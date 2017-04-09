Como buscar a Deus - livro

2 Sumário 4 A474 Alves, Silvio Dutra Como Buscar a Deus./ Silvio Dutra Alves. – Rio de Janeiro, 2016. 50p.; 14,8x21cm 1. E...
3 1 - A Presença do Senhor é o que Importa.. 2 - Todos os Caminhos Levam a Deus?........ 9 3 - “Vinde, e subamos ao monte ...
4 1 - A Presença do Senhor é o que Importa Necessitamos da ministração da Palavra de Deus. Precisamos da oração. Necessita...
5 para adorar ao Senhor, de orar e ter a expectativa em nossos corações para que Ele se manifeste entre nós e em nós. Toda...
6 podem alimentar e sustentar o nosso espírito, alma e corpo. Coisas estas que recebemos somente quando a presença do Senh...
7 “Permanecei em mim, e eu permanecerei em vós; como a vara de si mesma não pode dar fruto, se não permanecer na videira, ...
8 “E nós conhecemos, e cremos no amor que Deus nos tem. Deus é amor; e quem permanece em amor, permanece em Deus, e Deus n...
9 2 - Todos os Caminhos Levam a Deus? É muito comum se ouvir as palavras de nosso título, não como uma indagação, senão co...
10 justificados de nossos pecados, e ninguém carregou nossos pecados sobre si, pagou a nossa dívida para com a justiça div...
11 drama da nossa existência pecaminosa neste mundo. Ninguém pode se apresentar a Deus sem um mediador, e somente Jesus fo...
12 3 - “Vinde, e subamos ao monte do Senhor.” (Isaías 2.3) É extremamente benéfico para as nossas almas subir acima deste ...
13 Que o Espírito de Deus nos ajude a sair das brumas do medo e da febre da ansiedade, e todos os males que se reúnem nest...
14 4 - O Propósito e o Modo de se Buscar a Deus “Bem-aventurados os que guardam os seus testemunhos, que o buscam de todo ...
15 1. A noção de que é dada aos preceitos e conselhos na palavra: eles são chamados de seus testemunhos. 2. Guardar estes ...
16 verdades evangélicas são um mistério, e dependem somente do testemunho de Deus acerca de seu Filho. E sob o evangelho e...
17 [2] Outra vantagem que temos por esta noção é a certeza da palavra, é o testemunho de Deus. O apóstolo diz, I João 5.9,...
18 assinaturas e personagens de majestade, bondade, poder, verdade, que Deus tinha deixado acerca do evangelho, e água e s...
19 1.20. A criação se revela ser de Deus, e se o menor testemunho tem evidências claras, muito mais o do evangelho. Por qu...
20 a acusação. O que é agora uma oferta, então, será uma acusação. Deus não vai ficar sem uma testemunha no dia do julgame...
21 porque não crê no testemunho que tem dado a respeito de seu Filho." Podemos considerar isto em nossos corações - Oh! de...
22 [1] Para colocá-la em nossos corações. No coração duas coisas são consideradas - a compreensão e os afetos. Deus se com...
23 palavra como sendo o testemunho de Deus e, consequentemente, abraçá-la e dar-lhe o devido lugar no coração. A fé é a re...
24 ele seria em relação ao seu olho. Às vezes, isso implica a semelhança de manter o caminho: Josué 1.7, “Não te inclines ...
25 obedecidas. As leis dos príncipes terrestres não são obedecidas por se acreditar que sejam as leis do rei, mas quando s...
26 iniquidade.” Mt 7.23. Muitos vão fingir estar do lado de Cristo, mas porque eles não guardaram os seus testemunhos, ele...
27 obediência perfeita e absoluta, sem a menor falha, por isso nenhum de nós pode ser abençoado. Moisés vai nos acusar, nã...
28 Isto é adequadamente juntado ao anterior por um motivo duplo, em parte, porque o fim do testemunho de Deus é para nos d...
29 um remorso saudável e o sentido da nossa alienação natural dele. O primeiro trabalho e o grande cuidado de retornarmos ...
30 mesmo os filhos de Deus são uma geração de buscadores, que “buscam a Deus”, Sl 24.6; não importa que estejam contentes,...
31 seu favor na aceitação das nossas pessoas e perdão de nossos pecados. Isso é que o homem de Deus expressou, em seu próp...
32 assim, Rom 15.12 “Nele os gentios esperam”. Assim isto evidencia confiança e esperança. (2) Evidência de amor, que é ex...
33 “Eu não te deixarei ir, a menos que tu me abençoes." Não é o suficiente fazer uso de ordenanças, mas temos que ver se p...
34 considerei sua fala, porque seu cortejo acabou, meu amado foi embora, mas quando pensei em sua fala a minha alma desfal...
35 Deus, mas se Deus não responder na primeira batida, eles se vão. Tradução e adaptação de citações extraídas do sermão d...
36 5 - Buscar, Bater e Pedir Em sentido bíblico geral estes três verbos equivalem a procurar por Deus com insistência e fe...
37 Deus jamais incentivará o nosso egoísmo e cobiça. Ele jamais atenderá aquilo que buscamos por motivo caprichoso ou inte...
38 Ele nunca arromba a porta do nosso coração, por isso bate suavemente para que a abramos voluntariamente para que Ele po...
39 Você pode ler os versículos bíblicos contendo destacadas as palavras 1 – krouo (grego) – bater à porta; 2 – aiteo (greg...
40 6 - A Culpa do Homem Reside em Não Buscar a Deus Embora haja a culpa que é inerente à natureza decaída no pecado, a cul...
41 Todos quantos buscarem ser livrados de tal escravidão confiando no Único que pode verdadeiramente libertá-los – Cristo ...
42 7 - A Proximidade de Deus de Nós Partes de um sermão Charles Haddon Spurgeon, traduzidas e adaptadas pelo Pr Silvio Dut...
43 Olhe para trás para o registro do Jardim do Éden e veja uma evidência da proximidade de Deus ao homem. Adão, tendo tran...
44 contemplaram a Sua glória. Osso de nossos ossos e carne da nossa carne é o Cristo e Ele ainda é Deus verdadeiro de Deus...
45 Deus está tão perto de nós que Ele ouve as orações do Seu povo e ordena eventos em correspondência a essas orações. Nos...
46 noite e de dia Ele nos rodeia. Neste momento, "com certeza Deus está neste lugar". Quão ímpio é o pecado quando visto s...
47 vida e ainda assim você não se importa! Homens santos têm tremido com temor em Sua presença e você brinca! Além disso, ...
48 Que Deus abençoe este aviso solene para o despertar da sua alma! Há um lado positivo nesta grande verdade da proximidad...
49 Se o Senhor está perto, não há nenhuma razão para que ele não deva conceder o perdão agora para todos os que o buscarem...
50 Ele está sempre perto para aliviar o seu coração. Ele torna a vida uma coisa abençoada quando nos lembramos em gastá-la...
Como buscar a Deus - livro
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Como buscar a Deus - livro

3 views

Published on

A expressão “busca de Deus” é plena de significado e pode ser associada a busca de vida, de amor, de paz, de verdade, de justiça e de todos os demais atributos que são inerentes à divindade.

