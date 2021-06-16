Seleccion sexual

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar Selección Sexual Biología Evolutiva
Biología Evolutiva Objetivo: Analizar la Teoría de la Selección Sexual destacando sus aspectos más importantes y actuación...
“ventaja que tienen ciertos individuos sobre otros del mismo sexo y especie solamente con respecto a la reproducción”
Dimorfismo sexual Astas Solamente en machos Solamente en temporada reproductiva Representan una carga del punto de vista d...
Proceso especial que modela los mecanismos anatómicos, fisiológicos y de comportamiento que tienen lugar poco antes o al m...
Selección Sexual. favorece la capacidad de un sexo de competir directamente entre ellos por las fecundaciones (selección i...
La teoría de la selección sexual es más conocida por intentar explicar la evolución de los adornos y despliegues excesivam...
La Competencia sexual y algunos conflictos: los machos ardientes y las hembras difíciles Biología Evolutiva
Las hembras se aparean con varios machos y guardan el esperma para utilizarlo más tarde. Los machos compiten por las fecun...
Heliconius erato siempre huelen de forma peculiar luego de haberse apareado. La esencia no proviene de la hembra, es depos...
Ambystoma maculatum, los machos compiten depositando sus espermatóforos encima de los de otros machos. El espermatóforo de...
Selección cuidadosa de sus parejas La gran mayoría de las especies las hembras son las principales proveedoras de recursos...
Beneficios no Genéticos: buenos recursos y habilidad parental. Beneficios Genéticos. Las hembras usualmente eligen a los m...
Beneficios no Genéticos: buenos recursos y habilidad parental Rana toro norteamericana (Rana catesbeiana) defienden territ...
La golondrina de mar común Sterna fuscata presenta una correlación entre la capacidad del macho de traer alimentos durante...
Beneficios Genéticos ¿Puede una hembra mejorar el éxito de su progenie eligiendo a los machos con buenos genes? Biología E...
La Hipótesis de Fisher (corrida fisheriana o Runaway Process) postula una corrida de retroalimentación positiva entre la p...
Malte Andersson (1982): las hembras de la viuda de cola larga Euplectes progne de Kenya prefieren a los machos de colas la...
Las hembras tienen preferencia por un rasgo particular de los machos porque indicaría algo acerca de la calidad del macho....
A medida que se desarrolla la retroalimentación positiva entre la preferencia de las hembras y las colas más largas, el be...
Biología Evolutiva
Seleccion sexual
Seleccion sexual

La selección sexual como estrategia para la elección de pareja y genes así como elemento de cambio en la variabilidad de la poblaciones y de cambio evolutivo.

