Métodos de Evaluación de impactos ambientales

Metodología de Matrices Cusa-Efecto
  1. 1. Metodología de Matrices Cusa-Efecto
  2. 2. Matriz Causa-Efecto Es una técnica gráfica ampliamente utilizada, que permite apreciar con claridad las relaciones entre un tema o problema y las posibles causas que pueden estar contribuyendo para que él ocurra. Sus usos principales son para:  Visualizar, en equipo, las causas principales y secundarias de un problema.  Ampliar la visión de las posibles causas de un problema, enriqueciendo su análisis y la identificación de soluciones.  Analizar procesos en búsqueda de mejoras.  Prevenir los problemas y ayuda a controlarlos, no sólo al final, sino durante cada etapa del proceso.
  3. 3. Los métodos matriciales, fueron los primeros en ser desarrollados para la Evaluación de Impacto Ambiental. La modalidad mas simple de estas matrices muestra las acciones del proyecto en un eje horizontal y los factores del medio en un eje vertical. Su utilidad principal es como lista de chequeo que incorpora información cualitativa sobre relaciones causa y efecto, pero también es de gran utilidad para la presentación ordenada de los resultados de la evaluación. Además de identificar problemas ambientales, las matrices de causa-efecto son útiles; para reconocer las interacciones entre las obras y actividades propuestas de un proyecto y sus efectos sobre el entorno.
  4. 4. Matriz causa - efecto CALIDAD AIRE RUIDOS CLIMA GEOLOG. GEOMORFOLO GÍA PROCE-SOS RIESGOS SUELOS HIDROL. SUPERF. HIDROL. SUBT. FAUNA VEGET. USOS SUELO PAISAJE POBLA- CIÓN ECONO-MÍA 1º / 2º / 3º PROYECTO Expropiación  / ☺  / ☺ Información pública CONSTRUCCIÓN  / ☺ Ocupación de suelo     / ☺ Despeje y desbroce           Retirada capa/tierra vegetal         Excavaciones       Explanaciones       Prestamos         Vertederos       Tránsito Maquinaria      Instalaciones accesorias      Drenaje   Perfilado taludes     Asfaltado      Presencia humana    Servicios locales ☺ EXPLOTACIÓN  / ☺ Emisiones gaseosas    ☺ Vertederos accidentales     ☺ Alteración superficies      Efecto barrera    Frecuentación humana ☺ Activación socioeconomía ☺ ☺ Incremento tráfico        ☺  / ☺  Afección negativa leve  Afección negativa grave Afección negativa muy grave ☺ Afección positiva Los casos de afección nula no serán marcados. En caso de posible afección positiva y negativa, según las características de la ejecución de la acciones, será representado por medio de “ / ”.
  5. 5. Matriz de interacción A través del uso de esta matriz se pretende establecer el grado o nivel de implicancia de cada impacto ambiental identificado, el cual servirá para definir las priorizaciones que se tienen que tener en consideración para definir las medidas ambientales correspondientes. Los índices o valor numérico considerados en esta matriz, se basan en otorgar puntajes de acuerdo a la magnitud, duración, extensión y acumulación de los impactos, así como la fragilidad del medio, sin perder de vista (para la interpretación) que tales valores numéricos corresponden a una escala ordinal de medición. Dichos valores numéricos no corresponden a una cuantificación de los impactos, sino a índices numéricos operativos para conseguir con menor subjetividad un ordenamiento de los impactos por nivel de significación. Mediante esta metodología se realiza un análisis global del impacto ambiental y se determina el grado de significación de éste sobre el ambiente receptor. Para la calificación se requiere un análisis interdisciplinario. La significación del impacto es una característica asociada a la magnitud, extensión, duración, sinergia, acumulación y la sensibilidad del medio.
