ValOli introduction | slideshare 2020

Introduction ValOli BV Changing The Game With A Digital Industrial Strategy: Digital is the new Oxygen and Connectivity i...
Competing in a world without borders
We are living in an age of mounting complexity and speed. Companies are operating in a competitive environment that is s...
Megatrends shape the World KNOWLEDGE & PRODUCTION SOCIETY IMMATERIALIZATION DEMOCRATIZATION ACCELERATION & COM PLEXITY T...
From Empires to Networks Empires Networks
1900 1960 1990 2010 Age of Manufacturing Age of Distribution Age of Information Age of Connected Customer Mass manufacturi...
The Macro Sources of Disruption Your organisation 3. Infrastructure 2. Education 1. Wealth distribution 4. Governmen...
Digital transformation is quite simple. Digital transformation is adopting what are becoming mainstream digitization tech...
Digital transformation at its basic level • Grow revenue • Improve Customer experience • Reduce costs • Boost loyalty a...
Digital transformation: Deciding on the Right Business Model Make it yourself (using yr own ingredients, on yr own in...
Digital Disruption has already happened World’s largest taxi company owns no taxi’s (Uber) Largest accommodation provider...
From tech evolution to customer revolution Access Conversation Personalization Customer expectations 1998 2008 2018 Inter...
Digital is the new Oil Oil Software $362.5b $348.5b $279.0b $230.0b $225.9b $203.5b ExxonMobil General Electric Microsoft ...
Global Top100 companies with largest relative increase in market capitalization 2019 vs 2009 6.081% 3.187% 2.937% 2.679% ...
Products are coming to life! Products are becoming digital, get connected and are starting to produce and collect data.
But we’re only at the beginning…. Manufacturing Education Provider Services Transportation Wholesale Insurance Financial ...
Reframing Strategy in a Digital Economy Corporations need new strategies in a world of digital disruptors. That means sett...
The new C-Suite (business trends) Business Impact Organizational adoption Incremental Transformational Exponential Bleedin...
Competing in a digital world Four lessons from the software industry: 1. Moving from products to platforms or pipelines ...
Cost Reduction (Employee) Productivity Customer engagement DIGITAL TO ADDRESS 3 COMMON BUSINESS THEMES Seen across many re...
Factors aﬀecting Business Themes most Role of Technology Market factors Macroeconomic factors People skills Regulatory con...
The role of technology has shifted Historically, business requirements collected from “business users” drove the techno...
Technologies Attracting Most Venture Capital 36,2% Software 2% Telecom m unication 6% Inform ation Technology 9,5% M edi...
Companies are allocating higher proportions of their R&D budgets to software and service oﬀerings 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% ...
EVERY BUSINESS IS GETTING DIGITALLY REMASTERED “I expect many industries to be disrupted by software” – Marc Andreesen
SOFTWARE IS EATING THE WORLD de Wet van Moore (die een verdubbeling in processorcapaciteit voorspelt binnen een gegeven ...
EXPONENTIAL TECHNOLOGY “What we call disruption is a symptom of Kurzweil’s law of accelerating returns which we’ve seen ha...
2017 Emerging Technologies Disruptive Potential Timeframe Disruptive Potential Change the World Change Industries Major Ad...
Internet Social Mobile Cloud Big data/Analytics 3D printing Renewable energy IoT Cognitive Systems Nanotechnology Robotics...
How Disruptive Technologies can be applied Example Use Cases • Identity management • Voting • Peer to peer transactions...
Disruptive Capability with greatest impact on your business over the next decade Artiﬁcial Intelligence | Machine learnin...
What can artiﬁcial intelligence do? AI can sense…. Hear See Speak Feel AI can think…. Understand Assist Perceive Plan AI c...
What can artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) contribute? Artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) refers to the ability of a computer or a comp...
AI recommended Use Cases 34% 29% 20% 23% 16% 16% 15% 15% 13% 13% 9% 10% 10% Customer Engagement Applications Call Center S...
Four Key domains in which to beneﬁt from AI
When Will AI Exceed Human Performance? Beat humans at GO Win the World Series Poker Fold laundry Transcribe speech Assem...
Top 10 Predictions 30% of IT organizations will extend BYOD policies with “bring your own enhancement” (BYOE) to addre...
INCREASING DYNAMICS Disruptive technologies already have begun transforming industries and markets, requiring executives...
To become a data-driven organization Business Decisions & Analytics “What are you using analytics for ?” 01 Data & Informa...
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Digital transformation (DX) will drive “everything that matters in IT” over the next several years...
Holistic Approach to Digital Transformation WHY WHAT HOW Business needs Inspiration Pace Deﬁne the vision Digitalize the...
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION GROWTH DRIVERS OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT Demand Generation Reach & Selection Customer Purchase Pr...
Cost reduction Strategic ﬂexibility Focus and specialization Exploit new market/ product opportunities Share or reduce ris...
Beneﬁts of Digital Transformation A vast majority of respondents believe their companies see value in becoming digital en...
BUSINESS LEVEL: COMPANY DARWINISM
COMPANY DARWINISM (*) 1973 1983 1993 2003 2013 COMPANIES NEW TO THE FORTUNE 1000 COMPANIES FAILING 35% 45% 60% >70% (*) ...
CITIGROUP predicts “Over the past two decades, technological disruption affected approximately 10% of global public compan...
KEY DRIVER Digital innovation identiﬁed as the key driver of success in the modern arena. Companies that neglect digita...
HOW TO STAY AHEAD OF DISRUPTION: INNOVATE Oﬀer/Join Platforms and Ecosystems — Not Just Products Totally eliminate persi...
Innovation on Top of the Agenda In boardrooms around the world, innovation is top of the agenda •Transformative technolog...
The agile organization as the new dominant organizational paradigm From organizations as “machines”…. …to organization...
Business Model Innovation Leap of Faith Volume Chasing Support the Value Proposition with a new operating model Redesig...
Approaches to drive the next-generation operating model Lean process redesign Digitization Intelligent process automat...
Industry 4.0 Customer Driven Engineering Connected Products Service Analytics Strategic Enabled Ecosystem Plug & Pla...
Industries seeing largest returns from IoT investments industries with 2014 revenue gains from IoT > 30% Industrial Man...
Digital technologies will transform the machinery landscape 3-D Printing Additive manufacturing can produce a fuel-nozz...
Industry 4.0 Levers mapped to main Value Drivers Value Drivers Service/ Aftersales Resource/ Processes Asset Utiliza...
State of Digital Transformation research by Brian Solis Six Stages of Digital Transformation BUSINESS AS USUAL Organizatio...
Take-away Depending on how much organizations embrace digital transformation eﬀorts, they will either be labeled leaders ...
How can ValOli help to Survive and Thrive in a World of Disruption?
ValOli: Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation While the magnitude of the coming change shouldn’t bother us, it is ...
Typical Transformation Journey Awareness Ambition Arange- ment Action Anchoring Why do we have to change? Where do we wan...
Digital Transformation Initiative Digital departure DIGITAL STRATEGY Industry direction Company vision Waves and Stepping...
The recipe for successful digital-and-analytics transformation has 5 key building blocks Ambition • Vision and strategi...
“What about disruption, exponential technology and digital transformation? We’re trying to get some work done here ….” Mas...
Organizational Approaches Needed in Response to 4 Major Trends Purpose Speed Inclusiveness Transformative Behavior Chang...
The prominent role of technology What can your company do that it couldn’t do yesterday? Mastering the Challenge of Digita...
Include only what you need to answer these ﬁve key questions What opportunities and threats are we facing over the period...
5 Principles of Innovation Strategy Strategy-driven Innovation spend Innovation spend is not the size of the budget bu...
Process/use-case transformation Digital Center of Excellence Digital Business building “Buy & Scale” and corporate ...
Technology holds the future for business AI IS THE NEW UI Experience above all AI is no longer just about how you do th...
Management in Agile World DAILY ITERATION RELEASE ROADMAP VISION Heavy Involvement Minimal Involvement Most Frequent Le...
Futureproof organization: able to adapt on all timescales Business Model Evolution New Product ideation and creation Algo...
WHY ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT 54% 7% 10% 30% Administrative coordination and control Problem solving and collaborating ...
Being Agile isn’t easy McKinsey Global Survey on organizational agility 28% in “start-up” mode 23% Trapped 27% Bure...
ValOli prevents Leaders to underestimate the degree to which digital is disrupting their businesses 1. Fighting ignorance...
INCUBATOR / SEED ACCELERATOR SECOND STAGE BUSINESS ACCELERATOR CONSULTANCY MANAGEMENT CONSULTING Company Life Cycle Va...
