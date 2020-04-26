From the experts at Weber, the must-have guide for total grill mastery, with 100 all-new recipes and more than 800 inspiring and instructive photos This is your new go-to companion from the most trusted name in grilling. Much more than just a recipe collection, Weber?s Ultimate Grilling is an entirely new take on grilling today, with every recipe step visually depicted in full-color photography. With these extensively tested recipes, anyone?from amateur to ace?can be a barbecue genius. Foundational recipes for popular grilled foods?steak, burgers, pork chops, ribs, chicken breasts and wings, and salmon fillets?are masterfully explained in this keepsake classroom-in-a-book. ?Flavor Bomb? spreads offer inspiring, weeknight-friendly recipe ideas for how to create wonderful variations of the most-loved grilled foods. And fun food science facts, along with infographics, illustrations, and tips, help you get the absolute best results every time.