Published in: Spiritual
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
3
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Como buscar a Deus - livro

  1. 1. 2 Sumário 4 A474 Alves, Silvio Dutra Como Buscar a Deus./ Silvio Dutra Alves. – Rio de Janeiro, 2016. 50p.; 14,8x21cm 1. Escrituras. 2. Oração. 3. Fé I. Título. CDD 220
  2. 2. 3 1 - A Presença do Senhor é o que Importa.. 2 - Todos os Caminhos Levam a Deus?........ 9 3 - “Vinde, e subamos ao monte do Senhor.” (Isaías 2.3).............................................. 12 4 - O Propósito e o Modo de se Buscar a Deus............................................................................. 14 5 - Buscar, Bater e Pedir...................................... 36 6 - A Culpa do Homem Reside em Não Buscar a Deus.......................................................... 40 7 - A Proximidade de Deus de Nós................. 42
  3. 3. 4 1 - A Presença do Senhor é o que Importa Necessitamos da ministração da Palavra de Deus. Precisamos da oração. Necessitamos louvar e adorar a Deus. Todavia, nada disto terá sentido ou propósito caso nos falte aquilo que é o principal, a coisa que mais necessitamos acima de todas as demais, que é a manifestação da presença do próprio Senhor no nosso viver. Isto explica o motivo do vazio espiritual que permanece no coração de muitos cristãos, mesmo depois de terem participado de cultos animados de louvor e adoração, ou de terem ouvido a pregação de um bom sermão. Caso Deus mesmo não se manifeste entre eles, o resultado sempre será este vazio espiritual. É o próprio Senhor que é a nossa força. É a Sua graça, e somente ela, quem nos fortalece o espírito, sara a alma e o corpo, e nos dá bom ânimo em toda e qualquer circunstância. Tomemos então o firme propósito de fixarmos por principal objetivo quando nos reunimos
  4. 4. 5 para adorar ao Senhor, de orar e ter a expectativa em nossos corações para que Ele se manifeste entre nós e em nós. Todavia, nos sentiremos muitas vezes enfraquecidos e experimentando as dores consequentes dos golpes que os demônios desferem contra a nossa alma, em acusações e toda sorte de ataque que tem por alvo enfraquecer a nossa fé. Isto será permitido pelo Senhor para que saibamos que a força que temos não procede propriamente de nós mesmos, mas da manifestação da Sua presença e graça. Uma vez abatidos, humilhados, reconhecendo que necessitamos do Seu amor, poder e cuidado, Ele nos exaltará e fortalecerá e fundamentará a nossa fé, de modo que somos animados com isto a servi-lO e ao nosso próximo, uma vez que teremos disponibilidade suficiente de graça para lhes ministrar em amor. Bendito seja o Senhor, que nos instrui no caminho que devemos seguir, caminho este que é Ele próprio. Então se tivermos tudo o mais, e caso nos falte o próprio Cristo e o Seu poder, somos pobres, cegos, nus e miseráveis naquelas coisas que
  5. 5. 6 podem alimentar e sustentar o nosso espírito, alma e corpo. Coisas estas que recebemos somente quando a presença do Senhor é manifestada em nós. Destacamos a seguir algumas passagens bíblicas que confirmam as afirmações que acabamos de fazer quanto à essencialidade da presença do Senhor. “Tu me farás conhecer a vereda da vida; na tua presença há plenitude de alegria; à tua mão direita há delícias perpetuamente.” (Salmo 16.11) “No abrigo da tua presença tu os escondes das intrigas dos homens; em um pavilhão os ocultas da contenda das línguas.” (Sl 31.20) “Por que estás abatida, ó minha alma, e por que te perturbas dentro de mim? Espera em Deus, pois ainda o louvarei pela salvação que há na sua presença.” (Sl 42.5) “Arrependei-vos, pois, e convertei-vos, para que sejam apagados os vossos pecados, de sorte que venham os tempos de refrigério, da presença do Senhor,” (At 3.19) “Quem come a minha carne e bebe o meu sangue permanece em mim e eu nele.” (Jo 6.56)
  6. 6. 7 “Permanecei em mim, e eu permanecerei em vós; como a vara de si mesma não pode dar fruto, se não permanecer na videira, assim também vós, se não permanecerdes em mim. Eu sou a videira; vós sois as varas. Quem permanece em mim e eu nele, esse dá muito fruto; porque sem mim nada podeis fazer.” (Jo 15.4,5) “Portanto, o que desde o princípio ouvistes, permaneça em vós. Se em vós permanecer o que desde o princípio ouvistes, também vós permanecereis no Filho e no Pai.” (I Jo 2.24) “E agora, filhinhos, permanecei nele; para que, quando ele se manifestar, tenhamos confiança, e não fiquemos confundidos diante dele na sua vinda.” (I Jo 2.24) “Todo o que permanece nele não vive pecando; todo o que vive pecando não o viu nem o conhece.” (I Jo 3.6) “Quem guarda os seus mandamentos, em Deus permanece e Deus nele. E nisto conhecemos que ele permanece em nós: pelo Espírito que nos tem dado.” (I Jo 3.24) “Ninguém jamais viu a Deus; e nos amamos uns aos outros, Deus permanece em nós, e o seu amor é em nós aperfeiçoado. Nisto conhecemos que permanecemos nele, e ele em nós: por ele nos ter dado do seu Espírito.” (I Jo 4.12,13)
  7. 7. 8 “E nós conhecemos, e cremos no amor que Deus nos tem. Deus é amor; e quem permanece em amor, permanece em Deus, e Deus nele.” (I Jo 4.16) “Todo aquele que vai além do ensino de Cristo e não permanece nele, não tem a Deus; quem permanece neste ensino, esse tem tanto ao Pai como ao Filho.” (II Jo 9) À vista destes textos bíblicos, podemos entender definitivamente que se há algo em que devemos permanecer, este algo não é propriamente uma coisa, mas uma pessoa, a saber, nosso Senhor Jesus Cristo. Assim, é a Sua própria presença que devemos buscar mais do que a tudo. E uma vez estando na Sua presença podemos nos dedicar a todas as demais coisas, com a certeza da Sua bênção e aprovação, porque será na Sua presença que tudo faremos, diremos ou pensaremos. A Bíblia nos alerta portanto, para que não erremos o alvo, sendo meros religiosos dados a práticas cerimoniais e ritualísticas que não levem em conta tal necessidade de termos a presença de Deus no coração. A Presença do Senhor é o que Importa
  8. 8. 9 2 - Todos os Caminhos Levam a Deus? É muito comum se ouvir as palavras de nosso título, não como uma indagação, senão como uma afirmação. Todavia, nem sempre é apresentada uma razão na qual se baseie esta afirmação de que todos os caminhos levam a Deus. Quando Jesus disse ser o único caminho, e não apenas o caminho que conduz a Deus, como também a verdade e a vida, ele o comprovou não somente por sinais e obras, como também por tudo o que havia sido profetizado sobre ele, por séculos, em todas as Escrituras. Ele disse: “Respondeu-lhe Jesus: Eu sou o caminho, e a verdade, e a vida; ninguém vem ao Pai senão por mim.” (João 14.6). Jesus é o único caminho adequado para irmos a Deus porque para se achegar a Deus é preciso que se esteja santificado, e não podemos achar a santificação e nenhum outro senão somente no próprio Jesus vivendo em nós, e nos fazendo coparticipantes da sua natureza divina. É Jesus quem nos batiza com o Espírito Santo que é o agente ativo desta santificação. Além disso, não poderíamos ser assim santificados, se antes não fôssemos perdoados e
  9. 9. 10 justificados de nossos pecados, e ninguém carregou nossos pecados sobre si, pagou a nossa dívida para com a justiça divina, senão apenas Jesus Cristo quando morreu em nosso lugar no Calvário. Então, quando se fala em caminho para Deus, o que está em foco não é um mero meio de transporte de nosso espírito para o céu, mas um meio, uma condição espiritual que deve ser achada em nós para que possamos ser considerados dignos de viver no céu na presença de Deus. Ainda que nosso mérito e dignidade seja de um outro, a saber, de Jesus Cristo, que se tornou para nós a nossa redenção, justificação, santificação e sabedoria, I Cor 1.30. Assim, tudo o que se apresenta como caminho para a presença de Deus, aparte da união com a pessoa de Cristo, não é sequer atalho, mas um grande engano, que por fim será revelado no dia da nossa morte, quando formos encontrados muito longe da presença de Deus, e isto para todo o sempre. Vemos portanto, que mera reforma de hábitos, de boas ações e tudo o mais que possamos fazer de nós mesmos para sermos considerados merecedores de ir para o céu, será em vão, porque é somente em Cristo, pela fé nele, que podemos achar a resposta adequada para o
  10. 10. 11 drama da nossa existência pecaminosa neste mundo. Ninguém pode se apresentar a Deus sem um mediador, e somente Jesus foi designado por ele para ser o nosso Mediador entre nós e ele. “Porquanto há um só Deus e um só Mediador entre Deus e os homens, Cristo Jesus, homem,” (I Tim 2.5).
