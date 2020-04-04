Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” ÁREA CIENCIA DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE MEDICINA MICROBIOLOGÍA I BAC...
Malaria Es una enfermedad causada por un parasito del genero Plasmodium, la transmisión de los microorganismos responsable...
Dentro de los eritrocitos, los parásitos se reproducen en forma asexuada (esquízogonia), esta multiplicación es responsabl...
a) Reducción de la capacidad de transporte del oxígeno por la sangre (destrucción de los eritrocitos y reducción de la hem...
arborícolas, en el agua que se colecta en plantas bromeliáceas. La inabordable zona permitió la persistencia de la infecci...
Diagnostico de laboratorio Los principales criterios que se deben tomar en cuenta para el diagnostico de la malaria son: ...
posibles donantes de sangre. En cambio, son menos útiles en el diagnóstico de los casos.  El sistema de QBC: (Quantitativ...
El paciente puede morir 24 horas después de presentar los primeros síntomas; o sea, antes de poder llegar al médico. Insuf...
 Usar ropas que cubran la mayor superficie corporal posible no es una cosa muy agradable de hacerse en lugares de clima t...
Conclusión La malaria es una enfermedad parasitaria que se transmite de un humano a otro por la picadura de mosquitos anop...
depende de la severidad de la infección, la edad del paciente, el estado inmunológico, el patrón de susceptibilidad a las ...
Bibliografía BERNAND, David, BULBECCO, Renato Tratado de microbiología, 3ª Edición Barcelona (España), 1984 Editorial Salv...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Exposicion de Malaria

9 views

Published on

UNEFM, Medicina, Microbiología (Hongos y Parásitos), Malaria

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Exposicion de Malaria

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD NACIONAL EXPERIMENTAL “FRANCISCO DE MIRANDA” ÁREA CIENCIA DE LA SALUD PROGRAMA DE MEDICINA MICROBIOLOGÍA I BACHILLERES: ARELLANO ALEXANDER MATHEUS ALCIS MATHEUS SUJHAM RIERA MARIA SUAREZ JUAN VISCAYA XOXINER SANATA ANA DE CORO, OCTUBRE 2006
  2. 2. Malaria Es una enfermedad causada por un parasito del genero Plasmodium, la transmisión de los microorganismos responsables de la malaria humana se produce por la picadura de los mosquitos del género Anopheles. Es de destacar que además de ser una enfermedad humana lo es también de las aves y monos. Cadena epidemiológica Agente causal: Existen más de 150 especies de Plasmodium que infectan diferentes vertebrados, pero solamente cuatro (P. falciparum, P. vivax, P. ovale y P. malariae) infectan al hombre. Las dos especies más comunes son: P. falciparum - que tiene una distribución global, pero es más común en África - es la especie más agresiva, causando la muerte principalmente por coma o por anemia. P. vivax - de distribución mundial - puede causar infecciones debilitantes y recurrentes, pero raramente mata.  Vector: mosquito Anopheles  Reservorio del parásito: el hombre  Reservorio del vector: habitad predilecta  Puerta de entrada: la piel.  Mecanismo de transmisión: se produce por la inoculación del parásito a través de la picadura del mosquito, solamente las hembras se alimentan de sangre (son hematófagas), por lo que son las responsables de la transmisión de la enfermedad, tienen hábitos nocturnos o crepusculares. También se puede transmitir a través de transfusiones de sangre. Ciclo evolutivo Cuando el mosquito pica una persona infectada, los parásitos se multiplican sexualmente (esporogonio) en el tubo digestivo y se desarrollan en sus glándulas salivares. Cuando el mosquito inocula los parásitos en un nuevo huésped, ellos colonizan primero el hígado, donde tienen varios ciclos de multiplicación asexuada, y de donde salen como para invadir los glóbulos rojos (eritrocitos).