Seleccion sexual

  1. 1. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar Selección Sexual Biología Evolutiva
  2. 2. Biología Evolutiva Objetivo: Analizar la Teoría de la Selección Sexual destacando sus aspectos más importantes y actuación en la naturaleza como mecanismo evolutivo
  3. 3. “ventaja que tienen ciertos individuos sobre otros del mismo sexo y especie solamente con respecto a la reproducción”
  4. 4. Dimorfismo sexual Astas Solamente en machos Solamente en temporada reproductiva Representan una carga del punto de vista de la supervivencia Selección intrasexual Señal en el cortejo Preferencia de hembras Biología Evolutiva
  5. 5. Proceso especial que modela los mecanismos anatómicos, fisiológicos y de comportamiento que tienen lugar poco antes o al mismo tiempo que el apareamiento y son útiles en el proceso de obtener pareja (Darwin, 1871). Proceso que modela los mecanismos que optimizan la obtención de pareja, la cópula y el cuidado de las crías Biología Evolutiva
  6. 6. Selección Sexual. favorece la capacidad de un sexo de competir directamente entre ellos por las fecundaciones (selección intrasexual). Favorece rasgos en un sexo que atraen al otro (selección Intersexual). Biología Evolutiva
  7. 7. La teoría de la selección sexual es más conocida por intentar explicar la evolución de los adornos y despliegues excesivamente elaborados de los machos. Algunos despliegues elaborados pueden haber evolucionado para ser utilizados en las contiendas entre los machos, pero otros ciertamente han evolucionado como resultado de la selección por parte de las hembras por los beneficios genéticos. Biología Evolutiva
  8. 8. La Competencia sexual y algunos conflictos: los machos ardientes y las hembras difíciles Biología Evolutiva
  9. 9. Las hembras se aparean con varios machos y guardan el esperma para utilizarlo más tarde. Los machos compiten por las fecundaciones tratando de asegurarse de que el esperma anterior no sea utilizado por la hembra. El pene del macho de Orthetrum cancellatum está equipado con un látigo con cerdas en la punta !! Crocethemis erythraea, utiliza un pene inflable con un apéndice en forma de cuerno !! Los machos ardientes…
  10. 10. Heliconius erato siempre huelen de forma peculiar luego de haberse apareado. La esencia no proviene de la hembra, es depositada por el macho al término de la cópula. La esencia desmotiva a otros machos de aparearse con la hembra. Uso de olores afrodisíacos !! Biología Evolutiva
  11. 11. Ambystoma maculatum, los machos compiten depositando sus espermatóforos encima de los de otros machos. El espermatóforo de más arriba es el que fecunda los huevos de la hembra Biología Evolutiva
  12. 12. Selección cuidadosa de sus parejas La gran mayoría de las especies las hembras son las principales proveedoras de recursos para el cigoto Cada óvulo representa una proporción relativamente grande de la producción de gametos de la hembra de toda su vida Las hembras difíciles…
  13. 13. Beneficios no Genéticos: buenos recursos y habilidad parental. Beneficios Genéticos. Las hembras usualmente eligen a los machos sobre la base de los recursos materiales que les puedan ofrecer Biología Evolutiva
  14. 14. Beneficios no Genéticos: buenos recursos y habilidad parental Rana toro norteamericana (Rana catesbeiana) defienden territorios en estanques y lagunas pequeñas donde las hembras van a depositar sus huevos Defensa contra los depredadores Habilidad para proveer alimentos Biología Evolutiva
  15. 15. La golondrina de mar común Sterna fuscata presenta una correlación entre la capacidad del macho de traer alimentos durante el cortejo y su capacidad de alimentar a los pichones más tarde en la temporada. Las parejas que se rompen usualmente lo hacen durante el período de alimentación de cortejo y es posible que las hembras estén evaluando a sus compañeros y rechazando a los de baja calidad.
  16. 16. Beneficios Genéticos ¿Puede una hembra mejorar el éxito de su progenie eligiendo a los machos con buenos genes? Biología Evolutiva
  17. 17. La Hipótesis de Fisher (corrida fisheriana o Runaway Process) postula una corrida de retroalimentación positiva entre la preferencia de la hembra y los despliegues del macho. Biología Evolutiva
  18. 18. Malte Andersson (1982): las hembras de la viuda de cola larga Euplectes progne de Kenya prefieren a los machos de colas largas. Formuló claramente la idea de que los despliegues elaborados de los machos pueden ser sexualmente seleccionados simplemente porque los hace atractivos para las hembras. ¡ 50 cm de largo !!
  19. 19. Las hembras tienen preferencia por un rasgo particular de los machos porque indicaría algo acerca de la calidad del macho. Los machos con colas más largas fueran mejores en el vuelo y por tanto en conseguir alimentos o evitar a los depredadores. Las colas más largas simplemente son más fáciles de detectar Si existe alguna base genética de las diferencias en el largo de la cola de los machos la ventaja será transmitida a los descendientes machos de la hembra. Un gen que cause que las hembras prefieran colas más largas que el promedio también se favorecerá dado que estas hembras tendrán hijos machos más capacitados para volar o más fácilmente detectados por parejas potenciales. Biología Evolutiva
  20. 20. A medida que se desarrolla la retroalimentación positiva entre la preferencia de las hembras y las colas más largas, el beneficio de poseer hijos atractivos se convertirá gradualmente en la razón más importante de la elección de la hembra, y el rasgo favorecido puede eventualmente disminuir la capacidad de sobrevivir de los machos. Biología Evolutiva
  21. 21. Biología Evolutiva