  11. 11. 12 3 - “Vinde, e subamos ao monte do Senhor.” (Isaías 2.3) É extremamente benéfico para as nossas almas subir acima deste presente mundo perverso para algo mais nobre e melhor. Os cuidados deste mundo e a natureza enganadora das riquezas tendem a sufocar tudo de bom dentro de nós, e ficamos inquietos, desanimados, talvez orgulhosos e carnais. É bom para nós cortarmos estes espinhos e abrolhos, pois a semente celestial semeada entre eles não é capaz de produzir uma colheita, e onde vamos encontrar uma melhor foice com que cortá-los do que a comunhão com Deus e com as coisas do seu Reino? Nos vales da Suíça, muitos dos seus habitantes são deformados, e todos têm uma aparência doentia, pois a atmosfera está carregada com miasma, e é fechada e estagnada, mas lá em cima, na montanha, encontramos uma raça robusta, que respira o ar fresco que sopra das neves virgens dos cumes dos Alpes. Seria bom se os moradores do vale deixassem frequentemente suas moradas entre os pântanos e as névoas da febre, e respirassem o ar estimulante do topo das montanhas. É para tal escalada que quero convidá-lo hoje.
  12. 12. 13 Que o Espírito de Deus nos ajude a sair das brumas do medo e da febre da ansiedade, e todos os males que se reúnem neste vale da terra, e a subir as montanhas de alegria e bem- aventurança antecipadas. Que Deus Espírito Santo corte as cordas que nos mantêm aqui embaixo, e nos ajude a escalar os montes! Sentamo-nos muitas vezes como águias acorrentadas à rocha, só que, ao contrário da águia , começamos a amar a nossa cadeia, e, talvez, se colocados realmente à prova, relutemos em vê-la arrebentada. Que Deus agora nos conceda a graça, se não podemos fugir da cadeia na nossa carne, a fazê- lo no nosso espírito; e deixando o corpo, como um servo, no sopé da montanha, possa nossa alma, como Abraão, alcançar o topo da montanha e ali entrar em comunhão com o Altíssimo. Texto de Charles Haddon Spurgeon, traduzido e adaptado por Silvio Dutra.
  13. 13. 14 4 - O Propósito e o Modo de se Buscar a Deus “Bem-aventurados os que guardam os seus testemunhos, que o buscam de todo o coração.” (Salmo 119.2) Neste salmo o homem de Deus começa com uma descrição do caminho para a verdadeira bem-aventurança. No primeiro verso o homem bem-aventurado é descrito pelo curso de suas ações, "Bem-aventurados os retos em seus caminhos." Neste, pela estrutura de seu coração: “Bem-aventurados os que guardam os seus testemunhos, que o buscam de todo o coração." O princípio interno das boas ações é a verdade e a pureza do coração. Aqui você pode constatar duas marcas de um homem bem-aventurado: 1. Eles guardam os Seus testemunhos. 2. Eles o buscam com todo o coração . Doutrina 1: Aqueles que mantêm estreita vigilância dos testemunhos de Deus são abençoados. A título de explicação, duas coisas são percebidas:
  14. 14. 15 1. A noção de que é dada aos preceitos e conselhos na palavra: eles são chamados de seus testemunhos. 2. Guardar estes testemunhos é o que concerne ao homem bem-aventurado. Primeiro, a noção pela qual a palavra de Deus é expressada é testemunho, por isto se entende toda declaração da vontade de Deus, em doutrinas, mandamentos, exemplos, ameaças e promessas. Toda a palavra é o testemunho que Deus tem revelado para a satisfação do mundo sobre o caminho da sua salvação. Agora, porque a palavra de Deus se apresenta em duas partes, a lei e o evangelho, esta noção pode ser aplicada a ambos. Em primeiro lugar, à lei, no que diz respeito à "arca do testemunho" Êxodo 25.16, porque as duas tábuas foram colocadas nela, o evangelho também é chamado de testemunho, "o testemunho de Deus acerca de seu Filho”: Isa 8.20, "À lei e ao testemunho", onde testemunho parece ser distinguido da lei. O evangelho é assim chamado, porque Deus tem testificado nele como o homem deve ser perdoado, reconciliado com Ele, e obter o direito à vida eterna. Precisamos de um testemunho neste caso, porque isto é mais desconhecido para nós. A lei foi escrita no coração, mas o evangelho é um estranho. A luz natural discernirá algo da lei, e levantar assuntos que são de uma estirpe moral, mas as
  15. 15. 16 verdades evangélicas são um mistério, e dependem somente do testemunho de Deus acerca de seu Filho. E sob o evangelho este testemunho é gravado no coração e não em tábuas de pedra, como na dispensação da lei. Por isso permanece o testemunho em mistério enquanto o homem não nascer de novo, recebendo o testemunho do Espírito em seu coração. Agora, a partir dessa noção de testemunhos temos esta vantagem: [1] Que a palavra é uma declaração completa da mente do Senhor. Deus não nos deixa no escuro nas questões que dizem respeito ao Seu serviço e à salvação do homem. Ele nos deu o seu testemunho, ele nos revelou a sua mente, o que ele aprova e o que ele não permite, e em que condições ele vai aceitar os pecadores em Cristo. É uma coisa abençoada que não somos deixados à incerteza de nossos próprios pensamentos: Miqueias 6.8, "Ele te mostrou, ó homem, o que é bom." A maneira de agradar e desfrutar de Deus é claramente revelada na sua palavra. Podemos saber o que devemos fazer, o que podemos esperar, e sob que termos. Nós temos o seu testemunho. Todavia, esta revelação permanecerá em oculto àqueles sobre cujos olhos permanece o véu da incredulidade por recusarem a Cristo.
