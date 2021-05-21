Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BADASS ACTIVATION CHALLENGE 5 DAYS TO REBOOT YOUR MORNING ROUTINE FOR MASSIVE SUCCESS AND MOMENTUM! MAY 24-28 Simon Parson...
THE POWER OF CONSISTENCY "SMALL CONSISTENT ACTIONS OVER TIME EQUAL RADICAL RESULTS" - DARREN HARDY DAY 1 Hallie Avolio LEA...
HARDEN THE F*CK UP! LEARN HOW TO LEVERAGE PAIN AND PLEASURE TO INCREASE YOUR MOTIVATION AND MENTAL TOUGHNESS. KNOW WHAT TO...
VISUALIZATION & MEDITATION LEARN THE SCIENCE BEHIND VISUALIZATION AND HOW TO MORE EFFECTIVELY MANIFEST YOUR IDEAL FUTURE. ...
AFFIRMATIONS AFFIRMATIONS ARE A POWERFUL TOOL THAT CREATE NEW NEURAL PATHWAYS IN YOUR BRAIN BY REWIRING ANY STORIES YOU HA...
JOURNALING THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO REALLY ACTIVATE YOUR THOUGHTS, SET INTENTIONS, AND SEE YOUR PERSONAL PROGRESS A...
REGISTER NOW CHALLENGE STARTS NEXT WEEK
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Self Improvement
19 views
May. 21, 2021

Badass Activation Challenge

5 days to reboot your morning routine for maximum momentum.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Badass Activation Challenge

  1. 1. BADASS ACTIVATION CHALLENGE 5 DAYS TO REBOOT YOUR MORNING ROUTINE FOR MASSIVE SUCCESS AND MOMENTUM! MAY 24-28 Simon Parsons & Hallie Avolio LEAD BY:
  2. 2. THE POWER OF CONSISTENCY "SMALL CONSISTENT ACTIONS OVER TIME EQUAL RADICAL RESULTS" - DARREN HARDY DAY 1 Hallie Avolio LEAD BY:
  3. 3. HARDEN THE F*CK UP! LEARN HOW TO LEVERAGE PAIN AND PLEASURE TO INCREASE YOUR MOTIVATION AND MENTAL TOUGHNESS. KNOW WHAT TO DO WHEN YOUR MINDSET STARTS TO GET WORN DOWN. DAY 2 Simon Parsons LEAD BY:
  4. 4. VISUALIZATION & MEDITATION LEARN THE SCIENCE BEHIND VISUALIZATION AND HOW TO MORE EFFECTIVELY MANIFEST YOUR IDEAL FUTURE. DAY 3 Simon Parsons LEAD BY:
  5. 5. AFFIRMATIONS AFFIRMATIONS ARE A POWERFUL TOOL THAT CREATE NEW NEURAL PATHWAYS IN YOUR BRAIN BY REWIRING ANY STORIES YOU HAVE BEEN TOLD THAT NO LONGER EXIST. DAY 4 Hallie Avolio LEAD BY:
  6. 6. JOURNALING THIS IS ONE OF THE BEST WAYS TO REALLY ACTIVATE YOUR THOUGHTS, SET INTENTIONS, AND SEE YOUR PERSONAL PROGRESS AND GROWTH OVER TIME. DAY 5 Hallie Avolio LEAD BY:
  7. 7. REGISTER NOW CHALLENGE STARTS NEXT WEEK

×