  3. 3. Dentro de los eritrocitos, los parásitos se reproducen en forma asexuada (esquízogonia), esta multiplicación es responsable por los síntomas. Algunos parásitos, dentro de los glóbulos rojos, se transforman en gametocitos, que son las formas sexuadas de Plasmodium. Cuando el mosquito Anopheles ingiere la sangre infectada, los gametocitos se diferencian en su intestino y reinician, por reproducción sexuada, el ciclo biológico. Patogenia La malaria es una infección parasitaria sistémica, que provoca alteraciones en la mayoría de los órganos, variando su gravedad dentro de amplios límites, desde las formas mas benignas hasta las mas graves y fatales. El proceso de destrucción globular, tiene un efecto de anemia hemolítica, siendo responsable de la sintomatología clásica de accesos repetidos de escalofríos, fiebre y sudoración. La acción patogénica más seria es la anoxia de los tejidos, que puede ser ocasionada por:
  4. 4. a) Reducción de la capacidad de transporte del oxígeno por la sangre (destrucción de los eritrocitos y reducción de la hemoglobina) b) Perturbación del flujo sanguíneo local. c) Aumento de la glicólisis anaerobia en los tejidos. Los órganos que más se afectan por la anoxia son el cerebro, los riñones, las suprarrenales, el hígado, los pulmones y el tubo digestivo. La circulación puede estar deteriorada en algunas áreas del organismo, debido a vasoconstricción arteriolar y dilatación capilar, por acción hiperactiva simpática. Existen hemorragias petequiales en el cerebro, globos oculares y aparato digestivo, mas frecuente en las infecciones por P. falciparum. Epidemiología La malaria es una de las enfermedades más importantes en el mundo, debido a su amplia distribución geográfica, morbilidad y mortalidad. Desde el punto de vista epidemiológico la malaria fue en Venezuela, durante muchos años, el problema mas importante de salud publica y se comienza la lucha antimalárica en 1936 con la evaluación epidemiológica de la enfermedad y el conocimiento de los vectores. En diciembre de 1945 comienza el rociamiento intradomiciliario con DDT, con lo que se consigue en 20 años interrumpir la transmisión de la enfermedad en aproximadamente 500.000 Km2 de la superficie nacional, quedando la enfermedad reducida a tres focos; estoas son áreas donde existe actualmente la transmisión activa de la enfermedad: a) Área Malárica Occidental: esta representada por parte de los estados Barinas, Mérida, Táchira, Zulia y Dtto Páez del Estado Apure. Aquí el problema principal es el vector A. Núñez Tovari, el cual por su elevada exofilia, elude el contacto con el insecticida. Existen también migraciones de colombianos portadores de la enfermedad. También existes cepas de P. falciparum. b) Área Malárica Meridional: ocupa parte de los estados Apure, Bolívar y Amazonas. Aquí el problema principal es antropológico y esta relacionado con la cultura primitiva de los indígenas locales, los cuales habitan en abrigos rudimentarios y son nómadas. Estos factores dificultan toda medida de protección con el insecticida y con los medicamentos. A esto se le suma la indiscriminada de mineros colombianos y brasileños, los cuales diseminan la infección. El vector de esta enfermedad, el A. Darlingi, con criaderos de difícil acceso, particularmente aquellos
  5. 5. arborícolas, en el agua que se colecta en plantas bromeliáceas. La inabordable zona permitió la persistencia de la infección malarica, lo que a convertido al foco meridional en el mas importante del país. c) Área Malarica Oriental: representada por los Estados: Sucre, Monagas y Delta Amacuro, el problema fundamental es la característica principal del vector de esa área, A. Aquasalis, el cual al igual que el A. Núñez Tovari, transmite la malaria refractaria debido a su alta exofilia elude el contacto con el insecticida, el vector tiene sus criaderos en aguas salobres de manglares lo que dificulta su control. Diagnostico clínico: (sintomatología) Los síntomas de la malaria no complicada (fiebre y escalofríos) son bastante inespecíficos, de modo tal que el agente se salud que no esté alerta sobre esa posibilidad puede errar el diagnóstico. Como la malaria no tratada puede provocar la muerte en pocas horas (alrededor de 24 hs), es un importante diagnóstico de sospecha en cualquier paciente con antecedentes de viajes o residencia en áreas endémicas. Los síntomas más comunes, además de la fiebre y los escalofríos son: dolor de cabeza, dolores musculares (mialgias), dolores articulares (artralgias), malestar general, taquicardia, pulso acelerado y trastornos digestivos (nauseas, vómitos y diarrea). Estos síntomas pueden ser fácilmente confundidos con gripe, gastroenteritis o, inclusive fiebre tifoidea, fiebre reumática o meningitis bacteriana. También pueden presentarse los siguientes signos: esplenomegalia, anemia con o sin trombocitopenia, hipoglucemia, disfunción renal o pulmonar y alteraciones neurológicas. Todos los signos y síntomas varían en función de la especie de Plasmodium, la carga parasitaria y el estado inmune del paciente.
