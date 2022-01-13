Successfully reported this slideshow.
Jan. 13, 2022
This presentation on ZOPA Negotiation 101 will aid you in understanding What Is ZOPA Negotiation? In this ZOPA Negotiation Example slides, you will go through the details of how the zone of possible agreement works and why it is important. So, let's get started!

ZOPA Negotiation 101 | What Is ZOPA Negotiation? | ZOPA Negotiation Example | Simplilearn

  1. 1. Meet Steve. He is trying to purchase a new vehicle to gift his brother on the occasion of his birthday.
  2. 2. Steve's parents have given him 20,000 dollars to buy the vehicle. And Steve also has an extra 2,000 dollars to invest in this purchase. 2,000 USD 20,000 USD
  3. 3. Click here to watch the video
  4. 4. Steve came across a few excellent offers for refurbished cars on eBay.
  5. 5. The deal about Jeep’s Wrangler car marked with price 30,000 dollars captured Steve’s attention. 30,000 US Dollars
  6. 6. Steve approached the seller to negotiate the pricing.
  7. 7. The seller is looking to sell his car between the range of 21,000 to 30,000 dollars.
  8. 8. Whereas, Steve is looking to buy the car at price ranging between 20,000 dollars to 22,000 dollars.
  9. 9. While negotiating, Steve started assessing what range the seller wants to sell his product at.
  10. 10. Seller knows that he will have to walk away from this deal if the outcome price is closer to his worst-case cost estimation.
  11. 11. The feasible range at which this deal can happen is known as the Zone of Possible Agreement. ZOPA Seller’s Range Buyer’s Range Seller’s worst case Seller’s Best case Steve’s Best case Steve’s Worst case
  12. 12. ZOPA A Zone Of Possible Agreement can exist only if there is some overlap in what both the parties are ready to accept from an agreement. Buyer’s Range Seller’s Range Zone Of Possible Agreement
  13. 13. ZOPA Negotiating counterparts must understand each other's requirements, values, and interests in order to reach a successful agreement. Requirements Values Interests
  14. 14. As Steve’s and seller’s reservation range was overlapping, there was possibility of mutually beneficial agreement. Mutually Beneficial Agreement
  15. 15. The final outcome price of this negotiation was 21,500 dollars, which is a win-win result for both Steve and Seller. 21,500 USD
  16. 16. Understanding your ZOPA can assist you determine whether to accept or reject a deal. As a result, before engaging in a negotiating meeting, you must determine your ZOPA.

