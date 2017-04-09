Como começar bem - livro

2 E93 Everard,George –1828-1901 Como começar bem / GeorgeEverard Tradução, adaptação e ediçãoporSilvio Dutra – Rio de Jane...
3 Na vida da maioria das pessoas, os deveres, os cuidados, as provações que são a porção diária do homem na terra, são o p...
4 que importa dia a dia na prática cristã. A vida divina é o fruto necessário da fé viva que permanece no coração. A verda...
5 entanto, tais deveres devem ser colocados em pé de igualdade. Eles não devem ser esforços legalistas para se obter a jus...
6 Alguns pensamentos sobre o perdão revelado nas Escrituras, ocuparão o restante deste capítulo. Deus se deleita em perdoa...
7 iniquidade, a transgressão e o pecado; que de maneira alguma terá por inocente o culpado; que visita a iniquidade dos pa...
8 lembrando das tuas maravilhas, que fizeste no meio deles; antes endureceram a cerviz e, na sua rebeldia, levantaram um c...
9 gracioso, ele também é justo, e justo em todas as suas transações. Nem uma sombra de nuvem deve repousar sobre a perfeit...
10 ao Messias, e não a qualquer outro, os judeus antigos acreditavam que a profecia em questão seja aplicada, como podemos...
11 matadouro, e como a ovelha que é muda perante os seus tosquiadores, assim ele não abriu a boca. 8 Pela opressão e pelo ...
12 pecado por nós, que não conhecemos pecado, para que sejamos feitos nele a justiça de Deus". O que poderia ser mais clar...
13 perto da cruz" - diria sinceramente a todos os peregrinos no caminho para o Monte Sião. Sempre considere o sangue que f...
14 um ouvinte em uma igreja de Londres, o pregador apresentava a liberdade da salvação. "E quando não tinham nada para pag...
15 O filho pródigo tem sido um estranho para sua casa; no país distante ele tem desperdiçado os bens de seu pai. Mas, ele ...
16 Uma prostituta e mulher imoral entrou na casa de Simão, um fariseu que havia convidado Jesus. Longamente estranha à paz...
17 coração: "Deus seja misericordioso comigo, um pecador!" Você expõe diante de Deus as iniquidades do passado, e demora a...
18 o modo de pecado e iniquidade será perdoado". "Justificado de todas as coisas"; "Perdoando-vos todas as ofensas"; "O sa...
19 "Lançará todos os seus pecados", não para os abismos, mas "para as profundezas do mar!" Você olha para cima e vê a nuve...
20 Jó é impaciente e amaldiçoa o dia do seu nascimento; Abraão age enganosamente com respeito a Sara; Ló não é salvo mais ...
21 seu caminho a sombra escura de velhos pecados. Você pode se lembrar com tristeza de coração, os anos que passou na poci...
22 Deus, a maldição da lei, a culpa de uma vida de iniquidade esteja repousando sobre ela? É muito verdadeiro que os homen...
23 Oh, que o Espírito do Deus vivo vivifique os pecadores mortos! Oh, que Seu poder poderoso desperte em seu interior, um ...
24 fielmente, esforçar-se, segundo o seu exemplo, para fazer a vontade de Deus. Tenha a certeza de que a doutrina do perdã...
Como começar bem - livro
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Como começar bem - livro

4 views

Published on

Aqui é apresentado qual é o bom começo que deve ser considerado para o desempenho correto e adequado em toda a nossa caminhada na vida cristã.

