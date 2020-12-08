Um Homem Piedoso Não se Entrega a Nenhum Pecado - Thomas Watson

Successfully reported this slideshow.
W342 Watson,Thomas 1620-1686. Um homem piedoso não se entrega a nenhum pecado / ThomasWatson Tradução,adaptação eediçãopor...
Quanto ao homem piedoso, embora o pecado viva nele, ele não vive em pecado. Um homem piedoso pode entrar em pecado devido ...
Deus é pesado e ele usa todos os meios para expulsá-lo. A vontade é contra isso. Um homem piedoso entra em seu protesto co...
(2) Um homem piedoso sabe que pecados secretos são, em certo sentido, piores do que outros. Eles revelam mais astúcia e at...
Um homem piedoso não ousa viajar por riquezas ao longo da estrada do diabo. Esses são ganhos tristes, que fazem o homem pe...
que estavam em suas fronteiras. Se nós quisermos ter paz em nossas almas, devemos manter uma guerra contra nosso pecado fa...
quais um homem pode resistir melhor. Se eles vierem para se divertir, ele pode adiá-los com mais facilidade. Mas o pecado ...
verdadeiramente culpados a respeito de nosso irmão... portanto, veio sobre nós esta angústia" (Gênesis 42:21). Então, quan...
afeições que nos prendem a tais pecados preferidos, jamais poderemos nos livrar deles pelo simples exercício da nossa vont...
alcançarem uma vida de íntima comunhão com o Senhor, com a determinação de tudo viverem e fazerem para honrá-lo e para a S...
(1) Pecados de omissão. Alguns acham que não é importante omitir a oração familiar ou particular. Eles podem durar vários ...
pode segurar um pássaro por uma asa. Satanás prendeu Judas com um pecado. 2. Um pecado vivido prova que o coração não está...
mosca morta estragará toda a caixa do precioso unguento. 7. Um pecado vivido será uma locomotiva para comer a paz de consc...
provação. Um homem que machucou seu ombro não pode carregar um fardo pesado, e um homem que tem alguma culpa em sua consci...
contínuo e incansável que faleceram ainda na flor da juventude, antes mesmo dos trinta anos de idade, pode parecer uma gra...
Aqueles que não se esforçam pelo reino dos céus, que não batem à porta constantemente, que não lançam mão do arado, que nã...
5 Porque, se fomos unidos com ele na semelhança da sua morte, certamente, o seremos também na semelhança da sua ressurreiç...
16 Não sabeis que daquele a quem vos ofereceis como servos para obediência, desse mesmo a quem obedeceis sois servos, seja...
1 João1 1 O que era desde o princípio, o que temos ouvido, o que temos visto com os nossos próprios olhos, o que contempla...
10 Se dissermos que não temos cometido pecado, fazemo-lo mentiroso, e a sua palavra não está em nós. 1 João2 1 Filhinhos m...
10 Aquele que ama a seu irmão permanece na luz, e nele não há nenhum tropeço. 11 Aquele, porém, que odeia a seu irmão está...
teriam permanecido conosco; todavia, eles se foram para que ficasse manifesto que nenhum deles é dos nossos. 20 E vós poss...
29 Se sabeis que ele é justo, reconhecei também que todo aquele que pratica a justiça é nascido dele. 24
Uma verdade bíblica que é muito negligenciada em nossos dias é esta constante do título deste livro. O pecado é para ser de fato mortificado pelos crentes.