STAGES OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Digital Register Digital Explorer Digital Player Digital Transfomer Digital Disruptor Bus...
Route to 21st Century Fitness Alignment Eﬀective Leadership Disciplined investment Compelling Vision Clear Strategy ...
Tactical considerations to help you become digitally mature Software Innovation is now global Are you fully cognizant o...
ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT Digitally immature Careful, avoiding mistakes Hierarchical Intuitive Segmented Inert, slow ...
Roles that drive value can be found across an organization Critical role New role Traditional approach Talent-t0-value ap...
ValOli SUPPORTS STAFF AS WELL, BY AGILE WAYS OF WORKING Fast-Paced Constantly adapting to changing market conditions ...
Challenges of disruption and mastering innovation 1. Eﬀective innovation strategies are a cornerstone of the broader gro...
ValOli frames digital transformation around three fundamental aspects You can’t analyze your way to the future; you need...
The biggest threat to innovation is internal politics and an organizational culture, which doesn’t accept failure and/or d...
ValOli takes you through seven decisions that matter in a digital transformation DISCOVER Set the ambition for the busin...
6-Phase approach for Digital Transformation Strategy Current State Future State Roadmap Implement Monitor 1 CHANGE MANA...
ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT To decide what kind of digital strategy to pursue (*): (A) customer engagement strategy target...
Digital Readiness Assessment Development & Purchasing Production Marketing Sales Are my existing products and services d...
Digital Maturity Assessment Future proof test Current State 2 Looks at technology capability including data architectu...
Create a vision grounded in step-by-step practicality Digital Vision A clear statement of your company’s digital goals ...
ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT To succeed today, companies need a unique value proposition that incorporates digital techn...
ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENTRoadmap 4 FOUR STAGES OF INNOVATION Creating Options Ideation Laboratory research Prototypin...
ValOli SUPPORTS IMPLEMENTATIONImplement 5 MANAGE ESTABLISH VISION Align a team and leaders around what to expect from ...
Challenges for Digital Transformation MANAGEMENT: BOARD & STAKEHOLDERS CORE FUNCTIONS GROWTH & OPERATIONS RISK & COMPLIAN...
Four Business Models for the Digital Era Omnichannel business • “Owns” customer relationship • Multiproduct, multichann...
AGILE STRUCTURES AN D W AYS O F W O RKIN G • Create a plug and play operating m odel • Autom ate processes end-to-end ...
ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT BUILDING BLOCKS CUSTOMER LIFECYCLE AND JOURNEY VIEWS SOLUTION MINDSET ADVICE BUNDLING FRO...
ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT Customer Discovery Customer Validation Customer Creation Company Building Problem- Solutio...
The Shift to a Next-Gen Operating model
Digital transformation takes time Months from introduction Adoption [%] 20 40 60 80 100 0 6 12 18 24 30 36 Initial projec...
How Are Companies using new Digital Technologies Diﬀerent? First, they bake digital technologies into their products an...
Clickstream & Mobile Social Media Contact Centre Physical outlet Customer DB Listening and Collecting Social Media met...
Social Media create more targeted delivery along the full Customer Experience Journey Initial Consideration Active Eval...
ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT SALESC O NVERSION G ENERATINGTRAFFIC LEADGE NERATION COMPANIES THAT AUTOMATE LEAD MANAGEMENT 1...
Digitale transformatie vergt een lange termijn- visie en een zorgvuldig geplande aanpak. De meest eﬀectieve digitale trans...
VALOLI: STRATEGY AS WELL AS EXECUTION In recent global study Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) analysts concluded that ...
Barriers to Succesful Digital Transformation % Harvard Business Review, study sponsored by procurement software company Sc...
VALOLI: STRATEGY AS WELL AS EXECUTION ValOli makes you do the 3 most important things that matter in transformation: 1. ...
Translating Strategy into Execution Deﬁne key strategic questions; design process Review challenge, consolidate, and ...
The digital revolution is not only about technology – it’s about people Teach them: “Ask forgiveness, not permission” Th...
(New) Capabilities Required by Digital Transformation Culture of Innovation TECHNOLOGY Applications Databases IT Syste...
Governance Leadership Planning Custom ers Employees W ork Processes Suppliers & PartnersResource M anagem ent Leadershi...
VALOLI EXPERIENCE “One thing the Internet can’t give, and money can’t buy, is personal experience.  That’s what I can prov...
VALOLI MANAGEMENT SKILLS Mission & Vision Strategic Planning Benchmarking Sales & Customer Relationship Management Str...
NETWORK (INCOMPLETE)
SERVICE PORTFOLIO VALOLIBusiness Development Account Management General Management Sales Marketing Restructuring Crisis Ma...
When the winds of change blow - some build walls - others windmills. Digital means moving fast, market transitions wait...
  1. 1. Introduction ValOli BV Changing The Game With A Digital Industrial Strategy: Digital is the new Oxygen and Connectivity is the new Oil. Aad Vredenbregt Mastering the Challenge of Digital Transformation
  2. 2. Competing in a world without borders
  3. 3. We are living in an age of mounting complexity and speed. Companies are operating in a competitive environment that is six times more complex than it was in 1955, when the Fortune 500 was launched. For the best companies, this complex world is an opportunity to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. But, for too many companies saddled with approaches to management that are outdated and ineﬀectual, it presents a seemingly insurmountable challenge
  4. 4. Megatrends shape the World KNOWLEDGE & PRODUCTION SOCIETY IMMATERIALIZATION DEMOCRATIZATION ACCELERATION & COM PLEXITY TECHNOLOGY DEVELOPMENT SUSTAINABILITY NETWORK ECONOMY DEMOGRAPHIC DEVELOPMENT FOCUS ON HEALTH POLARIZATION GLOBALIZATION COMMERCIALIZATION INDIVIDUALIZATION ECONOMIC GROWTH SOURCE: COPENHAGEN INSTITUTE FOR FUTURE STUDIES
  5. 5. From Empires to Networks Empires Networks
  6. 6. 1900 1960 1990 2010 Age of Manufacturing Age of Distribution Age of Information Age of Connected Customer Mass manufacturing makes industrial powerhouses successful Global connections and transportation systems make distribution key •Ford •Boeing •GE •Philips •Wall-Mart •Toyota •P&G •UPS Connected PCs and supply chains mean those that control information ﬂow dominate •Amazon •Google •Comcast •Capital One Empowered buyers demand a new level of customer obsession •Macy •Salesforce •Amazon
  7. 7. The Macro Sources of Disruption Your organisation 3. Infrastructure 2. Education 1. Wealth distribution 4. Government 5. Geopolitics 6. Economy 7. Public health 8. Demographics 9. Environment 10. Media & Telecom 11. Technology
  8. 8. Digital transformation is quite simple. Digital transformation is adopting what are becoming mainstream digitization technologies such as Cloud, IoT, Blockchain, mobilizations, Customer engagement, Artiﬁcial Intelligence, big data and data analytics. Your challenge: How do you use those technologies to improve the value of your product, being the value your customers get out of your product or the value they get out of your service.