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
4
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Como começar bem - livro

  1. 1. 2 E93 Everard,George –1828-1901 Como começar bem / GeorgeEverard Tradução, adaptação e ediçãoporSilvio Dutra – Rio de Janeiro, 2016. 24p.; 14,8 x 21cm Título original: How to Begin Well 1. Teologia. 2. Vida Cristã 2. Graça 3. Fé. 4. Alves, Silvio Dutra I. Título CDD 230
  2. 2. 3 Na vida da maioria das pessoas, os deveres, os cuidados, as provações que são a porção diária do homem na terra, são o peso de arrasto que os impede de terem pensamentos mais elevados e mais nobres. Mas, não precisa ser assim. Todos os dias a Terra gira em torno de seu eixo e, no entanto, ao mesmo tempo, é levada em seu imenso circuito ao redor do Sol. Mesmo assim, um homem que executa diariamente os seus deveres e que enfrenta pacientemente as provações que lhe acontecem, pode, contudo, avançar pela graça em seu caminho celestial. A vida comum pode ser a disciplina pela qual você pode aprender a se erguer acima do mundo. Pode ser o campo de batalha, no qual possa lutar o bom combate da fé. Nada menos do que isso é a verdadeira religião. A verdadeira religião não está usando um traje de piedade no domingo, para ser descartado no dia seguinte. Não está dizendo: "Senhor, Senhor!", enquanto um homem anda em seu próprio caminho, e desconsidera os mandamentos do Mestre. Pelo contrário, é Cristo reinando no interior do coração, e Sua vontade seguindo nas provações e tentações que todos os dias vêm sobre nós. Isto é um princípio cristão muito enraizado no interior,
  3. 3. 4 que importa dia a dia na prática cristã. A vida divina é o fruto necessário da fé viva que permanece no coração. A verdadeira religião tem sido comparada ao sangue em nosso sistema circulatório, que não se limita a uma ou duas artérias principais - mas aquece, vitaliza e move todo o homem. Ele derrama a maré da vida através de milhares de vasos, alguns deles pequenos demais para serem vistos. Da mesma forma, a religião pura é o princípio móvel do novo homem. Não se limita a lugares ou épocas especiais, mas sempre se difunde através das mil pequenas ações que são realizadas diariamente. As páginas seguintes são dedicadas a este assunto. É de primordial importância que o objetivo esteja intimamente ligado aos interesses da Igreja de Cristo, e isto não deve ser negligenciado. Tem sido alegado que aqueles que proclamam mais plenamente as doutrinas da graça, não estão suficientemente vivos para a necessidade de aplicar a piedade prática. Esta queixa, se é verdadeira ou não, pode e deve ser considerada. Que ela permita que os ministros cristãos apliquem, mais detalhadamente, os deveres práticos sobre as consciências de seus ouvintes. Vamos também levar os cristãos com mais cuidado e diligência a realizá-los. No
  4. 4. 5 entanto, tais deveres devem ser colocados em pé de igualdade. Eles não devem ser esforços legalistas para se obter a justificação, mas os frutos necessários da fé viva que permanecem no coração. Para entrar corretamente nos deveres da vida, é essencial começar bem e examinar o fundamento sobre o qual eles descansam. O verdadeiro fundamento é o livre perdão do pecador através de Cristo. Aqui está o ponto de partida de uma caminhada útil feliz. Se um homem parte em uma viagem distante, como pode fazê-lo com qualquer conforto enquanto ele está carregado com um fardo além de sua força? Se um comerciante é responsável por longas dívidas em atraso, como ele pode com qualquer esperança razoável de sucesso, entrar em um novo negócio? Da mesma maneira, a menos que o peso do pecado seja removido, é impossível executar alegremente a corrida que está diante de nós. A menos que a enorme dívida pecaminosa seja cancelada, é impossível, esperançosamente, começar de novo os deveres dos quais somos incumbidos.
