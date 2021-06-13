This presentation on Queue In Data Structure will acquaint you with all the basics of Queue data structure from scratch. In this introduction to queue with example video we will provide you with algorithms of queue operations to make you understand the flow of data. You will also understand the importance of queue data structure through its various applications. So, let's begin!



The topics covered in this video on Queue in Data Structure are:

1. Introduction

2. Structure of Queue

3. Queue Operation

4. Types of Queues and their structures

5. Application of Queues





What is Queue in Data Structure?

Queue in data structure is an abstract data type that follows the FIFO principle for insertion and deletion. The item that enters the queue at first leaves the queue first, and the item that enters at last will definitely get removed at the end. While developing applications that work on the FCFS approach, it is widely implemented, for example, ready queue in time scheduling algorithms. The queue is also implemented in cases where applications don't need a synchronous transfer of data. Thus, a queue is an important data structure.



What Is a Data Structure?

The short answer is: a data structure is a specific means of organizing data in a system to access and use. The long answer is a data structure is a blend of data organization, management, retrieval, and storage, brought together into one format that allows efficient access and modification. It’s collecting data values, the relationships they share, and the applicable functions or operations.



Why Is Data Structure Important?

The digital world processes an increasing amount of data every year. According to Forbes, there are 2.5 quintillion bytes of data generated daily. The world created over 90 percent of the existing data in 2018 in the previous two years! The Internet of Things (IoT) is responsible for a significant part of this data explosion. Data structures are necessary to manage the massive amounts of generated data and a critical factor in boosting algorithm efficiency. Finally, since nearly all software applications use data structures and algorithms, your education path needs to include learning data structure and algorithms if you want a career as a data scientist or programmer. Interviewers want qualified candidates who understand how to use data structures and algorithms, so the more you know about the concepts, the more comfortably and confidently you will answer data structure interview questions.