  1. 1. W342 Watson,Thomas 1620-1686. Um homem piedoso não se entrega a nenhum pecado / ThomasWatson Tradução,adaptação eediçãoporSilvioDutra – Rio de Janeiro, 2020. 23p.; 14,8 x 21cm 1. Teologia. 2. Vida Cristã 2. Graça 3. Fé. 4. Alves, Silvio Dutra I. Título A CDD 230 2
  2. 2. Quanto ao homem piedoso, embora o pecado viva nele, ele não vive em pecado. Um homem piedoso pode entrar em pecado devido à fraqueza - mas ele não continua nesse caminho. Ele ora: "Sonda-me, ó Deus, e conheça meu coração; teste- me e conheça meus pensamentos. Aponte qualquer coisa em mim que o ofenda e conduza- me ao longo do caminho da vida eterna." (Salmo 139: 24). Pergunta: O que é condescender com o pecado? Resposta 1: Dar o peito e amamentar. Assim como um pai afetuoso humilha seu filho e permite que ele tenha o que deseja, condescender com o pecado é agradar o pecado. Resposta 2: Ser indulgente com o pecado é cometê-lo com deleite. O ímpio "se deleita na maldade" (2 Tes 2:12). Nesse sentido, um homem piedoso não se entrega ao pecado. Embora o pecado esteja nele, ele está preocupado com isso e ficaria feliz em se livrar dele. Há tanta diferença entre o pecado no ímpio e o pecado no piedoso - como entre o veneno na serpente e o veneno no homem. O veneno em uma serpente está em seu lugar natural - mas o veneno no corpo de um homem é prejudicial e ele usa antídotos para expeli-lo. Portanto, o pecado em um homem ímpio é agradável, estando em seu lugar natural - mas o pecado em um filho de 3
  3. 3. Deus é pesado e ele usa todos os meios para expulsá-lo. A vontade é contra isso. Um homem piedoso entra em seu protesto contra o pecado: "Oh, que pessoa miserável eu sou! Quem me libertará desta vida que é dominada pelo pecado?" (Romanos 7:24). Um filho de Deus, enquanto comete pecado, Em particular, existem quatro tipos de pecado, que um homem piedoso não se permite: 1. Pecados SECRETOS. Alguns são mais modestos do que cometer pecados flagrantes. Isso seria uma mancha em sua reputação. Mas eles ficarão remoendo o pecado em um canto: "Saul praticou o mal secretamente" (1 Sam 23: 9). Nem todos irão pecar na varanda - mas talvez eles irão pecar atrás da cortina. Raquel não carregava as imagens de seu pai como um pano de sela para ser exposto ao público - mas ela as colocou sob ela e sentou-se sobre elas (Gênesis 31:34). Muitos carregam seus pecados secretamente. Mas um homem piedoso não ousa pecar secretamente: (1) Ele sabe que Deus vê em segredo, "pois conhece os segredos de cada coração". (Salmo 44:21). Como Deus não pode ser enganado por nossa sutileza, ele não pode ser excluído por nosso sigilo. 4
  4. 4. (2) Um homem piedoso sabe que pecados secretos são, em certo sentido, piores do que outros. Eles revelam mais astúcia e ateísmo. O pecador da cortina se faz crer que Deus não vê: "Filho do homem, você viu o que os líderes de Israel estão fazendo com seus ídolos em quartos escuros? Eles estão dizendo: O Senhor não nos vê!" (Ezequiel 8:12). Aqueles que têm olhos ruins pensam que o sol está escuro. Como provoca a Deus que o ateísmo dos homens ignore sua onisciência! "Aquele que formou o olho, não verá?" (Salmo 94: 9). (3) Um homem piedoso sabe que os pecados secretos não escaparão da justiça de Deus. Um juiz no tribunal não pode punir nenhuma ofensa, senão o que é provado por testemunhas. Ele não pode punir a traição do coração - mas os pecados do coração são tão visíveis a Deus como se estivessem escritos na testa. Assim como Deus recompensará os deveres secretos, ele se vingará dos pecados secretos. 2. Pecados ATRAÍDOS. O ganho é a isca de ouro com a qual Satanás pesca as almas! "O doce cheiro do dinheiro." Esta foi a última tentação que ele usou com Cristo: "Tudo isso eu te darei" (Mt 4: 9). Mas Cristo viu o anzol sob a isca. Muitos que escaparam de pecados graves ainda estão presos em uma rede de ouro. Para ganhar o mundo, eles usarão rotas indiretas. 5
  5. 5. Um homem piedoso não ousa viajar por riquezas ao longo da estrada do diabo. Esses são ganhos tristes, que fazem o homem perder a paz de consciência e finalmente o céu. Aquele que obtém uma propriedade por injustiça enche seu travesseiro de espinhos, e sua cabeça ficará muito inquieta quando ele morrer. "De que adianta o homem ganhar o mundo inteiro, e perder sua alma?" Mateus 16:26. 3. Um pecado AMADO PREDILETO. “Joguemos fora tudo o que nos atrapalha e o pecado que tão facilmente nos enreda, e corramos com perseverança a carreira que nos foi traçada”. Hebreus 12: 1. Geralmente há um pecado que é o favorito - o pecado que o coração mais gosta. Um pecado amado está no seio de um homem como o discípulo que Jesus amava, encostado em seu seio (João 13:23). Um homem piedoso não cometerá um pecado querido: "Eu me mantive longe da minha iniqüidade" (Salmo 18:23). "Não tolerarei o pecado da minha constituição, a que o preconceito do meu coração se inclina mais naturalmente." "Não luteis nem com o pequeno nem com o grande, mas somente com o rei" (1 Reis 22: 31). Um homem piedoso luta contra este pecado rei. O oráculo de Apolo respondeu ao povo de Cyrrha que se eles quisessem viver em paz entre si, eles deveriam fazer guerra contínua com os estranhos 6
  6. 6. que estavam em suas fronteiras. Se nós quisermos ter paz em nossas almas, devemos manter uma guerra contra nosso pecado favorito e nunca parar até que seja subjugado. Pergunta: Como saberemos qual é o nosso pecado amado? Resposta 1: O pecado que um homem não gosta de reprovar é o pecado querido. Herodes não suportou que seu incesto fosse criticado. Se o profeta se intrometer com esse pecado, isso lhe custará a cabeça! "Não toque em minhas Herodias!" Os homens podem se contentar com a reprovação de outros pecados - mas se o ministro colocar o dedo na ferida e tocar nesse pecado - seus corações começarão a arder em malícia contra ele! Resposta 2: O pecado sobre o qual os pensamentos mais correm é o pecado querido. Seja qual for o caminho que os pensamentos vão, o coração vai. Aquele que está apaixonado por uma pessoa não pode afastar seus pensamentos dessa pessoa. Examine qual é o pecado que mais corre em sua mente, qual é o pecado que está em primeiro lugar em seus pensamentos e o cumprimenta pela manhã - esse é o seu pecado predominante. Resposta 3: O pecado que tem mais poder sobre nós, e mais facilmente nos leva cativos, é aquele amado pela alma. Existem alguns pecados aos 7
  7. 7. quais um homem pode resistir melhor. Se eles vierem para se divertir, ele pode adiá-los com mais facilidade. Mas o pecado íntimo vem como um pretendente, e ele não pode negá-lo - mas é vencido por ele. O jovem do Evangelho havia repelido muitos pecados - mas havia um pecado que o manchava: a cobiça. Cristãos, observem por qual pecado vocês são mais prontamente levados cativos - que é a prostituta em seu seio! É uma coisa triste que um homem seja tão enfeitiçado pela luxúria, que se isso lhe pede para se separar não apenas da metade do reino (Ester 7: 2), mas de todo o reino dos céus, ele deve se separar dele, para gratificar aquela luxúria! Resposta 4: O pecado que os homens usam para defender é o pecado amado. Quem tem uma joia preciosa no peito, vai defendê-la até a morte. Portanto, quando houver algum pecado no peito, os homens o defenderão. O pecado que defendemos e disputamos é o pecado que assedia. Se o pecado é a raiva, o justficamos: "É bom estar irado" (Jonas 4: 9). Se o pecado é a cobiça e nós o vindicamos e talvez torçamos as Escrituras para justificá-lo - esse é o pecado que está mais próximo do coração. Resposta 5: O pecado que mais nos perturba e que mais nos atinge em uma hora de fraqueza e angústia é o pecado de Dalila! Quando os irmãos de José estavam angustiados, seu pecado em vender seu irmão veio à lembrança: "Nós somos 8
