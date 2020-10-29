Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Jornadas, simposios, congresos de carácter académico científico Aspectos generales para su realización Compilación Dr Crís...
Apenas empezaron a surgir razonamientos y planteamientos científicos fue necesario divulgarlos y discutirlos. Desde la ant...
surgieron modalidades que permitían ampliar el rango de discusión entre los interesados. En un principio, se utilizaron ma...
Siglo XVII la discusión científica cobra mayor formalidad, tomando como referencia dos revistas científicas de notable rep...
En el siglo XVIII los encuentros científicos y las revistas toman mayor auge implicando diversidad de países. Pese a esto,...
Objetivo Visibilizar el rol de la mujer en la actividad científica y destacar sus aportes en el pasado y en el presente Tí...
Desde las primeras imágenes de promoción de cualquier congreso, seminario, jornada o simposio debe estar claro la orientac...
Este es un buen ejemplo:
La revista de Información y Tecnología ( 2007), expone : Los congresos, simposios y reuniones similares constituyen sin du...
Soldevilla Agreda(2018 ) se refiere a los congresos y simposios: “Siglos de historia avalan el alto valor de reuniones de ...
El respaldo que instituciones de prestigio académico y científico dan a estos eventos, evidencia el interés en el intercam...
No existe un patrón fijo de estructura organizativa para lograr el éxito de una jornada científica, pero bajo cualquier mo...
…sin embargo las tareas son las mismas Promocionar el evento Inscripciones Conseguir avales Organizar cartelera recreativa...
Escuchar, poder plantear inquietudes a quienes suelen llevar adelante propuestas y tesis producto de años de investigación...
Muchos participantes inscriben sus ponencias con la idea de dar a conocer sus hallazgos o posicionamientos, ponerlos al de...
Congreso Coloquio Seminario JornadaForo “… la utilidad de los congresos es visible, ya que gran parte de las publicaciones...
Ponencias En el mismo interés científico, divulgativo e investigativo, y sin dejar de dar considerable importancia a las p...
Si entendemos que una ponencia científica ha de ser un resumen verbal ante una comunidad académica respecto a búsquedas en...
….dicha ponencia no esta excenta de criterios que lo normen, en este caso, salvo algunas licencias propias del lenguaje ve...
…. Henry Widdowson expone: La exposición científica se estructura según ciertos patrones de organización retórica lo cual,...
Partiendo de esta advertencia, exponemos cuatro aspectos que deben estar contenidos en la ponencia científica. Graetz y po...
Actividad Reflexiva y Evaluativa En el contexto de los cuatro aspectos anteriomente mencionados, los invito a mostrar avan...
El objeto es avanzar en cuanto a la realización de una ponencia cuyos avances serán discutidos en el segundo encuentro de ...
Gracias
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Congresos y simposios

29 views

Published on

UNEFM, Doctorado en Ciencias Gerenciales, Producción y Participación Científica I

