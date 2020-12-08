Santificação – Uma Obra Vitalícia - John Owern

Successfully reported this slideshow.
O97 Owen, John (1616-1683) Santificação, uma obra vitalícia – John Owen Traduzido e adaptado por Silvio Dutra Rio de Janei...
Santificação é a renovação completa de nossa natureza pelo Espírito Santo, pelo qual somos transformados à imagem de Deus,...
2 Pedro 3: 17,18: 17 Vós, pois, amados, prevenidos como estais de antemão, acautelai-vos; não suceda que, arrastados pelo ...
A santidade é como a semente lançada no solo. Ela cresce gradualmente até se tornar uma planta completa. GRAÇAS AUMENTADAS...
13 a fim de que seja o vosso coração confirmado em santidade, isento de culpa, na presença de nosso Deus e Pai, na vinda d...
qualidade de vida em todas as suas formas de expressão: sentimentos, emoções, procedimentos, pensamentos, ações etc. Ver-s...
desmamado do mundo e de sua dependência da criatura, seja para ter alegria, paz, consolação etc. Jesus passará a ser o seu...
12 Porque a palavra de Deus é viva, e eficaz, e mais cortante do que qualquer espada de dois gumes, e penetra até ao ponto...
Isaías 40:27, 28: 27 Por que, pois, dizes, ó Jacó, e falas, ó Israel: O meu caminho está encoberto ao SENHOR, e o meu dire...
entendimento, para compreenderem plenamente o mistério de Deus, Cristo, Salmos 22: 9, 10: 9 Contudo, tu és quem me fez nas...
Efésios 3:16, 17: 17 e, assim, habite Cristo no vosso coração, pela fé, estando vós arraigados e alicerçados em amor, 18 a...
7 com a piedade, a fraternidade; com a fraternidade, o amor. O que é necessário é nossa máxima diligência e esforço para a...
graça precisa ser exercida nesta situação particular. Isaías 30:21: 1 Quando te desviares para a direita e quando te desvi...
Cristo a fonte de santidade Nossa santidade vem da fonte e fonte de toda graça que está em Cristo Jesus, a cabeça do corpo...
Objeção: Se Deus realiza toda boa obra de santidade por si mesmo, e se, sem sua atuação em nós, nada podemos fazer, então ...
O crescimento de árvores e plantas ocorre tão lentamente que não é facilmente visto. Diariamente notamos poucas mudanças. ...
nós. As criaturas recém-nascidas precisam ser amadas, cuidadas, alimentadas e exercitadas para crescer saudáveis e fortes!...
sentimentos ou consciência dela. Devemos colocar nossa fé na fidelidade de Deus. É nosso dever crescer e prosperar em sant...
O cristão pode ser como um navio sacudido por uma tempestade. Ninguém a bordo pode estar ciente de que o navio está fazend...
exatamente como promover esse crescimento, assim como um bom jardineiro sabe exatamente como produzir as melhores plantas....
prosperando neles e o Espírito Santo ainda está operando efetivamente neles. Deus é fiel. Portanto, apeguemo-nos à nossa e...
Para que a santidade cresça e prospere em nós, ela precisa tanto do uso constante das ordenanças quanto dos meios designad...
Existem três razões pelas quais muitos negligenciam esses deveres dos quais depende a vida de obediência e conforto espiri...
Permaneceremos no pecado, para que seja a graça mais abundante? 2 De modo nenhum! Como viveremos ainda no pecado, nós os q...
Santificação – Uma Obra Vitalícia - John Owern
Santificação – Uma Obra Vitalícia - John Owern

Um resumo dos aspectos mais essenciais do processo de santificação ao qual Deus submete todos os seus filhos.

Santificação – Uma Obra Vitalícia - John Owern

  1. 1. O97 Owen, John (1616-1683) Santificação, uma obra vitalícia – John Owen Traduzido e adaptado por Silvio Dutra Rio de Janeiro, 2020. 24p, 14,8 x 21 cm 1. Teologia. 2. Vida cristã. I. Título CDD 230 2
  2. 2. Santificação é a renovação completa de nossa natureza pelo Espírito Santo, pelo qual somos transformados à imagem de Deus, por meio de Jesus Cristo. É a obra do Espírito Santo nas almas de todos os crentes. Suas naturezas são purificadas da poluição do pecado. É a renovação de nossa natureza à imagem de Deus. Portanto, somos capazes de obedecer a Deus em primeiro lugar por um princípio da graça interior, espiritual e regente e, em segundo lugar, em virtude da vida e morte de Jesus Cristo de acordo com os termos da nova aliança, pela qual Deus escreve suas leis em nossos corações e nos permite obedecê-los pelo Espírito Santo habitando em nós. Santidade descrita Santidade é uma santa obediência a Deus surgindo de uma natureza renovada. Esta santa obediência é feita por Jesus Cristo e de acordo com os termos da aliança da graça. Esta obra de santificação difere da regeneração. A regeneração é instantânea. É um único ato de criação, enquanto a santificação é progressiva. Começa no momento da regeneração e continua gradualmente. 3
  3. 3. 2 Pedro 3: 17,18: 17 Vós, pois, amados, prevenidos como estais de antemão, acautelai-vos; não suceda que, arrastados pelo erro desses insubordinados, descaiais da vossa própria firmeza; 18 antes, crescei na graça e no conhecimento de nosso Senhor e Salvador Jesus Cristo. A ele seja a glória, tanto agora como no dia eterno. 2 Tessalonicenses 1: 3: 3 Irmãos, cumpre-nos dar sempre graças a Deus no tocante a vós outros, como é justo, pois a vossa fé cresce sobremaneira, e o vosso mútuo amor de uns para com os outros vai aumentando, Colossenses 2:19: 19 e não retendo a cabeça, da qual todo o corpo, suprido e bem vinculado por suas juntas e ligamentos, cresce o crescimento que procede de Deus. Filipenses 1: 6: 6 Estou plenamente certo de que aquele que começou boa obra em vós há de completá-la até ao Dia de Cristo Jesus. 4
  4. 4. A santidade é como a semente lançada no solo. Ela cresce gradualmente até se tornar uma planta completa. GRAÇAS AUMENTADAS A obra de santidade é realizada em nós aumentando e fortalecendo aquelas graças de santidade que recebemos e pelas quais obedecemos. Quaisquer que sejam os deveres para com Deus que os homens possam cumprir, se não forem motivados pela fé e pelo amor, eles não pertencem à vida espiritual pela qual vivemos para Deus. Lucas 17: 5: 5 Então, disseram os apóstolos ao Senhor: Aumenta-nos a fé. Efésios 3:17: 17 e, assim, habite Cristo no vosso coração, pela fé, estando vós arraigados e alicerçados em amor, 1 Tessalonicenses 3:12, 13: 12 e o Senhor vos faça crescer e aumentar no amor uns para com os outros e para com todos, como também nós para convosco, 5
  5. 5. 13 a fim de que seja o vosso coração confirmado em santidade, isento de culpa, na presença de nosso Deus e Pai, na vinda de nosso Senhor Jesus, com todos os seus santos. O Espírito Santo faz isso de três maneiras. Primeiro, o Espírito Santo faz essa obra de santidade ao despertar essas graças dentro de nós. Quanto mais ele desperta essas graças em nós, e quanto mais somos movidos a uma vida santa por meio delas, mais elas se tornam um hábito em nós. E quanto mais forte o hábito, mais forte é o poder dessas graças em nós. Desta forma, o Espírito Santo faz com que cresçam diariamente em nós (Oseias 6: 3: “Conheçamos e prossigamos em conhecer ao SENHOR; como a alva, a sua vinda é certa; e ele descerá sobre nós como a chuva, como chuva serôdia que rega a terra.”). (Nota do Tradutor: Pela experiência, podemos dizer que este hábito de santidade ao qual John Owen, sempre se refere em seus escritos, não pode realmente ser conhecido pelo crente, senão somente por uma experiência de crescimento espiritual no mesmo. Por exemplo, aquele que semeia para a carne, da carne colherá corrupção, e infelizmente, será sempre este tipo de semeadura e colheita que o crente carnal terá em sua experiência de vida. Mas, o que semeia para o Espírito colherá vida eterna. Isto significa a 6