  9. 9. Digital transformation at its basic level • Grow revenue • Improve Customer experience • Reduce costs • Boost loyalty and retention • Diﬀerentiate competitively •Cloud •Mobility •IoT •Analytics •Artiﬁcial Intelligence •Virtual reality •Collaboration •Security • Insurance claim ﬁled via smartphone, electronic form plus photo • Car schedules service call or gasstation • Sensors vs people monitor remote oil rigs • Employees use digital tools to work remotely Innovative Application Technology Drives ValueImproves product experience
  10. 10. Digital transformation: Deciding on the Right Business Model Make it yourself (using yr own ingredients, on yr own infrastructure, yr labour, at yr own premises) Make it yourself (using yr own ingredients, process & people, on someone else’s infrastructure) Customize yourself (using yr won ingredients with someone else’s main process/tools and their infrastructure) License to many (your IP, but rely entirely on someone else’s processes, people & infrastructure, yr name on the box, highly scalable Traditional On-Premises (“on-prem”) Infrastructure- as-a-Service (IaaS) Platform- as-a-Service (PaaS) Software- as-a-Service (SaaS) Heavy CAPEX Medium CAPEX Low CAPEX Asset light Lowest risk | Low Return total IP protection & control e2e UX, totally diﬀerentiated, less time and capital to innovate, hard to scale Low risk | Some Return lower CAPEX, maintain diﬀerentiation except UX, total IP protection, more ﬂexibility, capital & time to innovate, low risk Medium risk | Good Reward low CAPEX, more ﬂexibility, capital & time to innovate, some loss of diﬀerentiation re: delivery & cooking process (commoditized) Higher risk | Higher Reward little labour or assets, services delivered digitally by partners, most ﬂexible, highly scalable, higher margins, more time/ resource to innovate, license IP- higher risk Service Delivery Types The Service Stack Elements & processes Service Models Service Financial & Risk Models high value to low value Pizza Dough Sauce & Toppings Cook the Pizza Oven Kitchen Delivery Delivery Kitchen Oven Pizza Dough Sauce & Toppings Cook the Pizza Delivery Kitchen Oven Cook the Pizza Pizza Dough Sauce & Toppings Delivery Kitchen Oven Cook the Pizza Pizza Dough Sauce & Toppings You Manage Someone else manages Example: Pizza-as-a-Service
  11. 11. Digital Disruption has already happened World’s largest taxi company owns no taxi’s (Uber) Largest accommodation providers own no real estate (AirBnB, Booking) Largest phone companies own no telco infra (Skype, WeChat) World’s most valuable retailer has no inventory (Alibaba) Most popular media owners create no content (FB, Instagram a.o.) Fastest growing banks have no actual money (SocietyOne) World’s largest movie house owns no cinemas (Netﬂix) Largest software vendors don’t write their apps (Apple, Google)
  12. 12. From tech evolution to customer revolution Access Conversation Personalization Customer expectations 1998 2008 2018 Internet Social networks Computing everywhere 147M internet users 1.6B Internet users 38M smartphone users 6M Twitter users 4.2B Internet users 3B smartphone users 336M Twitter users Time + $411B Cloud market 2020
  13. 13. Digital is the new Oil Oil Software $362.5b $348.5b $279.0b $230.0b $225.9b $203.5b ExxonMobil General Electric Microsoft Citigroup BP Royal Dutch Shell 2006 Market Capitalization of the world’s most valuable public companies Other $905b $896b $875b $817b $494b $476b Microsoft Apple Amazon Alphabet Facebook Berkshire Hathaway 2019
  14. 14. Global Top100 companies with largest relative increase in market capitalization 2019 vs 2009 6.081% 3.187% 2.937% 2.679% 1.934% 1.443% Netﬂix Tencent Salesforce Amazon DowDuPont Nvidia Naspers 1.394% Adobe 1.060% Oil Software Other
  15. 15. Products are coming to life! Products are becoming digital, get connected and are starting to produce and collect data.
  16. 16. But we’re only at the beginning…. Manufacturing Education Provider Services Transportation Wholesale Insurance Financial Services Govnmt Telecom Retail Healthcare Providers Media Information Technology Health Payer Utilities Energy Natural Resources Trailing Life Sciences 0% 0% 50% 100% 100% 50% Digital Processes (Internally Facing, Average%) Digital “Business” (Externally Facing, Average % Revenue) Sustainable New Business Models Low Cost Old Business Models High Cost New Business Models Old Business Models No Industry is Fully Digitalized Yet !
  17. 17. Reframing Strategy in a Digital Economy Corporations need new strategies in a world of digital disruptors. That means setting ambitious visions and coming up with concrete action plans. The new C-suite mantra: “What can we offer today that we couldn’t establish yesterday?”
  18. 18. The new C-Suite (business trends) Business Impact Organizational adoption Incremental Transformational Exponential Bleeding Edge Early Adopters Mainstream The Holistic Employee Digital M&A Aids Smart Infra Digital Compliance Customer privacy Tech Consolidation Time to Value Digital crisis playbooks Cybersecurity leadership Remote working Centers of Excellence Smart Manufacturing Digital Talent Mngt Employee engagement programs Industry 4.0 Products over projects Chief Digital Oﬃcer Customers experience design Digital Operating Models Digital Transformation Programs Digital Business models Digital Ecosystems/ API economy Digital Management Theory Data-centric management Network leadership Networks of Excellence Sharing Economy Growth Hacking Collaborative Business Networks Digital disruption Innovation management ©2010-2018 Constallation Research
  19. 19. Competing in a digital world Four lessons from the software industry: 1. Moving from products to platforms or pipelines 2. Accelerating revenue by creating new business models 3. Accelerating cycle time and co-creating with customers 4. Creating an agile organization
  20. 20. Cost Reduction (Employee) Productivity Customer engagement DIGITAL TO ADDRESS 3 COMMON BUSINESS THEMES Seen across many regions and industries, including Public Reduce cost of products or services, incl government services Empower employees to meet 21st century consumer-level expectations, while maintaining control and keeping users accountable Technology-empowered, digitally savvy customers are changing your business. How you respond determines whether you win in the age of the customer.
  21. 21. Factors aﬀecting Business Themes most Role of Technology Market factors Macroeconomic factors People skills Regulatory concerns Socioeconomic factors Source: “Redeﬁning competition: Insights form the Global C-suite Study” - IBM Institute for Business Value 2016 2004 2006 2008 2010 2012 2013 2014
  22. 22. The role of technology has shifted Historically, business requirements collected from “business users” drove the technology that then enabled the business to advance. Technology purely played a supporting role in this model. Technology creates new opportunities and fundamentally transforms businesses in all aspects— operations, business models, strategies. It not only enables the business, but also drives its growth and can be source of competitive advantage. Old School New School
  23. 23. Technologies Attracting Most Venture Capital 36,2% Software 2% Telecom m unication 6% Inform ation Technology 9,5% M edia & Entertainm ent 2,6% Financial Services Biotechnology 17,3% 5,8% Industrial energy 7,1% M edical devices & Equipm ent 3,9% Consum er Products & Services 2,1% Networking & Equipm ent [Share of venture capital investment] Source:: analysis of 4,164 investments in US by Martin Prosperity Institute
  24. 24. Companies are allocating higher proportions of their R&D budgets to software and service oﬀerings 50% 40% 30% 20% 10% 0% 2010 2015 2020 Service Oﬀerings +5% Product-based Oﬀerings -19% Software Oﬀerings +43% Allocation of R&D investment per oﬀering type Strategy&’s annual Global Innovation 1000 study (examines the 1,000 public companies that spend the most on R&D)
  25. 25. EVERY BUSINESS IS GETTING DIGITALLY REMASTERED “I expect many industries to be disrupted by software” – Marc Andreesen
  26. 26. SOFTWARE IS EATING THE WORLD de Wet van Moore (die een verdubbeling in processorcapaciteit voorspelt binnen een gegeven tijd) zal ook gelden voor het tempo waarin wetenschap en techniek zich ontwikkelen. “Many industries to be disrupted by software” de rekenkracht van computers groeit dermate snel dat rond 2020-2040 de denkkracht van een computer die van de mens zal overtreﬀen (Ray Kurzweil) Intel 4004 1971 Intel Core i5 2015 3.500 x performance 90.000 x eﬃciency 60.000 x lower cost
  27. 27. EXPONENTIAL TECHNOLOGY “What we call disruption is a symptom of Kurzweil’s law of accelerating returns which we’ve seen having an impact in just about every part of society and every aspect of technology the world over”
  28. 28. 2017 Emerging Technologies Disruptive Potential Timeframe Disruptive Potential Change the World Change Industries Major Advantages <1 year 1-3 years 3-5 years 5 years Cloud-native application platform Containers and container management Real-time interaction management Spatial analytics Insight platforms Security orchestration IoT software and solutions Intelligent agents Augmented and Virtual reality IoT analytics Identity and data management Customer journey analytics AI/Cognitive Hybrid wireless Edge computing Blockchain Drones
  29. 29. Internet Social Mobile Cloud Big data/Analytics 3D printing Renewable energy IoT Cognitive Systems Nanotechnology Robotics Smart Grid Connected Car Smart Homes Next Gen Education Smart Cities Connected Healthcare Sharing economy Autonomous vehicles Maker Economy Energy internet Logistics internet Healthy Life Extension Artiﬁcial intelligence Blockchain Future Scenarios Emerging Technology Foundations Genomics Drones Artiﬁcial Narrow Intelligence Automation of Everything Cyberwar Money 2.0 Circular Economy Artiﬁcial General Intelligence Institution 2.0 Transport 2.0 Empowerment Economy Decentralization of Everything Food 2.0 Democracy 2.0 Human 2.0 DISRUPTION SCENARIO