  6. 6. Significancia (S) Es un índice o valor numérico que permite tener una idea de importancia del impacto ambiental a partir de la evaluación de criterios ambientales. Esta significancia se obtiene en función de la magnitud del impacto (m), su extensión (e), acumulación (a) duración (d) y sobre la base de la fragilidad del componente ambiental afectado (f). Estas características se asociaron a una puntuación entre 1 y 5. El valor numérico de significación se obtiene mediante la siguiente fórmula: Los resultados se agrupan en impactos de acuerdo al valor de significancia favorable o adversa en 5 rangos: muy bajo (0,10 – 0,25), bajo (>0,25 – 0,40), moderado (>0,40 – 0,60), alto (> 0,60 – 0,80) y muy alto (> 0,80 – 1,00). Magnitud (m) Es el grado de incidencia o afectación de la actividad sobre un determinado componente ambiental en el ámbito de extensión específico en que actúa. Este parámetro mide el cambio cuantitativo o cualitativo de un parámetro ambiental, provocado por una acción. La calificación comprendió la puntuación siguiente: (1) muy baja magnitud, (2) baja magnitud, (3) mediana magnitud, (4) alta magnitud y (5) muy alta magnitud. Duración (d) Es el tiempo que se presume durará un impacto. Este puede tener duración muy corta si involucra pocos días (1), corta si son semanas (2), moderada si son meses (3), extensiva si son años (4) y permanente si dura varias décadas después del proyecto (5).
  7. 7. Extensión o Área de influencia del Impacto (e) Se refiere al área de influencia teórica del impacto ambiental en relación con el entorno del proyecto. Califica el impacto de acuerdo al ámbito de influencia de su efecto, pudiendo ser “áreas puntuales de la vía” si Se restringe a áreas muy pequeñas dentro o aledañas a éste (1); “tramos de la vía” si su área de influencia se extiende a tramos del recorrido, incluyendo los laterales (2), “toda la vía” si comprende toda su extensión (3), “nivel distrital/provincial” si los caminos de acceso comprenden más de un distrito o provincia (4) y “nivel departamental/regional” si el efecto se extiende a más de un departamento o región(5). Acumulación (a) Los impactos acumulativos se definen como los efectos ambientales esperados de los impactos combinados de proyectos pasados, presentes y razonablemente esperados para el futuro, dentro del área del proyecto. La calificación numérica comprendió los valores siguientes: (1) si el efecto no es acumulativo, (2) si el efecto acumulativo es bajo, (3) si el efecto acumulativo es moderado, (4) si el efecto acumulativo es alto, y (5) si el efecto acumulativo es muy alto.
  8. 8. Fragilidad del Componente (f) Es el grado de susceptibilidad de ser deteriorado que tiene el componente ambiental ante el desarrollo de las etapas del proyecto de rehabilitación y mejoramiento vial. Al respecto, se debe tener presente que la sensibilidad es una propiedad inherente al medio o componente ambiental como un todo, mientras que la fragilidad se refiere a la respuesta del componente a un aspecto ambiental específico. Así, un componente puede tener un sólo valor de sensibilidad –independientemente del aspecto ambiental que lo afecte– pero varios índices de fragilidad, para diferentes aspectos del proyecto vial. La calificación numérica comprende los siguientes valores: (1) Muy baja fragilidad, (2) Baja fragilidad, (3) medianamente frágil, (4) Frágil y (5) Extremadamente frágil. La fragilidad del medio se considera un aspecto determinante para evaluar la significación del impacto, de modo que en la matriz actúa como un coeficiente o factor de ajuste sobre los otros aspectos.
  9. 9. Matriz método cruzado El método de impacto cruzado es un enfoque analítico de las probabilidades de un acontecimiento en un conjunto pronosticado. La mayoría de los eventos y evoluciones de alguna manera se relacionan con otros eventos y evoluciones. Es difícil imaginar un evento sin un antecedente que lo hiciera posible o que lo influenciara, o imaginar un evento que luego de ocurrido no dejara marcas. Esta interrelación entre los eventos y evoluciones se denomina "impacto cruzado". El análisis del impacto cruzado se utiliza para determinar si las opiniones acerca de las probabilidades iniciales y condicionales son coherentes. La matriz completa puede demostrar cómo los cambios afectarían las probabilidades de ocurrencia o no ocurrencia de la totalidad del grupo de eventos.