  8. 8. verdadeiramente culpados a respeito de nosso irmão... portanto, veio sobre nós esta angústia" (Gênesis 42:21). Então, quando um homem está doente e a consciência diz: "Você é culpado de tal pecado; você entrou nele e o enrolou como mel debaixo da língua!" A consciência está lendo para ele um sermão triste. Esse era o pecado amado, com certeza. Resposta 6: O pecado que o homem tem mais dificuldade em abandonar é o pecado querido. De todos os seus filhos, Jacó encontrou a maior dificuldade em se separar de Benjamin. Então o pecador diz: "Deste e daquele pecado eu me separei - mas Benjamin deve ir, devo me separar deste pecado delicioso? Isso fere meu coração!" Como acontece com um castelo que tem vários fortes ao redor, o primeiro e o segundo fortes são tomados - mas quando se trata do castelo , o governador prefere lutar e morrer do que ceder. Assim, um homem pode permitir que alguns de seus pecados sejam demolidos - mas quando se trata de um pecado preferudi, desse é como tomar o castelo; ele nunca concordará em se separar disso! Esse é o pecado principal com certeza. (Nota do Tradutor: Diga-se em acréscimo a isto, que o poder para se separar de tal tipo de pecado não se encontra na mera resolução do homem, mas somente pela libertação operada por Jesus Cristo. Enquanto Ele não derrubar com poder as 9
  9. 9. afeições que nos prendem a tais pecados preferidos, jamais poderemos nos livrar deles pelo simples exercício da nossa vontade em deixá- los, o qual a propósito deve também ser aplicado no processo, porque o reino do céu deve ser tomado por esforço. Nesta categoria de pecado encontram-se especialmente os vícios em abuso de drogas alucinógenas, sejam legais, como o caso do álcool e do cigarro, ou então as ilegais como a maconha, cocaína etc. Aqui há uma associação maligna entre os desejos do corpo com os desejos da alma, e não é tarefa fácil livrar-se deles, caso não haja de fato uma decidida entrega a um programa de disciplina para a abstenção deles, bem como uma recorrência diária a Jesus para permanecer junto dele recebendo poder da Sua graça para manter a alma, o corpo e os seus desejos subjugados à sua paz e domínio próprio. Mas, quando o que é viciado considera o poder do seu vício maior do que o poder de Jesus, por tal incredulidade, dificilmente será vista uma obra de real libertação sendo operada. São muitos os testemunhos de libertação que existem sobre aqueles que alcançaram a vitória por meio da fé em Jesus, e por buscarem continuamente o Seu auxílio, não somente para serem libertados do seu mal, mas sobretudo para 10
  10. 10. alcançarem uma vida de íntima comunhão com o Senhor, com a determinação de tudo viverem e fazerem para honrá-lo e para a Sua exclusiva glória.) O pecado que assedia é um pecado que provoca Deus. Os sábios de Tróia aconselharam Príamo a mandar Helena de volta aos gregos, não se permitindo mais ser abusada pelos encantos de sua beleza, porque mantê-la dentro da cidade seria o alicerce de uma guerra fatal. Portanto, devemos deixar de lado nosso pecado de Dalila, para que não incendeie o Deus do céu e o faça começar uma guerra contra nós. O pecado que assedia é, de todos os outros, o mais perigoso. Assim como a força de Sansão está em seu cabelo, a força do pecado está neste amado pecado. É como um veneno atingindo o coração, o que traz a morte. Um homem piedoso lançará o machado do arrependimento a este pecado e o derrubará! Ele coloca esse pecado, como Urias, na linha de frente da batalha, para que seja morto. Ele vai sacrificar esse Isaque, vai arrancar esse olho direito, para ver melhor ir para o céu. 4. Aqueles pecados que o mundo conta MENOS. Não existe pecado pequeno - mas alguns podem ser considerados menores comparativamente. Mas um homem piedoso não se entregará a isso. Tal como: 11
