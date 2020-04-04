Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNEFM, Medicina, Microbiología (Hongos y Parasitos), Amibas Comensales

  1. 1. Universidad Nacional Experimental Francisco de Miranda �rea: Cs. de la Salud. Programa: Medicina. AMIBAS COMENSALES. Integrantes: Curiel Roberto Jaimes Elsa P�rez Jos� N��ez Jos� Ruiz Nivia Santa Ana de Coro, Octubre del 2006.
  2. 2. Entamoeba Coli. Presenta 2 fases: Trofozito. Quiste. Diagnostico: Se realiza mediante examen directo en fresco de materia fecal para b�squeda del Tofrozoito y Quiste.
  3. 3. Entamoeba Hartmanni. No es Pat�gena. Epidemiolog�a: Se encuentra en climas muy fr�os hasta Zonas Tropicales.
  4. 4. Entamoeba Gingivalis. Diagnostico: Se puede realizar al encontrar Trofozoito de E. Gingivalis, la cual puede recuperarse de placas Dentales.
  5. 5. Iodamoeba B�tschlii. Trofozo�to. Quiste.
  6. 6. Endolimax Nana. Distribuci�n: Cosmopolita. Habitad: Intestino Grueso.