  30. 30. How Disruptive Technologies can be applied Example Use Cases • Identity management • Voting • Peer to peer transactions • Supply chain management • Smart contracting • Provenance / traceability • Asset registration / ownership • Trade ﬁnance • Record management Blockchain Example Use Cases • Insurance claim validation • Precision farming •Infrastructure inspections •Cargo delivery •Railway safety •Construction site management •Forestry management •Facility inspection (wind turbine, oil rig, etc) Drones Example Use Cases • Inventory/material tracking • Real-time asset monitoring • Connected operational intelligence • Customer self-service • Usage/performance benchmarking •Data integration/analytics •Service parts management •Remote service •Real time market insights •Flexible billing and pricing Internet of Things Example Use Cases •Manufacturing •Hazardous industries •Hotels and tourism •Service industry •Automation of predictable tasks •Data management Robots Example Use Cases • Healthcare/ medical devices • Tools and end use parts • Prototyping • Construction manufacturing •Supply chain optimization •Customized products • Remote location production •Rapid prototyping 3D-printing Example Use Cases • Immersive journalism •Virtual workplaces •Manufacturing/product design •Architecture & construction •Education&training •Gaming •Big data management •Entertainment •Healthcare •Merchandising •Travel and Tourism •Virtual Showrooms •Printing and advertising Virtual and Augmented Reality Example Use Cases •Managing personal ﬁnances •Trading systems •Real time fraud and risk management •Automated virtual assistants •Underwriting loans and insurance •Customer support, transactions and helpdesks •Data analysis and advanced analytics Artiﬁcial Intelligence
  31. 31. Disruptive Capability with greatest impact on your business over the next decade Artiﬁcial Intelligence | Machine learning Digital tech | IoT Fin tech solutions Cloud Computing Blockchain 44.3% 26.2% 11.5% 8.2% 4.9%
  32. 32. What can artiﬁcial intelligence do? AI can sense…. Hear See Speak Feel AI can think…. Understand Assist Perceive Plan AI can act…. Physical Creative Cognitive Reactive • Natural language • Audio and Speech • Machine Vision • Navigation • Visualization • Knowledge and representation • Planning and scheduling • Machine learning • Deep learning • Robotic process automation • Deep questioning and answering • Machine translation • Collaborative system • Adaptive systems Statistics Econometrics Optimisation Complexity theory Computer Science Game theory Foundation layer
  33. 33. What can artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) contribute? Artiﬁcial intelligence (AI) refers to the ability of a computer or a computer-enabled robotic system to process information and produce outcome in a manner similar to the thought process of humans in learning, decision making and solving problems Artiﬁcial intelligent system Learns from experience Uses the learning to reason Recognises images Solves complex problems Understands language (nuances) Creates perspectives
  34. 34. AI recommended Use Cases 34% 29% 20% 23% 16% 16% 15% 15% 13% 13% 9% 10% 10% Customer Engagement Applications Call Center Service & Support Digital Marketing platforms Cyber Security Financial Management Systems Vertical Speciﬁc Software Manufacturing & Operations Supply Chain Management Employee Collaboration Suites Field Service & Support Asset Performance Management None (not integrating AI) Other Other: •BI analytics •Data analytics •Data management & preparation •Document management AI •Medical imaging •Prediction of Molecular Properties •Self service knowledgebase
  35. 35. Four Key domains in which to beneﬁt from AI
  36. 36. When Will AI Exceed Human Performance? Beat humans at GO Win the World Series Poker Fold laundry Transcribe speech Assemble any LEGO Read text aloud Write a high school essay Drive a truck Translate a new language Replace retail sales person Write NY Times bestseller Perform surgery Research Math Most human tasks 2017 2027 2037 2047 2057 2067 Study by Yale and Oxford Universities
  37. 37. Top 10 Predictions 30% of IT organizations will extend BYOD policies with “bring your own enhancement” (BYOE) to address augmented humans in the workforce Number of people with disabilities employed will triple due to AI and emerging technologies reducing barriers to access. WHO will identify online shopping as an addictive disorder as millions abuse digital commerce and encounter ﬁnancial stress By 2020, Algorithms Will Positively Alter the Behavior of over 1 Billion Global Workers By 2022, a Blockchain- Based Business Will Be Worth $10 Billion 2023 2023 2024 2020 2022 AI identiﬁcation of emotions will inﬂuence more than half of the online advertisements you see. Individual activities will be tracked digitally by an “Internet of Behavior” to inﬂuence beneﬁt and service eligibility for 40% of people worldwide 40% of professional workers will orchestrate their business application experiences and capabilities like they do their music streaming services 50% of people with a smartphone but without a bank account will use a mobile-accessible cryptocurrency account By 2020, Employees Can Cut Their Healthcare Costs by Wearing a Fitness Tracker 2024 2024 2023 2025 2020
  38. 38. INCREASING DYNAMICS Disruptive technologies already have begun transforming industries and markets, requiring executives to pivot faster than in the past. The ability to adapt to –data-driven– change is a signiﬁcant competitive advantage.
  39. 39. To become a data-driven organization Business Decisions & Analytics “What are you using analytics for ?” 01 Data & Information “Do you have access to the right data?” 02 Technology & Infrastructure “Do you have the right systems and tools?” 03 Culture &Talent “How to build a data-driven culture?” 06 Process & Integration “Are your business processes optimized for data?” 05 Organization & Govenance “Do you have the right structure and governance?” 04 02 01 03 04 05 06 Build & leverage analytics capabilities to improve business outcomes
  40. 40. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Digital transformation (DX) will drive “everything that matters in IT” over the next several years. Succeeding in the DX economy means using technologies such as mobile, cloud, big data analytics, IoT, AI and robotics to “create competitive advantage through new oﬀerings, new business models, and new customer, supplier, and distributor relationships.”
  41. 41. Holistic Approach to Digital Transformation WHY WHAT HOW Business needs Inspiration Pace Deﬁne the vision Digitalize the core Build new digital oﬀerings Planning Commercial activities Operations Support functions Create new businessesStrengthen and disrupt the core Solidify the foundation Structure and processes People Data and systems Partner ecosystem Change management
  42. 42. DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION GROWTH DRIVERS OPERATIONAL IMPROVEMENT Demand Generation Reach & Selection Customer Purchase Process Customer Experience Process Eﬃciency Asset Utilization Agility New Business Models Business Driver Levers Business Enabler Levers Brand awareness and brand interest through social media marketing Big data analytics to discover new customer segments Being where customers can easily ﬁnd us Location based services Access to customers across multiple/all devices Improved understanding of customer expectations via ongoing engagement with customer Social listening across all digital media channels Big data to improve customer experience Clear, seamless, and secure ways to purchase Mobile payments Big data analytics to better understand purchasing behavior Digitized and automated processes Improved process governance and eﬃciency through real- time insights Optimized production/ inventory planning based on demand forecasting Data-based preventive asset maintenance Task automation optimization through digital technology such as sensors Utilize remote access and collaboration and mobility tools for employees Integration with partners in digital ecosystem to optimize service delivery Virtual organizations enabled by mobility and seamless cooperation Analytics-based commercializa-tion (marketing, commissions, trade promotions) to target investments and track returns Customer self- service XaaS opportunities to digitize the technology and infrastructure assets
  43. 43. Cost reduction Strategic ﬂexibility Focus and specialization Exploit new market/ product opportunities Share or reduce risk and capital investment Move from ﬁxed to variable cost Why engage in business innovation by digital transformation? 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50% 60% 70%
  44. 44. Beneﬁts of Digital Transformation A vast majority of respondents believe their companies see value in becoming digital enterprises. The most expected beneﬁts are: 80% 40% 0% Increased employee productivity Increased customer satisfaction Lowered cost for the company Competitive advantage
  45. 45. BUSINESS LEVEL: COMPANY DARWINISM
  46. 46. COMPANY DARWINISM (*) 1973 1983 1993 2003 2013 COMPANIES NEW TO THE FORTUNE 1000 COMPANIES FAILING 35% 45% 60% >70% (*) When technology and society evolve faster than your ability to adapt The new normal: no business is too big to fail or too small to succeed companies designed to success in the 20th century are doomed to fail in the 21st
  47. 47. CITIGROUP predicts “Over the past two decades, technological disruption affected approximately 10% of global public companies by market capitalization. In the coming decade, up to 47% could face pressure to adapt to some form of technological disruption, according to our analysis of the most promising emerging innovations today.” Citigroup’s Financial Strategy and Solutions Group, 2016
  48. 48. KEY DRIVER Digital innovation identiﬁed as the key driver of success in the modern arena. Companies that neglect digital are unlikely to thrive — and they'll also lose talent, as employees across all age groups want to work for businesses committed to digital progress.