  5. 5. 6 Alguns pensamentos sobre o perdão revelado nas Escrituras, ocuparão o restante deste capítulo. Deus se deleita em perdoar. A culpa faz os homens suspeitos. Isso faz com que aqueles cuja consciência esteja acordada, tenham medo de dar crédito à incrível misericórdia do Altíssimo. Tão raramente vemos um franco e generoso perdão entre os homens, que os homens não podem acreditar quão prontamente Deus perdoa aqueles que retornam a Ele. José tinha muito tempo antes, completamente perdoado a seus irmãos o erro que tinham feito a ele; contudo, quando Jacó morreu, imaginaram que certamente se vingaria deles. Somos tão lentos para acreditar que Deus francamente perdoa os seus ofensores. Para ter certeza disso, estude cuidadosamente as declarações da Palavra. O próprio monte Sinai testemunha isto, pois, mal a revelação da lei fora dada em meio às manifestações terríveis de Sua justiça, através da qual Jeová proclamou Sua misericórdia e amor. Pouca concepção podemos agora formar da preciosidade de um israelita arrependido, da declaração feita ao Mediador da Lei, e dentro de pouco tempo após sua promulgação. "Tendo o Senhor passado perante Moisés, proclamou: Jeová, Jeová, Deus misericordioso e compassivo, tardio em irar-se e grande em beneficência e verdade; que usa de beneficência com milhares; que perdoa a
  6. 6. 7 iniquidade, a transgressão e o pecado; que de maneira alguma terá por inocente o culpado; que visita a iniquidade dos pais sobre os filhos e sobre os filhos dos filhos até a terceira e quarta geração." (Êxodo 34.6, 7) Observe, novamente, uma passagem que ocorre, com pouca variação, por pelo menos quatro vezes no Antigo Testamento. Encontra- se no Salmo 103 e no versículo 8: " Compassivo e misericordioso é o Senhor; tardio em irar-se e grande em benignidade." Quase duzentos anos se passaram após a escrita deste salmo, e o profeta Jonas declara: "Ah! Senhor! não foi isso o que eu disse, estando ainda na minha terra? Por isso é que me apressei a fugir para Társis, pois eu sabia que és Deus compassivo e misericordioso, longânimo e grande em benignidade, e que te arrependes do mal." (Jonas 4.2) Aproximadamente, cinquenta anos se passaram, e o profeta Joel repete: "E rasgai o vosso coração, e não as vossas vestes; e convertei-vos ao Senhor vosso Deus; porque ele é misericordioso e compassivo, tardio em irar- se e grande em benignidade, e se arrepende do mal." (Joel 2.13) Mais trezentos e cinquenta anos se passaram, e Neemias dá uma razão por que tal paciência foi mostrada ao povo judeu. "Eles, porém, os nossos pais, se houveram soberbamente e endureceram a cerviz, e não deram ouvidos aos teus mandamentos, recusando ouvir-te enão se
  7. 7. 8 lembrando das tuas maravilhas, que fizeste no meio deles; antes endureceram a cerviz e, na sua rebeldia, levantaram um chefe, a fim de voltarem para sua servidão. Tu, porém, és um Deus pronto para perdoar, clemente e misericordioso, tardio em irar-te e grande em beneficência, e não os abandonaste." (Neemias 9.16,17). Aqui transmitimos de século a século, de profeta a profeta, a mesma declaração preciosa. Mesmo quando o sentido do pecado pode ser mais opressivo, nunca duvidemos da prontidão de Deus para nos perdoar. Em Glasgow, um homem foi acusado de assassinato. O crime foi claramente provado. A sentença de morte foi aprovada. O criminoso lançou um grito mais penetrante: "Misericórdia, misericórdia!" Uma lágrima de piedade surgiu espontaneamente em todos os olhos. O próprio juiz ficou tão emocionado que deixou o tribunal. Se fosse possível, com que prazer ele teria poupado o culpado. Havia uma profunda compaixão no coração do juiz e de cada um presente - mas que gota é isto comparado com o bem da compaixão no coração do Grande Pai da humanidade! Deus perdoa justamente. Nunca um atributo do caráter divino pode ser posto de lado, para a exibição de outro. Se Deus é misericordioso e
