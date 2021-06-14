How to build a successful digital presence

-
How effective is your digital presence in selling your products or services? To succeed, your website and social media channels need to attract, inform and delight your target audiences.
This talk will provide actionable ideas and insights for B2C (Business to Consumer) and B2B (Business to Business) businesses on how to improve website performance, create organic content that converts and choose the best channels.
It is aimed at profit and non-profit startups with a tight marketing budget.