  6. 6. qualidade de vida em todas as suas formas de expressão: sentimentos, emoções, procedimentos, pensamentos, ações etc. Ver-se-á que há até mesmo uma atmosfera de santidade naquele que estiver crescendo em santificação. O hábito de amar o mundo, de seguir a moda do mundo, será crucificado nele pelo Espírito Santo, e em seu lugar, estará o hábito de se deleitar nas coisas que são espirituais, celestiais e divinas. O crente santificado sente-se como o apóstolo Paulo, crucificado para o mundo e o mundo para ele. Requer-se, portanto, paciência e perseverança no processo de santificação, porque não é possível antecipar etapas que ocorrerão somente no tempo próprio, uma vez tendo crescido até o ponto em que será possível haver um novo avanço no progresso da vida espiritual. Deus deve ser conhecido por nós, e isto não apenas de forma nocional, intelectual, mas real, por experiência própria, de maneira que adquiramos a mesma mente que há em Cristo, que sintamos como Ele sente, que julguemos todas as coisas como Ele julga, que as vejamos como Ele as vê, e para tanto, é necessário crescer na graça, porque sem este crescimento, não é possível crescer também no conhecimento de quem é Jesus, sobretudo em Seu caráter, virtudes e atributos. Quanto maior o conhecimento íntimo e pessoal em espírito de Jesus, mais o crente se achará 7
  7. 7. desmamado do mundo e de sua dependência da criatura, seja para ter alegria, paz, consolação etc. Jesus passará a ser o seu tudo em tudo. Ele será plenamente suficiente para atender a todas as suas necessidades, e o crente sentir-se-á em paz em toda e qualquer circunstância.) O Espírito Santo desperta as graças da fé e do amor de duas maneiras. Ele o faz moralmente por meio das ordenanças de adoração e pregação, pelas quais os objetos adequados de fé e amor são colocados diante de nós. João 16:14, 15: 14 Ele me glorificará, porque há de receber do que é meu e vo-lo há de anunciar. 15 Tudo quanto o Pai tem é meu; por isso é que vos disse que há de receber do que é meu e vo-lo há de anunciar. 14:26: 26 mas o Consolador, o Espírito Santo, a quem o Pai enviará em meu nome, esse vos ensinará todas as coisas e vos fará lembrar de tudo o que vos tenho dito. Hebreus 4: 2: 8
  8. 8. 12 Porque a palavra de Deus é viva, e eficaz, e mais cortante do que qualquer espada de dois gumes, e penetra até ao ponto de dividir alma e espírito, juntas e medulas, e é apta para discernir os pensamentos e propósitos do coração. Ele faz isso habitando nos crentes e, assim, preservando neles a raiz e o princípio regente de suas graças por seu próprio poder direto. Gálatas 5:22, 23: 22 Mas o fruto do Espírito é: amor, alegria, paz, longanimidade, benignidade, bondade, fidelidade, 23 mansidão, domínio próprio. Contra estas coisas não há lei. Filipenses 2:13: 13 porque Deus é quem efetua em vós tanto o querer como o realizar, segundo a sua boa vontade. Em segundo lugar, o Espírito Santo faz esta obra de santidade, fornecendo aos crentes a experiência da verdade, realidade e excelência das coisas em que se crê. A experiência da realidade, excelência, poder e eficácia das coisas em que se acredita é um meio eficaz de aumentar a fé e o amor. Assim, Deus protesta com sua igreja. 9
  9. 9. Isaías 40:27, 28: 27 Por que, pois, dizes, ó Jacó, e falas, ó Israel: O meu caminho está encoberto ao SENHOR, e o meu direito passa despercebido ao meu Deus? 28 Não sabes, não ouviste que o eterno Deus, o SENHOR, o Criador dos fins da terra, nem se cansa, nem se fatiga? Não se pode esquadrinhar o seu entendimento. 2 Coríntios 1: 4: 4 É ele que nos conforta em toda a nossa tribulação, para podermos consolar os que estiverem em qualquer angústia, com a consolação com que nós mesmos somos contemplados por Deus. Romanos 12: 2: 2 E não vos conformeis com este século, mas transformai-vos pela renovação da vossa mente, para que experimenteis qual seja a boa, agradável e perfeita vontade de Deus. Colossenses 2: 2: 2 para que o coração deles seja confortado e vinculado juntamente em amor, e eles tenham toda a riqueza da forte convicção do 10