  8. 8. 9 gracioso, ele também é justo, e justo em todas as suas transações. Nem uma sombra de nuvem deve repousar sobre a perfeita equidade daquele que é o Governador e Juiz do universo. Os próprios pilares do trono eterno são a fidelidade e a verdade daquele que está ali assentado. Isso se manifesta no perdão dos pecados. Olhe para o grande expediente, que foi planejado para nossa salvação. "Deus concebe meios pelos quais Seu desterrado não possa ser expulso dEle." A glória do Evangelho encontra-se no princípio da substituição, pelo qual o Justo se coloca no lugar do culpado. Veja este princípio como se destacando claramente nos cerimoniais levíticos. Qual poderia ser a intenção de todas as ofertas pelo pecado, do sacrifício de touros, cabras e cordeiros - se não fosse para gravar nos corações dos homens, como com uma caneta de ferro, a grande verdade de que a culpa só poderia ser removida pela morte de outro, e que sem derramamento do sangue daquele que seria o sacrifício vicário em nosso favor, não poderia mais haver remissão de pecado! A mesma verdade também é revelada nas Escrituras proféticas. Tome apenas um único capítulo: estude o capítulo 53 de Isaías. É evidente a partir desta passagem que se refere
  9. 9. 10 ao Messias, e não a qualquer outro, os judeus antigos acreditavam que a profecia em questão seja aplicada, como podemos observar depois deles, desde que Jesus se manifestou em carne, que de fato a referida profecia só pode ser aplicada exclusivamente a ele. “1 Quem deu crédito à nossa pregação? e a quem se manifestou o braço do Senhor? 2 Pois foi crescendo como renovo perante ele, e como raiz que sai duma terra seca; não tinha formosura nem beleza; e quando olhávamos para ele, nenhuma beleza víamos, para que o desejássemos. 3 Era desprezado, e rejeitado dos homens; homem de dores, e experimentado nos sofrimentos; e, como um de quem os homens escondiam o rosto, era desprezado, e não fizemos dele caso algum. 4 Verdadeiramente ele tomou sobre si as nossas enfermidades, e carregou com as nossas dores; e nós o reputávamos por aflito, ferido de Deus, e oprimido. 5 Mas ele foi ferido por causa das nossas transgressões, e esmagado por causa das nossas iniquidades; o castigo que nos traz a paz estava sobre ele, e pelas suas pisaduras fomos sarados. 6 Todos nós andávamos desgarrados como ovelhas, cada um se desviava pelo seu caminho; mas o Senhor fez cair sobre ele a iniquidade de todos nós. 7 Ele foi oprimido e afligido, mas não abriu a boca; como um cordeiro que é levado ao
  10. 10. 11 matadouro, e como a ovelha que é muda perante os seus tosquiadores, assim ele não abriu a boca. 8 Pela opressão e pelo juízo foi arrebatado; e quem dentre os da sua geração considerou que ele fora cortado da terra dos viventes, ferido por causa da transgressão do meu povo? 9 E deram-lhe a sepultura com os ímpios, e com o rico na sua morte, embora nunca tivesse cometido injustiça, nem houvesse engano na sua boca. 10 Todavia, foi da vontade do Senhor esmagá-lo, fazendo-o enfermar; quando ele se puser como oferta pelo pecado, verá a sua posteridade, prolongará os seus dias, e a vontade do Senhor prosperará nas suas mãos. 11 Ele verá o fruto do trabalho da sua alma, e ficará satisfeito; com o seu conhecimento o meu servo justo justificará a muitos, e as iniquidades deles levará sobre si. 12 Pelo que lhe darei o seu quinhão com os grandes, e com os poderosos repartirá ele o despojo; porquanto derramou a sua alma até a morte, e foi contado com os transgressores; mas ele levou sobre si o pecado de muitos, e pelos transgressores intercedeu.” (Isaías 53) Com a mesma clareza é esta verdade revelada no Novo Testamento. O que poderia ser mais claro do que as palavras de Cristo na instituição de Sua Ceia, "Este é o meu sangue do Novo Testamento, que é derramado por muitos para a remissão dos pecados". O que poderia ser mais claro do que o testemunho de Paulo: "Ele o fez
  11. 11. 12 pecado por nós, que não conhecemos pecado, para que sejamos feitos nele a justiça de Deus". O que poderia ser mais claro do que as palavras de Pedro: "22 Ele não cometeu pecado, nem na sua boca se achou engano; 23 sendo injuriado, não injuriava, e quando padecia não ameaçava, mas entregava-se àquele que julga justamente; 24 levando ele mesmo os nossos pecados em seu corpo sobre o madeiro, para que mortos para os pecados, pudéssemos viver para a justiça; e pelas suas feridas fostes sarados." (I Pe 2.22-24) Leitor, que ninguém lhe roube o consolo que surge desta doutrina. Para satisfazer a consciência que foi completamente convencida do pecado, nada menos será suficiente do que isto: Jesus respondeu por mim - Ele pagou a dívida de minhas transgressões até o último centavo - Ele sofreu tudo o que era necessário na visão do Altíssimo - Ele colocou um fim ao pecado - Ele fez a reconciliação completa - Ele fez uma coisa justa em Deus ao passar sobre o mal que eu fiz! "Certifique-se de manter-se perto da cruz", foi a direção dada uma vez por uma mulher camponesa na Suíça, a um viajante que subiu em uma montanha. Uma grande cruz de madeira ficava junto ao caminho que levava ao cume. "Certifiquem-se de que se mantenham
  12. 12. 13 perto da cruz" - diria sinceramente a todos os peregrinos no caminho para o Monte Sião. Sempre considere o sangue que foi derramado lá, como o único meio pelo qual você pode se aproximar de Deus. Deus perdoa livremente. Agora que a reconciliação completa foi feita pelo sangue do nosso Fiador - para nós, a misericórdia é livre. Nenhuma compensação é exigida de nós pelos erros que temos. Nenhum sofrimento de nossa parte, seja nesta vida, seja em fogos purgatórios, são necessários como peso nas escalas da justiça, para que possamos ser salvos por Deus. Podemos e certamente teremos sofrimentos e tribulações, mas isto para o despojamento das obras do nosso velho homem, de modo a que possamos participar mais efetivamente da santidade de Deus, mas nem um só átimo de nossos esforços e obras poderia obter para nós o perdão e a salvação de Deus, os quais são concedidos pela simples fé, conforme os méritos exclusivos de Jesus. O dom é sem dinheiro e sem preço. Está aberto para aqueles cujos pecados pesam sobre eles, e que não veem nada em si mesmos - nem uma única coisa como um fundamento de esperança. Um velho servo de Cristo, que há muito tempo servia fielmente ao Mestre, uma vez contou o segredo da alegria e da paz de que desfrutava. "Há cerca de cinquenta anos", disse ele, "eu era
  13. 13. 14 um ouvinte em uma igreja de Londres, o pregador apresentava a liberdade da salvação. "E quando não tinham nada para pagar, ele perdoou livremente a ambos.” “Esse foi apenas o meu caso", acrescentou, "eu senti que não tinha nada de bom em mim, por isso me alegrou que a mensagem era para mim, e tenho me regozijado nisto desde então." Deus perdoa agora. O pensamento interior de muitos é que, em algum dia distante, possivelmente o perdão pode ser deles. "Eu espero que eu possa ser perdoado antes de encontrar meu juiz", é o sentimento que prevalece em suas mentes. Mesmo aqueles que buscam a salvação, frequentemente imaginam que seria mera presunção esperar esta bênção, até depois de muitos meses ou anos. Leitor, é uma coisa perigosa deixar isso para um futuro incerto e inseguro. Não temos enfrentado perigos? Não apresentamos tristezas? Não temos, diariamente, pecados novos para lamentar? Não precisamos, então, de um perdão sempre presente, para que no meio de tudo isso, possamos nos encorajar a buscar consolo diante de nosso Pai? É da vontade de Deus, e para Sua glória, que sem demora devemos aceitar e regozijar-nos no perdão que ele oferece.
