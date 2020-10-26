Successfully reported this slideshow.
Use Case
Let’s say there’s a multinational company, that has offices and employees all around the globe Use Case
Problems that may arise: Collaboration
Problems that may arise: Storing Versions
Problems that may arise: Restoring Previous Versions
Problems that may arise: Figuring out what happened
Problems that may arise: Backup
What could solve all these problems? All these problems can be solved with the help of a “Version Control System”
What is Version Control?
Benefits of Version Control?
Benefits of Version Control? • Helps in managing and protecting the source code
Best Version Control Systems
Best Version Control Systems GitHub GitLab Perforce Beanstalk AWS CodeCommit
Best Version Control Systems Apache Subversion Team Foundation Server Mercurial Bitbucket Concurrent Version Control
This presentation on Version Control will help you learn the basics of a Version Control System. To have a better understanding of the system, we will go through a use case. To understand the industrial applicability, we will look at some of the Version Control System benefits. Towards the end, we shall also see the best Version Control Systems in the market today.
The topics covered in the video are:
1. What is Version Control?
2. Benefits of Version Control?
3. Best Version Control Systems

Learn the basics of Git—a version control system (VCS), and understand how to set up Git in your system, list the three-stage workflow in Git, create branches and track files, create repository in Git, GitHub and more.

What’s the focus of this course?
Git is a version control system (VCS) for tracking changes in computer files and coordinating work on those files among multiple people. It is primarily used for software development, but it can be used to keep track of changes in any files.This course enables you to learn and solve versioning problems with your files and codes. All these concepts are presented in an easy to understand manner, using demos and assignments to clarify the concepts and present the actual method of implementation.

What are the course objectives?
- Git course offered by Simplilearn will enable you to:
- Understand distributed version control system and its features
- Set-up Git in your system
- List the three-stage workflow in Git
- Create branches and track files
- Create a repository in Git and GitHub
- Describe merging, cloning, rebasing, among others

Who should take this course?
- The following professionals can go for this course:
- Software Professionals
- Testing Professionals
- Software Architects and Designers
- Open source contributors and enthusiasts
- Developers who want to gain acceleration in their careers as professionals using Git and GitHub
- Managers who are technical subject matter experts, leading software development projects

Learn more at: https://bit.ly/308B9zZ

Published in: Education
