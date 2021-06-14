Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to build a successful digital presence

How effective is your digital presence in selling your products or services? To succeed, your website and social media channels need to attract, inform and delight your target audiences.

This talk will provide actionable ideas and insights for B2C (Business to Consumer) and B2B (Business to Business) businesses on how to improve website performance, create organic content that converts and choose the best channels.

It is aimed at profit and non-profit startups with a tight marketing budget.

How to build a successful digital presence

  1. 1. How to build a successful digital presence Business & IP Centre Cambridgeshire (BIPC) - 16 June 2021 Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/
  2. 2. Worldwide stats Source: Hootsuite Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/
  3. 3. The UK (Jan 2021) Data: https://datareportal.com/reports/digital-2021-united-kingdom and UIS, University of Cambridge. Flag: Wikimedia Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/ • Population: 68.05m - 50.6% female; 49.4% male - 84% lives in urban centres; 16% in rural areas; 12.2m children • Internet users: 65.32m • Internet penetration: 96% • Social media users: 53m - 77.9% of the total population • Mobile connections: 67.61m - 99.4% of the total population Accessibility Hearing impairment: 11m – Some kind of disability: 11m – Colour blindness: 2.9m Visual impairment: 2m - Long-term disability due to brain injury: 0.5m
  4. 4. Google Analytics Audience Overview 1 Nov 2018 – 28 February 2019 Website Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/ Page Experience - according to Google • Core Web Vitals *Largest Contentful Paint (LCP): loading performance. LCP: 2.5 seconds. Tips: ensure images and pdf are not too high resolution, be wary of animation slowing down loading home and landing pages, embed videos, store podcasts elsewhere... *First Input Delay (FID): interactivity - FID of less than 100 milliseconds. Tip: ensure that when user click a link or tap on a button, the browser is able to respond fast. *Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS): visual stability. CLS score of less than 0.1. • Mobile-friendly Test your website is mobile-friendly. Tips: ask friends, colleagues, test online (Think with Google offers a free test). • Safe-browsing Page doesn't contain malicious (for example, malware) or deceptive content (Security Issues report). • HTTPS Not http, page is not considered secure. Buy certificate if required. Other considerations • Accessibility (be careful when using coloured backgrounds or ‘unsharp’ fonts • Clean design and easy to navigate - less is more! • Make good use of photos, keep word count low by having a read more button or link to share text among one or multiple pages to keep the landing page uncluttered
  5. 5. Google Analytics Audience Overview 1 Nov 2018 – 28 February 2019 Content Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/ • Blog and/or News page • Blogger outreach or guest posting (you can gain new audiences and get a precious external link) • Social Media sharing and campaigns • Email Newsletter Videos, Podcasts, Photos, Illustrations, Infographics… not just words! Infographic: EU 2013, European Parliament • How-to articles OR tutorials • Curated information • Original research/data • Reviews (products/services)
  6. 6. Audience Overview 1 Nov 2018 – 28 February 2019 Online Communities Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/ Case study: Adidas https://bit.ly/3vlzjZ9 icu99AwS0WoWytDHzq • Pandemic shut down parks/gyms – competitions were cancelled. • Adidas launched apps to help people keep fit and connected. • Used Google Analytics to measure the conversions, from app install to getting involved in workout or joining community. • Demand of apps rose by 240% year-over- year … even growing by 600% in a day! • Valuable insights: users weren’t just using our sport apps to stay fit, they sought a sense of purpose and connection to a community. • They launched ‘Hometeam Hero Challenge’ – for every km walked/run or hour worked out, they donated $1 to the World Health Organization to support health workers and researchers fighting the pandemic [great CSR and publicity!]
  7. 7. Google Analytics Audience Overview 1 Nov 2018 – 28 February 2019 Search Engine Optimization Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/ • Create evergreen content • Social Media helps! Choose your channels wisely • Google Search Console Phrasal Keywords Localisation (Google my Business) Organic, Paid
  8. 8. Google Analytics Audience Overview 1 Nov 2018 – 28 February 2019 Measurement Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/ • Google Analytics (website) • Channel analytics (inbuilt in social media channels) • Social Media scheduling: Hootsuite & Buffer • CRMs (Customer relation management tools for online/offline customer journey): HubSpot, Marketo, Salesforce
  9. 9. Google Analytics and social channels (manual) Audience Overview 1 Nov 2018 – 28 February 2019 Measurement Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/
  10. 10. Free digital marketing training @simonecas https://learndigital.withgoogle.com/digitalgarage How to build a successful digital presence Resources Simone Castello - @simonecas - www.linkedin.com/in/simonecastellodigitalstrategy/ https://developers.google.com/search/docs/guides/page-experience https://web.dev/vitals/#core-web-vitals Core web vitals and page experience Search Engine Watch, Social Media Examiner, HubSpot blog, Hootsuite blog, E-consultancy, Smart Insights, FutureLearn (free courses) Good e-resources

