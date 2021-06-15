Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Apareamiento NO aleatorio Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  2. 2. tipo de apareamiento que provocara un gran número de individuos heterocigotos Apareamiento NO aleatorio es el que se produce en una población cuando NO todos sus integrantes se reproducen, alterando de este modo las frecuencias en que se encuentran los distintos alelos que constituyen el pool génico de dicha población
  3. 3. Apareamiento asociativo positivo: AA AA aa aa X X Apareamiento con genotipo/fenotipo similar Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar CONSECUENCIAS: a. No cambia frecuencias alélicas pero si aumenta la cambia frecuencias genotípicas. b. Frecuencias de homocigóticos aumenta. c. Si ocurre mediante apareamiento entre individuos emparentados puede haber una aumento en la expresión de alelos recesivos letales.
  4. 4. AA AA aa aa Apareamiento asociativo negativo: X X Entrecruzamiento entre individuos diferentes con respecto a genotipo/fenotipo Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  5. 5. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  6. 6. Adaptaciones para evitar ENDOGAMIA: a. Dispersión b. Apareamiento asociativo negativo c. Auto-incompatibilidad d. Reconocimiento de organismos emparentados Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  7. 7. La “consanguinidad” se produce por la “ocurrencia de apareamientos entre parientes a una frecuencia superior de la que cabría esperar si el apareamiento fuese aleatorio”. Puede haber consanguinidad en poblaciones grandes, como resultado de apareamiento no aleatorio, pero también puede aparecer en poblaciones pequeñas, aunque sean panmícticas, ya que la probabilidad de que se den apareamientos al azar entre parientes es muy baja en una población grande, pero aumenta considerablemente en una población pequeña. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar CONSANGUINIDAD
  8. 8. La medida en que dos alelos de un individuo son idénticos viene expresada por el “coeficiente de consanguinidad”, F, que es “la probabilidad de que dos alelos de un locus determinado de un individuo sean idénticos por descendencia”. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  9. 9. Fijándonos en los genotipos de los individuos de la última generación, los dos alelos A1 del individuo del centro se consideran idénticos, porque son copia de un alelo que estaba presente en un antecesor común (primera generación). A1 y a, en el individuo de la izquierda, son alelos diferentes porque tienen distinta expresión fenotípica. En el individuo de la derecha, A1 y A2 son alelos similares, porque tienen la misma expresión fenotípica pero distinta ascendencia. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  10. 10.  La consanguinidad es un proceso dispersivo que hace modificar la frecuencia génica, genotípica y fenotípica en las poblaciones como consecuencia del apareamiento de individuos emparentados.  Produce un aumento de la homocigosis de los caracteres óptimos a expensas de la heterocigosis, haciendo disminuir la variabilidad genética de las poblaciones.  Entre las consecuencias negativas de la consanguinidad están la disminución de la capacidad reproductora, alteraciones de la incubación, disminución del peso y talla, menor resistencia a las enfermedades, mayor sensibilidad a las variaciones ambientales, disminución de la vitalidad, etc.  Estas alteraciones son conocidas como depresión endogámica, la cual es restaurada (vigor híbrido) tras la realización de un cruce no consanguíneo. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  11. 11. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  12. 12. Evolución del coeficiente de consanguinidad (F) en tres clases de apareamientos sistemáticos: autofecundación, apareamiento entre hermanos y apareamientos entre medio hermanos. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  13. 13. Si un gen recesivo es raro, la CONSANGUINIDAD hará que aparezca con mayor frecuencia en los homocigotos que en el caso del apareamiento al azar, cuando esto ocurra se habrá proporcionado a la SELECCIÓN una mayor oportunidad para actuar sobre los recesivos raros. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  14. 14. A B D C E ½ Flecha, transmisión de gametos A y B no emparentados, los alelos en un locus no son idénticos A a1 a2 B a3 a4 No idénticos por descendencia pero si en estructura a1 a3 , a1 a4 , a2 a3 , a2 a4 ½ Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  15. 15. Análisis de Vía Coeficiente de Endogamia (F) para un individuo con Genealogía conocida A B C D E F G H I J K 1.- K J G C A D H K 2.- K J G C B D H K 3.- Contribución de c/vía al Coeficiente Consanguinidad (1/2)n Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  16. 16. Estima el grado de apareamiento entre gametos de una población tamaño finito que se aleja de la Panmixia INDICE DE PANMIXIA El conocimiento de F permite medir el ritmo al que se irá alcanzando la HOMOCIGOSIS F = índice de consanguinidad 1 - F = índice de Panmixia = P Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  17. 17. Con un coeficiente de Consanguinidad F, la frecuencia de los heterocigotos disminuirá por una fracción de su total Población Panmítica Genotipo AA Aa aa Frecuencia p2 2pq q2 P2 + pq F 2pq + pq F q2 + pqF F = 0 Frecuencias genotípicas tornan al equilibrio Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  18. 18. En contraste con la depresión consanguínea, el cruzamiento de dos líneas consanguíneas diferentes generalmente produce una descendencia híbrida genética y fenotípicamente uniforme, mostrando un “vigor híbrido”, manifestado por un incremento de las características generales de la eficacia biológica. El vigor híbrido se ha utilizado mucho para incrementar la producción en muchos cultivos vegetales, tales como el maíz. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar
  19. 19. Conviene precisar que el verdadero vigor híbrido siempre resulta en un incremento en la capacidad reproductora, mientras que incrementos en caracteres que no mejoran directamente la eficacia biológica como, por ejemplo, el tamaño, se consideran más bien “exhuberancia”. Biología Evolutiva. Prof. Sinatra K. Salazar