  10. 10. Consiste en hacer una exploración del futuro (prospectiva) sobre la base de una serie de eventos que pueden o no ocurrir dentro de un horizonte temporal considerado. en tal sentido, el vocablo o termino “evento” se refiere aquí; a una hipótesis que puede o no ser cierta, según que tal evento ocurra o no en el marco temporal analizado. Los escenarios futuros que pueden presentarse, dependerán estrictamente de la ocurrencia o no-ocurrencia de los eventos, es decir, : la dinámica de los acontecimientos factibles de presentarse, conformarán el abanico de los escenarios que describen el futuro posible.
  11. 11. No basta con identificar un conjunto de eventos cuyas combinatorias de ocurrencia especifiquen los escenarios futuros posibles; sino que también es necesario establecer las inter.- relaciones en cuanto a la ocurrencia entre unos y otros, esto es, el impacto cruzado en las ocurrencias de los mismos. Este punto es esencial para poder entender la lógica en el uso de ésta técnica prospectiva: la ocurrencia de un evento dado puede impactar positiva o negativamente la ocurrencia de otro evento dado.
  12. 12. Matriz método de Leopold Uno de los primeros métodos sistemáticos de evaluación de impactos ambientales, es la matriz de Leopold, fue diseñada para la evaluación de impactos asociados con casi cualquier tipo de proyectos de construcción. Está basado en una matriz de 100 acciones que pueden causar impacto al ambiente y representado por columnas y 88 características y condiciones ambientales representadas por filas. Como resultado, los impactos a ser analizados suman 8,800.
  13. 13. Es como una lista de chequeo que incorpora información cualitativa sobre relaciones de causa y efecto, pero también es de gran utilidad para la presentación ordenada de los resultados de la evaluación. Del mismo modo que no se aplican a cada proyecto todas las acciones sugeridas en la matriz de Leopold original, también puede ocurrir que en ciertos proyectos, las interacciones resultantes no estén listadas como base única para la identificación de efectos, con lo que pueden olvidarse algunos efectos peculiares del proyecto bajo estudio. Entre sus desventajas se incluye el hecho de que las matrices son técnicas bidimensionales que no permiten la consideración de la variable tiempo y que no se prestan para evaluar la importancia de los costos o beneficios ambientales en términos relativos.
  14. 14. Hay que tomar en cuenta que para una evaluación específica no necesariamente se utilizan todas las acciones ni todas las características, ya que por las condiciones del medio natural en que se desarrolle el proyecto no existan ciertos factores ambientales y que también el proyecto no contenga acciones que alteren los factores ambientales presentes. No es selectiva y no posee ningún mecanismo para destacar áreas críticas de interés y no distingue entre impactos transitorios y duraderos Una de las fallas más criticadas de la matriz es su falta de objetividad cada usuario tiene la libertad de escoger el número (entre 1 y 10) o el número (entre 1 y 5) que mejor le parece que representa la magnitud e importancia del impacto. Tampoco se prevé la probabilidad de que ocurra el impacto, cada predicción es tratada como si tuviera 100 por ciento de probabilidad de ocurrir.
  15. 15. Similarmente, no hay manera de indicar la variabilidad ambiental que incluiría la posibilidad de casos extremos que presentarían peligros no aceptables si ocurriesen, la matriz no es eficiente en la identificación de interacciones, sin embargo como los resultados son presentados en un sólo diagrama, algunas interacciones pueden ser notadas en algunos casos, por el analista. A pesar de que el método de la matriz de Leopold posee un número evidente de limitaciones, a menudo puede ser útil en ofrecer una guía inicial en diseñar futuros estudios y evaluaciones.

