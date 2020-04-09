Successfully reported this slideshow.
Management of Pain
It is broadly divided into 3 approaches: 1) Physical intervention These are directed directly over the patient’s body with...
Physical Interventions 1) Thermotherapy 2) Ultrasound 3) Phonophoresis 4) Cryotherapy 5) TENS 6) Iontophoresis 7) Massage ...
1)Thermotherapy  Cellular metabolic rate increases with rising temperature until tissues reach 113 0 F , after which ther...
1)Thermotherapy  Capillary permeability, capillary hydrostatic pressure and capillary filtration rate all increases.  Th...
1)Thermotherapy  Decrease in activity of gamma motor efferents , decreased excitability of muscle spindle and increased a...
1)Thermotherapy Heating can be applied : 1) Superficially : a) Conduction b) Convection c) Radiation 2) Deep
1)Thermotherapy Precautions to be taken while using superficial heat: 1) Very young and healthy individuals. 2) Impaired c...
1)Thermotherapy Contraindications for superficial heating : 1) Acute thrombophlebitis 2) Malignancy 3) Haemorrhage or rece...
1)Thermotherapy Contraindications to deep heating modalities are : 1) Metal implants 2) Cardiac pacemakers 3) Cancer 4) Pr...
2) Ultrasound  Ultrasound consist of sound waves delivered at a frequency too high to be perceived by human hearing.  Ul...
2) Ultrasound
2) Ultrasound Ultrasound can be delivered in 2 modes : 1) Continuous mode This mode is responsible for temperature increas...
2) Ultrasound Mark : space ratio
Frequency 2)Ultrasound 1 MHz 3 MHz  Has larger wavelength  Penetrates the tissues up to 5 cm  Considerably for longer d...
2) Ultrasound Thermal effects : 1) Increase tissue extensibility 2) Increase cellular metabolic process 3) Increase circul...
3) Phonophoresis  It is the movement of drugs through skin into the subcutaneous tissues under the influence of ultrasoun...
3) Phonophoresis
3) Phonophoresis Following are the chemicals used : 1) Lidocaine ointment- for immediate pain relief 2) Hydrocortisone oin...
4) Cryotherapy  Physiological effects : Peripheral nerve conduction velocity decreases in both myelinated and unmyelinate...
4) Cryotherapy
4) Cryotherapy Hunting response:  It is a protective mechanism which brings the core temperature blood to the surface and...
5) TENS  TENS stimulates selectively large diameter, myelinated A-beta in dermatomes related to the pain.  These fibres ...
5) TENS
5) TENS
Modes of TENS 5) TENS
6) Iontophoresis  It is process in which chemical ions are driven through the skin by small electrical currents.  Ionize...
6) Iontophoresis
6) Iontophoresis Commonly used analgesics are : 1) Lidocaine – acute pain 2) Hydrocortisone – inflammatory pain 3) Magnesi...
7) Massage  Strokes used in massage increases the circulation through mechanical compression of the tissues , thus result...
7) Massage  Stroking involves running of hand over large portion of body.  Compression is applied with intermittent pres...
7) Massage  Clapping is done with palms flat whereas cupping is done with palm formed the concave surface.  Contraindica...
8) Myofascial Release  Fascia is an uninterrupted framework around viscera , stabilized articulations and in conjunction ...
8) Myofascial Release  Myofascial release techniques (MFR) are used to release the in built imbalance and restrictions wi...
9) Joint Mobilization Physiological Movement 1) Gross ROM 2) Performed by internal forces (muscles) Accessory Movement 1) ...
9) Joint Mobilization  Normal accessory movement is necessary for normal physiological movement.  Joint mobilization con...
10) Therapeutic touch  Therapeutic touch is a concept that the healthy human body has an excess of energy , which can be ...
10) Therapeutic touch  It results first in an energy transfer from healer to patient , then in repatterning of patient’s ...
11) Point stimulation  Point stimulation is other way known as acupuncture.  Needling of acupuncture point stimulates th...
COGNITIVE STRATERGIES 1. Relaxation exercises 2. Body scanning 3. Humor
1) Relaxation Exercises  Both pain and stress causes increase activity of sympathetic nervous system.  Relaxation reduce...
1) Relaxation Exercises Deep relaxation : 1. Progressive relaxation It involves alternately tensing and relaxing muscles, ...
1) Relaxation Exercises Imagery It have 2 forms: 1) The individual imagines the experience that are inconsistent with pain...
2) Body scanning  Body scanning is a technique that attempts to separate the individual from pain.  This technique helps...
2) Body scanning This technique separates the pain into 3 parts: 1) An awareness of pain sensation and thoughts and feelin...
3) Humor Laughter speeds up the heart rate and enhances the arterial and venous circulation Exercises the heart muscles Mo...
Behavioural Manipulations 1) Exercise 2) Operant conditioning 3) Hypnosis 4) Biofeedback
1) Exercise  Exercise has an analgesic effect through the gating mechanism by stimulation of A-delta fibres and pain modu...
1) Exercise  ROM and stretching exercises are indicated where there is decreased mobility.  Strengthening when performed...
2)Operant Conditioning  Operant conditioning is a type of associative learning process through which the strength of a be...
3) Hypnosis  Hypnosis is "a trance state characterized by extreme suggestibility, relaxation and heightened imagination"....
4) Biofeedback  Biofeedback is a training process in which the individual becomes aware of and learns to selectively chan...
4) Biofeedback  While the individual views or listens to feedback, he /she begins to recognize thoughts or feelings and m...
References 1) Darcy A. Umphred : Neurological rehabilitation ; Fourth edition 2) John Low and Ann Reed : Electrotherapy Ex...
Management of pain

Basic and concise physiotherapy management of pain.

Management of pain