  16. 16. 17 [2] Outra vantagem que temos por esta noção é a certeza da palavra, é o testemunho de Deus. O apóstolo diz, I João 5.9, “Se tomarmos o testemunho dos homens, o testemunho de Deus é maior". E Deus dá este testemunho em nossos corações pelo Espírito Santo. Isto é a razão porque deveríamos dar muito mais valor ao testemunho de Deus do que o que damos ao testemunho de homens, que são falíveis e enganadores. Entre os homens, "na boca de duas ou três testemunhas, tudo está estabelecido", Deut 19.15, “Agora, quanto a Deus, há três que dão testemunho no céu, e três que dão testemunho na terra", 1 João 5.8. Estamos aptos para duvidar do evangelho, e ter pensamentos suspeitosos de uma tal excelente doutrina, mas agora existem três testemunhas no céu: o Pai, a Palavra, e o Espírito, o Pai por uma voz: Mat 3.7: "E eis que uma voz dos céus dizia: Este é o meu Filho amado", etc. E o Filho também por uma voz, quando ele apareceu a Paulo do céu: “Saulo, Saulo, por que me persegues?” E o Espírito Santo deu o seu testemunho, ao descer sobre ele na forma de uma pomba, e sobre os apóstolos em línguas de fogo. "E três são os que testificam na terra," pois ele diz: 1 João 5.10, "Aquele que crê, tem o testemunho em si mesmo." O que é isso? O Espírito, a água e o sangue, no coração de um cristão, estes dão testemunho do evangelho. O Espírito dá testemunho do evangelho quando ilumina o coração, o que nos permite discernir que a doutrina é de Deus, para discernir essas
  17. 17. 18 assinaturas e personagens de majestade, bondade, poder, verdade, que Deus tinha deixado acerca do evangelho, e água e sangue testemunham quando sentimos esses efeitos constantes e sensíveis do poder de Deus que vem com o evangelho (1 Tes 1.5), tanto por pacificar a consciência, e trazendo alegria e satisfação, e por santificar e libertar o homem da escravidão do pecado. A água significa santificação: João 17.17, "Santifica-os na tua verdade." O poder santificador de Deus, que vai junto com o evangelho, é uma confirmação clara do testemunho divino nele: João 8.32, "A verdade vos libertará." Pelo nosso desembaraçamento da luxúria chegamos a ser confirmados na verdade. O testemunho de Deus é a resolução final da nossa fé. Por que cremos? Porque é o testemunho de Deus. Como sabemos que é o testemunho de Deus? Ele o evidenciou pela sua própria luz nas consciências dos homens, mas Deus para a maior satisfação para o mundo, nos deu testemunhas, três no céu e três na terra. Cada manifestação de Deus tem naturezas assinadas por Ele, personagens de Deus suficientes sobre elas para mostrar de onde vieram. A criação é uma manifestação de Deus; agora, quem olha para a mesma de modo sério e com consideração, pode encontrar Deus lá, pode segui-lo por suas pegadas, “Pelas coisas que são feitas, o seu ser invisível e poder." Rom
  18. 18. 19 1.20. A criação se revela ser de Deus, e se o menor testemunho tem evidências claras, muito mais o do evangelho. Por quê? Porque Ele engrandeceu a sua palavra acima de tudo, o seu nome, Sl 138.2. O nome de Deus é aquele pelo qual ele é conhecido. Agora, há mais caracteres sensíveis e impressões de Deus deixados na sua palavra, que é a evidência da sua procedência divina, do que em qualquer outra parte. [3] Esta vantagem que temos por esta noção, um testemunho é um motivo de autoexame, ou a regra segundo a qual podemos julgar o nosso estado e as nossas ações, pois testifica não apenas de acordo com a lei, quanto ao que devemos fazer, ou nas situações da vida, o que podemos esperar, e se de fato fazemos o bem ou o mal, o que somos e o que podemos esperar da parte de Deus quanto à nossa obediência ou desobediência: Mat 24.14, "O evangelho do reino será pregado em todo o mundo, para testemunho a todas as nações," primeiro para elas, depois, contra elas, Marcos 13.9. A palavra é um testemunho para eles da vontade de Deus em Cristo, se a recebem; contra eles se eles a rejeitam, negligenciam, ou não creem nela. Por este meio podemos julgar a nossa condição pela nossa conformidade, ou não conformidade e contrariedade, à palavra de Deus. Cristo diz quanto ao dia do juízo, que Moisés vai acusá-lo: João 5.45, "Há um que vos acusa, Moisés, em quem vós esperais.” Por causa do evangelho virá
  19. 19. 20 a acusação. O que é agora uma oferta, então, será uma acusação. Deus não vai ficar sem uma testemunha no dia do julgamento. As criaturas, que tiveram uma impressão evidente de Deus sobre elas, vão testemunhar contra os gentios, de modo que eles fiquem inescusáveis. Rom 1.20, e os judeus, que estavam sob a dispensação de Moisés, ele vai acusá-los, não havia luz suficiente para convencê-los. Assim, o evangelho, que é o testemunho de Deus acerca de seu Filho, irá acusá-los se não for recebido. Portanto, é bom ver sobre o que a palavra dá testemunho; Acaso ela testemunha o bem ou o mal? de conformidade com o que deve ser tratada no dia do julgamento. É triste quando só podemos dizer da Escritura como os parentes do profeta do Senhor, "Ela nada testifica, senão o mal contra mim", I Reis 22.8. Vamos ver o que o testemunho de Deus fala, se ele vai interceder por nós ou contra nós no grande dia do Senhor. [4] Ela repreende a nossa incredulidade, que quando Deus tem não somente nos dado uma lei, mas um testemunho, ainda estamos recuando e descuidados, a palavra de Deus não era mais, senão uma lei, que foram obrigados a obedecê-la, porque nós somos suas criaturas, mas quando é o seu testemunho, devemos considerá-lo ainda mais, pois agora Deus não se levanta somente sobre a honra de sua autoridade, mas da sua verdade: I João 5.10 "Aquele que não crê faz Deus um mentiroso,
  20. 20. 21 porque não crê no testemunho que tem dado a respeito de seu Filho." Podemos considerar isto em nossos corações - Oh! devemos fazer de Deus um mentiroso, depois de haver tão solenemente dado sua palavra, essa palavra que tem muitas assinaturas, personagens e selos de Deus sobre ela? Descuido agora não é somente desobediência, mas incredulidade; isto coloca uma maior afronta em Deus, questionar sua veracidade e sua verdade, e não apenas rejeitar o Seu senhorio, mas impiamente fazer dele um mentiroso. Em primeiro lugar, o testemunho do Senhor. Em segundo lugar, o respeito do homem bem- aventurado por estes testemunhos, em guardá- los. O que significa guardar os testemunhos de Deus? Guardar é uma palavra que se refere a um encargo ou confiança atribuídos a nós. Cristo confiou os seus testemunhos a nós como uma confiança e um encargo dos quais devemos cuidar. Olhe, o quanto comprometemos de nossa parte a Cristo, o encargo de nossas almas para serem salvas em seu próprio dia, 2 Tim 1.12, assim também Cristo nos encarregou da sua palavra, (1) Para colocá-la em nossos corações. (2) Para observá-la em nossa prática. Isto é, para guardar a palavra.
