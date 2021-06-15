Successfully reported this slideshow.
Science
Jun. 15, 2021

Macroevolucion

Caracterización de los aspectos macroevolutivos y el papel que juegan dentro de la teoría evolutiva

  1. 1. ¡Ni lo pienses!! Hermano… tú sabes que no me gusta esperar en filas largas! Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  2. 2. “Nada tiene sentido en biología si no es bajo el punto de vista de la evolución.” T. DOBZHANSKY Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  3. 3. PATRONES Y PROCESOS MACROEVOLUTIVOS Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  4. 4. Objetivo: Evaluar los procesos macroevolutivos que afectan a las especies como ecosistema y a la diversidad biológica de éstos. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  5. 5. Contenido:  Gradualismo y Saltatoriedad  Tasas evolutivas  Tendencias macroevolutivas  Modelo de equilibrio Punctuado Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  6. 6. Los cambios a mayor escala, desde la Especiación hasta las grandes transformaciones evolutivas ocurridas en largos períodos de tiempo, son comúnmente denominados MACROEVOLUCION Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar MACROEVOLUCIÓN: procesos de aparición, expansión y extinción de especies y taxones superiores a lo largo del tiempo geológico, que se estudian habitualmente a través del registro fósil.
  7. 7. Hasta la mitad del siglo XX, la evolución biológica sólo se identificaba con lo que actualmente se conoce como MICROEVOLUCIÓN. Actualmente, dentro de la teoría de la evolución biológica, hay dos posturas con respecto a la relación entre MICROEVOLUCIÓN Y MACROEVOLUCIÓN. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  8. 8. GRADUALISMO: el cambio ocurre, o debe ocurrir, lentamente en forma de pasos graduales. Los grandes grupos y tendencias macroevolutivas se originan en etapas graduales, adaptativas, como producto de la selección natural actuando a nivel de los individuos, pero operando por períodos de tiempo mucho más prolongados. GRADUALISMO Y SALTATORIEDAD Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  9. 9. SALTACIONISMO: hipótesis según la cual un gran cambio producido por macromutación puede originar una nueva especie en una única generación. El Saltacionismo está prácticamente abandonado como hipótesis evolutiva, salvo en algunos casos particulares como la poliploidía en los vegetales. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  10. 10. En 1972, Nils Eldredge y Stephen Jay Gould, paleontólogos estadounidenses, propusieron una nueva manera de interpretar la evolución en base a los datos del registro fósil: TAL VEZ EL REGISTRO FÓSIL NO ESTÁ INCOMPLETO, SINO QUE ES ASÍ, DISCONTINUO. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  11. 11. Los NEODARWINISTAS defienden que la evolución se desarrolla en el tiempo, básicamente, según un patrón lineal o filogenético, mientras que los puntuacionistas son partidarios de una evolución en mosaico. Fig. Gradualismo. Todos los cambios morfológicos ocurren permanentemente y gradualmente y no están relacionados completamente a eventos de especiación. Evolución gradual de Gasterosteus dorysuss
  12. 12. Los puntualistas niegan que el registro fósil sea incompleto. Sostienen que la aparición súbita de nuevas especies fósiles refleja que su formación se sigue a través de explosiones evolutivas, después de las cuales la especie sufrirá pocos cambios durante millones de años. Fig. Equilibrio puntuado. Toda la variación morfológica ocurren durante los eventos de especiación o ramificación, con momentos de no cambio que suceden durante todo el tiempo de vida geológica de la especie. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  13. 13. Equilibrio puntuado en briozoos del genero Metrarabdotos. Filogenia de las especies de este género estimados a partir de diferencias en caracteres esqueléticos. Cada punto indica una población que fue muestreada. El patrón de cambio evolutivo es fuertemente puntuado. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  14. 14. LAS MODIFICACIONES QUE PROPONE EL EQUILIBRO PUNTUADO A LA TEORÍA SINTÉTICA: a. Ritmo evolutivo, frente al gradualismo continuo, propone largos períodos de estasis y cortos períodos de explosión evolutiva. b. Modo de especiación, donde en lugar de la especiación lineal o filogenética, se postula una especiación ramificada que origina numerosas especies diferentes en un corto espacio de tiempo. La Especiación es un fenómeno rápido en términos geológicos y es impulsada por un pequeño número de cambios genéticos, tales como mutaciones en genes reguladores. Las especies permanecen estables durante prolongados periodos de tiempo. La mayor parte de los cambios morfológicos suceden durante el breve periodo de especiación. Las especies recién formadas permanecerán sin cambios hasta el siguiente proceso de especiación. Los cambios evolutivos a gran escala son impulsados por la selección de especies.
  15. 15. Aunque la evolución gradual y el equilibrio puntuado son explicaciones alternativas sobre como evolucionan las nuevas especies, ninguna necesariamente excluye a la otra. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  16. 16. Tasas de cambio evolutivo (Simpson, 1944) a. TAQUITELIA (alta) b. HOROTELIA (normal) c. BRADITELIA (baja). TASAS EVOLUTIVAS TAQUITELIA: tasa de evolución dentro de un grupo que es mucho más rápida que la tasa media. Esta evolución acelerada ocurre típicamente cuando un organismo entra en una nueva zona adaptativa e inicia una radiación adaptativa para llenar los nichos disponibles Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  17. 17. HOROTELIA: tasa normal de evolución por millon de años referida a generos dentro de un grupo taxonómico dado. Algunos grupos de organismos muestran unas tasas de cambio morfológico lentas y han permanecido durante muchos millones de años sin apenas sufrir cambios anatómicos. NO NECESARIAMENTE TIENEN QUE ACUMULARSE CAMBIOS A LO LARGO DE LA HISTORIA EVOLUTIVA DE UN LINAJE. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  18. 18. Una de las características comunes a todos los grupos de fósiles vivientes es su baja diversidad específica. Los cambios morfológicos significativos se asocian a la especiación. Poca especiación a lo largo del tiempo implicaría poco cambio anatómico Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  19. 19. TENDENCIAS MACROEVOLUTIVAS Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  20. 20. Tendencias Evolutivas: cambios evolutivos que se producen dentro de un linaje y que presentan cierta direccionalidad. Las tendencias evolutivas pueden hacer referencia a patrones evolutivos muy generales o a cambios específicos de ciertos grupos taxonómicos. George G. Simpson fue uno de los primeros biólogos evolutivos en señalar la existencia de tendencias evolutivas de carácter general. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  21. 21. La familia Equidae (orden Perissodactyla) contiene sólo un género viviente Equus y numerosos géneros fósiles. Los équidos actuales se caracterizan por la presencia de dientes de corona alta, aptos para pastar hierba y la presencia de un único dedo en cada pata recubierto de casco. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  22. 22. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  23. 23. Muestra el cambio como un proceso direccional de adaptación creciente a la vida en ambientes esteparios. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  24. 24. Biología Evolutiva . Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar

