Presentación de las ventajas de la web 2.0

Web 2.0 en la educación • La Web 2.0 potencia espacios de interacción social, la participación colectiva y gratuita basada...
 La web se constituye en una “plataforma” de servicios y aplicaciones, los cuales se caracterizan principalmente por: man...
 La aparición de herramientas web 2.0, para muchos identificada por la aparición de las redes sociales y surgimiento de b...
Beneficios de las herramientas Web 2.0 en la Educación
Para el docente:  Metodologías prácticas en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje.  Desarrollo de las nuevas experiencias ...
Para el estudiante:  El aprendizaje es más eficiente, ya que el alumnado participa siendo parte activa del mismo.  No re...
 Es una forma de romper los muros del aula.  Lo que se hace en clase se continúa trabajando desde casa o desde otros esp...
Video de las ventajas de la Web 2.0 en la Educación
Descripción de la web 2.0 y ventajas

  1. 1. FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN LICENCIATURA EN CIENCIAS DE LA EDUCACIÓN BÁSICA TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y COMUNICACIÓN TEMA: VENTAJAS DE LAS HERRAMIENTAS WEB 2.0 EN LA EDUCACIÓN ALUMNA: SILVIA PATRICIA CARRIÓN PIEDRA PROFESORA: ING. SILVIA MORALES N. FECHA: 14 DE ABRIL DE 2018
  2. 2. Web 2.0 en la educación • La Web 2.0 potencia espacios de interacción social, la participación colectiva y gratuita basada en tecnologías abiertas, flexibles y fáciles de utilizar por los internautas. • La Web 2.0, no es solamente una revolución tecnológica, que abandera un conjunto de tecnologías que permiten desarrollos web más interactivos, es más una actitud, una revolución social que busca una arquitectura de la participación a través de aplicaciones y servicios abiertos (O´Reilly, 2005; Downes, 2005).
  3. 3.  La web se constituye en una “plataforma” de servicios y aplicaciones, los cuales se caracterizan principalmente por: manejar interfaces agradables y fáciles de utilizar.  En el campo educativo la web 2.0 brinda oportunidades para la aplicación de estrategias didácticas innovadoras.  estimulan el desarrollo de competencias para el manejo crítico y responsable de la información (búsqueda, selección, organización, análisis). Integración de la Web 2.0 en la Educación
  4. 4.  La aparición de herramientas web 2.0, para muchos identificada por la aparición de las redes sociales y surgimiento de blogs, que volvieron al Internet más dinámico e interactivo. Herramientas web 2.0 en la educación BLOG HERRAMIENT AS COLABORATI VAS REDES SOCIALES MAPAS CONCEPTUAL ES Y MENTALES PRESENTACI ONES PODCAST
  5. 5. Beneficios de las herramientas Web 2.0 en la Educación
  6. 6. Para el docente:  Metodologías prácticas en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje.  Desarrollo de las nuevas experiencias e innovación.  Aumento en el interés por la web.  No requiere grandes conocimientos informáticos.  Acceso inmediato a la información y a la aportación que se puede hacer de la misma. Ventajas de la Web 2.0 en la Educación
  7. 7. Para el estudiante:  El aprendizaje es más eficiente, ya que el alumnado participa siendo parte activa del mismo.  No requiere de grandes conocimientos informáticos, con un nivel de usuario cualquiera puede usar las herramientas web 2.0  Más herramientas de trabajo para crear documentos o archivos que usan en la educación.  En el proceso de enseñanza – aprendizaje, se pueden aplicar metodologías más prácticas.
  8. 8.  Es una forma de romper los muros del aula.  Lo que se hace en clase se continúa trabajando desde casa o desde otros espacios.  Publicar, saberse leído/a, comentado/a y observado resulta estimulante.  Las herramientas de la web 2.0 son tan fáciles de usar que apenas se requiere tiempo de aprendizaje.  Es divertido.  No se aprende escuchando.  Aumenta las capacidades sociales y de colaboración humana.
  9. 9. Video de las ventajas de la Web 2.0 en la Educación

