Por que trabalhar pela internet?

Neste artigo você descobrirá alguns motivos para começar um negócio online.

Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
  1. 1. POR QUE TRABALHAR PELA INTERNET? Diga-me uma coisa: quanto tempo você gasta no celular ou computador por dia? Posso arriscar que a resposta seja: MUITO TEMPO. Seja nas redes sociais, seja fazendo pesquisas, fazendo compras, lendo notícias ou até mesmo tentando encontrar um relacionamento amoroso... Então, vem a pergunta: Por que não também trabalhar pela internet? Algumas características foram surgindo com a “revolução digital”. As relações humanas foram totalmente transformadas. As informações podem se propagar a velocidade da luz, de forma dinâmica e ágil. O aumento do consumo também é notório, pois não precisamos mais sair de casa para obter produtos e até mesmo serviços. Com isso, as empresas e repartições públicas tiveram que se reinventar. Podemos ter acesso a documentos e formulários online que antes só era possível pessoalmente, com muita paciência. Rapidez e agilidade combinadas ao dinamismo e a conveniência tornam a Internet o meio de comunicação mais eficiente da atualidade. A era digital difundiu uma nova forma de comunicar-se, de levar conhecimento, produtos e serviços a inúmeros pontos antes nunca mensurados ou conhecidos. O mundo ficou sem fronteiras. Novas relações de trabalho foram surgindo, cursos de atualização online liberam horas intermináveis de deslocamento de um lugar a outro. Então, por que queremos continuar com o paradigma de que só podemos ganhar dinheiro trabalhando em um espaço físico? Neste artigo, pretendo te dar bons motivos para pensar
  2. 2. fora da caixa e quem sabe fazê-lo entender as inúmeras possibilidades que esse novo mundo pode fazer por nós. O CRESCIMENTO NO USO DA INTERNET A internet chegou ao Brasil em meados dos anos 90. Nessa época, ela custava caro e poucas pessoas tinham acesso. Com o tempo, esse cenário foi mudando. A tecnologia foi avançando e a internet foi se tornando cada vez mais acessível. Segundo a União Internacional das Telecomunicações (UIT) em 2005, apenas 6,5% das pessoas acessavam à internet no mundo. Já em 2015 esse número passou a representar 43% da população. Já no Brasil, a Pesquisa Nacional por Amostra de Domicílios (PNAD), realizada também em 2015, comprova esse crescimento. Segundo os dados levantados, 102 milhões de lares brasileiro tem acesso à internet. Esse número representa cerca de 58% da população brasileira. Como podemos ver, hoje em dia, mais do que nunca, as pessoas estão conectadas. Com o avanço tecnológico e a diminuição dos custos para se ter internet, a tendência é que esses números só aumentem. VANTAGENS DE SE TRABALHAR ONLINE Se você ainda não percebeu, trabalhar online pode reduzir custos de deslocamento, tempo perdido em congestionamentos, pode liberar tempo pra você ficar com sua
  3. 3. família, pois o trabalho pode ser feito a qualquer hora e não necessariamente no horário comercial. Dependendo de seu ramo de trabalho, você pode ter ganhos ilimitados. Não fica limitado a espaços geográficos, pois onde houver internet pode haver uma oportunidade para o seu negócio. Você pode inclusive ter outro emprego e fazer seu trabalho online apenas para complementar sua renda, trabalhando poucas horas por dia. Além de poder trabalhar com algo que realmente goste e isso não tem preço. As possibilidades são ilimitadas! O QUE EU POSSO FAZER, ENTÃO, PARA GANHAR DINHEIRO NA INTERNET? Se tudo isso que foi citado acima fez algum sentido pra você, fique ligado nos próximos artigos. Neste blog pretendemos te ajudar a entender melhor como funciona esse mercado incipiente chamado MARKETING DIGITAL, dando dicas de como fazer de seu hobby favorito – estar conectado - uma forma de fazer dinheiro online. Se tiver alguma dúvida, fique a vontade para deixar sua pergunta nos comentários. Teremos o maior prazer em te ajudar a encontrar seu caminho nesse mercado tão cheio de possibilidades.