  11. 11. (1) Pecados de omissão. Alguns acham que não é importante omitir a oração familiar ou particular. Eles podem durar vários meses e Deus nunca ouve falar deles. Um homem piedoso viverá tão logo sem comida, como sem oração. Ele sabe que toda criatura de Deus é santificada pela oração (1 Timóteo 4: 5). O pássaro pode envergonhar muitos cristãos; nunca cai - pois o olho se eleva em direção ao céu. (2) O homem piedoso não ousa se permitir discursos vãos e espumantes, muito menos o que parece um juramento. Se Deus julgará por palavras vãs, não julgará muito mais por juramentos vãos? (3) Um homem piedoso não ousa se permitir uma censura precipitada. Alguns acham que isso é um assunto pequeno. Eles não vão jurar - mas vão caluniar. Isso é muito mau. Isso está ferindo um homem naquilo que é mais caro para ele. Aquele que é piedoso volta todas as suas censuras sobre si mesmo! Ele se julga por seus próprios pecados - mas é muito vigilante e preocupado com o bom nome dos outros. Aplicação: Visto que você seria contado entre as genealogias dos santos - não se entregue a nenhum pecado. Considere a maldade em que viveu em um pecado: 1. Um pecado vivido dá a Satanás tanta vantagem contra você quanto mais pecados. O passarinheiro 12
  12. 12. pode segurar um pássaro por uma asa. Satanás prendeu Judas com um pecado. 2. Um pecado vivido prova que o coração não está são . Aquele que esconde um rebelde em sua casa é um traidor da coroa. A pessoa que comete um pecado é um hipócrita traidor. 3. Um pecado vivido abrirá caminho para mais, pois um pequeno ladrão pode abrir a porta para mais. Os pecados estão ligados e acorrentados. Um pecado atrairá mais. O adultério de Davi deu lugar ao assassinato. Um pecado nunca vai sozinho! Se houver apenas um pé-de-meia - o diabo pode pensar nisso. 4. Um pecado vivido é uma violação da lei de Deus tanto quanto mais pecados. “Quem guarda toda a lei, mas falha em um ponto, é culpado de quebrá- la totalmente” (Tiago 2:10). O rei pode fazer uma lei contra crime, traição e assassinato. Se um homem é culpado de apenas um desses, ele é um transgressor. 5. Um pecado vivido impede que Cristo entre. Uma pedra no cano impede a entrada de água. Um pecado cometido obstrui a alma e impede que as correntes do sangue de Cristo corram para ela. 6. Um pecado vivido estragará todos os seus bons deveres. Uma gota de veneno estragará uma taça de vinho. Abimeleque, um filho bastardo, destruiu setenta de seus irmãos (Juízes 9: 5). Um pecado bastardo destruirá setenta orações. Uma 13
  13. 13. mosca morta estragará toda a caixa do precioso unguento. 7. Um pecado vivido será uma locomotiva para comer a paz de consciência. Retira o maná da arca e deixa apenas uma vara. "Ai! Que escorpião está dentro!" (Sêneca). Um dos pecados é um pirata que rouba o conforto de um cristão. Uma corda estridente coloca toda a música fora do tom. Um pecado vivido estragará a música da consciência. 8. Um pecado vivido irá condenar bem como mais pecados. Uma doença é suficiente para matar. Se uma cerca for feita muito forte e apenas uma lacuna for deixada aberta; a fera pode entrar e pisar no trigo. Se apenas um pecado é permitido na alma, você deixa uma brecha aberta para o diabo entrar! Um soldado pode ter apenas uma lacuna em sua armadura - e a bala pode entrar por lá. Ele pode muito bem levar um tiro lá - como se ele não tivesse nenhuma armadura. Portanto, se você favorece apenas um pecado, deixa uma parte de sua alma desprotegida - e a bala da ira de Deus pode entrar lá - e atiingir você! Um pecado vivido pode excluí-lo do céu! Que diferença há entre ser excluído do céu por um pecado - ou por muitos pecados? Uma pedra de moinho afundará um homem no mar - assim como cem! 9. Um pecado guardado na alma nos incapacitará para o sofrimento . Quando chegará uma hora de 14