  49. 49. HOW TO STAY AHEAD OF DISRUPTION: INNOVATE Oﬀer/Join Platforms and Ecosystems — Not Just Products Totally eliminate persistent customer pain points Dramatically reduce complexity Cut prices continuously Make stupid objects smart Teach your company to interact with customers Be utterly transparent Make loyalty dramatically easier than disloyalty
  50. 50. Innovation on Top of the Agenda In boardrooms around the world, innovation is top of the agenda •Transformative technologies move from lab to market, revolutionizing business models, industries and markets. • Key challenge for any company is the sheer volume and breadth of transformative technologies (such as genomics, nanotechnology, robotics, advanced materials, industry 4.0 and exponential technologies) poised to shake up the status quo. •Majority of executives (74%) state that innovation is more important than cost reduction for long-term success. • Executives may view innovation as a strategic ace for coping with transformative forces, allowing them to steer transformation instead of being crushed by it. Management Tools & Trends survey
  51. 51. The agile organization as the new dominant organizational paradigm From organizations as “machines”…. …to organizations as “organisms”…. Teams built around end- to-end accountability “Boxes and lines” less important, focus on action Quick changes, ﬂexible resources Bureaucracy Top-down hierarchy Silos Detailed instructions Leadership shows direction and enables action
  52. 52. Business Model Innovation Leap of Faith Volume Chasing Support the Value Proposition with a new operating model Redesign the model to Capture Margins Build new Capabilities Leverage External Partners Redeﬁne interactions with Customers Redeﬁne the basis of Diﬀerentiation Develop a new Cost Model Find new Ways to Monetize Incremental Changes Redeﬁne the Value Proposition Shift from Product to Service Shift from Product to Experience Shift from Product to Outcome
  53. 53. Approaches to drive the next-generation operating model Lean process redesign Digitization Intelligent process automation Advanced analytics Business process outsourcing Digitize customer experience and day-to-day operations Introduce intelligent automation to replace human tasks Provide intelligence to facilitate decision making Drive the next wave of process outsourcing/ oﬀshoring Streamline processes and minimize waste
  54. 54. Industry 4.0 Customer Driven Engineering Connected Products Service Analytics Strategic Enabled Ecosystem Plug & Play Logistics Factory 4.0 Intelligent Procurement Collaborative Planning Omni- channel Enablement Demand Sensing & Shaping Social Media Analytics Productive Customer Insight Smart Product and Service Intelligent Marketing Digital Supply Chain
  55. 55. Industries seeing largest returns from IoT investments industries with 2014 revenue gains from IoT > 30% Industrial Manufacturing Banking & Financial Services Telecom Energy Retail Travel, Transport & Hospitality High Tech Helath Care & Lifesciences Utilities Automotive Insurance Consumer Packkaged Goods Media & Entertainment 25%0%
  56. 56. Digital technologies will transform the machinery landscape 3-D Printing Additive manufacturing can produce a fuel-nozzle for a Boeing aircraft, which is 5 times as durable and weights 25% less Cloud control Beckhoﬀ Automation provides cloud-based machine control systems that work with MS Azure, SAP Hana and Amazon Web Services Data Insights John Deere collects data during planting, crop care and harvesting, and delivers insights to help farmers maximize yields Improved Eﬃciency Joy Global monitors mining equipment and provides data that help mining operators make real-time decisions on machine operations, potentially reducing downtime Continuous Monitoring Schaeﬄer monitors the condition of it’s bearings under various loads, to proactively recommend maintenance and upgrades
  57. 57. Industry 4.0 Levers mapped to main Value Drivers Value Drivers Service/ Aftersales Resource/ Processes Asset Utilization Labour InventoriesQuality Supply/ demand matching Time to market Industry 4.0 levers ๏ Smart energy consumption ๏ Intelligent lots ๏ Realtime yield operation ๏ Routing ﬂexibility ๏ Machine ﬂexibility ๏ Remote monitoring ๏ Predictive maintenance ๏ AR for maintenance and repair ๏ Human-Robot cooperation ๏ Remote control ๏ Digital perf management ๏ Automation of knowledge work ๏ In-situ 3D printing ๏ Realtime supply chain optimization ๏ Batch size 1 ๏ Statistical process control ๏ Advanced process control ๏ Digital quality management ๏ Data-drive demand prediction ๏ Data-driven design to value ๏ Customer cocreation ๏ Open innovation ๏ Concurrent engineering ๏ Rapid experimentation ๏ Simulation ๏ Predictive maintenance ๏ Remote monitoring ๏ Virtually guided self- service 30 to 50% reduction of machine downtime 3 to 5% productivity increase 45 to 55% increased productivity in technical professions through automation of knowledge work 20 to 50% decrease cost for inventory holding 10 to 20% reduction cost for quality 85% increase of forecasting accuracy 20 to 50% reduction in time to market 10 to 40% reduction of maintenance costs Source: “Industry 4.0: How to navigate digitization of the manufacturing sector”, McKinsey 2015
  58. 58. State of Digital Transformation research by Brian Solis Six Stages of Digital Transformation BUSINESS AS USUAL Organizations operate with a familiar legacy perspective of customers. processes, metrics, business, models and technology, believing that it remains the solution to digital relevance PRESENT AND ACTIVE Pockets of experimentation are driving digital literacy and creativity throughout the organization while aiming to improve and amplify speciﬁc touchpoint and processes FORMALIZED Experimentation becomes intentional while executing at more promising and capable levels. Initiatives become bolder and, as a result, change agents seek executive support for new resources and technology STRATEGIC Individual groups recognize the strength in collaboration as their research, work and shared insights contribute to new strategic roadmaps that plan digital transformation ownership, eﬀorts and investments. CONVERGED A dedicated digital transformation team forms to guide strategy and operations based on business and customer- centric goals. The new infrastructure of the organization takes shape as roles, expertise, models, processes and systems to support transformation are solidiﬁed INNOVATIVE & ADAPTIVE Digital transformation becomes a way of business as executives and strategists recognize that change is constant. A new ecosystem is established to indentify and act upon technology and market trends in pilot and ,eventually, ar scale. “Collectively, these six stages serve as a digital maturity blueprint to guide purposeful and advantageous digital transformation”.
  59. 59. Take-away Depending on how much organizations embrace digital transformation eﬀorts, they will either be labeled leaders or laggards in the industry. — IDC, 2018
  60. 60. How can ValOli help to Survive and Thrive in a World of Disruption?
  61. 61. ValOli: Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation While the magnitude of the coming change shouldn’t bother us, it is the speed of the change we should be worried about. Digital transformation initiatives will take large traditional enterprises, on average, twice as long and cost twice as much as anticipated
  62. 62. Typical Transformation Journey Awareness Ambition Arange- ment Action Anchoring Why do we have to change? Where do we want to go? How do we structure the change? How can we implement the concept? What comes after the finish? Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  63. 63. Digital Transformation Initiative Digital departure DIGITAL STRATEGY Industry direction Company vision Waves and Stepping stones Leadership and sponsorship ORCHESTRATION Governance, sequenscing and metrics Funding and investor management Regulatory and community engagement Scaling Customer & Channel engagement Products & Services Economic model Operations BUSINESS MODEL Data & analytics IT systems Operationg model & partnerships People and culture ENABLERS
  64. 64. The recipe for successful digital-and-analytics transformation has 5 key building blocks Ambition • Vision and strategic priorities • Value at stake • Road map Journeys and use cases • Front end • Omnichannel/e- commerce • Digital marketing and personalization • Back end • Network and operations • Back oﬃce and service/ support functions • New business building Engine • IT systems and architecture • Technical enablers • Data backbone • Cloud • APIs and microservices • Product and process simpliﬁcation Operating model • Digital organization and way of working • Agile • DevOps • Partner and vendor ecosystem • Program management, governance, funding and impact monitoring Capabilities, talent and culture • Capabilities • Product management • Design thinking • Personalization • Analytics • Employee capabilities • Talent strategy • Culture and leadership
  65. 65. “What about disruption, exponential technology and digital transformation? We’re trying to get some work done here ….” Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  66. 66. Organizational Approaches Needed in Response to 4 Major Trends Purpose Speed Inclusiveness Transformative Behavior Change To deal with constant change, people want to feel that what they do matters , that they are part of a community and that they keep up with modern technology Digital has altered expectations, making it a must for companies react faster to demands from employees and customers - and to competition Employees want to be part of the conversation Companies must fundamentally change how they do business to respond to digitally driven forces
  67. 67. The prominent role of technology What can your company do that it couldn’t do yesterday? Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  68. 68. Include only what you need to answer these ﬁve key questions What opportunities and threats are we facing over the period of our strategy? What does success look like given these opportunities and threats? What changes do we need to make to our business to achieve that success? How will we make sure that all of our decisions and actions are consistent with our deﬁnition of success? How will we measure the impact of the changes we are making?