  21. 21. 22 [1] Para colocá-la em nossos corações. No coração duas coisas são consideradas - a compreensão e os afetos. Deus se compromete na aliança com ambos: Heb 8.10: 'Vou colocar a minha lei no seu entendimento, e escrevê-la em seus corações." O significado é que ele vai iluminar as nossas mentes para a compreensão da sua vontade, e enquadrar nossos afetos à obediência da mesma. Bem, então, você deve guardá-la em suas mentes e afetos. (1) Em suas mentes. Devemos entender a palavra de Deus, aceitá-la; devemos focá-la frequentemente em nossos pensamentos, e observá-la em todas as ocasiões. Devemos compreendê-la, se quisermos ser bem- aventurados: "Aquele que tem os meus mandamentos e os guarda, esse é o que me ama", João 14.21. Nós não podemos ter consciência de obediência até que saibamos o nosso dever. Aquele que deveria guardar uma coisa deve primeiro tê-la; temos a posse da lei quando chegamos ao seu conhecimento: Mat 13.23, “Aquele que recebe a palavra em boa terra é o que ouve a palavra e a compreende;” e Lucas 8.13, “os que ouvem a palavra e guardam, estes dão fruto com perseverança." Não é o suficiente ouvir a palavra, mas é preciso entendê-la, e ainda isso não é tudo: um adversário pode compreender a verdade, ou então ele não poderá racionalmente se opor a ela. É necessário consentimento, que nós cremos na
  22. 22. 23 palavra como sendo o testemunho de Deus e, consequentemente, abraçá-la e dar-lhe o devido lugar no coração. A fé é a recepção da palavra, Atos 2.41, ou melhor, "temos de tê-la pronta em todas as ocasiões. A memória racional pertence à mente ou entendimento, por isso guardamos a palavra em nossas mentes quando a mesma está sempre pronta conosco, seja para verificar o pecado, ou para avisar quanto ao nosso dever, Sl 119.9. Esquecimento é uma ignorância desta época: Prov 3.1: “Meu filho, não esqueça a minha lei, e deixa o teu coração guardar os meus mandamentos." Devemos estar preparados para toda boa obra e palavra, quanto a ocasião seja oferecida a nós. (2) Guardá-la em nossos corações é ter afeto por ela. Guardar a palavra relaciona-se com a nossa prudência e ternura para com ela, quando somos prudentes com a palavra como um homem seria com uma joia preciosa: Prov 6.20,21: "Filho meu, guarda o mandamento de teu pai e não deixes a instrução de tua mãe; ata- os perpetuamente ao teu coração, pendura-os ao pescoço.”. Às vezes, faz alusão à menina dos olhos: Prov 7.2, “Guarda os meus mandamentos e vive; e a minha lei, como a menina dos teus olhos" Devemos ter tais ternas afeições com os testemunhos do Senhor, como um homem tem para com o seu olho. A menor ofensa ao olho é problemática; um homem deve ser tão cauteloso em relação ao mandamento quanto
  23. 23. 24 ele seria em relação ao seu olho. Às vezes, isso implica a semelhança de manter o caminho: Josué 1.7, “Não te inclines nem para a direita nem para a esquerda." Um viajante é muito cuidadoso para manter a sua rota, por isso quando estamos assim, atenciosos, sensíveis e cautelosos para com os mandamentos e testemunhos de Deus, este é um argumento de uma condição bem-aventurada. Assim, devemos guardá-los no coração. [2] Estamos observando na prática; Lucas 11.28, “Sim, bem-aventurados os que ouvem a palavra de Deus, e a guardam"; isto é, que não apenas a ouvem, mas que a praticam. Muitos têm esta palavra em sua mente e memória, mas não em suas vidas. Sem isso, o ouvir nada é; gosto, conhecimento, aprovação, afeição fingida é tudo em vão: 1 João 2.4, "Aquele que diz: Eu o conheço, e não guarda os seus mandamentos, é mentiroso, e a verdade não está nele." Nossas ações são uma melhor revelação dos nossos pensamentos do que nossas palavras. Quando temos um pequeno conhecimento, e fazemos uma pequena profissão de fé, pensamos que observamos os seus mandamentos, mas seremos mentirosos se não formos retos no nosso caminhar íntimo com Deus. Não é o suficiente entender a palavra, para ser capaz de falar e debater os testemunhos de Deus, mas para guardá-los. Não é suficiente concordar que sejam as leis de Deus, mas que devem ser
  24. 24. 25 obedecidas. As leis dos príncipes terrestres não são obedecidas por se acreditar que sejam as leis do rei, mas quando somos pontuais em observá- las. Isto é guardar o mandamento de Deus; isto implica tanto exatidão quanto perseverança: Apo 3.8, “guardaste a minha palavra”, isto é, não apostataste como outros fizeram, e Prov 6.20, "guarda o mandamento de teu pai, e não deixes o ensinamento de tua mãe," que é a perseverança. Você vê pela primeira nota quem são os homens bem-aventurados; aqueles que possuem o testemunho de Deus em sua palavra, e, portanto, olham para ela como um grande encargo e confiança que Cristo tem depositado neles e lhes dado poderem guardar a sua lei. Agora, certamente, estes são bem-aventurados. Por quê? (1) São abençoados ou amaldiçoados quem Cristo no último dia pronunciará abençoados ou amaldiçoados. Agora, no último dia para alguns, ele dirá: "Vinde, benditos de meu Pai!” Para os outros: “Vão, malditos”, e ele nos disse de antemão, que é aquele que guarda os seus testemunhos que ele reservará para si naquele dia, Mat 7.20-22. Muitos virão e protestarão familiaridade com Cristo: "Senhor, nós profetizamos em teu nome," etc; “Tu tens ensinado nas nossas ruas" (assim está em Lucas), mas Cristo vai renegá-los: “Então, lhes direi explicitamente: nunca vos conheci. Apartai-vos de mim, os que praticais a
  25. 25. 26 iniquidade.” Mt 7.23. Muitos vão fingir estar do lado de Cristo, mas porque eles não guardaram os seus testemunhos, ele não os receberá como seus. (2) São abençoados aqueles pelos quais Cristo intercedeu. Agora, Cristo intercedeu por aqueles que guardam a sua palavra: João 17.6: "Eles guardaram a tua palavra." É uma tristeza para o seu advogado quando ele não pode falar bem de você no céu. Mas assim que ele vir alguns frutos de obediência, onde conferem muitas vezes com o testemunho de Deus, apesar de haver muitos defeitos, mas sendo cuidadosos quanto ao que neles se encontra, então Ele se dirigirá ao Pai e os reconhecerá como sendo seus filhos. (3) Aqueles que são trazidos em doce comunhão com Deus, certamente, estão numa condição abençoada. Aqueles com os quais Deus será íntimo, e manifestará a Si mesmo numa forma de comunhão graciosa, são abençoados. Agora, porém, ele faz isto com aqueles que guardam os seus testemunhos: “Se alguém me amar e guardar os meus mandamentos, meu Pai o amará, e nós faremos nossa morada com ele.” Toda a Trindade virá e habitará em seu coração. Mas agora você deve saber, há uma dupla guarda dos testemunhos de Deus - legal e evangélica. A guarda legal é uma forma de
  26. 26. 27 obediência perfeita e absoluta, sem a menor falha, por isso nenhum de nós pode ser abençoado. Moisés vai nos acusar, não deve haver a menor falha. Mas agora, a guarda evangélica - isto é, a obediência filial e sincera - é aceita, e Cristo perdoou as imperfeições. Se o perdão de Deus não nos ajudasse, seríamos para sempre infelizes. Os apóstolos tinham muitas falhas, às vezes eles manifestavam uma fé fraca, por vezes, dureza de coração, às vezes falta de afeto quando se encontraram de modo desrespeitoso, Lucas 9, e ainda assim Cristo deu testemunho deste reconhecimento geral deles, quando ele se dirigiu ao seu Pai: “Pai Santo, eles guardaram a tua palavra." Quando o coração é sincero, Deus vai passar por alto nossas falhas, Tiago 5.11, "Ouvistes da paciência de Jó". Ay! e de sua impaciência também, ele amaldiçoou o dia do seu nascimento, mas o Espírito de Deus colocou o dedo sobre a cicatriz, e tomou conhecimento do que era bom. Contanto que se lamente o pecado, procure a remissão do pecado, lute pela perfeição, se esforce para guardar ternamente o mandamento, apesar de um coração desobediente nos conduzir de modo errado algumas vezes, guardamos o testemunho do Senhor num sentido evangélico. A próxima agora é: 2. Eles o buscam com todo o coração.
  27. 27. 28 Isto é adequadamente juntado ao anterior por um motivo duplo, em parte, porque o fim do testemunho de Deus é para nos direcionar ao modo de se buscar a Deus, para trazer para casa a criatura vagando para o seu centro e local de descanso, e em parte, porque quem mantém os mandamentos de Deus, será forçado a buscar em Deus luz e ajuda. A obediência não somente nos qualifica para a comunhão com Deus, mas (onde é considerada para valer) habilita-nos a ter cuidado com isto; porque não podemos vir a Deus sem Deus; e, portanto, se quisermos manter os seus testemunhos, devemos buscar a Deus. Bem, então - Doutrina 2: Aqueles que desejam ser abençoados devem fazer disto o seu negócio – buscar sinceramente a Deus. 1. Observe o ato de dever; eles buscam o Senhor. 2. A forma de atuação; com todo o coração. Em primeiro lugar, o que é buscar o Senhor? 1. Buscar o Senhor pressupõe nossa falta de Deus, pois nenhum homem busca o que ele tem, mas aquilo que não tem. Tudo o que estão procurando é um indicativo da sua necessidade de Deus. Por exemplo, quando começamos a procurá-lo em primeiro lugar, isto começa com
  28. 28. 29 um remorso saudável e o sentido da nossa alienação natural dele. O primeiro trabalho e o grande cuidado de retornarmos a ser penitentes é procurar a Deus. Enquanto os homens permanecem não convertidos, eles são totalmente negligentes em relação a Deus, e penso que eles não querem Deus: Sl 14.2, “Não há ninguém que entenda e busque a Deus.” Eles não têm qualquer afeto ou desejo de comunhão com Deus. Eles procuram coisas que seus corações cobiçam, mas não é o seu desejo preocupar-se em desfrutar Deus. Mas quando a conversão dos judeus é falada, Oseias 3.5, isto é dito: "Eles devem retornar e buscar ao Senhor seu Deus." Em sua primeira conversão, os homens são sensíveis à sua grande distância de Deus, e estão preocupados de terem ficado tanto tempo estranhos a ele. Vejamos agora outro tipo de buscadores, que são sensíveis à mesma coisa; em caso de deserção isto está claro: Cant 5.6: "Meu amado tinha se retirado, e tinha ido embora, eu o procurei, mas eu não poderia encontrá-lo." Eles nunca começam a procurar, até que, primeiro, sejam sensíveis à sua perda, quando eles veem, Cristo está indo embora, eles são deixados mortos e sem consolo, sim, todos os crentes, a sua busca de comunhão com Deus é baseada num sentimento de querer, em algum grau e medida; é pouco que têm, em comparação com o que eles querem e esperam, e, portanto,
  29. 29. 30 mesmo os filhos de Deus são uma geração de buscadores, que “buscam a Deus”, Sl 24.6; não importa que estejam contentes, eles ainda estão em busca de mais. Eles estão sempre suspirando por Deus, e desejam desfrutar de mais comunhão com ele. Um homem mau está sempre fugindo de Deus, e nunca se sente melhor do que quando ele está fora da companhia de Deus, quando ele consegue se livrar de todos os pensamentos sobre Deus. Ele foge de sua própria consciência, porque ele encontra Deus lá; ele foge da companhia de bons homens, porque Deus está lá - uma reunião dos santos é como uma prisão; ele foge dos mandamentos porque eles trazem Deus para perto de sua consciência, e o colocam na mente de Deus: ele evita a morte, porque ele não pode suportar estar com Deus. Mas os homens que têm um senso e falta de Deus sobre eles, serão achados indagando e procurando por Ele. 2. Essa busca pode ser conhecida pelas coisas buscadas. O que buscamos? União e comunhão com Deus: Sl 105.4: “Buscai o Senhor e sua força, buscai a sua face para sempre.” Isto é uma alusão à arca, que era uma promessa da presença favorável e poderosa de Deus, de modo que o que buscamos é a presença favorável e poderosa de Deus, para que possamos encontrar o Senhor reconciliando, consolando e firmando nosso coração. A comunhão com Deus é a coisa principal que buscamos, como para desfrutar o
  30. 30. 31 seu favor na aceitação das nossas pessoas e perdão de nossos pecados. Isso é que o homem de Deus expressou, em seu próprio nome e em nome de todos os santos: Sl 4.6,7, “'Senhor, levanta a luz do teu rosto sobre nós," para que Deus manifestasse seus feixes de favor na alma. Sl 63.3, “Teu favor é melhor do que a vida." E então a sua força também, para que ele possa dominar nossas corrupções, tentações, inimigos, Miqueias 7.19, e para que ele possa suprir nossas necessidades interiores e exteriores por sua autossuficiência, Fp 4.19. Deus falou com Abraão: “Eu sou o Deus todo- suficiente, anda em minha presença e sê perfeito." 3. A forma do dever pode ser explicada em relação às graças e ordenanças. Isto consiste no exercício da graça, e no uso das ordenanças. [1] O exercício da graça - fé e amor. (1) A fé é muitas vezes expressada por termos de movimento - vindo, correndo, indo, procurando. Assim é toda a tendência da alma para Deus expressa por termos que sejam adequados ao movimento para fora. Essa fé que está implícita na busca aparece comparando essas duas escrituras: Isa 11.10, “Por isto procuram os gentios.” Agora, quando isso é falado no Novo Testamento, é processado,
  31. 31. 32 assim, Rom 15.12 “Nele os gentios esperam”. Assim isto evidencia confiança e esperança. (2) Evidência de amor, que é exercitado aqui. Sl 63.8: “A minha alma apega-se a ti;”. É doloroso para aqueles que amam a Deus pensar em separação dele, ou abster-se de procurar por ele. O grande cuidado de suas almas é encontrar Deus, para que ele possa dirigir, confortar, fortalecer e santificar, e ter experiência doce da sua graça. Assim, a esposa buscou aquele a quem sua alma amava, e não descansou até que ela o encontrou. [2] Novamente, isto é exercitado no uso das ordenanças, como a palavra e a oração. Deus será buscado em suas próprias ordenanças. Cristo anda no meio dos castiçais de ouro. Se você deseja achar uma pessoa, pense no seu andar e locais que costuma frequentar. Quando Cristo estava perdido, seus pais procuravam-no no templo; lá eles o encontraram. Se você quiser encontrar Cristo, olhe para as tendas dos pastores nas assembleias de seu povo, Cant 1.7,8; lá você deve achá-lo. Apenas deixe-me lhe dizer, estas ordenanças não são suficientes para se fazer de Cristo o objeto delas, para adorar a Cristo, mas ele deve ser feito o fim delas. Servir a Deus é uma coisa, e procurá-lo é outra. Servir a Deus é fazer-lhe o objeto de adoração, buscar a Deus é fazê-lo a finalidade da adoração, quando não iremos longe dele sem ele: Gênesis 32.16,
  32. 32. 33 “Eu não te deixarei ir, a menos que tu me abençoes." Não é o suficiente fazer uso de ordenanças, mas temos que ver se podemos encontrar Deus lá. Há muitos que vagueiam pelo palácio, e que ainda não falaram com o príncipe, de modo que, possivelmente, podemos vaguear pelas ordenanças, e não encontrarmos com Deus ali. É muito triste ir embora com a casca e a concha de uma ordenança, e negligenciar o núcleo, para agradar a nós mesmos porque temos estado na Coorte de Deus, embora não tenhamos encontrado o Deus vivo. Novamente, se Deus não pode ser encontrado numa ordenança, temos que continuar procurando, você pode encontrá-lo na próxima. Às vezes, Deus não será encontrado em público, (numa reunião de oração por exemplo), mas pode ser encontrado na forma de ordenanças privadas. O cônjuge o procurou sobre a cama, depois em cada rua da cidade: Isa 4.6, "Buscai ao Senhor enquanto se pode achar, invocai-o enquanto está perto." Na oração, chegamos a desfrutar de Deus mais diretamente, e o fazemos mais especialmente chamando-o para a nossa ajuda e alívio; há todas as graças agindo. Se você não consegue encontrar a Deus em oração, procure por ele na Ceia, e na Palavra, e se ele não estiver presente na palavra, busque-o através da meditação: Cant 5.6, "A minha alma desfaleceu quando ele falou”; isto é, quando eu
  33. 33. 34 considerei sua fala, porque seu cortejo acabou, meu amado foi embora, mas quando pensei em sua fala a minha alma desfaleceu. Davi consultou Natã, mas ele não poderia lhe dar qualquer resposta clara; o que sucedeu então? 2 Sam 7.4, "A palavra do Senhor veio a Natã naquela noite, dizendo: Vai e dize a meu servo Davi", etc. Então, quando estivermos buscando a Deus todos os dias no culto público, e apesar de tudo isso o oráculo está silente; mas à noite, quando o buscarmos novamente, Deus pode ser encontrado. Atos 17.12: "Por isso muitos deles creram." Como? - quando procuravam a Palavra, embora quando a ouviram não discerniram as impressões de Deus sobre a palavra, mas quando pesquisaram e estudaram, examinando-a em deveres privados, Deus apareceu. Heb 11.11, diz: "pois teve por fiel aquele que lhe havia feito a promessa." Como assim? na primeira audiência? Não, Sara riu quando Deus lhe prometeu um filho (pois era o Filho de Deus que estava em companhia com os anjos, Gên 28), mas depois, quando ela considerava aquilo, ela julgou ser Deus fiel. Assim, devemos seguir a Deus de ordenança a ordenança. Isto confronta uma grande dose de orgulho em homens carnais, que se Deus não fizer nada para encontrá-los presentemente eles jogam tudo fora. De vez em quando eles verão o que eles devem fazer para invocar a
  34. 34. 35 Deus, mas se Deus não responder na primeira batida, eles se vão. Tradução e adaptação de citações extraídas do sermão de Thomas Manton, baseado no Salmo 119.2, elaboradas pelo Pr Silvio Dutra.
