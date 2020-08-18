Quien quiere ser millonario

Successfully reported this slideshow.
¿Donde esta ubicado el nervio glosofaríngeo ? A) Parte superior del encéfalo y medula espinal B) Emerge del bulbo raquídeo...
¿Qué controlan los pares craneales ? D) Los 5 sentidos del ser humano A) Los nervios craneales B) El páncreas C) Nervio fa...
¿lugar donde se ubica el nervio oculomotor ? A) Responsable del tamaño de la pupila B) Controla la entrada de luz al inter...
¿Cuántos pares craneales tiene el ser humano ? A) 24 C)14 D)12B) 5
¿ Las neuronas periféricas de la vía óptica son ? A)Neuronas bipolares situadas en la parte media de la retina . C) Nervio...
¿Cuáles son los nervios sensitivos ? A) Glándulas Olfatorias C) Medula espinal y el cerebro B) Nervio glosofaríngeo D) Los...
¿ cual de los siguientes nervios se le conoce como nervios mixtos ? A) Nervio trigémino B) Nervio óptico C) Nervio troclea...
¿función del nervio olfatorio ? A) Transportar alimento B) Nervio sensorial conduce impulsos olfatorios de la nariz al sis...
• https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g8FByD eLITM • https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=g8FByDeLITM • https://www.youtube.com /w...
Función y Localización Anatómica de los pares Craneales

  1. 1. MORFOFISIOLOGIA Presentado a : OSCAR GERARDO RODRIGUEZ ANGARITA Elaborado por : • Diego Alonso Salgado Londoño • Siria Chimbaco Marín • Eliana Carolina Rico Moreno • Zulay Daniela Gonzalez Gonzalez Corporación universitaria iberoamericana Facultad De Psicología Agosto de 2020
  2. 2. ¿Donde esta ubicado el nervio glosofaríngeo ? A) Parte superior del encéfalo y medula espinal B) Emerge del bulbo raquídeo del encéfalo C)En los nervios D) Células bipolares localizadas en el epitelio olfatorio .
  3. 3. ¿Qué controlan los pares craneales ? D) Los 5 sentidos del ser humano A) Los nervios craneales B) El páncreas C) Nervio facial
  4. 4. ¿lugar donde se ubica el nervio oculomotor ? A) Responsable del tamaño de la pupila B) Controla la entrada de luz al interior del ojo C) En el mesencéfalo D) Parte anterior cerebral
  5. 5. ¿Cuántos pares craneales tiene el ser humano ? A) 24 C)14 D)12B) 5
  6. 6. ¿ Las neuronas periféricas de la vía óptica son ? A)Neuronas bipolares situadas en la parte media de la retina . C) Nervios sensorial B) Neuronas olfatorias bipolares D) Núcleos
  7. 7. ¿Cuáles son los nervios sensitivos ? A) Glándulas Olfatorias C) Medula espinal y el cerebro B) Nervio glosofaríngeo D) Los musculos
  8. 8. ¿ cual de los siguientes nervios se le conoce como nervios mixtos ? A) Nervio trigémino B) Nervio óptico C) Nervio troclear D) Nervio oculomotor
  9. 9. ¿función del nervio olfatorio ? A) Transportar alimento B) Nervio sensorial conduce impulsos olfatorios de la nariz al sistema nervioso central C) Se ubica en el bulbo olfatorio y mucosa D) Lleva las partículas aromáticas al encéfalo
