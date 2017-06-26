2017iLucky986用紫微斗數了orangetelecomstephanerichard slideshare



To understand Orange Telecom Stephane Richard By Chinese Astrology



Lucky986 Chinese Astrology Consultant Service to introduce the famous person by Chinese Astrology

​

The 1st part - to introduce the Chinese Astrology chart of the famous people by Western Astrology 12 signs.

The 2nd part- to introduce the Chinese Astrology chart of the famous people by Chinese Astrology 12 houses.

The 3rd part- to introduce the world news by the Chinese Astrology chart of the famous person.





iLucky986愛幸運到永遠紫微斗數姓名學諮詢服務分三部分來介紹紫微斗數​

第一部分以西洋占星術十二宮(牡羊，金牛，雙子，巨蟹，獅子，處女，天秤，天蠍，射手，魔羯，水瓶，雙魚)的世界名人紫微斗數命盤來介紹。

第二部分以紫微斗數十二宮(命宮，兄弟宮，夫妻宮，子女宮，財帛宮，疾厄宮，遷移宮，奴僕宮，官祿宮，田宅宮，福德宮，父母宮)深入解說世界名人的命盤。

​​第三部分以時事結合世界名人的命盤，來觀察名人的作為及對世界會有何改變。

