ABERDEEN 2040 Seminars Week 1 Session 2 PSE 5
Preparing for a seminar Today we are going to look at: • expressing & responding to opinions Before we start In your count...
Responding to an opinion Education should be a priority for government spending, even more than health, transport, and def...
Responding to an opinion Ex2 Listen to extract 2 from the discussion about education. The speakers are talking about: Educ...
Responding to an opinion Ex 2. Answer: A and B agree that education is very important. C thinks other things like health a...
Language to express and exchange opinions p10
1. I think that …. Giving opinion 2. What about you …Asking for 3. For me ….. Giving opinion 4. I would say ( that)….. Giv...
Decide whether you agree or disagree with the following statements: 1. Universities should prepare students for work 2. Re...
ABERDEEN 2040 Seminar Skills Preparing for a seminar (Weds) PSE 5
Preparing for seminar 1. Your lecturer might give you some reading before the seminar. Doing this reading will help you th...
Preparing for seminar DO think about all the arguments: For , against and opinions that balance aspects of both DO evaluat...
Preparing for a seminar In groups, your teacher will give you one of these topics to prepare 1. Students in higher educati...
Preparing for a seminar Use the following headings to make notes about your ideas 1. Topic & focus 2. Main argument for 3....
Week 1 Seminars lesson 2

  1. 1. ABERDEEN 2040 Seminars Week 1 Session 2 PSE 5
  2. 2. Preparing for a seminar Today we are going to look at: • expressing & responding to opinions Before we start In your country is it considered impolite to disagree with the opinions of: a) Lecturers b) Classmates What we are going to cover today
  3. 3. Responding to an opinion Education should be a priority for government spending, even more than health, transport, and defence Ex1. Do you agree with this statement? Note down 2 points to support your view. In groups, discuss your opinions. Oxford EAP unit 1 p 9 task 4
  4. 4. Responding to an opinion Ex2 Listen to extract 2 from the discussion about education. The speakers are talking about: Education should be a priority for government spending, even more than health, transport, and defence 1. Do the speakers agree or disagree with the statement? 2. Did any of the speakers make the same point as you or other people in your group? Oxford EAP unit 1 p 9 task 4
  5. 5. Responding to an opinion Ex 2. Answer: A and B agree that education is very important. C thinks other things like health and transport are also important. Oxford EAP unit 1 p 9 task 4
  6. 6. Language to express and exchange opinions p10
  7. 7. 1. I think that …. 2. What about you … 3. For me ….. 4. I would say ( that)….. 5. Yeah absolutely 6. Yeah but what about ..? a. What do you think? b. I see what you mean c. I don’t agree with that d. I think that is right but e. I wouldn’t say that f. I agree with /that Opinions p10 Task 5, ex1 Listen again to extract 2 & tick the phrases that you hear
  8. 8. 1. I think that …. 2. What about you … 3. For me ….. 4. I would say ( that)….. 5. Yeah absolutely 6. Yeah but what about ..? a. What do you think? b. I see what you mean c. I don’t agree with that d. I think that is right but e. I wouldn’t say that f. I agree with /that Opinions p10 Task 5 Listen & tick the phrases that you hear
  9. 9. 1. I think that …. 2. What about you … 3. For me ….. 4. I would say ( that)….. 5. Yeah absolutely 6. Yeah but what about ..? a. What do you think? b. I see what you mean c. I don’t agree with that d. I think that is right but e. I wouldn’t say that f. I agree with /that Opinions Task 5: ex 2 Decide which function from the blue box on p10 each point is used for : Giving opinion/Asking for opinion/ Agreeing/ Disagreeing/Recognizing opinion
  10. 10. 1. I think that …. Giving opinion 2. What about you …Asking for 3. For me ….. Giving opinion 4. I would say ( that)….. Giving opinion 5. Yeah absolutely Agreeing 6. Yeah but what about ..? Asking for a. What do you think? Asking b. I see what you mean Recognizing opinion/agreeing c. I don’t agree with that Disagreeing d. I think that is right but Disagreeing (politely) + recognizing opinion e. I wouldn’t say that disagreeing f. I agree with /that Agreeing Opinions Task 5: ex 2 Decide which function from the blue box on p10 each point is used for : Giving opinion/Asking for opinion/ Agreeing/ Disagreeing/Recognizing opinion
  11. 11. Decide whether you agree or disagree with the following statements: 1. Universities should prepare students for work 2. Research in areas such as literature is not valuable 3. Everyone should go to university 4. Lectures are old school. Universities should adopt more modern forms of teaching and learning such as using social media To prepare for a group discussion, make notes about your view; arguments for and against it and examples and reasons Opinions Over to you
  12. 12. ABERDEEN 2040 Seminar Skills Preparing for a seminar (Weds) PSE 5
  13. 13. Preparing for seminar 1. Your lecturer might give you some reading before the seminar. Doing this reading will help you think about what you will discuss and understand the points that your classmates & lecturers make. 2. Think about your opinions on what you have read? Is there evidence in the reading that supports that opinion? If not do you need to reconsider Remember: academic critical thinking is about evaluating the evidence and then coming to an opinion. How can you prepare for a seminar?
  14. 14. Preparing for seminar DO think about all the arguments: For , against and opinions that balance aspects of both DO evaluate the evidence . In an academic context opinions are only accepted if there is evidence to support them DON’T start with an opinion then try to find evidence because this will mean that you haven’t evaluated all the arguments & evidence Critical Thinking & Seminar Skills
  15. 15. Preparing for a seminar In groups, your teacher will give you one of these topics to prepare 1. Students in higher education should be required to learn a foreign language 2. Having a university education is necessary for a successful life 3. Subjects related to science, technology, engineering & medicine are more important than subjects in the humanities such as history and the arts Oxford EAP p 10 task 6
  16. 16. Preparing for a seminar Use the following headings to make notes about your ideas 1. Topic & focus 2. Main argument for 3. Main argument against 4. Examples & reasons 5. Your conclusions & opinion Oxford EAP p 10 task 6