  6. 6. Diagnostico de laboratorio Los principales criterios que se deben tomar en cuenta para el diagnostico de la malaria son:  Epidemiológicos: a) Antecedentes de exposición, en los últimos 30 días, en áreas endémicas de la enfermedad (ocupación, turismo, etc.) b) Nexo epidemiológico en tiempo y lugar con personas con personas que hayan sufrido malaria. c) Antecedentes de hospitalización y transfusión sanguínea.  Parasitológico: El diagnóstico de malaria se hace en el laboratorio por la identificación de la especie de Plasmodium presente en la sangre, mediante examen microscópico de gota gruesa y extendido de sangre, con recuento parasitario. El Plasmodium puede ser detectado en la gota gruesa con bajas densidades parasitarias, del orden de 5 a 10 parásitos/ul de sangre. El recuento parasitario es necesario para la evaluación clínica del paciente, de acuerdo con la intensidad de la parasitemia. La búsqueda del parásito circulante se puede realizar en cualquier momento de la enfermedad. En las infecciones por P. falciparum, es posible que transcurran algunas horas sin que se vean formas jóvenes en la circulación periférica porque la esquízogonia se completa en los vasos capilares de órganos profundos. En las infecciones por P. vivax y P.malariae, en cambio, el desarrollo de las formas parasitarias asexuadas es continuo en la sangre periférica, después de haberse liberado los merozoítos del esquizonte maduro.  Serológico: Se ha avanzado bastante en lo que respecta a este punto. Se usan la reacción indirecta de anticuerpos fluorescentes (RIAF), la hemoaglutinación indirecta (HAI) y el inmunoensayo enzimático (ELISA). Se utilizan antígenos homólogos de cepas de P. falciparum y de P. vivax. Estas técnicas serológicas deben considerarse como un medio eficaz en la evaluación epidemiológica o selección de
  7. 7. posibles donantes de sangre. En cambio, son menos útiles en el diagnóstico de los casos.  El sistema de QBC: (Quantitative Buffy Coat Systemâ , Becton Dickinson) se basa en la concentración por gradiente de densidad de los eritrocitos parasitados mediante la centrifugación de un capilar impregnado de heparina y naranja de acridina, al que se añade un flotador. Se necesita, por tanto, capilares y una centrífuga especial, así como un acoplador de microscopio y un sistema de epifluorescencia con lente especial, lo que encarece la técnica sin aportar mucho al frotis y gota gruesa (sensibilidad del 88-98% y especificidad del 58-90%). A veces es difícil el reconocimiento del parásito, no permite diferenciar las distintas especies y tiene el inconveniente de trabajar con sangre fresca.  Técnicas moleculares Se utiliza una técnica de PCR múltiple que permite la detección del DNA genómico de las cuatro especies parasitarias. La amplificación por PCR permite incluso la detección de 3-4 parásitos/m l (parasitémias de 0,0005 a 0,0015%), así como la determinación de infecciones mixtas. Al ser una técnica potencialmente cuantitativa, permite controlar la eficacia del tratamiento, prediciendo las resistencias a los antipalúdicos. Podría ser la técnica de referencia por su altísima sensibilidad y especificidad pero, aparte de no estar comercializada, no está al alcance de todos los laboratorios y no se adapta al diagnóstico de urgencia individualizado. Por el momento, hay que reservar esta técnica para validar los resultados de la microscopía o de la detección antigénica. Complicaciones  Plasmodium falciparum: La malaria cerebral es la forma más temida de la enfermedad. Es producida únicamente por P. falciparum. Los glóbulos rojos infectados por este parásito, se tornan adhesivos y se pegan en las paredes de los vasos capilares, entre otros, los del cerebro. Los primeros síntomas de malaria cerebral son dolores de cabeza, somnolencia u otras alteraciones en los estados de conciencia. Finalmente la víctima entra en coma y, si sale de éste, puede quedar con daño cerebral permanente.
  8. 8. El paciente puede morir 24 horas después de presentar los primeros síntomas; o sea, antes de poder llegar al médico. Insuficiencia respiratoria, se presenta en un pequeño número de pacientes edema pulmonar, sin que haya sobrecarga de líquidos. Este tipo de pacientes muestra un notable impedimento de realizar el intercambio hemato-gaseoso, por lo que el enfermo se torna hipóxico y cianótico. Usualmente las radiografías del tórax demuestran un infiltrado pulmonar bilateral difuso. Este es un trastorno muy grave por P. falciparum ya que no responde al tratamiento encaminado a eliminar el parásito. Trastorno hepático y cardiaco, aquí se presenta necrosis centrolobular del hígado. Sin embargo, la difusión hepática casi nunca es grave. No obstante en los casos de paludismo mortal se han observado trastornos cardiacos. La anemia es la otra complicación producida por la destrucción de glóbulos rojos, que puede ser lo bastante grave como para poner en riesgo la vida del paciente. Además, pueden ocurrir falla renal o pulmonar agudas. Las mujeres embarazadas tienen 4 veces más posibilidades de tener una malaria cerebral debido a que el sistema inmune esta debilitado y la paciente ya puede presentar la anemia típica del embarazo. Mitad de ellas va a sobrevivir... Pero la fiebre extrema provoca abortos espontáneos.  Plasmodium vivax: En general, las infecciones son muy debilitantes y este plasmodio presenta la particularidad de mantener formas "durmientes" (hipnozoitos) en el hígado, lo que da la posibilidad de recurrencia de la enfermedad. La complicación más grave es que, por el aumento del tamaño del bazo (esplenomegalia), se produzca la ruptura del órgano con la hemorragia interna concomitante. Prevención Anopheles es un mosquito bastante sensible a las medidas comunes de protección anti-mosquito:  El empleo de repelentes (generalmente a base de dietiltoluamida - DEET) es bastante efectivo. Siempre es aconsejable usar el repelente que "funcione" en el lugar visitado.