  14. 14. 15 O filho pródigo tem sido um estranho para sua casa; no país distante ele tem desperdiçado os bens de seu pai. Mas, ele começa a refletir; ele contrasta a sua própria condição com a do menor dos servos de seu pai; ele volta para casa. e diz em seu coração: "Eu me levantarei e irei ter com meu pai!" E, como imaginamos, com muito tremor, com muitos temores, ele volta. Como ele é recebido? "Quando ele ainda estava muito longe, seu pai o viu, e teve compaixão, e correu, e caiu sobre seu pescoço, e beijou-o!" Quão rápido e pronto estava o perdão! Antes que ele chegasse à porta, antes que ele pudesse pronunciar a confissão que ele propôs fazer - os braços de um pai estão ao seu redor, e o beijo de amor terno foi dado a ele! Um homem paralítico é trazido por seus amigos para a presença do Grande Curador. Aquele que conhecia os pensamentos do homem, podia sem dúvida discernir dentro daquele homem uma consciência perturbada pela lembrança dos dias passados. O homem sentia a fraqueza e o sofrimento do corpo, mas sentia ainda mais o fardo do pecado. Como o Salvador o cumprimenta? Qual é a primeira palavra que Ele dirige a ele? Nenhuma palavra mais doce nunca foi dita, "Filho, tenha bom ânimo, seus pecados estão perdoados!" Um perdão imediato é concedido a ele!
  15. 15. 16 Uma prostituta e mulher imoral entrou na casa de Simão, um fariseu que havia convidado Jesus. Longamente estranha à paz com Deus, começou agora a desejá-la. Ela ignora o desprezo daqueles que a expulsariam, e se aproxima dos pés de Jesus. Carregada de culpa, ela não tem palavras para pronunciar, mas suas lágrimas fluindo são uma oração que não pode ser desprezada. O que Cristo diz a esta mulher que perece em seus pecados? Será que Ele a mandará ir para casa e emendar sua vida, para que ela possa finalmente obter a misericórdia que ela procura? Ele a convidará a vir no dia seguinte, ou uma semana ou um mês depois, e ele a perdoará? Não, nada do tipo. Ele não vai mantê- la esperando por uma única hora. Assim como ela estava, manchada com o pecado - ele livre e imediatamente perdoou-a. Ele disse a ela: "Seus pecados estão perdoados!" Ele não temia que ela abusasse do perdão que ele concedeu. Limitada pelo amor grato, ela viveria doravante para aquele que tão livremente a amava. Leitor, rejeite o pensamento de que uma longa preparação é necessária antes que você possa se alegrar em Cristo. Não se deixe levar pela ideia de que você deve trazer tanto arrependimento e tanto sentimento corretos, antes que possa ser aceito por ele. A falsa segurança de seu antigo estado faleceu? O Espírito de Deus o convenceu tanto do pecado, que está disposto a tomar o lugar do publicano? Você chora a partir do seu
  16. 16. 17 coração: "Deus seja misericordioso comigo, um pecador!" Você expõe diante de Deus as iniquidades do passado, e demora a andar doravante em novidade de vida? Então não duvide do livre amor de Deus em Cristo. Assuma, sem hesitação, a grandeza de seu pecado - mas use contra ele a preciosidade do sangue de Cristo. Apesar de muita dureza de coração, apesar de serem muitos os seus pecados, que o fariam temer - mas imediatamente assuma a sua posição como um filho de Deus, apenas por amor de Cristo, e por confiança nele mantenha-se nesta posição sem vacilar. Assim como eu estou - e esperando livrar minha alma de cada mancha escura - A Você, cujo sangue pode limpar cada mancha, Ó Cordeiro de Deus, eu venho. Assim como eu estou - Você me receberá, Dará boas-vindas, perdão, limpeza, alívio, Porque eu creio na sua promessa - Ó Cordeiro de Deus, eu venho. Deus perdoa perfeitamente. Isto não é parcial e nem limitado, mas um perdão completo. "Todo
