Por que tem tanta gente gerando renda através desse tal de “Marketing de Afiliados?” Confira abaixo! Você já imaginou trab...
divulgar. A partir daí, recebem um link de compra exclusivo. Eles devem espalhar esse link para pessoas interessadas naquele produto.
Também não precisamos nos preocupar com estoque, transporte, embalagem etc... isso tudo fica por conta do produtor (no caso de produtos físicos).
Outra coisa importante é a sua familiaridade com o nicho. Você não precisa ser nenhum expert no tema. No entanto, é preciso que tenha um mínimo de interesse no assunto.
Veja abaixo, um método definitivo para iniciar seu negócio online a partir do zero e também quais poderão ser seus ganhos com o Marketing de Afiliados:
Por que tem tanta gente gerando renda através desse tal de marketing de afiliados

Descubra uma nova forma de gerar renda nas horas vagas.

Por que tem tanta gente gerando renda através desse tal de marketing de afiliados

  1. 1. Por que tem tanta gente gerando renda através desse tal de “Marketing de Afiliados?” Confira abaixo! Você já imaginou trabalhar em casa, fazendo o horário que desejar, sem chefe e ainda ganhando bem? Parece um sonho, mas esse trabalho existe. Ele se chama Marketing de Afiliados. Para ter sucesso nesse ramo, basta ter acesso à internet, muito estudo e dedicação. É preciso também ter um pouco de criatividade e ter sempre o desejo de aprender coisas novas. Vale lembrar que, apesar de parecer um sonho, esse é um trabalho como outro qualquer. Não é uma promessa mágica de ganhar dinheiro sem fazer nada. Só é possível alcançar sucesso e os melhores resultados caso você se dedique bastante. Também é preciso levá-lo com seriedade e ter paciência. Então, está interessado em conhecer mais sobre o Marketing de Afiliados? Continue lendo que irei te mostrar porque esse tipo de trabalho é tão simples, vantajoso e como começar agora mesmo.  Afinal, o que é Marketing de Afiliados? Marketing de Afiliados é o tipo de marketing onde você indica um produto, seja ele físico ou virtual, como um curso, por exemplo, e quando alguém compra o produto através de sua indicação, você ganha uma comissão. Basicamente é isso. Ele é completamente legal e muito adotado por grandes empresas que desejam variar suas formas de fazer propaganda. Os chamados “afiliados” se cadastram em uma determinada empresa e escolhem os produtos que desejam
  2. 2. divulgar. A partir daí, recebem um link de compra exclusivo. Eles devem espalhar esse link para pessoas interessadas naquele produto. Então, a cada compra que é concluída através de seu link, o afiliado irá receber uma determinada comissão em dinheiro. Essa comissão pode ser um valor pré-determinado por venda ou uma porcentagem do valor do produto, que varia de 20% a 60%.  Quais são as vantagens de se tornar um afiliado? A principal, e mais desejada vantagem de se trabalhar com o Marketing de Afiliados, é a de trabalhar em casa. Quem trabalha fora geralmente passa pouco tempo com a família e tem horários rígidos para cumprir. Sem falar no tempo perdido com deslocamentos. Com esse tipo de trabalho, esse problema acaba. Outra vantagem é que você pode fazer seu próprio horário. Muitas vezes, quando trabalhamos de carteira assinada, não conseguimos resolver nossos problemas durante a semana. Acabamos sempre adiando ou cancelando alguma atividade por estarmos presos aos horários da empresa. Já no Marketing de Afiliados, temos total liberdade em trabalharmos na hora em que queremos e podemos. Não precisamos pedir dispensa nem mesmo faltar. Nossa carga horária se torna completamente flexível e ajustável às nossas necessidades.
  3. 3. Também não precisamos nos preocupar com estoque, transporte, embalagem etc... isso tudo fica por conta do produtor (no caso de produtos físicos). Por último, e não menos importante, temos a independência. Trabalhar com Marketing de Afiliados é como ter o seu próprio negócio, porém online. Além disso, os custos de investimento são muito menores.  Como se tornar um afiliado? A primeira coisa a se fazer para se tornar um afiliado é escolher um nicho para atuar. E existem duas coisas que se deve levar em conta nessa escolha. A primeira delas é o quão rentável esse nicho é. Para isso, procure saber quais assuntos as pessoas estão se interessando e buscando mais no Google. Quanto maior o interesse por determinada categoria, mais rentável ela poderá ser. Exemplo de nichos mais rentáveis:  Saúde;  Fitness;  Alimentação;  Sedução;  Finanças;  Hobbies;  Marketing e Empreendedorismo;  Viagens Baratas;  Esportes;  Automóveis;  Moda e Beleza;  Desenvolvimento Pessoal;  Terapias.
  4. 4. Outra coisa importante é a sua familiaridade com o nicho. Você não precisa ser nenhum expert no tema. No entanto, é preciso que tenha um mínimo de interesse no assunto. Afinal, precisará estudar sobre o nicho e entender o mercado. Depois, basta escolher a empresa e os produtos desejados. Uma vez escolhido o nicho, você precisa se cadastrar nas plataformas onde os produtos (infoprodutos) são ofertados. As plataformas mais utilizadas são:  Hotmart  Monetizze  Eduzz O cadastro é gratuito. A partir daí, você vai pesquisar e escolher os melhores produtos do seu nicho, se afiliar a eles e começar a divulgar em suas redes sociais, utilizando os seus links disponibilizados. Cada vez que alguém comprar um produto através do seu link, você recebe comissão. Simples assim! Veja no vídeo abaixo como gerar renda com o Marketing de Afiliados no Hotmart:
  5. 5. Veja abaixo, um método definitivo para iniciar seu negócio online a partir do zero e também quais poderão ser seus ganhos com o Marketing de Afiliados:  Como começar seu negócio online totalmente do zero (clique aqui) Se interessou? Comece agora mesmo! Com bastante dedicação, em breve você poderá ter excelentes resultados.

