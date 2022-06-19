Successfully reported this slideshow.

Pointers In C

0

Share

Jun. 19, 2022
0 likes 3 views
Upcoming SlideShare
First c program
First c program
Loading in …3
×
1 of 14
1 of 14

Pointers In C

Jun. 19, 2022
0 likes 3 views

0

Share

Description

This Simplilearn tutorial will help you to learn the fundamentals of Pointers in C Programming. Pointers in C are used for file handling. This C Programming for Beginners tutorial will guide you to learn how to implement pointers for memory allocation, deallocation, reallocation, and other memory management operations.

Transcript

  1. 1. Agenda What Is Pointer in C? C Pointer Declaration C Pointer to Array C Pointer to Function C Pointer to Pointer
  2. 2. What Is Pointer in C?
  3. 3. What Is Pointer in C? Pointer is a variable that holds the address of another variable to be executed which can be of data type int, char, array etc.. Example: int *p; int *arr[15]; char *a;
  4. 4. C Pointer Declaration
  5. 5. C Pointer Declaration Pointer declaration: int *p; ------ pointer variable Assigning a variable to a pointer: int a; int *p; P = &a; ------ Variable declaration ------ Pointer variable ------ Assigning a variable
  6. 6. C Pointer Declaration Pointer declaration: int a=10; int *p; P = &a; ------ Variable declaration ------ Pointer variable ------ Assigning a variable a 2000 10 2000 1000 p
  7. 7. C Pointer to Array
  8. 8. C Pointer to Array Pointer declaration: int a[5]={5,10,15,20,25}; int *p; P = &a[0]; 5 10 15 20 25 a[0] a[1] a[2] a[3] a[4] 1000 1001 1002 1003 1004 1000 p 2002 Array is a collection of homogenous element having same name and type.
  9. 9. C Pointer to Function
  10. 10. C Pointer to a Function A function is a set of statements that perform a certain task to generate an output. Syntax to declare pointer to a function: Return_type (*pointer_variable) (list of arguments);
  11. 11. C Pointer to Pointer
  12. 12. C Pointer to Pointer A pointer variable holds the address of another pointer variable Example: int a=15; int *p; -----pointer variable of type int int *ptr; -----pointer to a int pointer p = &a; ptr = &p; 5 2009 2000 a 2009 p ptr 2000 1000
Education

Description

This Simplilearn tutorial will help you to learn the fundamentals of Pointers in C Programming. Pointers in C are used for file handling. This C Programming for Beginners tutorial will guide you to learn how to implement pointers for memory allocation, deallocation, reallocation, and other memory management operations.

Transcript

  1. 1. Agenda What Is Pointer in C? C Pointer Declaration C Pointer to Array C Pointer to Function C Pointer to Pointer
  2. 2. What Is Pointer in C?
  3. 3. What Is Pointer in C? Pointer is a variable that holds the address of another variable to be executed which can be of data type int, char, array etc.. Example: int *p; int *arr[15]; char *a;
  4. 4. C Pointer Declaration
  5. 5. C Pointer Declaration Pointer declaration: int *p; ------ pointer variable Assigning a variable to a pointer: int a; int *p; P = &a; ------ Variable declaration ------ Pointer variable ------ Assigning a variable
  6. 6. C Pointer Declaration Pointer declaration: int a=10; int *p; P = &a; ------ Variable declaration ------ Pointer variable ------ Assigning a variable a 2000 10 2000 1000 p
  7. 7. C Pointer to Array
  8. 8. C Pointer to Array Pointer declaration: int a[5]={5,10,15,20,25}; int *p; P = &a[0]; 5 10 15 20 25 a[0] a[1] a[2] a[3] a[4] 1000 1001 1002 1003 1004 1000 p 2002 Array is a collection of homogenous element having same name and type.
  9. 9. C Pointer to Function
  10. 10. C Pointer to a Function A function is a set of statements that perform a certain task to generate an output. Syntax to declare pointer to a function: Return_type (*pointer_variable) (list of arguments);
  11. 11. C Pointer to Pointer
  12. 12. C Pointer to Pointer A pointer variable holds the address of another pointer variable Example: int a=15; int *p; -----pointer variable of type int int *ptr; -----pointer to a int pointer p = &a; ptr = &p; 5 2009 2000 a 2009 p ptr 2000 1000
Education

Recommended

More Related Content

More from Simplilearn

Introduction to C# Unity
Simplilearn
C# Unity Game Project
Simplilearn
Asp.Net SQLConnection
Simplilearn
C# Dictionary Hash Table and sets
Simplilearn
C# REST API
Simplilearn
Conditional Statement in C#
Simplilearn
C#-LINQ-and-Lambda-Expression
Simplilearn
C# Primitive Types and Variables
Simplilearn
Operators and Expressions in C#
Simplilearn
C# Async Await
Simplilearn
C# web api
Simplilearn
C# GUI
Simplilearn
Python vs rust
Simplilearn
Golang vs Rust
Simplilearn
Sorting in python
Simplilearn
What is Digital Marketing
Simplilearn
Top TCS Interview Questions And Answers | How to Crack An Interview At TCS | ...
Simplilearn
C# Interface | Interfaces In C# | C# Interfaces Explained | C# Tutorial For B...
Simplilearn
Google Dorking Tutorial | What Is Google Dorks And How To Use It? | Ethical H...
Simplilearn
What Is Dynamic Programming? | Dynamic Programming Explained | Programming Fo...
Simplilearn

Featured

What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
A few thoughts on work life-balance
Wim Vanderbauwhede
Is vc still a thing final
Mark Suster
The GaryVee Content Model
Gary Vaynerchuk
Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Now What?: How to Move Forward When We're Divided (About Basically Everything) Sarah Stewart Holland
(4/5)
Free
Anxious for Nothing: Finding Calm in a Chaotic World Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
A Stolen Life: A Memoir Jaycee Dugard
(4.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
The Gifts of Imperfection: Let Go of Who You Think You're Supposed to Be and Embrace Who You Are Brene Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People: Powerful Lessons in Personal Change: 25th Anniversary Infographics Edition Stephen R. Covey
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
How to Transform a Broken Heart: A Survival Guide for Breakups, Complicated Relationships, and Other Losses Nathalia Molina
(5/5)
Free
Endure: How to Work Hard, Outlast, and Keep Hammering Cameron Hanes
(4.5/5)
Free
The Four Keys to Sustainable Success Patricia Grabarek PhD
(4.5/5)
Free
Stimulus Wreck: Rebuilding After a Financial Disaster Gaby Dunn
(3.5/5)
Free
Speak: Find Your Voice, Trust Your Gut, and Get From Where You Are to Where You Want To Be Tunde Oyeneyin
(5/5)
Free
Courage and Crucibles: Leadership in Challenging Times Pierre Quinn
(5/5)
Free
Do You Know Who I Am?: Battling Imposter Syndrome in Hollywood Jeremy Fall
(4/5)
Free
Building a Second Brain: A Proven Method to Organize Your Digital Life and Unlock Your Creative Potential Tiago Forte
(3/5)
Free
Plays Well with Others: The Surprising Science Behind Why Everything You Know About Relationships is (Mostly) Wrong Eric Barker
(4.5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(4/5)
Free
I Guess I Haven't Learned That Yet: Discovering New Ways of Living When the Old Ways Stop Working Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free
The unBalanced Life: 10 Principles for a More Balanced Life Pierre Quinn
(4/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free

×