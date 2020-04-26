-
Be the first to like this
Published on
From the experts at Weber, the must-have guide for total grill mastery, with 100 all-new recipes and more than 800 inspiring and instructive photos This is your new go-to companion from the most trusted name in grilling. Much more than just a recipe collection, Weber?s Ultimate Grilling is an entirely new take on grilling today, with every recipe step visually depicted in full-color photography. With these extensively tested recipes, anyone?from amateur to ace?can be a barbecue genius. Foundational recipes for popular grilled foods?steak, burgers, pork chops, ribs, chicken breasts and wings, and salmon fillets?are masterfully explained in this keepsake classroom-in-a-book. ?Flavor Bomb? spreads offer inspiring, weeknight-friendly recipe ideas for how to create wonderful variations of the most-loved grilled foods. And fun food science facts, along with infographics, illustrations, and tips, help you get the absolute best results every time.
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment