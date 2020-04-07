Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Por Silvio Dutra
2 “Haverá um só rebanho e um só pastor”. Palavras ditas pelo Senhor Jesus. Esta é a grande verdade que permeia toda a rela...
3 o caráter universal da sua salvação, destinada a redimir pessoas de todos os povos, línguas e nações. E digno de registr...
4 15 Porque não recebestes o espírito de escravidão, para viverdes, outra vez, atemorizados, mas recebestes o espírito de ...
5 38 Porque eu estou bem certo de que nem a morte, nem a vida, nem os anjos, nem os principados, nem as coisas do presente...
6 Em decorrência desta nossa identificação com Cristo, na continuidade a que somos chamados a dar ao Seu próprio ministéri...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Um só Rebanho e um só Pastor

41 views

Published on

“Mas, por amor de ti, somos entregues à morte continuamente, somos considerados como ovelhas para o matadouro.” (Salmo 44.22).

Published in: Spiritual
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Um só Rebanho e um só Pastor

  1. 1. Por Silvio Dutra
  2. 2. 2 “Haverá um só rebanho e um só pastor”. Palavras ditas pelo Senhor Jesus. Esta é a grande verdade que permeia toda a relação dos fiéis autênticos com Deus. Se Deus não tivesse se manifestado e se revelado ao mundo, a condição de adoração seria ainda politeísta, ou seja, com a crença em vários deuses, conforme estes eram apresentados, por exemplo, no panteão dos romanos e dos gregos. Se Deus não tivesse se revelado desde os primórdios, e especialmente a partir dos dias de Abraão e Moisés, certamente estaríamos tateando no escuro à procura de um Pastor para as nossas almas. Não teríamos nenhuma noção correta e adequada sobre a questão do bem e do mal. Não conheceríamos a nossa real condição moral e espiritual, quanto a se é aprovada ou reprovada por Deus. Há um só rebanho no que tange àqueles que pertencem a Deus, porque há somente um Pastor que nos foi dado para nos conduzir aos pastos verdejantes celestiais. Este não era um privilégio dos crentes verdadeiros da nação eleita de Israel, conforme nosso Senhor revelou clara e diretamente a nós,
  3. 3. 3 o caráter universal da sua salvação, destinada a redimir pessoas de todos os povos, línguas e nações. E digno de registro é a verdade que as ovelhas do Senhor, sem uma só exceção, foram reputadas para o matadouro, para seguirem os passos do Seus Senhor e Pastor, que deu Sua vida e sofreu por elas. Assim como é o Pastor, importa que sejam também as ovelhas, inclusive no que se refere a participarem em alguma medida dos Seus sofrimentos, pois aprouve ao Pai, identificá-las em tudo com o Seu Salvador e Senhor, quer nas coisas relativas aos Seus sofrimentos, quer à Sua glória, de modo que se não sofrermos com Cristo e por amor a Ele, não podemos ter parte no Seu reino e na glória que há de se manifestar a todos os Seus santos. Nós temos esta verdade registrada em textos bíblicos como os que passaremos a citar: “Mas, por amor de ti, somos entregues à morte continuamente, somos considerados como ovelhas para o matadouro.” (Salmo 44.22). “14 Pois todos os que são guiados pelo Espírito de Deus são filhos de Deus.
  4. 4. 4 15 Porque não recebestes o espírito de escravidão, para viverdes, outra vez, atemorizados, mas recebestes o espírito de adoção, baseados no qual clamamos: Aba, Pai. 16 O próprio Espírito testifica com o nosso espírito que somos filhos de Deus. 17 Ora, se somos filhos, somos também herdeiros, herdeiros de Deus e co-herdeiros com Cristo; se com ele sofremos, também com ele seremos glorificados. 18 Porque para mim tenho por certo que os sofrimentos do tempo presente não podem ser comparados com a glória a ser revelada em nós.” (Romanos 8.14-18). “35 Quem nos separará do amor de Cristo? Será tribulação, ou angústia, ou perseguição, ou fome, ou nudez, ou perigo, ou espada? 36 Como está escrito: Por amor de ti, somos entregues à morte o dia todo, fomos considerados como ovelhas para o matadouro. 37 Em todas estas coisas, porém, somos mais que vencedores, por meio daquele que nos amou.
  5. 5. 5 38 Porque eu estou bem certo de que nem a morte, nem a vida, nem os anjos, nem os principados, nem as coisas do presente, nem do porvir, nem os poderes, 39 nem a altura, nem a profundidade, nem qualquer outra criatura poderá separar-nos do amor de Deus, que está em Cristo Jesus, nosso Senhor.” (Romanos 8.35-39). “11 Fiel é esta palavra: Se já morremos com ele, também viveremos com ele; 12 se perseveramos, também com ele reinaremos; se o negamos, ele, por sua vez, nos negará;” (II Timóteo 2.11,2). “Porque vos foi concedida a graça de padecerdes por Cristo e não somente de crerdes nele,” (Filipenses 1.29). Das muitas evidências que existem para comprovar que somos de fato ovelhas de Cristo, esta participação paciente e perseverante dos sofrimentos que são decorrentes de confessarmos o Seu Nome, é uma das maiores, pois prova que temos participado da vida do Cordeiro de Deus que tira o pecado do mundo, e que é manso e humilde de coração.
  6. 6. 6 Em decorrência desta nossa identificação com Cristo, na continuidade a que somos chamados a dar ao Seu próprio ministério de salvar os pecadores, recebemos antes de qualquer outra, esta designação de ovelhas do Seu redil, pois é na mansidão e no suportar sofrimentos por amor ao evangelho, que o testemunho deve ser sustentado no mundo. Este pequeno rebanho é enviado pelo Pastor como ovelhas para o meio de lobos, e por isso lhes recomenda simplicidade e prudência, porque o testemunho do evangelho verdadeiro não é aceito pela maioria do mundo, e uma das razões para isto é que pouco se dispõem a se tornarem ovelhas mansas e humildes de corações, que é a condição para se pertencer a Cristo.

×