  35. 35. 36 5 - Buscar, Bater e Pedir Em sentido bíblico geral estes três verbos equivalem a procurar por Deus com insistência e fervor. Deus não será achado se não for procurado. Se não lhe pedirmos o Espírito Santo não o receberemos, nem tampouco veremos o crescimento de nossas graças se não as buscarmos nele. Pedir, bater, buscar são leis fixas do reino de Deus para serem cumpridas pelos crentes. Deus e suas bênçãos devem ser buscados em conformidade com os motivos corretos que Ele tem estabelecido em Sua Palavra. Não seria de se esperar que fôssemos atendidos ao pedir-lhe ou procurar por coisas que sejam condenadas por Ele ou que não estejam em conformidade com a sua santa e justa vontade revelada na Bíblia. Então ao dizer que encontraremos o que buscarmos, e que receberemos o que pedirmos com fé, subentende-se que isto seja feito com uma fé pura e verdadeira, a saber, que seja consoante o conteúdo e o tom das Escrituras.
  36. 36. 37 Deus jamais incentivará o nosso egoísmo e cobiça. Ele jamais atenderá aquilo que buscamos por motivo caprichoso ou interesseiro. Ele somente nos dará o que for útil para nós e para o progresso do evangelho. Não somente nós pedimos a Deus, Ele também pede o nosso coração, a nossa consagração e pede que sejamos responsáveis perante Ele dando-lhe conta de tudo o que pensamos ou fazemos. Esta é portanto uma via de mão dupla onde o que é solicitado e o que é recebido deve ser inteiramente santo, justo e verdadeiro. Daí o cuidado que deveríamos ter sobretudo nas petições de nossas orações, de forma que estejam em conformidade com a mente do Senhor, pois nos será pedido conta se orarmos negligente e irreverentemente, multiplicando palavras que sejam uma abominação aos ouvidos de Deus. Mesmo conhecendo de antemão o que se encontra em nosso coração o que proferiremos com os nosso lábios, Deus nos impõe o dever de pedir-lhe o que desejamos para que seja conhecido por nós mesmos que é voluntariamente que o fazemos, pois deve haver um consentimento mútuo, uma concordância entre a nossa vontade e a de Deus.
  37. 37. 38 Ele nunca arromba a porta do nosso coração, por isso bate suavemente para que a abramos voluntariamente para que Ele possa entrar. Buscar o reino de Deus prioritariamente é muito mais do que ter um simples intento ou desejo, pois isto demanda de nós grande esforço e diligência em aprender e cumprir tudo o que nos é ordenado na Palavra de Deus. Esta busca deve ser manifestada por conseguinte em atitudes bem definidas e em atos reais, e não somente em pensamento ou na imaginação. Todavia, devemos buscar o próprio Senhor porque Ele nos criou para o propósito de ser buscado e nos buscar para o estabelecimento de uma união íntima em amor. Vemos assim que este é o grande motivo da busca, e não apenas para sermos justificados do pecado, e para a solução de problemas cotidianos. Uma relação amistosa e duradoura não pode ser mantida quando uma das partes deixa de procurar a outra. Da sua parte, Deus sempre está nos buscando – busca adoradores que o adorem em espírito e em verdade, mas somos dados a nos desgarrar e por isso deveríamos atentar para a petição do salmista: “Desgarrei-me como a ovelha perdida; busca o teu servo, pois não me esqueci dos teus mandamentos.” (Salmo 119.176)
  38. 38. 39 Você pode ler os versículos bíblicos contendo destacadas as palavras 1 – krouo (grego) – bater à porta; 2 – aiteo (grego) – pedir, desejar; 3 – zeteo (grego) – procurar, buscar; 4 – baqash (hebraico) – buscar, procurar; relativas ao assunto, acessando o seguinte link: http://www.escrita.com.br/escrita/leitura.asp? Texto_ID=33589
  39. 39. 40 6 - A Culpa do Homem Reside em Não Buscar a Deus Embora haja a culpa que é inerente à natureza decaída no pecado, a culpa imputada ao homem por Deus para efeito de sua condenação eterna é decorrente do fato de o homem não buscar ao Seu Criador para que seja santo tal como Ele é santo. De fato, todo aquele que busca a Deus para tal propósito, crendo em Cristo, é eficazmente livrado de toda culpa relativa ao pecado e transformado pelo poder do Espírito Santo num genuíno santo inculpável de Deus. Vemos assim que não é procedente qualquer tipo de arrazoamento que considere Deus como sendo injusto por ter criado o homem sabendo que todos se tornariam pecadores e transgressores de Sua vontade, uma vez que é pela falta de Deus na nossa vida que se estabelece a condição de sermos escravizados pelo pecado. Fomos criados para o propósito de pertencermos a Cristo e a ter íntimos comunhão com Ele em espírito. Assim, quem ama a Cristo atinge o propósito da sua criação, e é escravo da justiça e não escravo do pecado.
  40. 40. 41 Todos quantos buscarem ser livrados de tal escravidão confiando no Único que pode verdadeiramente libertá-los – Cristo – poderão viver na liberdade dos filhos de Deus. Daí Jesus afirmar expressamente que o pecado é não crer nele. Que a condenação eterna decorre de tal incredulidade, e que a salvação é decorrente exclusivamente da fé nele.
  41. 41. 42 7 - A Proximidade de Deus de Nós Partes de um sermão Charles Haddon Spurgeon, traduzidas e adaptadas pelo Pr Silvio Dutra. "Ainda que Ele não está longe de cada um de nós." (Atos 17.27) Quando o homem desobedeceu a Deus, ele morreu espiritualmente e aquela morte consistiu na separação da alma de Deus. A partir daquele momento o homem começou a pensar que Deus estava muito longe e isso tem sido desde então a sua religião em todas as épocas. Assim, ele tem dito: "Não há Deus", ou ele tem crido que a criação visível é o próprio Deus, que é o mesmo que não ter nenhum Deus. Ou então ele tem pensado que Deus seja algum Ser distante, misterioso, que não toma conhecimento do homem. Mesmo após a obtenção de uma melhor concepção de Deus, ele tem pensado que Ele é difícil de ser encontrado. Porque o seu coração está longe de Deus, ele imagina que o coração de Deus está longe dele. Mas não é assim. O Deus vivo não está longe de cada um de nós, pois "Nele vivemos, e nos movemos, e existimos."
  42. 42. 43 Olhe para trás para o registro do Jardim do Éden e veja uma evidência da proximidade de Deus ao homem. Adão, tendo transgredido, escondeu-se entre as árvores do jardim, mas em seu esconderijo Deus procurou por ele e a voz do Senhor Deus foi ouvida, andando entre as árvores do jardim e dizendo: "Adão, onde estás?" O homem não vai buscar a Deus, mas Deus procura o homem! Embora a voz do homem não seja, "Onde está meu Deus?" ainda a voz de Deus é: "Adão, onde estás?" Ao longo da história Deus tem sido familiar ao homem. Ele tem falado com ele em diversas formas, mas principalmente através de homens escolhidos. Um após outro Ele tem levantado Profetas e por suas vozes de alerta Ele tem pleiteado com os homens e lhes convidado a buscarem a Sua face. Sua própria voz poderia ter causado espanto e por isso Ele tem usado vozes humanas, para que pudesse chegar mais perto do coração. Toda a história da nação escolhida, como lemos no Antigo Testamento, revela a proximidade de Jeová. O Senhor está perto, mesmo quando Ele parece ter se escondido. Nestes últimos dias, o Senhor chegou ainda mais perto de nós, pois Ele nos falou por Seu Filho. O Filho de Deus tornou- se o amigo dos pecadores - Ele poderia chegar mais perto do que isso? O Verbo se fez carne e habitou entre os homens e os homens
  43. 43. 44 contemplaram a Sua glória. Osso de nossos ossos e carne da nossa carne é o Cristo e Ele ainda é Deus verdadeiro de Deus. Nele Deus está próximo do homem e a humanidade é trazida para perto do Trono Eterno. Jesus Cristo é Deus e homem em uma pessoa e, assim uma maior proximidade é formada entre Deus e o homem. Em verdade, em verdade, o Senhor Deus não está longe de cada um de nós em Seu Filho amado! Hoje, porém Jesus subiu ao alto, o Espírito de Deus habita no meio da Igreja e assim, mais uma vez, o Senhor está próximo. O Consolador ainda está no trabalho. O Convencedor ainda pressiona sobre a consciência do pecado, da justiça e do juízo por vir do homem. Ainda funciona o Espírito Santo com a Palavra de Deus, orientando seus ministros, por assim dizer, para que seus ouvintes percebam a personalidade e agudeza na Palavra entregue. Oh, vocês que ouvem o Evangelho, não se esqueçam disso, que o Reino de Deus está próximo de vocês em um sentido muito especial! Eu posso dizer de você, com ênfase: "Ele não está longe de nenhum de vocês e você não está longe do Reino de Deus." Que Deus está perto por sua onipresença e pelas suas relações graciosas com os homens é o ensino claro da Bíblia.
