Terapía Endovenosa Presenta: L.E. IRIS RUBÍ SÁNCHEZ HERNÁNDEZ Hospital de la comunidad de Naolinco
Definición Introducción de sustancias químicas, medicamentosas o sanguíneas al torrente circulatorio, con fines diagnóstic...
Anatomía, fisiología de la piel y sistema vascular. Uso de materiales y tecnologías en la terapia de infusión Las técnicas...
Capacidad para evaluar el sitio de punción Capacidad para evaluar el tipo de terapia de acuerdo a las necesidades de trata...
Procedimientos de la terapía endovenosa Instalación o colocación del catéter Manejo de la terapia endovenosa Retiro del ca...
Técnica 1. Identificar al paciente 2. Lavado de manos 3. Seleccionar el material y equipo necesario 4. Preparar solución y...
Técnica 7. Utilizar guantes estériles. 8. Usar solución antiséptica para prepaarr la region a puncionar. 9. Tomar el catét...
Técnica 1. Regular el goteo de acuerdo al horario establecido. 2. Evitar que regrese la sangre por el catéter. 3. Diluir s...
Técnica 1. Explicar al paciente el procedimiento a realizar. 2. Cerrar todas las vías de infusion de líquidos para interum...
Responsible de la terapia endovenosa Condiciones del paciente Complicaciones Factores de riesgo y medidas de prevención
• Venas frágiles, movibles y difíciles de canalizar.Con cáncer • Disminución del flujo venosoCon enfermedad vascular perif...
• Irritación del endotelio vascular causada por fluidos y/o medicamentosFlebitis química • Irritación de la capa íntima de...
• Filtración inadvertida de medicamentos o solución en el tejido subcutáneo. Puede haber filtración acompañada cin necrosi...
Norma Oficial Mexicana NOM- 022-SSA3-2012, Que instituye las condiciones para la administración de la terapia de infusion ...
  14. 14. Norma Oficial Mexicana NOM- 022-SSA3-2012, Que instituye las condiciones para la administración de la terapia de infusion en los Estados Unidos Mexicanos. Comisión Nacional de Arbitraje Médico (CONAMED). Fuentes consultadas