  14. 14. provação. Um homem que machucou seu ombro não pode carregar um fardo pesado, e um homem que tem alguma culpa em sua consciência não pode carregar a cruz de Cristo. Aquele que não pode negar sua luxúria por Cristo - negará sua vida por Cristo? Um pecado não mortificado na alma - produzirá o amargo fruto da apostasia. Se, então, você quer se mostrar piedoso, dê um certificado de divórcio para cada pecado. Mate o pecado de Golias! “Não reine o pecado” (Romanos 6:12). No original é "Não deixe o pecado reinar sobre você." Graça e pecado podem estar juntos - mas a graça e o amor ao pecado não. Portanto, não converse mais com o pecado - mas com a lança da mortificação, derrame o sangue do coração de cada pecado! "Pois se você viver segundo a carne, morrerá; mas se você, pelo Espírito, mortificar as obras do corpo, viverá." Romanos 8:13. "Então mate as coisas terrenas e pecaminosas que espreitam dentro de você." Colossenses 3: 5. Nota do Tradutor: A uma geração em que muito pouco se vê do testemunho de homens jovens santificados e piedosos, poderosos em seus ministérios para Deus, como foi o caso por exemplo de Robert Murray MacCheine, e David Brainerd, que a propósito, tanto trabalharam para Deus, de modo 15
  15. 15. contínuo e incansável que faleceram ainda na flor da juventude, antes mesmo dos trinta anos de idade, pode parecer uma grande quimera o que é proposto por Thomas Watson, quanto a afirmar que um homem piedoso não se entrega a nenhum pecado. Contudo, esta é uma grande realidade, uma ordenança bíblica, e não uma invenção de Watson, a qual pode ao menos ser testemunhada por muitos daqueles que chegaram a uma idade mais avançada e que aprenderam que a obra de santificação possui um grau de maturidade que pode ser alcançado ainda nesta vida, e o qual é justamente o que capacita o crente a viver de tal modo, estando crucificado para o mundo e o mundo para ele, e ser exímio na obra de mortificação do pecado, seja ele de qual tipo for. Afinal, qual seria a glória de Jesus Cristo, ao ter aberto para os filhos de Deus o trabalho da santificação pela sua Palavra e operação do Espírito Santo, caso não tivesse este poder de subjugar realmente o pecado? A cada grau de crescimento na santificação com a correspondente purificação do pecado e implantação das Suas graças santificadoras no crente, Jesus recebe maior glória, pela testificação do seu poder real que é o único capaz de vencer o pecado pela raiz, atuando sobretudo na fonte dos desejos. 16
  16. 16. Aqueles que não se esforçam pelo reino dos céus, que não batem à porta constantemente, que não lançam mão do arado, que não se consagram inteiramente ao Senhor e ao seu serviço, jamais poderão vir a conhecer de modo experiencial na prática, o significado desta vitória plena de Jesus sobre o pecado. Tudo é feito por Ele, pela instrumentalidade e poder do Espírito Santo, mas nada poderá ser feito de progresso em santificação caso não haja em nós esta disposição de nos consagrarmos a Deus pacientemente e de forma perseverante para honrá-lo e glorificá-lo através do testemunho de nossas vidas, em uma completa submissão e obediência à Sua vontade. Romanos 6 1 Que diremos, pois? Permaneceremos no pecado, para que seja a graça mais abundante? 2 De modo nenhum! Como viveremos ainda no pecado, nós os que para ele morremos? 3 Ou, porventura, ignorais que todos nós que fomos batizados em Cristo Jesus fomos batizados na sua morte? 4 Fomos, pois, sepultados com ele na morte pelo batismo; para que, como Cristo foi ressuscitado dentre os mortos pela glória do Pai, assim também andemos nós em novidade de vida. 17
