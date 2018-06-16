Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. República Bolivariana de Venezuela Universidad Yacambu Fisiología y Conducta THF-0333 Sección: ED01-D0V Participante Sirley Mujica Saucedo 11.722.159 Registro:HPS-173-00052V Sexualidad
  2. 2. La Psicofisiología es una de las ramas más antiguas de la Psicología. Estudia la relación entre los procesos biológicos y la conducta, intentando establecer los patrones de funcionamiento. Se centra en el estudio del sistema nervioso, y el aparato circulatorio, principalmente por su función de distribución hormonal. Es el estudio científico de la biología de la conducta y de los procesos psicológicos. Para el ser humano es una dimensión fundamental porque es necesaria para identificar al ser humano como tal, ya que está íntimamente relacionada con la afectividad, la capacidad de amar y la aptitud para relacionarse con los demás. Psicofisiológia Sexual
  3. 3. La sexualidad en el ser humano esta condicionada por las características anatomicas, fisiológicas, culturales, emocionales afectivas, y de conducta La sexualidad es un universo complejo que engloba cuatro aspectos principales: biológico, psicológico, social. Todos estos están relacionados entre sí, cada uno de ellos, juega un papel importante en la forma de cómo percibimos todo lo relacionado a lo sexual. Psicofisiologia Sexual
  4. 4. El instinto es una conducta heredada que se manifiesta en todos los individuos de una especie con el propósito de la reproducción. El instinto sexual es innato en el ser humano y todas las especies El deseo expresa la necesidad que nace de un estado de tensión interna que requiere satisfacción, mediante la acción específica, ya sea mediante el acto sexual, cuando se refiere al deseo sexual o ingiriendo alimento cuando se trata de la necesidad de comer. El Instinto Sexual
  5. 5. El sexo son las características físicas, fisiológicas y de comportamiento que distinguen los entes vivientes de un género con los del otro género. Así a los machos y hembras de una especie se les distingue plenamente por su sexo, esto implica directamente a la reproducción de la especie y las características hormonales y evolutivas correspondientes al sexo. Sexo y Sexualidad En la sexualidad humana pueden distinguirse aspectos relacionados con la salud, el placer, legales, religiosos, etc. El concepto de sexualidad comprende tanto el impulso sexual, dirigido al goce inmediato y a la reproducción, como los diferentes aspectos de la relación psicológica con el propio cuerpo (sentirse hombre, mujer o ambos a la vez) y de las expectativas de rol social. En la vida cotidiana, la sexualidad cumple un papel muy destacado ya que, desde el punto de vista emotivo y de la relación entre las personas, va mucho más allá de la finalidad reproductiva y de las normas o sanciones que estipula la sociedad.
  6. 6. Elementos de la sexualidad Humana Sexo: Se refiere al conjunto de características biológicas que definen el espectro de humanos como hembras y machos. Sexualidad: Es una capacidad que conforma a cada ser humano y que permite sentir, vibrar y comunicarnos a través del propio cuerpo. Es algo que forma parte de lo que somos desde el mismo momento en el que nacemos y que permanece en nuestras vidas hasta que morimos. Género: Es la suma de valores, actitudes, papeles, prácticas o características culturales basadas en el sexo. Talncomo ha existido de manera histórica, el género refleja y perpetúa las relaciones particulares de poder entre hombres y mujeres. Identidad de género: Define el grado en que cada persona se identifica como masculino o femenina o alguna combinación de ambos. Es el marco de referencia interno, construido a través del tiempo, que permite a los individuos organizar un Auto concepto y a comportarse socialmente en relación a la percepción de su propio sexo y género.
  7. 7. Salud Sexual: Es la experiencia del proceso permanente de consecución de bienestar físico, psicológico y sociocultural relacionado con la sexualidad. Elementos de la sexualidad Humana Orientación Sexual: Es la organización específica del erotismo y/o el vínculo emocional de un individuo en relación al género de la pareja involucrada en la actividad sexual. Erotismo: Es la capacidad humana de experimentar las respuestas subjetivas que evocan los fenómenos físicos percibidos como deseo sexual, excitación sexual y orgasmo, y que por lo que general se identifican con placer sexual. Vínculo Afectivo: Es la capacidad humana de establecer lazos con otros seres humanos que se construyen y mantienen mediantes las emociones. Actividad Sexual: Es una experiencia conductual de la sexualidad personal donde el componente erótico de la sexualidad es el más evidente.
  8. 8.  La cultura regula el uso de la agresión en las relaciones interpersonales y sociales. También contribuye a la presencia de la agresión.  La dignidad e identidad de las personas, es otro producto de la vida cultural, cuya amenaza, muchas veces promueve respuestas agresivas por parte de los individuos o grupos afectados.  El nacionalismo extremo, los conflictos religiosos o la influencia de los medios de comunicación, serían impensables sin la existencia de la cultura.  Existen diferencias culturales en el grado de aceptación de la conducta agresiva.  Aunque ninguna cultura fomenta directamente el comportamiento agresivo, el hecho de tolerarlo o justificarlo hace que deje de actuar como freno a la tendencia natural del ser humano a la agresión. Factores Culturales como modificadores de la relación con la agresión

