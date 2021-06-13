Successfully reported this slideshow.
What’s in It for You? 1. Introduction to Queue Data Structure 2. Structure of Queue 3. Queue Operations 4. Types of Queues...
Introduction to Queue Data Structure
Introduction to Queue Data Structure At present people rely on messaging applications like WhatsApp, Facebook messenger, a...
In these messaging applications, the order of messages is maintained for each user. Introduction to Queue Data Structure
Queues are maintained for each user containing messages to be delivered… Once user connects to network messages in the que...
Structure of Queue
Let’s take an example of a movie ticket counter to understand the structure of queue... Structure of Queue Open at both en...
Let’s take an example of a movie ticket counter to understand the structure of queue... Person who enters first receives t...
The end at which insertion takes place is called REAR. The queue is a linear collection of different data types. The end a...
Structure of queue depends on perspective of programmer. For instance, Then right end = REAR If left end = FRONT If left e...
Queue Operations
Queue Operations 1 2 3 4 Enqueue() : This operation is used to store the elements in the Queue Dequeue() : This operation ...
We will gauge insight of queue operations by performing them on queue one by one: 1. Enqueue(Argument) 2. IsFull() 3. Dequ...
Initially, let’s assign some random size to queue. -1 FRONT REAR For example, int queue[3]; Queue Operations
ALGORITHM- i. Check if the queue is full. ii. If the queue is full, produce overflow error and exit. iii. If the queue is ...
5 FRONT REAR = REAR + 1 REAR = 0 + 1 = 1 1 0 1 2. Enqueue(1) 5 2 1 1 -2 0 FRONT REAR= 1 + 1 = 2 3. Enqueue(-2) REAR REAR E...
ALGORITHM- i. Begin procedure isFull(). ii. If REAR equals to MAXSIZE. Return “Queue is full” iii. Else, Return “Queue is ...
ALGORITHM- i. Check if the queue is empty. ii. If the queue is empty, produce underflow error and exit. iii. If the queue ...
ALGORITHM- i. Begin procedure Peek(). ii. Check if the queue is empty and return “Queue is Empty”. iii. If the queue is no...
1 FRONT REAR 2 1 -2 7. Dequeue() 2 -2 FRONT REAR 8. Dequeue() FRONT = 1 + 1 = 2 FRONT and REAR both will point to null now...
ALGORITHM- i. Begin procedure isEmpty(). ii. If FRONT is equal to NULL (-1 as per our convention). iii. Return “Queue is E...
Types of Queues
Types of Queues 1. Linear queue 2. Circular queue 3. Priority Queue 4. Double ended queue
1. 3. 1. 2. 4. Linear queue The queue structure we have discussed till the time is known as linear or simple queue. 5 -7 3...
3. 1. 2. 4. 2. Last node of this queue is connected to the first node making circular link. That is why it is also called ...
3. 3. 1. 2. 4. A priority queue is another special type of Queue data structure in which each element has some priority as...
4. 3. 1. 2. 4. Deque is a linear data structure in which the insertion and deletion operations are performed from both end...
Applications of Queues
While using multiple applications, Dead-lock occurs in the system leading to response delay. At that instance, OS utilize ...
Queue data structure is used in printers to maintain the order of pages while printing. Queues in printers Pages we want t...
Applications like Domino’s, Swiggy and Zomato uses a queue for maintaining food order status. Queues in software applicati...
Final Key Take-Aways
Final Key Take-Aways Queue is a linear data structure. The operations that allows manipulation Of data are Enqueue and deq...
Queue In Data Structure | Introduction To Queue With Example | Data Structures Tutorial |Simplilearn

This presentation on Queue In Data Structure will acquaint you with all the basics of Queue data structure from scratch. In this introduction to queue with example video we will provide you with algorithms of queue operations to make you understand the flow of data. You will also understand the importance of queue data structure through its various applications. So, let's begin!

