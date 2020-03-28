Successfully reported this slideshow.
What's in it for you? Why RPA? What is RPA? What is not RPA? How does RPA work? RPA software tools What is UiPath? UiPath components Demo
Why RPA?
Why RPA? Consider a tech support unit that addresses hundreds of tech queries. Most of their work is simple, repetitive an...
Why RPA? RPA (Robotic Process Automation) can help diminish the workload of the human help desk by taking care of straight...
Why RPA? Bots can automate various complex system administration tasks around IT applications and infrastructure, includin...
What is RPA?
What is RPA? Consider the process of onboarding a recruit to a company
What is not RPA?
What is not RPA? There are some common misconceptions about RPA
How does RPA work?
How does RPA work? Consider a list of names and prices of all the books of a particular genre from an e-commerce website
RPA software tools
RPA software tools RPA tools are the software through which one can configure tasks that are to be automated
RPA tools are the software through which one can configure tasks that are to be automated RPA software tools
What is UiPath?
UiPath components
UiPath components Recorder The recorder component in UiPath Studio allows the user to record UI mouse movements and keyboa...
UiPath components Scraping These components allow screen scraping (programmatic collection of visual data) and data scrapi...
UiPath components User Events User events records the events such as mouse clicks and keystrokes
UiPath components Variables Variables hold different types of data. These variables can change overtime. UiPath makes an e...
Demo
Demo A simple demo on the working of RPA using UiPath Use Case • Extract information about books on “goodreads.com” that h...
So what’s your next step?
RPA Tutorial For Beginners | Robotic Process Automation Tutorial | RPA Training | Simplilearn
Published on

Robotics process automation is the new big thing. Everybody from sales to tech support are deploying this technology to automate their monotonous, time consuming job. So in simple terms, Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is the use of software with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) capabilities to handle high-volume, repeated tasks that previously required humans to perform. These bots perform front office and back office at ease. In this presentation, we will be covering the following the topics to give you a better understanding about RPA

1. Why RPA?
2. What is RPA?
3. What is not RPA?
4. How does RPA work?
5. RPA software tools
6. What is UiPath?
7. UiPath components

What are the benefits of this course?
Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is an advanced technology that automates huge quantities of redundant tasks by applying artificial intelligence (AI). RPA can be used for processing transactions, manipulating data, triggering responses and communicating with other digital systems. RPA has applications in a plethora of industries including insurance claims processing, invoice processing, customer feedback analysis, onboarding of employees, HR operations, and much more. More on the RPA market:
- The global market for RPA software and services is expected to grow to $1.2 billion by 2021 at a compound annual growth rate of 36 per cent.
- One wine producer increased its order accuracy from 98% to 99.7% while reducing costs There are 3000+ RPA job postings in India and the US.

What are the course objectives?
The primary objective of this Introduction to RPA training course is to give you a glimpse into the bright and exciting future of Robotic Process Automation and to give you an overview of the fundamental methodologies and tools that will help you employ RPA on the job. You’ll learn the key RPA tools and workflows used in intelligent automation, steps for implementing RPA in your enterprise and case studies that will provide innovative best practices.

Upon successful completion of our Introduction to Robotics Process Automation online training course, you will gain a fair understanding of RPA and related business applications. By the end of the course, you will be able to understand-
1. RPA and its business applications
2. The impact that RPA creates with significant ROI
3. Various tools available in the market and their right fit
4. Organization and management of a real-life workflow automation project

Who should take this course?
Simplilearn’s Introduction to Robotic Process Automation course is best suited for:
1. CXOs
2. Team Leads
3. Business Analysts
4. Solution Architects

Learn more at https://www.simplilearn.com/introduction-to-robotic-process-automation-course