  10. 10. entendimento, para compreenderem plenamente o mistério de Deus, Cristo, Salmos 22: 9, 10: 9 Contudo, tu és quem me fez nascer; e me preservaste, estando eu ainda ao seio de minha mãe. 10 A ti me entreguei desde o meu nascimento; desde o ventre de minha mãe, tu és meu Deus. É o Espírito Santo quem nos dá todas as nossas experiências espirituais, pois nelas reside todo o nosso conforto. O Espírito Santo conforta os crentes, tornando as coisas em que acreditam uma poderosa realidade para eles. Romanos 5: 5: 5 Ora, a esperança não confunde, porque o amor de Deus é derramado em nosso coração pelo Espírito Santo, que nos foi outorgado. Em terceiro lugar, o Espírito Santo faz esta obra de santidade ao fortalecer essas graças em nós. Zacarias 12: 8: 8 Naquele dia, o SENHOR protegerá os habitantes de Jerusalém; e o mais fraco dentre eles, naquele dia, será como Davi, e a casa de Davi será como Deus, como o Anjo do SENHOR diante deles. 11
  11. 11. Efésios 3:16, 17: 17 e, assim, habite Cristo no vosso coração, pela fé, estando vós arraigados e alicerçados em amor, 18 a fim de poderdes compreender, com todos os santos, qual é a largura, e o comprimento, e a altura, e a profundidade GRAÇAS ADICIONADAS O Espírito Santo também faz essa obra de santidade ao adicionar uma graça a outra. Existem algumas graças que são despertadas apenas ocasionalmente porque nem sempre são tão necessárias à vida da graça como a fé e o amor. A santidade é assim fortalecida e cresce pela adição de uma graça a outra, até que, como uma planta totalmente crescida, seja vista em toda a sua glória. 2 Pedro 1: 5-7: 5 por isso mesmo, vós, reunindo toda a vossa diligência, associai com a vossa fé a virtude; com a virtude, o conhecimento; 6 com o conhecimento, o domínio próprio; com o domínio próprio, a perseverança; com a perseverança, a piedade; 12
  12. 12. 7 com a piedade, a fraternidade; com a fraternidade, o amor. O que é necessário é nossa máxima diligência e esforço para adicionar à fé todas essas outras graças. O que Pedro está dizendo é que toda graça deve ser exercida no seu devido tempo e na sua situação apropriada. Esta adição de graças vem do Espírito Santo, que as adiciona de três maneiras. Em primeiro lugar, ele adiciona essas graças ordenando a situação apropriada de acordo com seu governo soberano sobre todas as coisas, e então nos trazendo a essa situação de modo que a graça particular que precisa ser exercida seja chamada à ação. Tiago 1: 2-4: 2 Meus irmãos, tende por motivo de toda alegria o passardes por várias provações, 3 sabendo que a provação da vossa fé, uma vez confirmada, produz perseverança. 4 Ora, a perseverança deve ter ação completa, para que sejais perfeitos e íntegros, em nada deficientes. Em segundo lugar, ele adiciona essas graças nos lembrando de nosso dever e nos mostrando que 13
  13. 13. graça precisa ser exercida nesta situação particular. Isaías 30:21: 1 Quando te desviares para a direita e quando te desviares para a esquerda, os teus ouvidos ouvirão atrás de ti uma palavra, dizendo: Este é o caminho, andai por ele. Em terceiro lugar, ele adiciona essas graças, estimulando e pondo em atividade todas as graças necessárias em qualquer situação particular. É o Espírito Santo quem opera tudo isso em nós e refresca suas graças em nós, como o jardineiro refresca suas plantas regando-as. Isaías 27: 3: 3 Eu, o SENHOR, a vigio e a cada momento a regarei; para que ninguém lhe faça dano, de noite e de dia eu cuidarei dela. Gálatas 2:20: 20 logo, já não sou eu quem vive, mas Cristo vive em mim; e esse viver que, agora, tenho na carne, vivo pela fé no Filho de Deus, que me amou e a si mesmo se entregou por mim. 14
  14. 14. Cristo a fonte de santidade Nossa santidade vem da fonte e fonte de toda graça que está em Cristo Jesus, a cabeça do corpo (Colossenses 3: 3: “3 porque morrestes, e a vossa vida está oculta juntamente com Cristo, em Deus.”). Como todo o corpo deriva força e habilidade da cabeça, pelo Espírito Santo todos os suprimentos de santidade em nossa cabeça, Jesus Cristo, são levados a cada membro de seu corpo (Col 2:19: “19 e não retendo a cabeça, da qual todo o corpo, suprido e bem vinculado por suas juntas e ligamentos, cresce o crescimento que procede de Deus.”). Assim como o ramo se nutre da videira da qual cresce, e por meio desse alimento é capaz de dar fruto, nós, sendo enxertados em Cristo, recebemos dele todos os suprimentos necessários de santidade para dar fruto para sua glória. E esses suprimentos de santidade são trazidos a nós e tornados efetivos em nós pelo Espírito Santo. Portanto, Deus nos avisa para não ficarmos orgulhosos, mas para lembrar que fomos enxertados em Cristo pela graça, e dele recebemos todos os suprimentos necessários da graça (Romanos 11:20: “20 Bem! Pela sua incredulidade, foram quebrados; tu, porém, mediante a fé, estás firme. Não te ensoberbeças, mas teme.). 15
  15. 15. Objeção: Se Deus realiza toda boa obra de santidade por si mesmo, e se, sem sua atuação em nós, nada podemos fazer, então qual é o sentido da diligência, do dever e da obediência? Resposta 2 Pedro 1: 3 - “3 Visto como, pelo seu divino poder, nos têm sido doadas todas as coisas que conduzem à vida e à piedade, pelo conhecimento completo daquele que nos chamou para a sua própria glória e virtude.” Conhecendo essa grande verdade, diz Pedro, devemos deixá-la nos motivar e nos encorajar a toda diligência para nos tornarmos santos (v. 5). Portanto, duas coisas são necessárias. Primeiro, que esperemos em Deus pelos suprimentos de seu Espírito e graça, sem os quais nada podemos fazer, e em segundo lugar, quando esses suprimentos chegam, devemos ser diligentes em nosso uso deles. Sem suprimentos da base, um exército não pode lutar com eficácia. No entanto, quando os suprimentos chegam, todo soldado é chamado a cumprir seu dever com diligência. Assim como as árvores e plantas têm em si mesmas o princípio governante de crescimento, o mesmo ocorre com a graça (João 4:14: “14 E nós temos visto e testemunhamos que o Pai enviou o seu Filho como Salvador do mundo.”). E como uma árvore ou planta deve ser regada ou secará e não crescerá e florescerá, então a graça deve ser regada de cima em nós. 16
  16. 16. O crescimento de árvores e plantas ocorre tão lentamente que não é facilmente visto. Diariamente notamos poucas mudanças. Mas, com o passar do tempo, vemos que uma grande mudança ocorreu. Assim é com graça. A santificação é uma obra progressiva para toda a vida (Provérbios 4:18: “18 Mas a vereda dos justos é como a luz da aurora, que vai brilhando mais e mais até ser dia perfeito.”). É uma obra incrível da graça de Deus e pela qual devemos orar (Romanos 8:27: “27 E aquele que sonda os corações sabe qual é a mente do Espírito, porque segundo a vontade de Deus é que ele intercede pelos santos.”). O ESPÍRITO SANTO NOS ENSINA A ORAR O Espírito Santo nos ensina e nos capacita a orar, dando-nos uma visão especial das promessas de Deus e da graça de sua aliança. Portanto, quando vemos espiritualmente a misericórdia e a graça que Deus preparou para nós, sabemos o que pedir. O Espírito Santo nos ensina e nos capacita a orar, tornando-nos conscientes de nossa necessidade, o que nos leva a Deus, o único que pode suprir essa necessidade. O Espírito Santo nos ensina e nos capacita a orar, criando e despertando em nós os desejos que surgem da nova obra da criação que ele fez em 17
  17. 17. nós. As criaturas recém-nascidas precisam ser amadas, cuidadas, alimentadas e exercitadas para crescer saudáveis e fortes! A resposta a todas as nossas orações é a nossa santificação completa. Muitos reclamam que a santificação parece chegar a um ponto final mais tarde na vida cristã. Então a alma parece ser como um deserto, estéril e morto, o que é totalmente oposto à sua experiência nos primeiros anos de sua vida cristã. Mas eles devem compreender que embora seja natural que a graça e a santidade cresçam até a perfeição, elas não crescerão se seu crescimento não for ajudado, mas impedido. Negligência pecaminosa e autoindulgência, ou amor por este mundo presente, impedem este crescimento na graça. Uma coisa é ter a santidade realmente crescendo e prosperando na alma; outra coisa é aquela alma saber disso e ficar satisfeita com isso. Se presumirmos que o crente não está negligenciando todos os meios para o crescimento da santidade, então ele pode ser ajudado pelo seguinte. A santidade, sendo o assunto de tantas promessas do evangelho, deve ser recebida pela fé. A promessa é que aqueles que são participantes da aliança crescerão em santidade. A santidade depende da fidelidade de Deus, e não de nossos 18
  18. 18. sentimentos ou consciência dela. Devemos colocar nossa fé na fidelidade de Deus. É nosso dever crescer e prosperar em santidade. Agora, o que Deus requer de nós, devemos acreditar que ele nos ajudará a alcançar. Mas não devemos apenas acreditar que ele nos ajudará, mas também que ele agora está nos ajudando. Não devemos confiar em nossos sentimentos ou se estamos cientes de que somos mais santos ou não. O CRESCIMENTO DA SANTIDADE É MISTERIOSO A obra de santidade é secreta e misteriosa (2 Coríntios 4:16: “Por isso, não desanimamos; pelo contrário, mesmo que o nosso homem exterior se corrompa, contudo, o nosso homem interior se renova de dia em dia.”. Como o homem exterior está morrendo lentamente e nem sempre temos consciência disso, o mesmo ocorre com o crescimento da graça no homem interior. Devemos orar como Davi: "Sonda-me, ó Deus, e conhece meu coração; prova-me e conhece minhas ansiedades; e vê se há em mim algum caminho mau, e guia-me pelo caminho eterno” (Salmos 139: 23, 24). Em outras palavras, "Ajude- me a conhecer o verdadeiro estado de santidade em mim." 19
  19. 19. O cristão pode ser como um navio sacudido por uma tempestade. Ninguém a bordo pode estar ciente de que o navio está fazendo algum progresso. No entanto, ele está navegando em grande velocidade. Tempestades produzem crescimento Grandes ventos e tempestades ajudam as árvores frutíferas. Assim também as corrupções e tentações ajudam a fecundidade da graça e santidade. A tempestade solta a terra em torno de suas raízes para que a árvore seja capaz de fincá- las mais fundo na terra, onde recebe novos suprimentos de alimento. Mas só muito mais tarde verá que produz melhores frutos. Assim, as corrupções e tentações desenvolvem as raízes da humildade, da humilhação e do luto em uma busca mais profunda por aquela graça pela qual a santidade se fortalece. Mas só mais tarde haverá frutos visíveis de santidade crescendo. Deus cuida da nova criação Deus, que em infinita sabedoria criou a nova criatura, também cuida dela. Ele se preocupa com a vida de graça operada em nós por seu Espírito. Ele deseja vê-la crescer saudável e forte. Ele sabe 20
  20. 20. exatamente como promover esse crescimento, assim como um bom jardineiro sabe exatamente como produzir as melhores plantas. Mas como Deus trabalha para fazer isso, talvez não possamos explicar: às vezes, não saberemos o que ele está fazendo conosco. Nos primeiros dias de fé, os riachos parecem fluir em pastos verdes, e o novo cristão parece sempre fresco e verde nos caminhos da graça e da santidade. Porém, mais tarde na vida cristã, parece bom para Deus transportar o riacho em outro canal. Ele vê que o exercício da humildade, da tristeza segundo Deus, do temor, da luta diligente contra as tentações e de todas as coisas que atingem a própria raiz da fé e do amor são agora mais necessários. Cristãos mais velhos e experientes frequentemente têm maiores problemas, tentações e dificuldades no mundo. Deus tem um novo trabalho para eles fazerem. Ele agora planeja que todas as graças que eles têm sejam usadas de maneiras novas e mais difíceis. Eles podem achar que seus desejos espirituais não são tão fortes quanto antes, nem ter prazer nos deveres espirituais como antes. Por causa disso, eles sentem que a graça secou neles. Já não sentem e desfrutam das fontes de santidade que outrora jubilosamente fluíram neles. Eles não sabem onde estão ou o que são. Mas, apesar de tudo isso, a verdadeira obra de santificação ainda está 21