The topics covered in this video on Queue in Data Structure are:
1. Introduction
2. Structure of Queue
3. Queue Operation
4. Types of Queues and their structures
5. Application of Queues


What is Queue in Data Structure?
Queue in data structure is an abstract data type that follows the FIFO principle for insertion and deletion. The item that enters the queue at first leaves the queue first, and the item that enters at last will definitely get removed at the end. While developing applications that work on the FCFS approach, it is widely implemented, for example, ready queue in time scheduling algorithms. The queue is also implemented in cases where applications don't need a synchronous transfer of data. Thus, a queue is an important data structure.

What Is a Data Structure?
The short answer is: a data structure is a specific means of organizing data in a system to access and use. The long answer is a data structure is a blend of data organization, management, retrieval, and storage, brought together into one format that allows efficient access and modification. It’s collecting data values, the relationships they share, and the applicable functions or operations.

Why Is Data Structure Important?
The digital world processes an increasing amount of data every year. According to Forbes, there are 2.5 quintillion bytes of data generated daily. The world created over 90 percent of the existing data in 2018 in the previous two years! The Internet of Things (IoT) is responsible for a significant part of this data explosion. Data structures are necessary to manage the massive amounts of generated data and a critical factor in boosting algorithm efficiency. Finally, since nearly all software applications use data structures and algorithms, your education path needs to include learning data structure and algorithms if you want a career as a data scientist or programmer. Interviewers want qualified candidates who understand how to use data structures and algorithms, so the more you know about the concepts, the more comfortably and confidently you will answer data structure interview questions.

Learn More: https://www.simplilearn.com/data-structures-and-algorithms-article

Queue In Data Structure | Introduction To Queue With Example | Data Structures Tutorial |Simplilearn