  44. 44. 45 Deus está tão perto de nós que Ele ouve as orações do Seu povo e ordena eventos em correspondência a essas orações. Nossa experiência cotidiana é que a oração é respondida pelo Senhor, nosso Deus, pois Ele está perto para cumprir Suas promessas e conceder as petições dos que colocam sua confiança nEle. Você acredita no poder da campainha e acreditamos no poder da oração! Nossa conversa com o Deus vivo é tanto um fato e uma realidade para nós, como o toque de uma campainha para você! Em nossa experiência, encontramos o Senhor pronto para ouvir, para abençoar de modo abundante! Amado, o fato é que Deus está em toda parte. Ele é tão presente em todos os lugares que Ele está especialmente perto de cada pessoa. Deus está perto de cada um de nós, observando- nos com exatidão, percebendo as intenções secretas de nossos corações. Ele está perto de nós, sentindo por nós e pensando em nós. Ele está perto de nós em energia ativa, pronto para intervir e ajudar-nos. Ele está perto de nós em todos os lugares e em todos os momentos. De
  45. 45. 46 noite e de dia Ele nos rodeia. Neste momento, "com certeza Deus está neste lugar". Quão ímpio é o pecado quando visto sob esta luz! Você tem transgredido as ordens do grande Rei, na presença do rei. Quando você blasfemou, quando fez pouco caso dele - mas você falou em Seu ouvido. Quando você ridicularizou seus caminhos e seu povo, você fez isso em Seu rosto. Você insultou o seu Criador enquanto Seus olhos estavam fixos em você. Você sonhou que estava na periferia de seu domínio, longe de seu trono? E você, por isso, teve a liberdade de ofender? Oh senhor, você estava enganado! Você se rebelou em seus átrios! Ele ouviu suas más palavras; Ele observou seus atos iníquos. Pense nisso, você que nunca procurou misericórdia em Suas mãos – desde a sua infância até agora você viveu sob Sua vigilância atenta! Será que alguns de vocês pecariam como fizeram, caso tivessem percebido a presença divina? Você teria coragem de ir tão longe como tem ido, se tivesse visto como Ele te viu? Em seguida, observe quão profana é a indiferença! Porque ser indiferente a Deus, quando Deus está perto, a glória da sua majestade e as riquezas do seu amor, é um sinal de grande dureza de coração. Deus está perto, fornecendo-lhe a respiração, mantendo-o em
  46. 46. 47 vida e ainda assim você não se importa! Homens santos têm tremido com temor em Sua presença e você brinca! Além disso, se Deus é tão próximo, isso mostra a impossibilidade evidente de enganá-lo. De Deus não se zomba! Você acha que, se você vai ao templo de Deus, que isto irá beneficiá-lo, apesar de você não ir para Deus? Você imagina que repetir certas palavras de graça será suficiente, embora seu coração esteja vagando nas montanhas da vaidade? Você já pensou que, fazer uma profissão religiosa será suficiente? E que Deus vai ser tão enganado a ponto de pensar que você é Seu servo e Seu filho, se você tomar sobre si os nomes que pertencem a esses relacionamentos? Você acha que ele pode ser enganado quando Ele está perto de você, ao seu redor e dentro de você? Seu coração está como aberto para Ele como sua Bíblia está aberta diante de você. Como, então, pode enganá-lo? Mas, escute, isso nos mostra quão vã é toda a esperança de escapar de Deus! E se um homem diz que Deus não existe? Deus permanece o mesmo. O que devemos fazer? Temos Lhe provocado! Ele está irado com o ímpio todos os dias! É a Sua grande longanimidade que retém os aguihões de Sua justiça, mas eles devem vir, um dia, pois Ele não pode poupar o culpado!
  47. 47. 48 Que Deus abençoe este aviso solene para o despertar da sua alma! Há um lado positivo nesta grande verdade da proximidade Divina. Se Deus não está longe de cada um de nós, então temos esperança na nossa busca Dele! Se eu buscar a Deus e Ele não está longe de mim, eu certamente o encontrarei! Eu não tenho que subir para o céu nem mergulhar no abismo, pois ele está próximo! Oh, porque a fé o percebe! Ele está me procurando com certeza, ou então eu nunca teria procurado por Ele! Quando o pecador procura Deus e Deus busca o pecador, então em breve ambos se reunirão. Não está escrito: "Se você procurá-Lo, Ele será encontrado por você"? "Buscai ao Senhor enquanto se pode achar, invocai-o enquanto está perto." Se você olhar para a cruz, o Senhor vai ver seus olhos olhando desse jeito. Ele vê o fraco, bem como o forte. Se você tem, senão um grão de mostarda de fé Ele vai imediatamente perceber isso! Deus aceitará a sua fé e Ele dirá: "Não há agora, portanto, nenhuma condenação". Se Ele estivesse longe, sua fé poderia ser despercebida, mas como Ele está perto Ele vê o primeiro vislumbre de luz dentro de sua mente.
  48. 48. 49 Se o Senhor está perto, não há nenhuma razão para que ele não deva conceder o perdão agora para todos os que o buscarem purificando-os de todos os seus pecados. Se Deus não está longe de nós, vamos ver quão prontamente Ele ouve as nossas orações! Às vezes eu fico maravilhado com o poder de uma oração fraca para ganhar uma resposta rápida. "Maravilhado", você vai perguntar: "por que você está surpreso? Porque está escrito:" Antes que eles clamem, eu vou responder e estando eles ainda falando, eu os ouvirei." Sim, é assim que está escrito, mas nem sempre apreendemos esta verdade. Você está no meio de uma multidão de homens ímpios, mas Deus está lá também, se Sua Providência o chamou para tal companhia. A pressão incessante ocupa a sua mente, mas seria menor se você sentisse que Deus está lá para ajudar e guiar. Quão simples é a comunhão com o Senhor, quando sabemos que Ele está perto de nós! Quando você procura quietude para a meditação, você acha incrível que você entre rapidamente em comunhão com Deus? Ele não está esperando por você? Orai sem cessar, porque Deus está perto sem cessar. Derrame seu coração diante dEle, pois
  49. 49. 50 Ele está sempre perto para aliviar o seu coração. Ele torna a vida uma coisa abençoada quando nos lembramos em gastá-la com Deus. Nós vivemos nele. Nós não temos que buscá-Lo como se ele tivesse se escondido, pois Ele é o Sol, cuja presença enche nossa vida com força e conforto! Ele está em nós e, portanto, conosco. Portanto, vamos orar, louvar e manter doce comunhão com ele. Se o Senhor está assim perto de nós, quão rapidamente Ele pode renovar nossas Graças! Infelizmente, as nossas almas muitas vezes precisam ser restauradas, mas, bendito seja o Seu nome, Ele está perto para renovar a nossa vida.

×