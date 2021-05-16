In this presentation on Asymmetric Key Cryptography, we learn the ins & outs of asymmetric encryption and decryption. From learning the importance of asymmetric encryption, to it's applications, advantages and workflow, we cover all the bases and also take a look at why it's called public key cryptography. We learn about RSA Encryption which is a vital component of network security.



The topics covered in this video on asymmetric key cryptography are:

1. What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography?

2. Applications Asymmetric Key Cryptography?

3. Why Asymmetric Key Cryptography Is called Public-Key Cryptography?

4. RSA Encryption

5. Advantage over Symmetric Key Cryptography



