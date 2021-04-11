Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 CEH Exam Topics Weightage 6% 21% 17% 14% 16% 6% 8% 6% 6% Information Security and Ethical Hacking Reconnaissance Techniq...
This presentation on CEH v11 Certification will acquaint you with the new updated version of the CEH certification. Here, you will know more about the CEH exam and it's objectives.

Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security:
This Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security is designed to equip you with the skills required to become an expert in the rapidly growing field of Cyber Security. This cyber security course aims to help you stay abreast all the latest trends in cyber security as well. This Post Graduate Program in Cyber Security will help you learn comprehensive approaches to protecting your infrastructure and securing your data, including risk analysis and mitigation, cloud-based security, and compliance. You will receive foundational to advanced security skills through industry-leading certification courses that are part of the program.

Key Features:
✅ Simplilearn Post Graduate Certificate
✅ Masterclasses from MIT Faculty
✅ Featuring Modules from MIT SCC and EC-Council
✅ 150+ hours of Applied Learning
✅ Get noticed by the top hiring companies
✅ EC-Council learning kit
✅ Industry case studies in cyber security
✅ MIT SCC Professional Learning Community
✅ Capstone project in 3 domains
✅ 25+ hands-on projects

Learn more at https://www.simplilearn.com/pgp-cyber-security-certification-training-course?utm_campaign=CyberSecurity&utm_medium=Description&utm_source=Slideshare

  1. Importance of CEH Certification 2. Who Can Take up the CEH Certification? 3. CEH v11 Exam Objective 4. CEH Exam Details 5. CEH Career
  3. 3. Click here to watch the video
  4. 4. Importance of CEH Certification
  5. 5. Importance of CEH Certification The CEH v11 Certification course helps you understand the measures necessary to maintain IT security. The newly introduced topics in CEH v11 aligns with the current cybersecurity market requirements
  6. 6. Importance of CEH Certification Taking up the CEH v11 trains the candidate to think like a hacker and provides a hands-on experience of various scenarios that you might have to face as a security defender
  7. 7. Who Can Take up the CEH v11 Exam?
  8. 8. Who Can Take up the CEH v11 Exam? Official EC-Council training OR 2 years of relevant experience
  9. 9. CEH v11 Exam Objective
  10. 10. CEH v11 Exam Objective Ethical Hacking Concepts Vulnerability Assessments Cybersecurity Threats Security Solutions Cryptography
  11. 11. CEH v11 Exam Objective Parrot Operating System IOT Threats Cloud Based Threats New Operating Systems Computer Lab Sessions
  12. 12. 1 CEH Exam Topics Weightage 6% 21% 17% 14% 16% 6% 8% 6% 6% Information Security and Ethical Hacking Reconnaissance Techniques System Hacking Phases Network and Perimeter Hacking Web Application Hacking Wireless Network Hacking Mobile Platform, IoT, and OT Hacking Cloud Computing
  13. 13. 1 CEH Exam Topics Weightage 6% 21% 17% 14% 16% 6% 8% 6% 6% Information Security and Ethical Hacking Reconnaissance Techniques System Hacking Phases Network and Perimeter Hacking Web Application Hacking Wireless Network Hacking Mobile Platform, IoT, and OT Hacking Cloud Computing Let us now have look at each of these domains
  14. 14. 1. Information Security and Ethical Hacking No. of Questions: 8 Information Security Ethical Hacking Concepts Information Security Laws
  15. 15. Footprinting Scanning Networks Enumeration 2. Reconnaissance Techniques No. of Questions: 26
  16. 16. Vulnerability Analysis System Hacking Malware Threats 3. System Hacking Phases and Attack Techniques No. of Questions: 21
  17. 17. Social Engineering Denial-of-Service Evading Firewalls 4. Network and Perimeter Hacking No. of Questions: 18
  18. 18. SQL Injection Hacking Web Servers Hacking Web Applications 5. Web Application Hacking No. of Questions: 20
  19. 19. Hacking Wireless Networks 6. Wireless Network Hacking No. of Questions: 8
  20. 20. IoT and OT Hacking Hacking Mobile Platforms 7. Mobile Platform, IOT, and OT Hacking No. of Questions: 10
  21. 21. Cloud Computing Concepts 8. Cloud Computing No. of Questions: 7
  22. 22. Concepts of Cryptography 9. Cryptography No. of Questions: 7
  23. 23. CEH Exam Details
  24. 24. CEH Exam Details • The CEH Exam code is 312-50 • The exam will have 125 Questions in 4 Hours • The exam format will be Multiple Choice • The pass percentage cut off varies from 60% to 85%
  25. 25. CEH Practical Exam Details • The CEH Practical Exam should also be taken to gain the CEH (master) recognition • This exam will have 20 Questions in 6 Hours • The exam format will be iLabs Cyber Range • The passing score is 70%
  26. 26. CEH Career
  27. 27. CEH Career  The annual average Salary of a CEH in India is Rs 5,01,236.  Average Salary of a CEH in the U.S is $93,019. Source – PayScale
