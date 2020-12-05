Successfully reported this slideshow.
This presentation provides information on the main reasons to invest in Singapore.

  1. 1. A presentation brought to you by OpenCompanySingapore.com Why Invest in Singapore
  2. 2. ATTRACTIVE FOREIGN INVESTMENT DESTINATION The Singapore government has put a lot of effort in making the city-state an appealing foreign direct investment (FDI) destination and has succeeded. From tax advantages to the creation of a pro-business environment, Singapore is now one of the easiest cities to do business in at a worldwide level.
  3. 3. AN OPEN ECONOMY One of the main reasons that attract foreign investors to Singapore is its open economy. From facilities offered for international trade and tax exemptions, Singapore is an ideal destination for starting a business in.
  4. 4. A GATEWAY TO ASIA The strategic location makes Singapore one of the easiest paths to entering all Asian markets. With a great infrastructure that completes the programs created by the government, Singapore is one of the most important gateways to the largest market in the world.
  5. 5. APPEALING INVESTMENT SECTORS Among the most appealing investment industries in Singapore are: medical and biotechnology information technology logistics and engineering financial technology (fintech) trading
  6. 6. INVESTMENT AID SCHEMES One of the main reasons for starting a company in Singapore is the access to many investment schemes put in place by the government. Their most important advantage is that they are industry-oriented, thus making it easy to know which one to apply for.
  7. 7. One of the main reasons that attracts foreign investors to Singapore is the tax incentives. TAX INCENTIVES IN SINGAPORE These are available for a wide category of Singapore companies in various industries.
  8. 8. the easiness of starting a business, the great infrastructure, the skilled workforce, the stable economy, the great number of free zones. OTHER REASONS TO CHOOSE SINGAPORE Among the main reasons to consider opening a company in Singapore are:
  9. 9. SINGAPORE COMPANY FORMATION SERVICES If the reasons presented here have convinced you to open a Singapore company, get in touch with us right away. Our company registration agents in Singapore are at your service for a quick business creation procedure.
