Let us look at a story… Meet Joe
Joe Ryan Joe wants to message Ryan and decides to use encryption in order to keep the messages private and secure.
Click here to watch the video
He can send the encrypted message to Ryan, but has doubts over sending the decryption key in-case someone intercepts it. J...
Anyone can read the message if they intercept the decryption key. Encrypted Message Decryption Key
The decryption key along with the encrypted message will reveal all the contents and Ryan will lose his privacy. Encrypted...
If anyone intercepts the decryption key, the Ciphertext can easily be decoded. Encrypted Message Decryption Key Original M...
What Are We Learning Today? 1. What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? 2. Applications of Asymmetric Key Cryptography 3. Why ...
What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography?
What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? Asymmetric Key Cryptography uses two different keys for encryption and decryption. Th...
What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? Random Person Random Person Personal Mailbox For example, anyone who has your mailbox...
What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? Random Person Random Person Owner with the private key However, nobody other than you...
What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? Alice Bob “Call me today” “dh12#djdi2+rg” “dh12#djdi2+rg” Call me today Using Bob’s P...
Applications of Asymmetric Key Cryptography
Applications of Asymmetric Key Cryptography Digital Signatures to maintain authenticity of documents Managing Crypto-curre...
Why Asymmetric Cryptography Is Called Public Key Cryptography?
Encryption Key Publicly Available Why Asymmetric Cryptography Is Called Public Key Cryptography?
Encryption Key Publicly Available Decryption Key Privately Stored Since the key needed to send a message is publicly avail...
RSA Encryption
RSA Encryption • Based on Asymmetric algorithm approach • Designed by Ron Rivest, Adi Shamir, Leonard Adleman • Most valua...
Advantages Over Symmetric Cryptography
Advantages Over Symmetric Cryptography No need of sharing secret keys Longer Key lengths mean stronger encryption Proof of...
Asymmetric Key Cryptography | RSA Encryption Algorithm With Example | Network Security | Simplilearn

In this presentation on Asymmetric Key Cryptography, we learn the ins & outs of asymmetric encryption and decryption. From learning the importance of asymmetric encryption, to it's applications, advantages and workflow, we cover all the bases and also take a look at why it's called public key cryptography. We learn about RSA Encryption which is a vital component of network security.

The topics covered in this video on asymmetric key cryptography are:
1. What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography?
2. Applications Asymmetric Key Cryptography?
3. Why Asymmetric Key Cryptography Is called Public-Key Cryptography?
4. RSA Encryption
5. Advantage over Symmetric Key Cryptography

Asymmetric Key Cryptography | RSA Encryption Algorithm With Example | Network Security | Simplilearn

  1. 1. Let us look at a story… Meet Joe
  2. 2. Joe Ryan Joe wants to message Ryan and decides to use encryption in order to keep the messages private and secure.
  3. 3. Click here to watch the video
  4. 4. He can send the encrypted message to Ryan, but has doubts over sending the decryption key in-case someone intercepts it. Joe Ryan Encrypted Message
  5. 5. Anyone can read the message if they intercept the decryption key. Encrypted Message Decryption Key
  6. 6. The decryption key along with the encrypted message will reveal all the contents and Ryan will lose his privacy. Encrypted Message Decryption Key Original Message
  7. 7. If anyone intercepts the decryption key, the Ciphertext can easily be decoded. Encrypted Message Decryption Key Original Message The Solution is Asymmetric Key Cryptography
  8. 8. What Are We Learning Today? 1. What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? 2. Applications of Asymmetric Key Cryptography 3. Why Asymmetric Cryptography Is Called Public Key Cryptography? 4. RSA Encryption 5. Advantages Over Symmetric Cryptography
  9. 9. What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography?
  10. 10. What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? Asymmetric Key Cryptography uses two different keys for encryption and decryption. The key used for encryption is the public key, and the key used for decryption is the private key. ENCRYPTION DECRYPTION PUBLIC KEY PRIVATE KEY ENCRYPTED DATA
  11. 11. What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? Random Person Random Person Personal Mailbox For example, anyone who has your mailbox address can send you letters without any extra effort needed from your end.
  12. 12. What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? Random Person Random Person Owner with the private key However, nobody other than you can access the contents of the mailbox since only you have the key that can unlock it.
  13. 13. What Is Asymmetric Key Cryptography? Alice Bob “Call me today” “dh12#djdi2+rg” “dh12#djdi2+rg” Call me today Using Bob’s Public key to encrypt Using Bob’s Private key to decrypt
  14. 14. Applications of Asymmetric Key Cryptography
  15. 15. Applications of Asymmetric Key Cryptography Digital Signatures to maintain authenticity of documents Managing Crypto-currency transactions securely Encrypted browsing sessions for better protection against hackers Sharing Keys for Symmetric Key Cryptography
  16. 16. Why Asymmetric Cryptography Is Called Public Key Cryptography?
  17. 17. Why Asymmetric Cryptography Is Called Public Key Cryptography?
  18. 18. Encryption Key Publicly Available Why Asymmetric Cryptography Is Called Public Key Cryptography?
  19. 19. Encryption Key Publicly Available Decryption Key Privately Stored Since the key needed to send a message is publicly available, Asymmetric Key Cryptography is also called Public Key Cryptography Why Asymmetric Cryptography Is Called Public Key Cryptography?
  20. 20. RSA Encryption
  21. 21. RSA Encryption • Based on Asymmetric algorithm approach • Designed by Ron Rivest, Adi Shamir, Leonard Adleman • Most valuable when encrypting data in transit • Used with VPN services, email transfer, messaging applications etc.
  22. 22. Advantages Over Symmetric Cryptography
  23. 23. Advantages Over Symmetric Cryptography No need of sharing secret keys Longer Key lengths mean stronger encryption Proof of owner’s authenticity Data can’t be modified in transit