  69. 69. 5 Principles of Innovation Strategy Strategy-driven Innovation spend Innovation spend is not the size of the budget but how it is spent from strategy through execution Viable Business Models For initiatives to deliver value, innovation eﬀorts must be aligned with the company’s Corporate Strategy Open Innovation Models Traditional barriers must be broken down and a much wider ecosystem for ideas, insights, talent and technology must be tapped Human Experience Human experience and insights of all kinds are essential in shaping and delivering new ideas, solutions, products or services Technology- driven Innovation Technology has become the driving source of Innovation. Technology has ceased to be used mainly to keep pace with market demands and competitors’ innovation
  70. 70. Process/use-case transformation Digital Center of Excellence Digital Business building “Buy & Scale” and corporate ventures Agile trans- formation Digital transformation Radically rethink selected journeys/ processes/functions to create lighthouses for larger transformations - e.g. digitizing the supply chain Transform by building a new ‘digital hub’ as nucleus for future organization inside existing organization Build a new business outside the existing organization, leveraging core skills wherever required. For example set up a new channel or format - such as e- commerce business, Amazon Go-like format, etc Establish org-wide agile way of working with multidisciplinary, product-focussed teams, e.g. introduce agile to functions like category management, HR, etc Invest and buy successful digital businesses and leverage their talent and capabilities as nucleus that can be scaled A combination of several ‘pathways’ can ensure a successful digital transformation Nucleus of new organization Existing organization
  71. 71. Technology holds the future for business AI IS THE NEW UI Experience above all AI is no longer just about how you do things - it’s who you are ECOSYSTEM POWER PLAYS Beyond platforms Multidimensional value chains for a digital world WORKFORCE MARKET PLACE Invent your future The rise of the on- demand enterprise DESIGN FOR HUMANS Inspire new behaviors Lock in your customers by walking in step with them THE UNCHARTERED Set new standards, invent new industries Deﬁne the new rules of the digital game
  72. 72. Management in Agile World DAILY ITERATION RELEASE ROADMAP VISION Heavy Involvement Minimal Involvement Most Frequent Least Frequent
  73. 73. Futureproof organization: able to adapt on all timescales Business Model Evolution New Product ideation and creation Algorithm governance and validation AI Action Data Integrated learning systems Adaptable backbone systems Evolvable vision Slow-acting, ﬂuctuating Fast-acting, repetitive Human tasks Machine tasks Ecosystem
  74. 74. WHY ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT 54% 7% 10% 30% Administrative coordination and control Problem solving and collaborating Strategy and Innovation Developing people and engaging with stakeholders How Managers have to spend their time: (from Accenture Survey) Research by PwC’s Strategy& shows that only 1 in 10 leaders are great at both strategy and execution.
  75. 75. Being Agile isn’t easy McKinsey Global Survey on organizational agility 28% in “start-up” mode 23% Trapped 27% Bureaucratic 22% Agile High HighLow Dynamic practices (enabling speed, responsiveness) Stable practices (enabling eﬃciency and reliability) Top 3 challenges during agile transformation: Transforming the culture and ways of working Lack of leadership and talent Vision and implementation plan 76% 42% 34% Respondents rating their performance:
  76. 76. ValOli prevents Leaders to underestimate the degree to which digital is disrupting their businesses 1. Fighting ignorance A. Raising your technology IQ B. Overcoming competitive blind spots 2. Fighting fear C. Deﬁne how leaders could remain relevant: behavioral shifts needed to gain “ownership” of digital initiatives and to become role models for their organizations D. Establish communities to provide peer support to help teams navigate the new landscape 3. Fighting guesswork E. The need for speed sometimes gives rise to guesswork F. Figuring out if there is suﬃcient value to make it worthwhile to invest something G. Take full advantage of real-time data and the opportunities they provide for experimentation 4. Fighting diﬀusion H. Responding to digital inevitably risks diﬀusion of eﬀort or “spreading the peanut butter too thinly” I. Go through the portfolio business by business, focusing on three questions: Which emerging digital products and services were missing from the portfolio? Which product oﬀerings and elements of the existing operating model should be digitized or fully digitally reengineered to improve customer journeys? And what areas should be abandoned? J. Better leverage foundational digital capabilities, such as automation, advanced analytics, and big data. These capabilities are key building blocks for the new digital businesses.
  77. 77. INCUBATOR / SEED ACCELERATOR SECOND STAGE BUSINESS ACCELERATOR CONSULTANCY MANAGEMENT CONSULTING Company Life Cycle ValOli support Funding Objective FOUNDERS & ANGELS VENTURE CAPITAL PRIVATE EQUITY PUBLIC MARKETS BUSINESS MODEL DEVELOPMENT SEED/STARTUP FUNDING SCALE-UP EFFICIENCY DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT MentoringValOli role Consulting Interim Management Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  78. 78. STAGES OF DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION Digital Register Digital Explorer Digital Player Digital Transfomer Digital Disruptor Business and IT digital initiatives are disconnected and poorly aligned with enterprise strategy, and not focused on customer experiences Business has identiﬁed a need to develop a digitally enhanced, customer driven business strategy, but execution is on a project basis. Progress is not predictable nor repeatable. Business Outcome Business is a laggard, providing weak customer experiences and using digital technology only to counter threats. “Ad Hoc” “Opportunistic” Digitally enabled customer experiences and products are inconsistent and poorly integrated. Business-IT goals are aligned at enterprise level around the creation of digital products and experiences, but not yet focused on the disruptive potential of digital initiatives. “Repeatable” Business provides consistent but not truly innovative products, services and experiences. Integrated, synergistic business-IT management disciplines deliver digitally enabled product/service experience on a continuous basis. Business is a leader in its markets, providing world-class digital products, services and experiences. Enterprise is aggressively disruptive in the use of new digital technologies and business models to aﬀect markets. Ecosystem awareness and feedback is a constant input to business innovation. Business remakes existing markets and creates new ones to its own advantage and is a fast-moving target for competition. “Managed” “Optimized” Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  79. 79. Route to 21st Century Fitness Alignment Eﬀective Leadership Disciplined investment Compelling Vision Clear Strategy Robust Relationships Anticipation IT as Diﬀerentiator Balancing Risk Anticipating Change Adaptability Navigating Change Change Culture
  80. 80. Tactical considerations to help you become digitally mature Software Innovation is now global Are you fully cognizant of your international competitors? Are you building your product and go-to-market for global scale? There are competitors in all segments of the market How aware are you of competitors upstream or downstream? What are your soft spots that any competitor could explore ? Product now drives software sales Does your product require detailed voice-over or speak for itself? Do you know what features drive adoption, loyalty and high NPS? Network eﬀects and Ecosystems build moats and drive stickiness Does each incremental customer/user make your product more valuable? What are data or network moats that can keep competition at bay? AI and machine learning are enabling applications Are you leveraging AI and ML where appropriate in your product? Are you prepared for what a platform shift might entail for your market? Microservices architecture and rapid product delivery are now must haves How quickly can you deliver production features? Culture is paramount and employee feedback is public Are you keeping the talent bar high as you grow? Are your culture and diversity top priority? Find a wedge and change the market dynamic Is there a product gain in an incumbent solution that you can exploit? Is there a weakness in an incumbent’s business model that you can use to your advantage? Go Fast or Die slow Are you strategically using capital to capture your market? Are you moving to where the market will be, not just where it is today? Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  81. 81. ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT Digitally immature Careful, avoiding mistakes Hierarchical Intuitive Segmented Inert, slow Digitally mature organisations Daring, allowing pivoting Flat organisation structure Data-driven Cooperative (ecosystem) Dynamic & ﬂexible Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  82. 82. Roles that drive value can be found across an organization Critical role New role Traditional approach Talent-t0-value approach Hierarchy heavily inﬂuences which roles are viewed as most important Within a hierarchical level, roles are assigned similar levels of importance Role importance is linked to an explicit perspective on value that can be created or enabled by role Not all roles in the same hierarchical level are assigned the same importance