  17. 17. 5 Porque, se fomos unidos com ele na semelhança da sua morte, certamente, o seremos também na semelhança da sua ressurreição, 6 sabendo isto: que foi crucificado com ele o nosso velho homem, para que o corpo do pecado seja destruído, e não sirvamos o pecado como escravos; 7 porquanto quem morreu está justificado do pecado. 8 Ora, se já morremos com Cristo, cremos que também com ele viveremos, 9 sabedores de que, havendo Cristo ressuscitado dentre os mortos, já não morre; a morte já não tem domínio sobre ele. 10 Pois, quanto a ter morrido, de uma vez para sempre morreu para o pecado; mas, quanto a viver, vive para Deus. 11 Assim também vós considerai-vos mortos para o pecado, mas vivos para Deus, em Cristo Jesus. 12 Não reine, portanto, o pecado em vosso corpo mortal, de maneira que obedeçais às suas paixões; 13 nem ofereçais cada um os membros do seu corpo ao pecado, como instrumentos de iniquidade; mas oferecei-vos a Deus, como ressurretos dentre os mortos, e os vossos membros, a Deus, como instrumentos de justiça. 14 Porque o pecado não terá domínio sobre vós; pois não estais debaixo da lei, e sim da graça. 15 E daí? Havemos de pecar porque não estamos debaixo da lei, e sim da graça? De modo nenhum! 18
  18. 18. 16 Não sabeis que daquele a quem vos ofereceis como servos para obediência, desse mesmo a quem obedeceis sois servos, seja do pecado para a morte ou da obediência para a justiça? 17 Mas graças a Deus porque, outrora, escravos do pecado, contudo, viestes a obedecer de coração à forma de doutrina a que fostes entregues; 18 e, uma vez libertados do pecado, fostes feitos servos da justiça. 19 Falo como homem, por causa da fraqueza da vossa carne. Assim como oferecestes os vossos membros para a escravidão da impureza e da maldade para a maldade, assim oferecei, agora, os vossos membros para servirem à justiça para a santificação. 20 Porque, quando éreis escravos do pecado, estáveis isentos em relação à justiça. 21 Naquele tempo, que resultados colhestes? Somente as coisas de que, agora, vos envergonhais; porque o fim delas é morte. 22 Agora, porém, libertados do pecado, transformados em servos de Deus, tendes o vosso fruto para a santificação e, por fim, a vida eterna; 23 porque o salário do pecado é a morte, mas o dom gratuito de Deus é a vida eterna em Cristo Jesus, nosso Senhor. 19
  19. 19. 1 João1 1 O que era desde o princípio, o que temos ouvido, o que temos visto com os nossos próprios olhos, o que contemplamos, e as nossas mãos apalparam, com respeito ao Verbo da vida 2 (e a vida se manifestou, e nós a temos visto, e dela damos testemunho, e vo-la anunciamos, a vida eterna, a qual estava com o Pai e nos foi manifestada), 3 o que temos visto e ouvido anunciamos também a vós outros, para que vós, igualmente, mantenhais comunhão conosco. Ora, a nossa comunhão é com o Pai e com seu Filho, Jesus Cristo. 4 Estas coisas, pois, vos escrevemos para que a nossa alegria seja completa. 5 Ora, a mensagem que, da parte dele, temos ouvido e vos anunciamos é esta: que Deus é luz, e não há nele treva nenhuma. 6 Se dissermos que mantemos comunhão com ele e andarmos nas trevas, mentimos e não praticamos a verdade. 7 Se, porém, andarmos na luz, como ele está na luz, mantemos comunhão uns com os outros, e o sangue de Jesus, seu Filho, nos purifica de todo pecado. 8 Se dissermos que não temos pecado nenhum, a nós mesmos nos enganamos, e a verdade não está em nós. 9 Se confessarmos os nossos pecados, ele é fiel e justo para nos perdoar os pecados e nos purificar de toda injustiça. 20