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Congresos y simposios

  1. 1. Jornadas, simposios, congresos de carácter académico científico Aspectos generales para su realización Compilación Dr Críspulo Chávez
  2. 2. Apenas empezaron a surgir razonamientos y planteamientos científicos fue necesario divulgarlos y discutirlos. Desde la antigüedad tanto en medio oriente, en Grecia y Roma bajo nombres distintos se sucedían congregaciones en torno a la discusión de hallazgos y posturas respecto a los avances del saber
  3. 3. surgieron modalidades que permitían ampliar el rango de discusión entre los interesados. En un principio, se utilizaron manuscritos que circulaban entre colegas y afines a determinados temas.
  4. 4. Siglo XVII la discusión científica cobra mayor formalidad, tomando como referencia dos revistas científicas de notable repercusión, en el caso de Londres con la revista científica Transacciones Filosóficas de la Real Sociedad (Philosophical Transactions of the Royal Society) y en el caso de Paris con la Revista de científicos de la Academia de Ciencias.
  5. 5. En el siglo XVIII los encuentros científicos y las revistas toman mayor auge implicando diversidad de países. Pese a esto, son pocos los estudios de relevancia dedicados a la importancia de los encuentros, ponencias y congresos...
  6. 6. Objetivo Visibilizar el rol de la mujer en la actividad científica y destacar sus aportes en el pasado y en el presente Título IMPACTO DE LAS MUJERES EN LA CIENCIA Toda actividad académica persigue un objetivo, y este debe estar claro para quienes participen en ella. Este objetivo, o parte de él se expresa en el título del evento a realizar
  7. 7. Desde las primeras imágenes de promoción de cualquier congreso, seminario, jornada o simposio debe estar claro la orientación del mismo y esta debe tributar en su propósito
  8. 8. Este es un buen ejemplo:
  9. 9. La revista de Información y Tecnología ( 2007), expone : Los congresos, simposios y reuniones similares constituyen sin duda importantes instancias de encuentro para profesionales e investigadores donde se pueden intercambiar ideas y compartir experiencias, además de reflexionar sobre diversos aspectos relacionados con el tema del evento
  10. 10. Soldevilla Agreda(2018 ) se refiere a los congresos y simposios: “Siglos de historia avalan el alto valor de reuniones de carácter científico para los integrantes de una disciplina o sobre un tema de interés para varias de ellas”
  11. 11. El respaldo que instituciones de prestigio académico y científico dan a estos eventos, evidencia el interés en el intercambio de ideas, divulgación científica y la promoción de su labor a favor de la investigación
  12. 12. No existe un patrón fijo de estructura organizativa para lograr el éxito de una jornada científica, pero bajo cualquier modelo organizativo, le será exigido altos niveles de seriedad, compromiso y tenacidad ajustado a los propósitos de las instituciones que respaldan y de su prestigio
  13. 13. …sin embargo las tareas son las mismas Promocionar el evento Inscripciones Conseguir avales Organizar cartelera recreativa Logística Recepción de ponencias Organizar mesas de trabajo
  14. 14. Escuchar, poder plantear inquietudes a quienes suelen llevar adelante propuestas y tesis producto de años de investigación, es una constante atractiva tanto para ponentes como para los participantes
  15. 15. Muchos participantes inscriben sus ponencias con la idea de dar a conocer sus hallazgos o posicionamientos, ponerlos al debate, sea ante una audiencia local, regional, nacional o internacional.
  16. 16. Congreso Coloquio Seminario JornadaForo “… la utilidad de los congresos es visible, ya que gran parte de las publicaciones en revistas científicas derivan de trabajos previamente presentados en congresos y otras reuniones académicas, los investigadores demandan congresos más especializados y mejoras en la selección y evaluación de trabajos así como en su publicación” (Santos 2007)
  17. 17. Ponencias En el mismo interés científico, divulgativo e investigativo, y sin dejar de dar considerable importancia a las publicaciones científicas, debemos ocuparnos en esta Unidad curricular de las ponencias, con las cuales el investigador somete in situ sus meditaciones, posturas, hallazgos y conclusiones sobre sus investigaciones
  18. 18. Si entendemos que una ponencia científica ha de ser un resumen verbal ante una comunidad académica respecto a búsquedas en proceso, refutaciones, hallazgos o conclusiones sobre un tema relevante…
  19. 19. ….dicha ponencia no esta excenta de criterios que lo normen, en este caso, salvo algunas licencias propias del lenguaje verbal en aras de hacerla digerible y comprensible le es legítima también la misma rigurosidad de cualquier otra forma de exposición científica.
  20. 20. …. Henry Widdowson expone: La exposición científica se estructura según ciertos patrones de organización retórica lo cual, con cierta tolerancia hacia la variación estilística individual, impone una concordancia entre los miembros de una comunidad científica, sin importar que idioma utilicen (Widdowson 1979)
  21. 21. Partiendo de esta advertencia, exponemos cuatro aspectos que deben estar contenidos en la ponencia científica. Graetz y posteriormente John Swales, señalan: INTRODUCCIÓN, MÉTODO, RESULTADOS y CONCLUSIONES
  22. 22. Actividad Reflexiva y Evaluativa En el contexto de los cuatro aspectos anteriomente mencionados, los invito a mostrar avances durante la semana en curso de una ponencia de nivel doctoral con temática relevante en las ciencias gerenciales, los criterios de realización y ponderación se enviaran en correo electrónico.
  23. 23. El objeto es avanzar en cuanto a la realización de una ponencia cuyos avances serán discutidos en el segundo encuentro de este seminario. No olviden que pueden hacer uso del correo electrónico o del messenger para estar en contacto con el docente durante la semana.
  24. 24. Gracias

×