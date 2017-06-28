Spanish Year 12 Summer 2017 work

Year 12 reading, translation and grammar homework
Dear students, • This work will give you an idea on differents skills that are assessed at A level Spanish (vocabulary: sy...
Un blog personal de las experiencias de José Guerrero, un joven español. Escribe un párrafo en español resumiendo lo que h...
Reading and Writing Answer all questions in the spaces provided Lee este texto de la novela de José Martí, Amistad funesta...
Exercise 3
Iñaki Urdangarín Translate this passage into English.
Year 12 Grammar Learning Homework Use the link above to practise grammar : the present, preterit and imperfect . Practise ...
Literature Dear students, as you know, literature is part of your A level course. The book you will be studying for your A...
  1. 1. Year 12 reading, translation and grammar homework
  2. 2. Dear students, • This work will give you an idea on differents skills that are assessed at A level Spanish (vocabulary: synonyms, summarising, translating etc.) • You will need about 2 hours to complete (the reading and translation) • 1 hour for Grammar and 2 hours for literature
  3. 3. Un blog personal de las experiencias de José Guerrero, un joven español. Escribe un párrafo en español resumiendo lo que has entendido. No debes usar más de 90 palabras y debes incluir los siguientes puntos en tu resumen. Incluye: • La experiencia de José Guerrero en el instituto. (tres detalles) [3 marks] • Las ayudas que hay para los alumnos en los institutos. (tres detalles) [3 marks] • Si volvería a su antiguo instituto [1 mark] Hay cinco puntos adicionales por la calidad de tu español escrito. Escribe usando frases completas y, en la medida de lo posible, debes utilizar tus propias palabras. [5 marks] Exercise 1
  4. 4. Reading and Writing Answer all questions in the spaces provided Lee este texto de la novela de José Martí, Amistad funesta. Complétalo, escogiendo palabras de la lista A – P en la página siguiente. Escribe la letra de la palabra en la casilla. Exercise 2
  5. 5. Exercise 3
  6. 6. Iñaki Urdangarín Translate this passage into English.
  7. 7. Year 12 Grammar Learning Homework Use the link above to practise grammar : the present, preterit and imperfect . Practise using quizzes; you will be tested on this in September Exercise 4 http://studyspanish.com/verbs
  8. 8. Literature Dear students, as you know, literature is part of your A level course. The book you will be studying for your A level is called “Como Agua Para Chocolate”. This book was written Laura Esquivel. Please buy this book, read it making notes as you will be given a quiz related to your understanding of the content of the book in September. Exercise 6