  1. 1. What’s in It for You? 1. Introduction to Queue Data Structure 2. Structure of Queue 3. Queue Operations 4. Types of Queues and Their Structures 5. Applications of Queues
  2. 2. Introduction to Queue Data Structure
  4. 4. Introduction to Queue Data Structure At present people rely on messaging applications like WhatsApp, Facebook messenger, and Instagram chats to communicate with friends and family.
  5. 5. In these messaging applications, the order of messages is maintained for each user. Introduction to Queue Data Structure
  6. 6. Queues are maintained for each user containing messages to be delivered… Once user connects to network messages in the queue gets delivered! How are these applications maintaining the order of text messages?
  7. 7. Structure of Queue
  8. 8. Let’s take an example of a movie ticket counter to understand the structure of queue... Structure of Queue Open at both ends Both the ends are fixed!
  9. 9. Let’s take an example of a movie ticket counter to understand the structure of queue... Person who enters first receives the movie ticket first Person who enters last will receive the ticket last Structure of Queue
  10. 10. The end at which insertion takes place is called REAR. The queue is a linear collection of different data types. The end at which deletion takes place is known as FRONT. Both the ends of queue data structure are open allowing it to have different operations at different ends. Linear collection of different data types Both the ends remain open REAR (Insertion) FRONT (Deletion) Structure of Queue
  11. 11. Structure of queue depends on perspective of programmer. For instance, Then right end = REAR If left end = FRONT If left end = REAR Then right end = FRONT Structure of Queue
  12. 12. Queue Operations
  13. 13. Queue Operations 1 2 3 4 Enqueue() : This operation is used to store the elements in the Queue Dequeue() : This operation is used to remove elements from Queue isFull() : Checks if the Queue is full or not isNull() : Evaluates if the queue is empty Peek() : get the element from the front of the Queue without removing it
  14. 14. We will gauge insight of queue operations by performing them on queue one by one: 1. Enqueue(Argument) 2. IsFull() 3. Dequeue() 4. peek() 5. isNull() Queue Operations
  15. 15. Initially, let’s assign some random size to queue. -1 FRONT REAR For example, int queue[3]; Queue Operations
  16. 16. ALGORITHM- i. Check if the queue is full. ii. If the queue is full, produce overflow error and exit. iii. If the queue is not full, increment REAR pointer to point the next empty space. iv. Add DATA element to the queue location, where the REAR is pointing. v. Element is added successfully. 5 FRONT REAR -1 + 1 = 0 Our queue is empty! 0 1. Enqueue(5) Enqueue(Arg..)
  17. 17. 5 FRONT REAR = REAR + 1 REAR = 0 + 1 = 1 1 0 1 2. Enqueue(1) 5 2 1 1 -2 0 FRONT REAR= 1 + 1 = 2 3. Enqueue(-2) REAR REAR Enqueue(Arg..)
  18. 18. ALGORITHM- i. Begin procedure isFull(). ii. If REAR equals to MAXSIZE. Return “Queue is full” iii. Else, Return “Queue is not full”. 5 1 -2 0 1 2 3 integer variables = 12 Bytes! REAR Thus, output will be “Queue is Full” So, let’s say size of our array is 12 bytes. 4. isFull( )
  19. 19. ALGORITHM- i. Check if the queue is empty. ii. If the queue is empty, produce underflow error and exit. iii. If the queue is not empty, access the data where FRONT is pointing. iv. Increment front pointer to point to the next available data. v. Element is removed successfully. 5 0 1 1 -2 2 FRONT REAR This queue is not empty! FRONT 5. Dequeue( ) Dequeue()
  20. 20. ALGORITHM- i. Begin procedure Peek(). ii. Check if the queue is empty and return “Queue is Empty”. iii. If the queue is not empty, access DATA from FRONT node. iv. End of procedure Peek. 1 2 1 -2 REAR FRONT This queue is not empty. Data will be accessed with temporary variable! 6. Peek( )
  21. 21. 1 FRONT REAR 2 1 -2 7. Dequeue() 2 -2 FRONT REAR 8. Dequeue() FRONT = 1 + 1 = 2 FRONT and REAR both will point to null now Dequeue( )
  22. 22. ALGORITHM- i. Begin procedure isEmpty(). ii. If FRONT is equal to NULL (-1 as per our convention). iii. Return “Queue is Empty”. iv. End of procedure Peek. FRONT -1 OUTPUT : Queue is Empty 9. isEmpty( )
  23. 23. Types of Queues
  24. 24. Types of Queues 1. Linear queue 2. Circular queue 3. Priority Queue 4. Double ended queue
  25. 25. 1. 3. 1. 2. 4. Linear queue The queue structure we have discussed till the time is known as linear or simple queue. 5 -7 3 REAR FRONT
  26. 26. 3. 1. 2. 4. 2. Last node of this queue is connected to the first node making circular link. That is why it is also called as Ring Buffer. Circular queue is better version of linear queue. 5 1 -2 Last Node First Node Circular queue Circular link
  27. 27. 3. 3. 1. 2. 4. A priority queue is another special type of Queue data structure in which each element has some priority assigned with it. In priority queue, insertion occurs based on the arrival and deletion occurs according to the priority. 201 303 365 415 FRONT Node REAR Node ENQUEUE Least element Largest element In this queue priority of elements is dependent on their order. DEQUEUE Priority queue
  28. 28. 4. 3. 1. 2. 4. Deque is a linear data structure in which the insertion and deletion operations are performed from both ends. Deque can be used as stack as well as Queue as it allows the insertion and deletion operations on both ends. Double ended queue 5 -7 3 REAR FRONT If insertion happens at one end and deletion at another then that deque will be considered as queue. REAR If both insertion and deletion happens at one end then that deque will be considered as stack.
  29. 29. Applications of Queues
  30. 30. While using multiple applications, Dead-lock occurs in the system leading to response delay. At that instance, OS utilize queues to maintain multiple processes until their execution. Queues in Operating Systems Applications of Queues
  31. 31. Queue data structure is used in printers to maintain the order of pages while printing. Queues in printers Pages we want to print in Order, will be stored in the queue. One after another pages will be removed from queue and will be printed by printer. Applications of Queues
  32. 32. Applications like Domino’s, Swiggy and Zomato uses a queue for maintaining food order status. Queues in software applications When you place an order from online portal, your Order-ID enters the queue Once your order-ID reaches front of the queue, then Delivery will be processed! Applications of queue
  33. 33. Final Key Take-Aways
  34. 34. Final Key Take-Aways Queue is a linear data structure. The operations that allows manipulation Of data are Enqueue and dequeue. There are four types of queues. Used to serve purpose of FCFS Can handle multiple data-types