  21. 21. prosperando neles e o Espírito Santo ainda está operando efetivamente neles. Deus é fiel. Portanto, apeguemo-nos à nossa esperança sem vacilar. Objeção. A Escritura mostra quantas vezes Deus acusa seu povo de apostasia e esterilidade na fé e no amor. Então, como essas apostasias acontecem se a santificação é um crescimento contínuo e progressivo do crente? Resposta: Esses desvios são ocasionais e anormais à verdadeira natureza da nova criatura. É uma perturbação para as obras comuns da graça, assim como um terremoto para o funcionamento comum da natureza. Assim como o corpo pode estar doente com doenças, a alma pode estar espiritualmente doente com doenças espirituais. E embora nossa santificação e crescimento em santidade sejam a obra do Espírito Santo, eles também são nossa própria obra e o dever para o qual somos chamados. Existem duas maneiras pelas quais podemos resistir a este trabalho. Em primeiro lugar, permitindo que qualquer desejo em nós cresça até que cedamos às suas tentações. Se fizermos isso, negligenciaremos o dever de matar o pecado. Em segundo lugar, podemos resistir a ela não incentivando a santidade a crescer e prosperar em nós. 22
  22. 22. Para que a santidade cresça e prospere em nós, ela precisa tanto do uso constante das ordenanças quanto dos meios designados por Deus e da obediência fiel a todos os deveres ordenados. Deve haver também a disposição de exercer toda graça espiritual em seu devido lugar e tempo. A negligência dessas coisas impedirá grandemente o crescimento da santidade. É como negligenciar todos os meios certos para uma vida saudável. Somos obrigados a ter toda a diligência para aumentar a graça (2 Pedro 1: 5-7). Devemos abundar em toda a diligência (2 Coríntios 8: 7: “Como, porém, em tudo, manifestais superabundância, tanto na fé e na palavra como no saber, e em todo cuidado, e em nosso amor para convosco, assim também abundeis nesta graça.”. Devemos mostrar a mesma diligência até o fim (Hebreus 6: 11: “11 Desejamos, porém, continue cada um de vós mostrando, até ao fim, a mesma diligência para a plena certeza da esperança;”). Se negligenciarmos nosso dever, a obra de santificação será prejudicada e a santidade não florescerá em nós. Por que os crentes frequentemente negligenciam os deveres 23
  23. 23. Existem três razões pelas quais muitos negligenciam esses deveres dos quais depende a vida de obediência e conforto espiritual. A primeira razão é a presunção de que já são perfeitos. Se eles realmente acreditam nisso, não veem mais necessidade de obediência evangélica e, portanto, voltam a se justificar pela obediência à lei, para sua ruína eterna. Paulo rejeita totalmente a perfeição absoluta como inatingível nesta vida (Filipenses 3: 12-14: “). O propósito da vida cristã é levar o crente à bem- aventurança e glória eternas para que ele possa desfrutar de Deus para sempre. Paulo também mostra que a maneira pela qual devemos avançar em direção a essa meta de perfeição é continuamente e ininterruptamente pressionando e buscando alcançá-la. Tudo isso ensina que a vida cristã é um progresso constante em santa obediência acompanhada de diligência de todo o coração. A segunda razão pela qual muitos negligenciam esses deveres é uma suposição tola de que, estando em um estado de graça, eles não precisam se preocupar com a santidade e obediência exata em todas as coisas, como faziam antes de terem certeza. Paulo trata disso em sua carta aos Romanos 6: 1, 2: “1 Que diremos, pois? 24
  24. 24. Permaneceremos no pecado, para que seja a graça mais abundante? 2 De modo nenhum! Como viveremos ainda no pecado, nós os que para ele morremos?” Podemos dizer que estamos em estado de graça se não nos preocupamos com o crescimento da graça em nós? A terceira razão pela qual muitos negligenciam esses deveres é o cansaço, o desespero e a depressão decorrentes de várias oposições a esta obra de santidade. Essas pessoas devem se animar com a abundância de incentivos que as Escrituras dão para continuar no caminho da fé. 25