  17. 17. 18 o modo de pecado e iniquidade será perdoado". "Justificado de todas as coisas"; "Perdoando-vos todas as ofensas"; "O sangue de Jesus Cristo, seu Filho, nos purifica de todo pecado". Tais são algumas das declarações da Palavra de Deus, mostrando a remissão perfeita do pecado para aqueles que creem. Marque também, como Deus busca no céu e na terra por figuras e ilustrações pelas quais essa verdade possa ser tornada clara. Olhamos para a pureza imaculada da neve recém-caída? Então ouça a promessa: "Embora os vossos pecados sejam como a escarlata, eles serão brancos como a neve". Será que um homem busca em vão o que está irremediavelmente perdido? Ouça a promessa dada por Jeremias: "Naqueles dias, diz o Senhor, a iniquidade de Israel será procurada, e não será achada." Será que um homem jogou para trás o que ele não vai mais considerar? Ouça as palavras de Ezequias: "Você lançou todos os meus pecados atrás das Suas costas!" Você olha para o vasto oceano, e sente-se seguro de que nunca mais vai ver o que você lançou nele? Ouça a promessa dada por Miqueias:
  18. 18. 19 "Lançará todos os seus pecados", não para os abismos, mas "para as profundezas do mar!" Você olha para cima e vê a nuvem escura e pesada se dispersar gradualmente, até que não apareça uma mancha no claro céu azul? Ouça de novo a promessa de Isaías: "Eu apaguei como uma nuvem grossa as tuas transgressões, e como uma nuvem os teus pecados". Você está em uma montanha alta, e olha para o leste e para o oeste, e imagina a vasta distância que fica entre os dois horizontes? Ouça as palavras do salmista: "Quanto o oriente dista ocidente - Ele separou de nós as nossas transgressões". Que maravilhosa variedade de figuras temos aqui, para colocar diante de nós a plenitude da misericórdia perdoadora! Uma ilustração da mesma verdade pode ser tirada da maneira como as vidas dos servos de Deus em idades anteriores, são referidas no Novo Testamento. Nas narrativas históricas do Antigo Testamento, suas vidas são registradas com a veracidade mais transparente. Nenhuma tentativa é feita para esconder suas quedas graves, ou suas fraquezas menores. Nenhuma palavra é dita para desculpar o mal. Noé está embriagado na sua tenda;
  19. 19. 20 Jó é impaciente e amaldiçoa o dia do seu nascimento; Abraão age enganosamente com respeito a Sara; Ló não é salvo mais cedo de Sodoma, mas ele cai terrivelmente; Jacó engana seu pai idoso; Davi comete adultério, e depois mata Urias; Elias fugiu, por medo de Jezabel; Jonas é primeiro desobediente, e depois murmura contra a bondade de Deus. Tudo isso é total e mais claramente narrado. Mas, entre nas páginas do Novo Testamento, e o que você acha? Nem uma só menção de todos esses pecados! As graças destes santos de Deus - seus atos de fé e obediência - são referidos continuamente; mas nem uma palavra é dita, sobre todos os pecados e manchas que foram encontrados neles. Não há um propósito nisso? Não é o silêncio da Escritura que nos ensina, de maneira muito notável, que os pecados e iniquidades de Seu povo, Deus não se lembra mais para sempre? Cristão, tenha coragem. O pecado pode assediar você - mas não pode condená-lo. Pode cair em
  20. 20. 21 seu caminho a sombra escura de velhos pecados. Você pode se lembrar com tristeza de coração, os anos que passou na pocilga do país distante, e as negligências e falhas não numeradas de sua caminhada com Deus, mas nem um nem o outro será trazido contra você. "Quem é aquele que nos condenará? É Cristo que morreu, sim, antes, que ressuscitou". "Não há condenação para os que estão em Cristo Jesus". Por que, então, uma tão grande proporção dos que ouvem essas boas novas, ainda carrega consigo a tremenda carga do pecado não perdoado? Uma vez que a misericórdia de Deus é tão abundante - por que tão poucos se aproveitam de sua poderosa eficácia? Por que é que ainda sobre eles repousa a maldição amarga de uma lei quebrada, e lá há uma espera com terrível tristeza da eternidade sem esperança? É porque... A carga é insensível, A consciência está dormindo, E a alma está morta! O que importa, embora você deite sobre um cadáver o peso mais pesado? Não é sentido por ele, que está calado e morto. Que importa para a alma que está morta no pecado, embora a ira de