  83. 83. ValOli SUPPORTS STAFF AS WELL, BY AGILE WAYS OF WORKING Fast-Paced Constantly adapting to changing market conditions Entrepreneurial Teams working autonomously, freedom within a frame Speedy delivery Short timelines, minimum viable products Continual feedback Problems identiﬁed and dealt with early Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  84. 84. Challenges of disruption and mastering innovation 1. Eﬀective innovation strategies are a cornerstone of the broader growth strategy for the enterprise 2. There must be a common deﬁnition of what innovation means 3. The company should have a set of guiding principles that deﬁnes “what must be true” for the organization to realize growth through innovation 4. Accelerating speed to market becomes possible through the formation of diverse teams that reﬂect all corners of the organization 5. It is critical to forge a connected perspective between leaders responsible for managing the innovation process and the rest of the business
  85. 85. ValOli frames digital transformation around three fundamental aspects You can’t analyze your way to the future; you need to invent it. Competitive evolution is no longer linear — it’s exponential and disruptive. Your strategy needs to reﬂect these dynamics. Your biggest hurdle may stem from an inability to catalyze the organization into action. 1 2 3 Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  86. 86. The biggest threat to innovation is internal politics and an organizational culture, which doesn’t accept failure and/or doesn’t accept ideas from the outside, and/or cannot change within required timeframe Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  87. 87. ValOli takes you through seven decisions that matter in a digital transformation DISCOVER Set the ambition for the business. Decision 1: Where the business should go DESIGN Create a plan for the digital transformation. Decision 2: Who will lead the eﬀort Decision 3: How to ‘sell’ the vision to key stakeholders Decision 4: Where to position the ﬁrm within the digital ecosystem Decision 5: How to decide during the transformation DELIVER Execute the transformation plan, allowing for ongoing adaptation and adjustment. Decision 6: How to allocate funds rapidly and dynamically DE-RISK Increase the transformation’s prospects for success. Decision 7: What to do when Few decisions are more momentous than choosing the business direction. A program that will deliver the needed degree of transformation Making sure resources get to the right places, what the allocation process should be and at what tempo it should operate Decide how to sequence the transformation to prevent loss of momentum
  88. 88. 6-Phase approach for Digital Transformation Strategy Current State Future State Roadmap Implement Monitor 1 CHANGE MANAGEMENT & COMMUNICATION GOVERNANCE EVOLUTION PROJECT & PROGRAM MANAGEMENT 2 3 4 5 6 Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  89. 89. ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT To decide what kind of digital strategy to pursue (*): (A) customer engagement strategy targets superior, personalized experiences that engender customer loyalty. (B) digitized solutions strategy targets information-enriched products and services that deliver new value for customers. (*) For a great digital strategy choose one kind of strategy or the other, not both. (C) digital strategy aimed at operational excellence may appear to be a third choice, but increasingly, operational excellence is the minimum requirement for doing business digitally, not the basis for a sustainable competitive advantage. Strategy 1 Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  90. 90. Digital Readiness Assessment Development & Purchasing Production Marketing Sales Are my existing products and services digitized? Can my portfolio be extended with digital services or products? Does my digitalization help me to reach target groups? How do I use new digital marketing channels? How do I analyse customer data and user proﬁles How would I position myself along the value chain? Do I have (digital) partners in the technology industry? Does digitalization improve my relation with customers? Does digitalisation allow me to improve my payment systems? Future proof test Current State 2
  91. 91. Digital Maturity Assessment Future proof test Current State 2 Looks at technology capability including data architecture, analytics and process automation, as well as the nurturing of certain skills such as agile Looks at ways-of-working –including employee tools- to establish levels of collaboration, experimentation, acceleration and iteration Extent to which digital aspirations are clearly articulated in appropriate parts of the business and the eﬀectiveness of governance models Assessing product/service lifecycles, customer involvement in design, level of product digitisation and channel customization Level of responsiveness of customer needs, including next best action eﬀectiveness and use of data analytics Measuring the level of ﬂexibility of the enterprise architecture including establishing the balance between cost and beneﬁt BUSINESS MODEL STRATEGY & GOVERNANCE CULTURE CAPABILITIES PRODUCTS & SERVICES CUSTOMERS STRATEGY & GOVERNANCE CULTURE CAPABILITIES PRODUCTS & SERVICES CUSTOMERS BUSINESS MODEL Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  92. 92. Create a vision grounded in step-by-step practicality Digital Vision A clear statement of your company’s digital goals A measure of digital progresss to date Digital Departure Digital Destination The deﬁnition of your sector’s likely future Customer Experience Oﬀerings (Products / Services) Digitalized operations Operating models Data and analytics Rebooting IT Stepping-stones Concrete, successive stages of the digital evolution organized in partial deliveries across company functions Delivery 1 Delivery 2 Delivery 3 Future State 3 Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  93. 93. ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT To succeed today, companies need a unique value proposition that incorporates digital technologies in a way that is diﬃcult for competitors to replicate. What you do well What customer wants What competition does well Win Lose Roadmap 4
  94. 94. ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENTRoadmap 4 FOUR STAGES OF INNOVATION Creating Options Ideation Laboratory research Prototyping Proof of concept Demonstrating viability Establishing product architecture System integration Pilot scale Market testing Scaling production Stabilized design Learn by building High Yield Scale economies Commercial production Distribution Continuous cost reductions Incremental improvements Maturing Technologies Exploration Exploitation Knowledge transfer Risk stage Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  95. 95. ValOli SUPPORTS IMPLEMENTATIONImplement 5 MANAGE ESTABLISH VISION Align a team and leaders around what to expect from digital transformation SET STRATEGY Implement the Vision through informed objectives DEFINE METRICS Determine how to measure and drive transformational success CREATE BUDGET Design funding to meet the established expectations EXECUTE CHOOSE METHODS DETERMINE SUCCESS PLAN RESOURCES ESTABLISH GOVERNANCE Select approaches that best ﬁt the objectives and capabilities Optimize the reach digital transformation needs to achieve outcomes Align the organisation design to strategy,methods and scope Ensure execution through accountability processes ENGAGE DEVELOP PRACTITIONERS ADVISE LEADERSHIP EDUCATE WORKFORCE MANAGE PARTNERS Enable both do-ers and facilitators to be highly leveraged assets Reinforce the businesses’ role in digital transformation Build organizational capability to apply transformation methods and tools Create valuable partnerships with products and service providers Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  96. 96. Challenges for Digital Transformation MANAGEMENT: BOARD & STAKEHOLDERS CORE FUNCTIONS GROWTH & OPERATIONS RISK & COMPLIANCE Digital Agenda New Business models Licensing Rights management Piracy Contract management Regulatory compliance Data privacy Security&Fraud Distribution Channels Strategic Partners Talent management Changing consumer needs Unique content STRATEGIC GROWTH PRESERVATION Technology platforms Cost of content Changing technology Digital organisation structure Control vs performance Revenue settlements Self reporting environments Billing systems Organisations face a large variety of operational challenges and risks, spanning all parts of the organization Monitor 6 Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  97. 97. Four Business Models for the Digital Era Omnichannel business • “Owns” customer relationship • Multiproduct, multichannel customer experience to meet life events • Integrated value chain Example: banks, retailers Ecosystem driver • Provides a branded platform • Ensures great customer experience • Plug-and-play third-party products • Customer knowledge from all data • Matches customer needs with providers Example: Amazon, Google Supplier • Sells through another company • Potential for loss of power • Skills: low-cost producer, incremental innovation Example: insurance via agents, mutual funds via broker Modular producer • Plug-and-play product/service • Able to adapt to any ecosystem • Constant innovation of product/ service Example: PayPal Complete Partial Knowledge of end customer Business design Value chain Ecosystem MIT Sloan Management Review, Summer 2015 Company Execs need to determine: (1) the extent to which they want to control the value chain, or drive or be part of an ecosystem that delivers on the end customer’s total needs; and (2) the extent to which they know about their end customer’s goals
  98. 98. AGILE STRUCTURES AN D W AYS O F W O RKIN G • Create a plug and play operating m odel • Autom ate processes end-to-end and straight-through • Im plem ent iteratively through scrum or kaizen Aspects of successful Digital Enterprises Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation FOSTERING A CULTURE OF INNOVATION • Co-develop and collaborate with customers • Achieve rapid and continuous innovation • Learn by experimenting DEMONSTRABLY CUSTOMER CENTRIC •Gain insight through real-time data analytics •Advocate through social media •Deliver consistent and coherent experience across channels BELIEVING IN INCREMENTAL • Incremental, continuous improvement over big-bang • Many small projects over one very large one • Challenging traditional corporate empires UNDERSTANDING THE ECOSYSTEM • Seek out and understand the smart technology innovators • Agree new investment models with suppliers • Understand how to quickly integrate and dis- integrate