  20. 20. 10 Se dissermos que não temos cometido pecado, fazemo-lo mentiroso, e a sua palavra não está em nós. 1 João2 1 Filhinhos meus, estas coisas vos escrevo para que não pequeis. Se, todavia, alguém pecar, temos Advogado junto ao Pai, Jesus Cristo, o Justo; 2 e ele é a propiciação pelos nossos pecados e não somente pelos nossos próprios, mas ainda pelos do mundo inteiro. 3 Ora, sabemos que o temos conhecido por isto: se guardamos os seus mandamentos. 4 Aquele que diz: Eu o conheço e não guarda os seus mandamentos é mentiroso, e nele não está a verdade. 5 Aquele, entretanto, que guarda a sua palavra, nele, verdadeiramente, tem sido aperfeiçoado o amor de Deus. Nisto sabemos que estamos nele: 6 aquele que diz que permanece nele, esse deve também andar assim como ele andou. 7 Amados, não vos escrevo mandamento novo, senão mandamento antigo, o qual, desde o princípio, tivestes. Esse mandamento antigo é a palavra que ouvistes. 8 Todavia, vos escrevo novo mandamento, aquilo que é verdadeiro nele e em vós, porque as trevas se vão dissipando, e a verdadeira luz já brilha. 9 Aquele que diz estar na luz e odeia a seu irmão, até agora, está nas trevas. 21
  21. 21. 10 Aquele que ama a seu irmão permanece na luz, e nele não há nenhum tropeço. 11 Aquele, porém, que odeia a seu irmão está nas trevas, e anda nas trevas, e não sabe para onde vai, porque as trevas lhe cegaram os olhos. 12 Filhinhos, eu vos escrevo, porque os vossos pecados são perdoados, por causa do seu nome. 13 Pais, eu vos escrevo, porque conheceis aquele que existe desde o princípio. Jovens, eu vos escrevo, porque tendes vencido o Maligno. 14 Filhinhos, eu vos escrevi, porque conheceis o Pai. Pais, eu vos escrevi, porque conheceis aquele que existe desde o princípio. Jovens, eu vos escrevi, porque sois fortes, e a palavra de Deus permanece em vós, e tendes vencido o Maligno. 15 Não ameis o mundo nem as coisas que há no mundo. Se alguém amar o mundo, o amor do Pai não está nele; 16 porque tudo que há no mundo, a concupiscência da carne, a concupiscência dos olhos e a soberba da vida, não procede do Pai, mas procede do mundo. 17 Ora, o mundo passa, bem como a sua concupiscência; aquele, porém, que faz a vontade de Deus permanece eternamente. 18 Filhinhos, já é a última hora; e, como ouvistes que vem o anticristo, também, agora, muitos anticristos têm surgido; pelo que conhecemos que é a última hora. 19 Eles saíram de nosso meio; entretanto, não eram dos nossos; porque, se tivessem sido dos nossos, 22
  22. 22. teriam permanecido conosco; todavia, eles se foram para que ficasse manifesto que nenhum deles é dos nossos. 20 E vós possuís unção que vem do Santo e todos tendes conhecimento. 21 Não vos escrevi porque não saibais a verdade; antes, porque a sabeis, e porque mentira alguma jamais procede da verdade. 22 Quem é o mentiroso, senão aquele que nega que Jesus é o Cristo? Este é o anticristo, o que nega o Pai e o Filho. 23 Todo aquele que nega o Filho, esse não tem o Pai; aquele que confessa o Filho tem igualmente o Pai. 24 Permaneça em vós o que ouvistes desde o princípio. Se em vós permanecer o que desde o princípio ouvistes, também permanecereis vós no Filho e no Pai. 25 E esta é a promessa que ele mesmo nos fez, a vida eterna. 26 Isto que vos acabo de escrever é acerca dos que vos procuram enganar. 27 Quanto a vós outros, a unção que dele recebestes permanece em vós, e não tendes necessidade de que alguém vos ensine; mas, como a sua unção vos ensina a respeito de todas as coisas, e é verdadeira, e não é falsa, permanecei nele, como também ela vos ensinou. 28 Filhinhos, agora, pois, permanecei nele, para que, quando ele se manifestar, tenhamos confiança e dele não nos afastemos envergonhados na sua vinda. 23
  23. 23. 29 Se sabeis que ele é justo, reconhecei também que todo aquele que pratica a justiça é nascido dele. 24