  21. 21. 22 Deus, a maldição da lei, a culpa de uma vida de iniquidade esteja repousando sobre ela? É muito verdadeiro que os homens estão bem satisfeitos com o estado em que o pecado os trouxe. Eles não têm desejo de uma vida mais elevada, mais santa. Anos atrás, quando a Bastilha estava prestes a ser destruída, um prisioneiro foi trazido para fora que há muito estava deitado em uma de suas celas sombrias. Em vez de acolher com alegria a liberdade que lhe foi concedida, por mais estranho que fosse, ele pediu que o levassem para sua masmorra. Fazia tanto tempo que não via a luz, que seu olho não podia suportar o brilho do sol. Além disso, seus amigos estavam todos mortos; ele não tinha casa, e seus membros se recusavam a se mover. Seu principal desejo era agora, que ele pudesse morrer na prisão escura, onde tanto tempo ele tinha sido um cativo. O que é isso, senão uma imagem de muitos pecadores? Não há desejo pela liberdade gloriosa que Cristo oferece. O olho está há tanto tempo acostumado à escuridão da alienação de Deus, que não pode suportar a luz de Sua presença. Fora da prisão de um estado carnal, a alma não pode ver nenhum amigo, nenhum abrigo, e assim o pecador seria alegremente deixado a viver e morrer sem Cristo, sem Deus, sem esperança no mundo.
  22. 22. 23 Oh, que o Espírito do Deus vivo vivifique os pecadores mortos! Oh, que Seu poder poderoso desperte em seu interior, um senso de seu perigo extremo, e um desejo de salvação em Cristo. Então o encontrarão perto para salvar; Seu primeiro grito de misericórdia não será desconsiderado. Ele lhes abrirá a porta da vida eterna e lhes concederá a bênção completa do amor redentor. Deixe o leitor cristão lembrar que o perdão não é o fim - mas o início do serviço na vinha. Não é o objetivo, mas o ponto de partida. Se a salvação foi verdadeiramente recebida, deve levar. . . A auto dedicação, Ao trabalho grato, E à santidade da vida. Se o perdão dos pecados fosse em qualquer medida a recompensa da santidade, ou do nosso serviço na vinha - nunca poderia haver certeza - nunca poderia haver a certeza de que havia sido feito o suficiente. Além disso, o motivo não poderia estar certo - em parte, pelo menos, seria necessariamente autojustiça e luta, ao invés de autorrenúncia e amor. Por outro lado, não se esqueça que ele se vangloria, em vão, do pecado perdoado, e que não é guiado por isto a amar a Cristo e,
  23. 23. 24 fielmente, esforçar-se, segundo o seu exemplo, para fazer a vontade de Deus. Tenha a certeza de que a doutrina do perdão livre está de acordo com a piedade. Está escrito: "Há perdão com você, para que seja temido". (Salmo 130.4.) Marque a conexão. Não está escrito que Deus teme que possamos obter perdão - mas que Ele perdoa para que possamos temê-Lo. Deve ser sempre assim. Aqui está o nosso motivo e nossa força. Aquele que é perdoado muito, amará muito. Quem ama muito, alegremente, obedecerá a Deus. Quem jamais honrou mais a Deus, ou trabalhou mais abundantemente do que Paulo? Mas, quem, mais do que ele, se gloriou na livre justificação do Evangelho? É nossa sabedoria, dia após dia, regozijar-nos, no meio de todas as fraquezas, para que nossa aceitação seja garantida e nossos pecados sejam perdoados em Cristo. "Sendo justificados pela fé, temos paz com Deus por nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo". É nossa sabedoria também, na força disso, servir a Deus cada vez mais, nunca nos cansarmos de seguir o caminho de Seus mandamentos, mas manifestar a todos ao nosso redor que nenhum motivo é tão influente como o amor que surge de ser livremente perdoado e "aceito no Amado".

×