  99. 99. ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT BUILDING BLOCKS CUSTOMER LIFECYCLE AND JOURNEY VIEWS SOLUTION MINDSET ADVICE BUNDLING FRONTLINE CUSTOMER INTERFACE FIT-FOR-PURPOSE BUSINESS PROCESSES CROSS FUNCTIONAL EFFORT Building a true customer-centric organization, demonstrating capabilities across 6 building blocks Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  100. 100. ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT Customer Discovery Customer Validation Customer Creation Company Building Problem- Solution Fit Proposed MVP Proposed Funnel(s) Product- Market Fit Business Model Sales & Marketing Roadmap Scale Execution Scale Organization Scale Operations pivot Steve Blank’s Customer Development
  101. 101. The Shift to a Next-Gen Operating model
  102. 102. Digital transformation takes time Months from introduction Adoption [%] 20 40 60 80 100 0 6 12 18 24 30 36 Initial projects launched Adjustments/ Improvements to the projects Second wave of projects is launched Model for achieving scale is deﬁned The scale model and wide-scale training are implemented Organization reaches the tipping point at which senior- leadership support is critical Transformation closely monitored; continuous training, reﬁnement and improvement Third wave of projects is launched Lack of Strategy Too many Priorities Too many Priorities Too many Priorities Lack of Strategy Security concerns Lack of Management understanding Insuﬃcient tech skills Insuﬃcient tech skills Barriers:
  103. 103. How Are Companies using new Digital Technologies Diﬀerent? First, they bake digital technologies into their products and services • often they employ many types of new information-based services, analytics, and insights by adding internet-connected devices, such as sensors, microprocessors, radios, and GPS locators, to their products. Second, interactions involving customers, employees, business partners, suppliers, investors, and regulators, are increasingly digital. • For example, giving patients access to doctors through the internet rather than requiring in-person visits. Both types of digital application may seem simple, but each requires explicit design changes in five separate dimensions of business and operating models: • customer experience, • product and service offerings, • ecosystems, • control and alignment mechanisms, and • ways of working. Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  104. 104. Clickstream & Mobile Social Media Contact Centre Physical outlet Customer DB Listening and Collecting Social Media metrics Website analysis Competitive intelligence analysis Sentiment analysis Customer Analytics Digital Customer Analytics Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  105. 105. Social Media create more targeted delivery along the full Customer Experience Journey Initial Consideration Active Evaluation Moment of Purchase Post-purchase Experience 1 2 3 4 Phases of Journey Brand Monitoring Crisis Management Customer Service Referrals and Recommendations Fostering Communities Brand Content Awareness Customer Input Product Launches Targeted Deals and Oﬀers 1. Monitor 2. Respond 3. Amplify 4. Lead social channels for trend insights to consumers’ comments current positive activity and tone changes in behavior or sentiment The phases of the Journey as deﬁned by McKinsey’s Customers Decision Journey framework
  106. 106. ValOli SUPPORTS MANAGEMENT SALESC O NVERSION G ENERATINGTRAFFIC LEADGE NERATION COMPANIES THAT AUTOMATE LEAD MANAGEMENT 10% OR GREATER INCREASE IN REVENUE IN 6-9 MONTHS NURTURED LEADS MAKE 47% LARGER PURCHASES THAN NON- NURTURED LEADS LEAD NURTURING GENERATES 50% MORE SALES AT A 33% LOWER COST COMPANIES THAT BLOG HAVE 97% MORE INBOUND LINKS B2C COMPANIES THAT BLOG GENERATE 88% MORE LEADS PER MONTH THAN THOSE WHO DON’T B2B COMPANIES THAT BLOG GENERATE 67% MORE LEADS PER MONTH THAN THOSE WHO DON’T SOCIALMEDIA HAS A 100% BETTER LEAD-TO- CLOSE RATE THAN TRADITIONAL OUTBOUND MARKETING 77% OF B2C COMPANIES ACQUIRED CUSTOMERS FROM SOCIAL MEDIA COMPANIES THAT USE TWITTER AVERAGE TWICE AS MUCH LEADS PER MONTH 61% OF GLOBAL USERS RESEARCH PRODUCTS ONLINE 44% OF ONLINE SHOPPERS BEGIN BY USING A SEARCH ENGINE RELEVANT EMAILS DRIVE 18 TIMES MORE REVENUE THAN BROADCAST EMAILS PERSONALIZED EMAILS IMPROVE CTR’S BY 14% AND CONVERSION RATES BY 10% DYNAMIC CONTENT IMPROVES CONVERSION BY 50% COMPANIES WITH 30 OR MORE LANDING PAGES GENERATE 7X MORE LEADS THAN THOSE WITH FEWER THAN 10 Building a not a funnel marketing ecosystem, Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  107. 107. Digitale transformatie vergt een lange termijn- visie en een zorgvuldig geplande aanpak. De meest eﬀectieve digitale transformatieprojecten worden ondersteund door een solide businesscase voor verandering, geleid door leiding van het bedrijf. Duidelijke visie neerleggen over de doelstellingen en de bedrijfsdoelen die de organisatie wil bereiken Communiceer eﬀectief met het managementteam, zorg voor buy-in Zorg voor geleidelijkheid, breng de bedrijfsvoering nooit in gevaar brengen De lancering van nieuwe digitale services en applicaties moet zorgvuldig worden georkestreerd, regelmatig worden geëvalueerd en indien nodig worden bijgestuurd om de beste resultaten te garanderen Beperk fouten: klanten en eindgebruikers verwachten snel en direct in contact te kunnen komen met een organisatie en de digitale applicaties die worden geboden Duidelijkheid over wie controle neemt over de digitale agenda binnen het bedrijf, iemand die een grote rol speelt bij het vormgeven aan de algemene richting en visie van het bedrijf Plan voor succes op lange termijn
  108. 108. VALOLI: STRATEGY AS WELL AS EXECUTION In recent global study Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) analysts concluded that “how companies do business will often be as, or more, important than what they do”. Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  109. 109. Barriers to Succesful Digital Transformation % Harvard Business Review, study sponsored by procurement software company Scout RFP Inability to experiment quickly Legacy systems Inability to work across silos Inadequate collaboration between IT and business Risk-averse culture Change management capabilities Lack of talent/skills required Lack of a corporate vision for digital Insuﬃcient budget Cybersecurity 0% 10% 20% 30% 40% 50%
  110. 110. VALOLI: STRATEGY AS WELL AS EXECUTION ValOli makes you do the 3 most important things that matter in transformation: 1. ValOli deﬁnes a clear, relevant vision with you 2. ValOli helps you build a nimble, talented team around it 3. ValOli leads that team to execute on that vision.
  111. 111. Translating Strategy into Execution Deﬁne key strategic questions; design process Review challenge, consolidate, and approve high- level plans Approve plans; allocate resources to support plans Develop high- level plan; articulate options Develop detailed strategic plans Com m unicate the strategy M obilize via strategic initiatives Align incentives Deﬁne success m etrics BUSINESS UNIT CENTER VISION AND AMBITION Strategic dialogue Strategic planning Strategic execution ROBUST STRATEGIC PLANNING PROCESS: TOP-DOWN + BOTTOM-UP STRUCTURES PROCESSES TO BRING THE PLAN TO LIFE
  112. 112. The digital revolution is not only about technology – it’s about people Teach them: “Ask forgiveness, not permission” They need to see a real person recognise the value in the thing they’re building. Let them get in front of the prospect(s) Their journey is the digital equivalent of cutting a path through a dense jungle. Let others airlift a cement mixer to the forest later. Team unity is paramount and correlates directly to the strength of their output: they need to be greater than the sum of their parts The people dimension of digital transformations emerges as the key to unlocking value and ensuring the sustainability of the changes. Organizations need to be prepared to move and evolve quickly, particularly to ensure each employee has the opportunity to participate in this new environment:
  113. 113. (New) Capabilities Required by Digital Transformation Culture of Innovation TECHNOLOGY Applications Databases IT Systems Technology Accelerators PROCESSES Activities Datasets Procedures Resources TALENT Knowledge Skills Talent Sourcing Work Styles GOVERNANCE Compliance KPI’s Organizational design RACI Matrix
  114. 114. Governance Leadership Planning Custom ers Employees W ork Processes Suppliers & PartnersResource M anagem ent Leadership Involvement Alignment Focus on Customers People Involvem ent Process Management Partnership Developm ent Continuous Improvement Data based Decision making Societal Commitment Organizational Excellence Framework Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  115. 115. VALOLI EXPERIENCE “One thing the Internet can’t give, and money can’t buy, is personal experience.  That’s what I can provide. You’re not only paying for my successful experiences, but lessons learned from failures as well.” Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  116. 116. VALOLI MANAGEMENT SKILLS Mission & Vision Strategic Planning Benchmarking Sales & Customer Relationship Management Strategic Alliances People Management, Employee Engagement Change Management Digital Transformation Business Process Reengineering Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation
  117. 117. NETWORK (INCOMPLETE)
  118. 118. SERVICE PORTFOLIO VALOLIBusiness Development Account Management General Management Sales Marketing Restructuring Crisis Management Temporary replacement Transition Management Program Management Organization Launch (Interim) Leadership
  119. 119. When the winds of change blow - some build walls - others windmills. Digital means moving fast, market transitions wait for no one. The new currency of business is speed, and the rewards come to those that act with urgency Mastering the Challenge of Digital Innovation

