoven. DIFERENCIAS ENTRE DESCUBRIR, INVENTAR Y CREAR
  6. 6. PROCESO DE LA CREATIVIDAD PREPARACIÓN EJECUCIÓN INCUBACIÓN ILUMINACIÓN
  7. 7. CARACTERÍSTICAS DE LA PERSONALIDAD CREATIVA ORIGINALIDAD FLUIDEZ IMAGINACIÓN EMPATÍA CON LA GENTE FLEXIBILIDAD INCONFORMIDAD TOLERANCIA A LA AMBIGÛEDAD PERSEVERANCIA MOTIVACIÓN INTRÍNSECA
  8. 8. INNOVACIÒN SE CONSIDERA COMO SINÓNIMO DE PRODUCIR, EXPLORAR UNA NOVEDAD EN LAS ESFERAS ECONOMICAS Y SOCIALES. SOLUCIONES INEDITAS A LOS PROBLEMAS. ES LA APORTACION DE ALGO NUEVO, PERO NO NECESARIAMENTE MEJOR. PERMITE RESPONDER A LAS NECESIDADES DE LAS PERSONAS Y DE LA SOCIEDAD.
  9. 9. RELACIÒN ENTRE INNOVACIÒN, TECNOLOGIA Y SOCIEDAD SALUD, EDUCACIÓN, CULTURA , EMPLEO: SON CONDICIONES INALIENABLES. UN PUEBLO SIN CREATIVIDAD ES COMO UN GRUPO HUMANO ATRAPADO POR EL INMOVILISMO.
  10. 10. RELACIÒN ENTRE INNOVACIÒN, TECNOLOGIA Y SOCIEDAD Salud Empleo.Cultura Educación Bienes sociales. Condiciones inalienables de la dignidad humana.
  11. 11. RELACIÒN ENTRE INNOVACIÒN, TECNOLOGIA Y SOCIEDAD LA INNOVACIÒN ES UN PROCESO DE ADENTRO HACIA FUERA CRECIMIENTO INSTITUCIONAL CRECIMIENTO SOCIAL CRECIMIENTO PERSONAL
  12. 12. FACTORES LIMITANTES Y FACILITADORES DEL DESARROLLO DE LA CREATIVIDAD Y LA INNOVACIÒN EN EL PAÍS. GRAN ALIADO Y GRAN ENEMIGO EL LENGUAJE. LA ACTIVIDAD EL CEREBRO ES INCESANTE, ES UNA FABRICA DE PENSAMIENTOS. LOS PENSAMIENTOS SE TRANSFORMAN Y TIENEN UN CAMINO DE SALIDA: EL LENGUAJE.CLARIFICAR, AFINAR Y DEFINIR. http://www.iacat.com/Revista/recrearte/recrearte05/Seccion2/AlumnoSobresaliente.htm
  13. 13. FACTORES QUE LIMITAN EL DESARROLLO DE LA CREATIVIDAD Y LA INNOVACIÒN EN EL PAÍS. CONFORMISMO MIEDO AL FRACASO RIGIDEZ CONTROL O RESPETO EXCESIVO POR LA TRADICIÒN, LA RUTINA. FALTA DE IMAGINACIÒN. LA FE EXCESIVA EN LA RAZÓN.
  14. 14. LAS ACTIVIDADES INNOVACIÓN Y TECNOLOGIAS ESTAN LLAMADAS A CONTRIBUIR AL DESARROLLO DE LA NACIÒN CONTENIDO: COMO MATERIA DE POLITICAS PUBLICAS. LA GESTIÒN Y POLITICAS PUBLICAS HA SIDO EL GRAN PROBLEMA DEL SECTOR CIENCIA Y TECNOLOGIA. COMO ESTRATEGIA DE TODOS LOS AGENTES ECONOMICOS Y ACTORES SOCIALES. LA INNOVACIÒN DEBE ASUMIRSE NO COMO UNA OPCIÒN SINO COMO UN IMPERATIVO PARA LA SUPERVIVENCIA. SUPERACIÒN DE LOS PROBLEMAS EN DIFERENTES AMBITOS DE LA VIDA NACIONAL FACTORES LIMITANTES Y FACILITADORES DEL DESARROLLO DE LA CREATIVIDAD Y LA INNOVACIÒN EN EL PAÍS.
  15. 15. RESTRICCIONES ECONOMICAS. ASIGNACIÒN DE FONDOS SIN REPAR EN LA DUPLICACION DE CAPACIDADES MARCO LEGAL PARA LA PROTECCIÒN DE LA PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL CHRISTOFER FREEMAN SISTEMA NACIONAL DE INNOVACIÒN RED DE INSTITUCIONES PÚBLICAS Y PRIVADAS CUYAS ACTIVIDADES E INTERACCIÒN GENERAN, DIFUNDEN NUEVAS TECNOLOGIAS SINERGIAS ENTRE PRODUCTORES Y CONSUMIDORES DEL CONOCIMIENTO PASAR DE LA INVESTIGACIÒN “PER SE” A LA INVESTIGACIÒN COMO FUENTE DE INNOVACIÒN Y SOLUCIONES ESCASO IMPACTO DE LOS CONOCIMIENTOS GENERADOS FACTORES LIMITANTES Y FACILITADORES DEL DESARROLLO DE LA CREATIVIDAD Y LA INNOVACIÒN EN EL PAÍS.
  16. 16. SECTOR AGROPECUARIO INSTITUCIONES DE FINANCIAMIENTO MINISTERIO DE CIENCIA Y TECNLOGICA FONICIT CONSEJO DE DESARROLLO CIENTIFICO DE LAS UNIVERSIDADES GOBERNACIONES Y ALCALDIAS INSTITUCIONES DE FORMACIÒN Y CAPACITACIÒN INSTITUCIONES DE REGULACIÒN Y CONTROL DE CALIDAD INSTITUCIONES RELACIONADAS CON LA PROPIEDAD INTELECTUAL. AREAS DE APLICACIÒN PARA FAVORECER LA INNOVACIÒN TECNOLÓGICA EN EL PAÍS.
  17. 17. REFLEXIÒN SOMOS LO QUE HACEMOS DIAA DIA DE MODO QUE LA EXCELENCIA NO ES UN ACTO, SINO UN HABITO. ARISTOTELES