  9. 9.  Usar ropas que cubran la mayor superficie corporal posible no es una cosa muy agradable de hacerse en lugares de clima tropical... pero es muy efectivo, barato y no hay riesgos de toxicidad.  Dormir con mosquiteros si usted no está en un hotel con la suficiente cantidad de estrellas como para tener aire acondicionado.  Rociar el dormitorio a la noche con insecticidas que contengan piretros, encender espirales (de los verdes o los eléctricos)  Evitar las actividades fuera de la vivienda durante la noche (sobre todo entre las 18:00 y 20:00 hs), cuando los mosquitos transmisores son más abundantes y activos.
  10. 10. Conclusión La malaria es una enfermedad parasitaria que se transmite de un humano a otro por la picadura de mosquitos anopheles infectados. En los humanos, los parásitos (llamados esporozoitos) migran hacia el hígado, donde maduran y se convierten en merozoítos, los cuales penetran el torrente sanguíneo e infectan a los glóbulos rojos. Esta afección parasitaria es sistémica ya que provoca alteraciones en la mayoría de los órganos y va desde las formas mas benignas hasta las muy graves. Los parásitos se multiplican dentro de los glóbulos que, al de 48 a 72 horas, se rompen e infectan mas glóbulos rojos. Los primeros síntomas se presentan por lo general de 10 días a 4 semanas después de la infección, aunque en ocasiones se puede presentar en un lapso de 8 días hasta 1 año después. Los síntomas de la enfermedad ocurren en ciclos de 48 a 72 horas. La mayoría de los síntomas se originan por la liberación masiva de merozoítos en el torrente sanguíneo, por la anemia causada por la destrucción de glóbulos rojos y por los problemas debidos a las grandes cantidades de hemoglobina libre que invaden el torrente sanguíneo luego de la ruptura de los glóbulos rojos. Entre las manifestaciones clínicas se encuentran los ataques de fiebre y anemia en la persona infectada acompañados de escalofríos, dolor en las articulaciones y dolores de cabeza. Entre las complicaciones de la malaria esta la malaria cerebral. La cual es una de las formas mas temidas de la enfermedad. Es producida únicamente por P. falciparum. Los glóbulos rojos infectados por este parasito, se tornan adhesivos y se pegan en las paredes de los vasos capilares, entre otros, los del cerebro. En algunos pacientes también se puede presentar hemólisis intravascular masiva acompañada por ictericia, hemoglobina, hipotensión e insuficiencia renal aguda, entre otras complicaciones. El diagnostico es fundamentalmente el epidemiológico y la anamnesis indagando en el paciente si a visitado lugares endémicos, en los últimos 30 días, ocupación, turismo. Antecedentes de hospitalización y transfusión sanguínea. También para confirmar la enfermedad puede utilizarse frotis sanguíneo o gota gruesa los cuales son los mas utilizados, aunque también existen otros métodos. El tratamiento
  11. 11. depende de la severidad de la infección, la edad del paciente, el estado inmunológico, el patrón de susceptibilidad a las drogas antimaláricas y el costo y disponibilidad de tales drogas. En cuanto a la prevención es esencial un conocimiento detallado de la ecología del insecto vector en la localidad y del comportamiento de las personas en áreas endémicas para determinar métodos efectivos en el control de la enfermedad. Entre las medidas se establecen el empleo de repelentes que “funcione” en el lugar visitado. También usar ropas que cubran la mayor superficie corporal posible, aunque no sea una cosa muy agradable de hacerse en lugares de clima tropical, pero es muy efectivo, barato y no hay riesgos de toxicidad, entre otras.
  12. 12. Bibliografía BERNAND, David, BULBECCO, Renato Tratado de microbiología, 3ª Edición Barcelona (España), 1984 Editorial Salvat CABELLO, Romero Microbiología y Parasitología Humana, 2ª Edición 6 Editorial Panamericana México, 1999 STEIN, Jay Medicina Interna (Tomo II), 2ª Edición Editorial Salvat Barcelona (España), 1987 A.D.A.M., Inc Paludismo o Malaria www.anlis.gov.ar/consulta/infecciosas/malaria/malaria.htm PUBLICACIONES de las naciones unidas,2002. Malaria http://www.un.org/cyberschoolbus/spanish/health/htm/mal aria.htm RASMUSSEN,Ciro. Malaria o Paludismo http://www.anlis.gov.ar/consulta/infecciosas/malaria.htm

×